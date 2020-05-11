Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for FY2019(Presentation Material) （PDF：1.00MB） 0 05/11/2020 | 11:45pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Results for FY2019 (for the year ended March 31, 2020) May 12, 2020 Table of Contents Ⅰ. Consolidated Results for FY2019 • Summary of Financial Results 3 • R&D/CAPEX/Number of Employees 15 • Financial Results by Segment 4 • Historical Data 16 • Details of Change in Profit 5 • Market Overview 17 • Summary of Income Statement 6 • Forecast 19 Financial Results/Impact of COVID-19 − Aerospace Systems 7 − Energy System & Plant Engineering 8 − Precision Machinery & Robot 9 − Ship & Offshore Structure 10 − Rolling Stock 11 − Motorcycle & Engine 12 • Summary of Balance Sheet 13 • Summary of Cash Flows 14 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 2 Summary of Financial Results [Billion Yen] FY2018 FY2019 Change Actual Forecast Actual vs. FY2018 Forecast in February in February Orders Received ※ 1,588.7 1,550.0 1,513.5 － 75.2 － 36.5 Net Sales 1,594.7 1,660.0 1,641.3 + 46.5 － 18.7 Operating Income 64.0 60.0 62.0 － 1.9 + 2.0 Recurring Profit 37.8 41.0 40.4 + 2.5 － 0.6 Net Income Attributable to 27.4 25.0 18.6 － 8.7 － 6.4 Owners of Parent Before-tax ROIC 4.5% 4.8% 4.2% － 0.3% － 0.6% ROE 5.8% 5.2% 4.0% － 1.8% － 1.2% ※Revised order received of FY2018 due to a change and a refinement of calculation methods of order received in the Precision Machinery & Robot segment (1585.9 billion yen → 1588.7 billion yen) <> exchange rates> Yen/US$ 110.77 107.00 108.94 Yen/EUR 128.33 118.00 121.70 vs. FY2018 Orders Received

Decreased mainly in Aerospace Systems and Ship & Offshore Structure segment

Net Sales

Increased as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems, Rolling Stock and other segments, despite a decrease in Motorcycle & Engine, Energy System & Plant Engineering and other segments

Profits

Operating income decreased as a whole due to a decrease in Motorcycle & Engine, Precision Machinery & Robot and other segments, despite an increase in Aerospace Systems, Rolling Stock segment Recurring profit increased due to a decrease in payments for the in-service issues of commercial aircraft jet engines Net income attributable to owners of parent decreased due to the partial withdrawal of deferred tax assets, and other factors

