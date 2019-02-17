Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Completes New Plant in India to Produce Hydraulic Equipment for Construction Machinery

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced today that a new plant had
been completed at Wipro Kawasaki Precision Machinery Private Limited,
which manufactures, sells, and provides after-sales services for
hydraulic equipment for the construction industry in India, and that its
opening ceremony had been held on February 16.
Focused on the growing demand for hydraulic excavators in India,
Kawasaki decided to build this plant in Bengaluru, in addition to an
existing plant in the same city. The move reflects Kawasaki’s commitment
to meet the demand for hydraulic equipment used by local construction
machinery manufacturers, and to generate new demand. With the additional
floor space provided by the new plant, the total of two has doubled to
6,000 m2, and production capacity has also doubled from the
2018 level to 40,000 units per year. The increased production capability
will enable Kawasaki to respond more flexibly to its customers’ varying
production volumes.
Although short-term variability is still to be found, overall demand for
construction machinery in India has been on the rise due to an expected
growth in investment in local infrastructure, such as expressways,
railway networks, and ports. With respect to the hydraulic excavator
market, medium- to long-term growth is forecast, as annual demand is
expected to reach 40,000 to 50,000 units in fiscal 2025. Following in
the footsteps of China, India is also expected to achieve rapid growth
in infrastructure investment.
Kawasaki has been strengthening its six-region operational structure,
encompassing Japan, the UK, the US, Korea, China, and India – the focus
of the current bolstering of production capabilities. In order to
comprehensively enhance customer satisfaction, Kawasaki will further its
efforts worldwide in developing and delivering high-quality,
high-performance products and providing full after-sales services for
this rapidly-growing hydraulic equipment sector.
Overview of the new plant:
Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka,
India
Site area: 12,500 m2
Total floor area: 3,000 m2
Products:
Hydraulic pumps and motors
Production capacity: 20,000 units/year
Commencement
of production: April 2019
Additional Information:
Overview of Wipro Kawasaki
Precision Machinery Private Limited
Location: Bengaluru,
Karnataka, India
Representative: Mikito Matsuda
Established:
February 2012
Capital: 725.5 million rupees
Ownership: 51%
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., 49% Wipro Enterprises Private Limited
Description
of business: Manufacturing, sales, and servicing of hydraulic pumps and
motors for construction machinery
* To view a press release
regarding the establishment of Wipro Kawasaki Precision Machinery
Private Limited, access https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/newsroom/news/detail/20111207_1.html.
Overview of the existing plant:
Location: Bengaluru,
Karnataka, India
Site area: 8,000 m2
Total floor
area: 3,000 m2
Products: Hydraulic pumps and motors
Production
capacity: 20,000 units/year
No. of employees: About 120
Commencement
of production: July 2012
Overview of Wipro Enterprises Private Limited:
Headquartered
in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, Wipro Enterprises is a leading member of
the Wipro Group and one of the world’s largest independent hydraulic
cylinder manufacturers. Wipro Limited, the third largest information
technology firm in India, is also part of the Wipro Group.
