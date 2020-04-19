Log in
KAUFMAN & BROAD

(KOF)
Kaufman & Broad SA: Press Release

04/19/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: Press Release

19-Apr-2020 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

Paris, april 19, 2020

 

 

 

PRESS release

 

 

Kaufman & Broad has been informed of the crossing of the threshold of 2% of its share capital by the Promogim groupe SAS, a residential promoter.

 

In a context of serious health crisis, the company pays particular attention to any circumstance which could disturb the proper functioning of the company and the mobilization of its teams while preparing the resumption of its operations.

 

The employees today represent more than 15% of the share capital and more than 20% of the voting rights of Kaufman & Broad SA, demonstrating their commitment and trust in the company.

 

The strategy implemented over several years has provided the company with a sound balance sheet, with the absence of net debt and a very strong liquidity position of ?412.5 million at 29 February 2020, and a backlog of more than ?3.4 billion at the same date. This position enables the company and its employees to prepare in the best conditions to business recovery.

 

 

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

 

 

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Coche

01 41 43 44 73

infos-invest@ketb.com

 

 

Press Relations

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti

06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

 

The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.20-0231 on 31 March 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Press Release
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KEEWULPPCT

1024619  19-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