(Appendix) Net Sales in Foreign Currencies for FY2019 [Billion] US$EUR 2.000.44 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 3 Financial Results by Segment [Billion Yen] Orders Received Net Sales Operating Income FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2018 FY2019 Change Aerospace Systems 431.6 414.9 － 16.6 463.9 532.5 + 68.5 32.6 42.7 + 10.1 Energy System & 263.5 252.3 － 11.1 253.0 242.9 － 10.0 11.6 17.5 + 5.9 Plant Engineering Precision Machinery & Robot ※1 225.2 218.8 － 6.3 222.0 217.3 － 4.7 21.3 12.2 － 9.1 Ship & Offshore Structure 81.1 56.2 － 24.9 78.9 71.6 － 7.2 1.0 -0.6 － 1.7 Rolling Stock 136.0 125.7 － 10.3 124.6 136.5 + 11.8 -13.7 -3.8 + 9.9 Motorcycle & Engine 356.8 337.7 － 19.0 356.8 337.7 － 19.0 14.3 -1.9 － 16.3 Others 94.2 107.5 + 13.3 95.1 102.4 + 7.2 2.5 1.2 － 1.2 Eliminations and corporate※2 - - - - - - -5.7 -5.3 + 0.4 Total ※11,588.7 1,513.5 － 75.2 1,594.7 1,641.3 + 46.5 64.0 62.0 － 1.9 ※1 Revised order received in FY2018 of Precision Machinery & Robot segment due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement Precision Machinery & Robot (before) 222.4 (after) 225.2 Total (before) 1585.9 (after) 1588.7 ※2 "Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 4 Details of Change in Profit Operating Profit -1.9Billion yen (FY2018 64.0 Billion yen ⇒ FY2019 62.0 Billion yen) Loss on Rolling Stock Effects of Project in FY2018 foreign exchange rates Change in selling, general and －4.2 Change in Sales +16.5 administrative expenses －10.5 －3.6 +4.3 Long Island Rail －4.4 Road Project Change in product mix and other factors 64.0 62.0 －1.9 Billion yen FY2018 FY2019 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 5 Summary of Income Statement [Billion Yen] ( FY2018 ⇒ FY2019 ) Operating Income － 1.9 ( 64.0 ⇒ 62.0 ) ・ Net Sales + 46.5 ( 1,594.7 ⇒ 1,641.3 ) ・ Cost of sales + 44.1 ( 1,326.6 ⇒ 1,370.8 ) ・ Selling, general & administrative expenses + 4.4 ( 204.0 ⇒ 208.4 ) - Salaries and benefits + 1.6 ( 54.9 ⇒ 56.6 ) - R&D expenses + 3.8 ( 48.7 ⇒ 52.6 ) Non-operating Income / Expenses + 4.5 ( -26.1 ⇒ -21.6 ) ・ Net Interest expense (incl. dividend income) － 0.4 ( -2.2 ⇒ -2.6 ) ・ Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates － 0.3 ( 1.5 ⇒ 1.2 ) ・ Gain and loss on foreign exchange － 3.7 ( -4.7 ⇒ -8.4 ) ・ Payments for the in-service issues of commercial aircraft jet + 3.3 ( -14.8 ⇒ -11.5 ) engines ・ Others + 5.6 ( -5.9 ⇒ -0.2 ) Extraordinary Income / Losses － 1.1 ( - ⇒ -1.1 ) - Gain on sales of fixed assets + 1.2 ( - ⇒ 1.2 ) - Loss on business withdrawal － 2.3 ( - ⇒ -2.3 ) © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 6 Aerospace Systems Main Products: Aircrafts for Japan Ministry of Defense(MOD), Component parts for commercial aircrafts, Commercial helicopters, Missiles, Space equipment, Jet engines, Aerospace Gearbox FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Feb. Orders Received Net Sales L: Actual [Billion Yen] Order backlog [530.0] 532.5 431.6 463.9 576.0Billion Yen 371.4 280.5 250.8 201.1 104.9 122.1 79.0 69.7 FY2019 (vs. FY2018) Orders Received: Decreased due to a decrease in aircrafts for MOD and component parts for commercial aircrafts, despite an increase in component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines

Decreased due to a decrease in aircrafts for MOD and component parts for commercial aircrafts, despite an increase in component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in aircrafts for MOD, component parts for commercial aircrafts and component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors

Increased due to an increase in aircrafts for MOD, component parts for commercial aircrafts and component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors Operating Income: Increased due to an increase in sales and other factors Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast) A decline in demand for commercial aircraft and a decline in aftermarket sales of commercial aircraft jet engines are expected in accordance with a sharp decline in passenger demand Operating Income Operating Margin 8.0% [Billion Yen] 7.0% 6.4% [36.0] 5.5% 4.5% 42.7 Sales units of component parts for commercial aircraft [Unit] 32.6 3.9% 3.8% FY2018 FY2019 5.0% Boeing 767 31 34 Boeing 777 41 44 21.2 20.5 Boeing 777X 7 9 5.3 9.4 4.8 9.7 Boeing 787 146 167 FY2018 FY2019 Actual Actual Before-tax ROIC 5.0% 8.0% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 7 Energy System & Plant Engineering Main Products: Industrial plants(cement, fertilizer and others), Power plants, LNG tanks, Municipal waste incineration plants, Tunnel boring machines, Crushing machines, Gas turbine co-generation system, Gas engines, Diesel engines, Gas turbines & steam turbines for marine & land, Marine propulsion system, Aero-dynamic machinery FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Feb. Orders Received Net Sales L: Actual [Billion Yen] Order backlog [280.0] [250.0] 263.5 253.0 403.4Billion Yen 252.3 242.9 FY2019 (vs. FY2018) • Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 when received orders of energy products including CCPP and LNG tanks in the domestic market, despite orders received for domestic municipal • Net Sales: waste incineration plants and other factors Decreased due to a decrease in energy business 201.6 146.7 184.3 and other factors, despite an increase in construction works of chemical plants for the overseas market 124.0 93.9 69.8 Operating Income Operating Margin 7.2% [Billion Yen] 8.0% 4.5% 5.2% [16.0] 17.5 2.6% 11.6 13.0 1.8% 2.1% 0.4% 4.5 5.0 2.2 0.8 0.2 ※1. CCPP = Combined Cycle Power Plant • Operating Income: Increased due to an improvement in profitability of chemical plants for the overseas market, despite a decrease in revenue Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast) There is a possibility that the customer's short-term capital investment decisions will be reviewed due to factors such as economic activity stagnation and resource price instability caused by movement restrictions inside and outside Japan

