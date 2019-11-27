Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indonesia's motorcycle sales seen flat in 2020 - association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:05am EST
A commuter rides a motorbike between moving traffic along the Sudirman business district in Jakarta

The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) sees flat sales next year as an increase in cigarette prices and rising power prices, along with softening economic growth, limit people's spending, an AISI official said on Wednesday.

Motorcycles are the most common form of ground transportation in Indonesia and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Household consumption represents over half of Indonesia's gross domestic product.

Growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy is forecast to rise to 5.3% in 2020 after slowing for the first time in four years to 5.05% in 2019, government officials have said.

However, AISI is more pessimistic in their outlook.

"We think the economic condition will stay the same next year," said Sigit Kumala, the head of AISI's commercial department, giving an outlook of flat sales for 2020 compared to this year.

Motorcycle sales are expected to be 6.51 million units this year, or about 2% higher than in 2018, because of weak demand linked to a long drought that limited agricutural income in rural areas and sluggish manufacturing business, Kumala said.

Plans by the government to raise premiums for the state health insurance firm BPJS Kesehatan by at least 65%, an increase in the average minimum prices of cigarettes by more than a third, and rising electricity tariffs, all effective at the start of 2020, will cut people's disposable income and hurt sales next year, Kumala said.

Japanese motorcycle makers Honda Motor and Yamaha Motor are the leaders in Indonesia's motorcycle market, while Suzuki and Kawasaki are also popular.

In the first 10 months of 2019, 5.52 million motorcycles <IDMBKY=ECI> were sold, up 3.5% from the corresponding period a year earlier, AISI data showed.

In 2018, 6.38 million units were sold, up 8.4% from the previous year, the data showed.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.18% 3109 End-of-day quote.11.04%
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -0.40% 2484 End-of-day quote.10.06%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.93% 2.18 End-of-day quote.13.68%
SUZUKI CO.,LTD. 1.88% 812 End-of-day quote.48.45%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 0.21% 4862 End-of-day quote.-9.41%
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.31% 2285 End-of-day quote.9.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,
04:05aIndonesia's motorcycle sales seen flat in 2020 - association
RE
11/25KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier AMIS STAR Delivered
AQ
11/19BRIDGESTONE : BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasak..
AQ
11/14BRIDGESTONE : BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasak..
AQ
11/07KAWASAKI : Submarine Toryu Launched
AQ
11/07KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Submarine Toryu Launched
AQ
11/06KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : To support the revival of Bimota, an Italian luxury ..
AQ
11/05KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : to be First Japanese Motorcycle Manufacturer to Incl..
AQ
10/31KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Half-year results
CO
10/31KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 652 B
EBIT 2020 59 864 M
Net income 2020 29 670 M
Debt 2020 363 B
Yield 2020 2,81%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 415 B
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 550,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 484,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Kanehana President, CEO & Representative Director
Shigeru Murayama Chairman
Nobuhisa Kato Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Koji Kadota General Manager-Technology & Development
Kazuo Hida Managing Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.10.06%3 804
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.35.12%126 122
SIEMENS AG20.87%101 165
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY52.97%101 134
3M COMPANY-11.18%97 897
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.38.27%56 304
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group