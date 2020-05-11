Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for FY2019(Presentation Material) （PDF：1.00MB）

Main Products: Industrial plants(cement, fertilizer and others), Power plants, LNG tanks, Municipal waste incineration plants, Tunnel boring machines, Crushing machines,
Gas turbine co-generation system, Gas engines, Diesel engines, Gas turbines & steam turbines for marine & land, Marine propulsion system, Aero-dynamic machinery
FY2018(Accumulated)
FY2019(Accumulated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
U:In Feb.
Orders Received
Net Sales
L: Actual
[Billion Yen]
Order backlog
[280.0]
[250.0]
263.5 253.0
403.4Billion Yen
252.3
242.9
FY2019 (vs. FY2018)
• Orders Received:
Decreased compared to FY2018 when
received orders of energy products including
CCPP and LNG tanks in the domestic market,
despite orders received for domestic municipal
• Net Sales:
waste incineration plants and other factors
Decreased due to a decrease in energy business
201.6
146.7
184.3
and other factors, despite an increase in
construction works of chemical plants for the
overseas market
124.0
93.9
69.8
Operating Income
Operating Margin
7.2%
[Billion Yen]
8.0%
4.5%
5.2%
[16.0]
17.5
2.6%
11.6
13.0
1.8%
2.1%
0.4%
4.5
5.0
2.2
0.8
0.2
※1. CCPP = Combined Cycle Power Plant
•Operating Income: Increased due to an improvement in profitability
of chemical plants for the overseas market,
despite a decrease in revenue
Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast)
There is a possibility that the customer's short-term capital investment decisions will be reviewed due to factors such as economic activity stagnation and resource price instability caused by movement restrictions inside and outside Japan
Uncertainty in the future is strengthening due to delays in closing deals and a decrease in after-sales
Main Products: Hydraulic components for construction machinery, Hydraulic components and systems for industrial machines,
Marine application machines, Deck cranes and other marine deck equipment, Industrial robots, Medical and pharmaceutical robot
FY2018(Accumulated)
FY2019(Accumulated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
U:In Feb.
Orders Received
Net Sales
L: Actual
[Billion Yen]
Order backlog
[230.0]
[220.0]
225.2 222.0
50.6Billion Yen
218.8
217.3
172.0
157.1
115.4
104.6
57.1
52.9
Operating Income
Operating Margin
9.5%
9.4%
9.6% 9.6%
[Billion Yen]
21.3
5.6%
14.9
3.6%
3.2% 3.5%
[14.5]
9.6
12.2
4.5
1.7
3.2
5.2
FY2019 (vs. FY2018)
Orders Received: Decreased due to a decrease in hydraulic components for construction machinery, despite an increase in each series of robots
Net Sales: Decreased due to a decrease in hydraulic components for construction machinery
Operating Income: Decreased due to a decrease in sales, an increase in R&D expense of hydraulic components for construction machinery, decrease in robots production in China, and other factor
Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast)
Although demand in China is recovering quickly, overall sales are expected to decline due to a review of capital investment plans and a decrease in demand for construction machinery in other regions including Europe and the US
The market conditions for robots for semiconductor manufacturing equipment have been steadily recovering
※About revised order received in FY2018
Revised order received in FY2018 as below due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement
Main Products: Electric train cars (incl. Shinkansen), Electric and diesel locomotives, Passenger coaches, Bogies
FY2018(Accumulated)
FY2019(Accumulated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
U:In Feb.
Orders Received
Net Sales
L: Actual
[Billion Yen]
Order backlog
[130.0]
[150.0]
136.0
136.5
499.4Billion Yen
124.6
125.7
79.686.0
91.2
60.5
59.3
24.9 23.3
16.020.4
Operating Income
Operating Margin
[Billion Yen]
[-2.0]
FY2019 (vs. FY2018)
Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 when received orders of passenger cars for the US market, despite received orders of Shinkansen and subway for the domestic market
Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in passenger cars for the domestic and the US market, despite decrease in component parts for the overseas market
Operating Income: Improved due to an increase in sales, a decrease in temporary expense of the US projects incurred in
FY2018, and other factors, despite time lag and cost fluctuation by the impact of COVID-19 for some projects
Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast)
In North America, although it is expected that delivery delays due to temporary production interruptions at local subsidiaries and temporary suspension of acceptance by customers, the impact on business performance will be limited
In military aircraft business, there is a certain demand within tight defense budget.
In commercial aircraft business, although the demand for aircrafts and aircraft jet engines had been increased along with the increased number of air passengers, both aircraft and aircraft jet engine business demands will be expected to decline due to the impact of COVID-19.
Energy System & Plant Engineering
In Japan, the demand for major repair work on municipal waste incineration plants continues.
In the medium- and long-term, the demand for distribute power plants in the domestic and overseas market, and for energy infrastructure development in emerging countries is strong.
However, there is a possibility of customer short-term capital investment decisions will be reviewed due to factors such as economic activity stagnation and resource price instability caused by COVID-19.
Precision Machinery & Robot
In construction machinery markets, domestic customers reduced production due to Typhoon Nov. 19 (Hagibis).
In addition, current sales in Korean market and emerging countries such as India and Indonesia are sluggish, however, whole in the demand is stable.
Although the impact of COVID-19 is still uncertainty, Chinese market is recovering
In China, robots markets is recovering from a tough situation based on the US-China trade friction.
In semiconductor markets, demand is recovering due to Taiwanese and Korean major semiconductor manufacturers have restarted investment, despite uncertainty in the future caused by impact of COVID-19.
Estimating that the demand for robots will steadily expand in the medium- to long-term.
New-buildvessel price is on the path of moderate recovery and the demand for LNG fueled vessels increases along with strengthening environmental regulations.
However, the competition is still intense due to the shipping market downturn in long-term ,continuation of assistance programs by South Korean Government, and other factors.
For the impact of COVID-19, although there is no request to extend the delivery date of ordered ship at this stage, there is concern that the contract closing date may be delayed due to delays in business negotiations.
Rolling Stock
In the medium- and long-term, replacement demand for aging railcars is stable in Japan.
In the US, including the focused market of New York, demand for new and replacement is expected.
In Asia, the demand in the emerging market increases along with promoting infrastructure exports by Japanese Government.
However, plans of delivery and order received in the domestic and overseas projects are expected to be reviewed caused by the impact of COVID-19
Motorcycle & Engine
In motorcycle market, moderate growth continues mainly in Europe however decreased in emerging countries.
In utility vehicle and personal watercraft market, stable growth continues mainly in US.
In general purpose engine business, market growth temporarily slowed down due to inclement weather and the US- China trade friction .
mid-March 2020>
After COVID-19 expand rapidly in main market of Europe and around the world, the market has dropped significantly due to sales agents are closed caused by lockdown.
Figures recorded in the business forecasts are forecasts that reflect the judgment of the Company based on the information available at the time of release and include risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of these forecasts.
Actual business results may differ materially from these business forecasts due to various important factors resulting from changes in the external environment and internal environment. Important factors that may affect actual business results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the tax system, and laws and regulations.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 03:44:06 UTC