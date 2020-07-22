Kaufman & Broad SA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Press Release

Paris, July 22, 2020

Implementation of the share buy-back program

Further to Kaufman & Broad's SA announcement of the implementation of its share buy-back program[1] pursuant to the 11th resolution of the shareholders' general meeting of May 5, 2020, Kaufman & Broad SA announces the signature on July 22, 2020 of an irrevocable share buy-back agreement with an independent investment services provider. This agreement provides for the buy-back of Kaufman & Broad SA shares up to a maximum number of shares representing 8% of Kaufman & Broad SA's share capital over a period of twelve months starting on July 22, 2020, subject to market conditions.

The description of the share buy-back program authorized by the shareholders' meeting of May 5, 2020 was published on May 5, 2020 and is available on the Company's website at (www.kaufmanbroad.fr).

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

