Kaufman & Broad SA: H1 2020 RESULTS

Robust sales activity with institutional investors: Overall orders in value terms: ?1.95bn (+110.7%) Housing orders: ?872m incl. VAT (+7.9%)

Work resumed on all sites on May 31, 2020

Continued strong business performance: Overall backlog: ?3.8bn (+68.2%) Housing property portfolio: +8.6% to 34,864 units Financing capacity: ?326.4m

2020-2021 outlook

Key sales data (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019)

Total orders:

?1,951.9m incl. VAT (+110.7%) Housing: ?872m incl. VAT (+7.9%)

Commercial property: ?1,079.9m incl. VAT (x9.1) Take-up period [1] for Housing: 3.1 months (-2 months)

Key financial data (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019)

Overall revenue:

?385.0m vs. ?703.8m Of which Housing: ?352.3m vs ?610.9m Gross margin: ?73.5 vs. ?140.7m

EBIT: ?12.3m vs ?69.8m

Attributable net income:

?2.1m vs ?39.3m

Net financial debt [2] : ?78.6m vs. ?56.0m at end 2019 Financing capacity: ?326.4m vs. ?458.1m at end 2019

Key growth indicators (H1 2020 vs. H1 2019)

Overall backlog:

?3,788.8m (+68.2%) Of which Housing: ?2,464.2m (+21.6%) Housing property portfolio: 34,864 units (+8.6%) Today, Kaufman & Broad SA announced its results for the first half of the 2020 fiscal year (from December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaufman & Broad, made the following comments:



"At the end of a first half of 2020 marked by the strikes of December 2019 and the sharp contraction in the broader economy for two months, from mid-March to mid-May, Kaufman & Broad's results attest to the soundness of its business model. This means financial balances will be preserved in the short term while keeping our momentum in preparing for the future.



The sales activity in the first half enjoyed order growth in value terms, both overall (doubling to nearly ?2 billion) and for the Housing business (+7.9%).

This was boosted by keen interest from institutional buyers, both private and public, and in particular from CDC Habitat. Their orders rose 69% from one half-year to the next, accounting for two-thirds of total Housing orders in value terms.



In addition, 4,144 units totaling ?842.6 million (including VAT) have been ordered for projects that could obtain a building permit in 2021. These orders will be recognized according to the time frame for obtaining building permits and therefore do not appear in the backlog.



This strong momentum, which is in line with our strategy, significantly increases the visibility of our business over 2021. It also confirms that our commercial offering is in tune with current societal issues.



The overall backlog was up 68.2% year-on-year at the end of May to ?3.8 billion. The Housing property portfolio recorded continued growth (+8.6% at end-May).



Finally, in Business Property, a sale-before-completion (VEFA) was signed post-closing with GCI/Crédit Suisse on June 19 for the c.10,000 sq.m "Blue Bird" office building in Montrouge. Meanwhile, the public consultation on the A7-A8 Austerlitz project (around 92,000 sq.m in offices, retail space and a hotel) began on June 29.



The stoppage of activity during the lockdown period has resulted in an increase in net debt, which will be gradually reduced as work resumes at all sites.

The financial structure remains extremely solid, with a financing capacity of ?326.4 million at the end of May.

As regards the market, there was a sharp drop in supply due to delays in processing building permits on account of the municipal elections in France, further compounded by the postponement of the second round. We can therefore expect a drop in orders in 2020, with a corresponding impact on new construction projects in 2021.

For fiscal 2020 as a whole, we are looking for revenue of around ?1 billion, EBIT close to 6% and virtually no net debt.

For 2021, the backlog at end-May 2020 allows us to forecast revenue growth of around 30%. This increase would be significantly higher should the A7-A8 Austerlitz project get full green light in 2021.

This outlook is based on a stabilization of the health situation. "

Sales activities

Housing

In H1 2020, in value terms housing orders totaled ?872.0m (incl. VAT), a 7.9% increase compared with H1 2019. In volume terms, 3,635 units were ordered, a 13% decrease compared with the same period in 2019.

Breakdown of the customer base

Over H1 2020 as a whole, buyers' orders in value terms (incl. VAT) fell by 47% (first-time buyers) and 53% (second-time buyers) and accounted for 11% of sales compared with 24% in the first half of 2019.

Orders from investors accounted for 22% of sales (19% for the Pinel Scheme alone), down 29% from one half-year to the next.

Block sales made up 67% of housing orders, i.e. ?581.1m. They rose by 69% compared with H1 2019, when they represented 43% of orders.

Take-up period and sales offer

The take-up period for programs was 3.1 months in the first half of 2020, down from 5.1 months in H1 2019.

The commercial supply, 98% of which is located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Abis and B1), amounted to 1,850 housing units at the end of May 2020 (3,484 housing units at the end of May 2019, i.e. 97% in high-demand, low-supply areas).

Commercial Property

In H1 2020, the Commercial Property segment recorded net orders of ?1,079.9m (incl. VAT).

A sale before completion (VEFA) was signed on 19 June on the c.10,000 sq.m Blue Bird office building in Montrouge with GCI/Crédit Suisse. Meanwhile, the public consultation on the A7-A8 Austerlitz project (about 92,000 sq.m in offices, retail and hotel) began on June 29.

At the end of May 2020, the commercial backlog amounted to ?1,324.5m.

Forward-looking sales and development indicators

On May 31, 2020, the housing backlog amounted to ?2,464.2m (excl. VAT), i.e. 27.1 months of business. At the same date, Kaufman and Broad had 156 housing programs on the market, representing 1,881 housing units (compared with 200 programs representing 3,575 housing units at the end of May 2019).

The Group's total backlog amounts to nearly ?3.8bn, of which 36.5% of the revenue still to be recognized is based on land already acquired. Of the remainder to be acquired, 56.3% is related to projects for which a building permit has either been filed, obtained or under review and so being cleared. Finally, within the share of projects for which the permit has only been filed, the Commercial operations of Austerlitz A7/A8 and Galion Puteaux alone represent nearly 30% of the Group's total backlog as of May 31, 2020.

The Housing property portfolio represents 34,864 units. It is up 8.6% compared with the end of May 2019, corresponding to potential revenue of around four years of business.

Financial results

Business volumes

Overall revenues totaled ?385.0m (excl. VAT), down 45.3% compared to H1 2019, mainly due to the sharp contraction in general business for two months, from mid-March to mid-May.

Revenue from Housing amounted to ?352.3m (excl. VAT), versus ?610.9m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019. This represents 91.5% of group revenue. Revenue from Apartments was down by 43.7% compared to H1 2019 and stood at ?319.1m (excl. VAT). Revenue from Single-family homes in communities amounted to ?33.2m (excl. VAT), versus ?44.3m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019.

Revenue from Commercial Property amounted to ?30.0m (excl. VAT), compared with ?89.8m (excl. VAT) in H1 2019.

Profitability highlights

Gross margin for H1 2020 amounted to ?73.5m, compared with ?140.7m in H1 2019.

Current operating expenses amounted to ?61.2m (15.9% of revenue), versus ?70.9m in H1 2019 (10.1% of revenue).

Current operating income stood at ?12.3m, versus ?69.8m in H1 2019. The current operating margin ratio was 3.2%, compared with 9.9% in H1 2019.

Attributable net income for H1 2020 was ?2.1m (compared with ?39.3m in H1 2019).

Financial structure and liquidity

During the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the Group's construction sites were totally or partially shut down, and sales activity slowed dramatically. This had a significant negative impact on the Group's financial position, with virtually no cash inflows during this period, even though settlement of work carried out in Q1 became due.

Kaufman & Broad did not request deferral or suspension of payment of its tax and social security charges or apply for the government-backed bank loans introduced as one of the measures to support the economy. In March 2020, as a precaution, the group drew down ?150 million of the ?250 million available under the revolving credit facility set up in January 2019, in order to further strengthen its sound cash position and ensure funding for its general needs during the current situation. This amount is repayable over periods of one, three and six months.

Net financial debt was ?78.6m on May 31, 2020 (excluding the effect of lease obligations under IFRS 16), compared with net cash of ?56.0m at end 2019 and ?54.6m on May 31, 2019. Net financial debt to May 31, 2020 takes into account a residual drawdown of ?118.0m on the "RCF" line to address deterioration of the balance sheet caused by the pandemic.

Cash assets (available cash and investment securities) amounted to ?194.4m, compared with ?208.1m as of November 30, 2019.

The group's financing capacity was ?326.4m (?458.1m as of November 30, 2019).

The working capital requirement amounted to ?245.4m (21.3% of revenue, over 12 consecutive months), compared with ?150.1m as of November 30, 2019 (10.2% of revenue); restated for the 2019 dividend paid on June 10, 2020, it would have been ?283.4m, i.e. 24.6% of revenue.

Dividend

On June 10, 2020, Kaufman & Broad paid a dividend of ?1.75 per share for the year ended November 30, 2019. The total cash dividend paid to shareholders amounted to ?38.0m.

2020 outlook

With respect to the outlook for 2020, Kaufman & Broad forecasts full-year sales of about ?1bn, an EBIT ratio of about +6% and net financial debt close to zero.

These prospects are based on a return to a normal level of productivity for the sites, which have fully restarted at May 31, 2020, on the assumption of a stabilization of the health situation, without a new period of containment, and without significant social movements, which could have an unfavorable impact on the progress of work on construction sites.

For 2021, the backlog at end-May 2020 allows us to forecast revenue growth of around 30%. This increase would be significantly higher should the A7-A8 Austerlitz project get full green light in 2021.

Financial data

Key consolidated data

? thousands Q2

2020 H1

2020 Q2

2019

Restated* H1

2019

Restated* Revenue 85,750 384,964 375,677 703,751 Of which housing 80,109 352,268 324,900 610,915 Of which Commercial Property 4,819 30,016 48,771 89,782 Of which other 821 2,680 2,006 3,054 Gross margin 16,394 73,492 74,507 140,679 Gross margin ratio (%) 19.1% 19.1% 19.8% 20.0% Current operating income -13,079 12,275 39,220 69,783 Current operating margin (%) -15.3% 3.2% 10.4% 9.9% Attributable net income -11,053 2,145 24,902 39,264 Attributable net earnings per share (?/share)** -0.50 0.10 1.14 1.80

* Restatement following the end of the capitalization of financing costs following the change in interpretation of the IAS 23 standard and a reclassification of the CVAE expense from the operating expenses item to the income tax item.

** Based on the number of shares that make up Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital, i.e. 21,864,074 shares at Friday, May 31, 2019 and 22,088,023 shares at May 31, 2020.

Consolidated income statement*

? thousands Q2

2020 H1

2020 Q2

2019

restated** H1

2019

restated** Revenue 85,750 384,964 375,677 703,751 Cost of sales -69,356 -311,472 -301,170 -563,072 Gross margin 16,394 73,492 74,507 140,679 Sales expenses -4,432 -9,319 -7,171 -14,768 Administrative expenses -12,205 -25,556 -15,412 -30,000 Technical and customer service expenses -4,078 -9,465 -5,743 -11,150 Development and program expenses -8,757 -16,878 -6,962 -14,978 Current operating income -13,079 12,275 39,220 69,783 Other non-recurring income and expenses 0 0 0 0 Operating income -13,079 12,275 39,220 69,783 Cost of net financial debt -2,838 -5,416 -3,578 -6,456 Other financial income and expense 0 0 0 0 Income tax 5,730 1,058 -7,346 -17,580 Share of income (loss) of equity affiliates and joint ventures 260 450 710 1,674 Net income of the consolidated entity -9,927 8,366 29,006 47,421 Non-controlling equity interests 1,126 6,221 4,104 8,157 Attributable net income -11,053 2,145 24,902 39,264

* Not approved by the Board of Directors and not audited.

* Restatement following the end of the capitalization of financing costs following the change in interpretation of the IAS 23 standard and a reclassification of the CVAE expense from the operating expenses item to the income tax item.

? thousands May 31, 2020 November 30,

2019** ASSETS Goodwill 68,661 68,661 Intangible assets 91,161 91,209 Property, plant and equipment 5,921 5,976 Right to use IFRS16 18,679 0 Equity affiliates and joint ventures 6,501 5,929 Other non-current financial assets 1,860 1,756 Deferred tax assets 4,002 4,002 Non-current assets 196,784 177,533 Inventories 451,051 455,976 Accounts receivable 425,956 511,907 Other receivables 151,032 189,731 Cash and cash equivalents 194,373 211,501 Prepaid expenses 599 1,435 Current assets 1,223,011 1,388,921 TOTAL ASSETS 1,419,795 1,566,454 May 31, 2020 November 30,

2019** LIABILITIES Share capital 5,743 5,743 Additional paid-in capital 231,693 198,527 Attributable net income 2,145 77,890 Attributable shareholders' equity 239,581 282,160 Non-controlling equity interests (balance sheet) 13,873 10,953 Shareholders' equity 253,454 293,113 Non-current provisions 38,270 37,706 Non-current financial liabilities (maturing in > 1 year) 148,853 148,900 IFRS 16 lease obligations (maturing >1 year) 11,560 0 Deferred tax liability 50,065 50,346 Non-current liabilities 248,748 236,952 Current provisions 3,860 2,529 Other current financial liabilities (maturing in < 1 year) 124,146 3,189 IFRS 16 lease obligations (maturing in < 1 year) 6,305 0 Accounts payable 671,394 907,498 Other payables 110,809 119,771 Prepaid income 404 126 Current liabilities 917,593 1,036,389 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,419,795 1,566,454

*Not approved by the Board of Directors and not audited