short-term capital investment decisions will be reviewed due to factors such as economic activity stagnation and resource price instability caused by movement restrictions inside and outside Japan Uncertainty in the future is strengthening due to delays in closing deals and a decrease in after-sales FY2018 FY2019 Actual Actual Before-tax ROIC 9.3% 10.4% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 8 Precision Machinery & Robot Main Products: Hydraulic components for construction machinery, Hydraulic components and systems for industrial machines, Marine application machines, Deck cranes and other marine deck equipment, Industrial robots, Medical and pharmaceutical robot FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Feb. Orders Received Net Sales L: Actual [Billion Yen] Order backlog [230.0] [220.0] 225.2 222.0 50.6Billion Yen 218.8 217.3 172.0 157.1 115.4 104.6 57.1 52.9 Operating Income Operating Margin 9.5% 9.4% 9.6% 9.6% [Billion Yen] 21.3 5.6% 14.9 3.6% 3.2% 3.5% [14.5] 9.6 12.2 4.5 1.7 3.2 5.2 FY2019 (vs. FY2018) Orders Received: Decreased due to a decrease in h ydraulic components for construction machinery, despite an increase in e ach series of robots

Decreased due to a decrease in h ach series of robots Net Sales: Decreased due to a decrease in h ydraulic components for construction machinery

Decreased due to a decrease in h Operating Income: Decreased due to a decrease in sales, an increase in R&D expense of hydraulic components for construction machinery, decrease in robots production in China, and other factor Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast) Although demand in China is recovering quickly, overall sales are expected to decline due to a review of capital investment plans and a decrease in demand for construction machinery in other regions including Europe and the US

The market conditions for robots for semiconductor manufacturing equipment have been steadily recovering ※About revised order received in FY2018 Revised order received in FY2018 as below due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Before 50.9 104.8 157.3 222.4 After 57.1 115.4 172.0 225.2 FY2018 FY2019 Actual Actual Before-tax ROIC 19.8% 8.8% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 9 Ship & Offshore Structure Main Products: LNG carriers, LPG carriers, Bulk carriers, Submarines, JETFOIL FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Feb. Orders Received Net Sales L: Actual [Billion Yen] 81.1 78.9 Order backlog [70.0] 85.9 Billion Yen 65.2 [60.0] 71.6 56.2 53.0 39.7 22.8 37.1 22.0 21.5 Operating Income Operating Margin [Billion Yen] 2.8 6.1% 4.4% 1.3 1.2 1.0 [-2.0] 3.2% 1.3% -0.3-1.4-0.7-0.6 -1.7%-1.4%-0.8% -3.9% FY2019 (vs. FY2018) Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 when received orders of submarines, despite received orders of LPG carriers Net Sales: Decreased due to a decrease in construction works of LNG carriers and LPG carriers

Decreased due to a decrease in construction works of LNG carriers and LPG carriers Operating Income: Deterioated due to a decrease in new building ships and operation losses, and other factors Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast) Although there is no request to extend the delivery date of ordered ships at this stage, there is concern that the contract closing date may be delayed due to delays in business negotiations

The impact on business performance is limited Units of Orders Received and Sales of New Building Ships [Unit] Orders Received Sales※ Orders Backlog FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2019 LNG carriers 5 2 LPG carriers 1 4 6 6 5 Submarines 1 2 2 2 Others 3 2 4 3 Total 5 4 15 14 10 ※Sales includes units by percentage-of-completion method FY2018 FY2019 Actual Actual Before-tax ROIC 3.2% 1.4% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 10 Rolling Stock Main Products: Electric train cars (incl. Shinkansen), Electric and diesel locomotives, Passenger coaches, Bogies FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Feb. Orders Received Net Sales L: Actual [Billion Yen] Order backlog [130.0] [150.0] 136.0 136.5 499.4Billion Yen 124.6 125.7 79.686.0 91.2 60.5 59.3 24.9 23.3 16.020.4 Operating Income Operating Margin [Billion Yen] [-2.0] FY2019 (vs. FY2018) Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 when received orders of passenger cars for the US market, despite received orders of Shinkansen and subway for the domestic market

Decreased compared to FY2018 when received orders of passenger cars for the US market, despite received orders of Shinkansen and subway for the domestic market Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in passenger cars for the domestic and the US market, despite decrease in component parts for the overseas market

Increased due to an increase in passenger cars for the domestic and the US market, despite decrease in component parts for the overseas market Operating Income: Improved due to an increase in sales, a decrease in temporary expense of the US projects incurred in

FY2018, and other factors, despite time lag and cost fluctuation by the impact of COVID-19 for some projects Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast) In North America, although it is expected that delivery delays due to temporary production interruptions at local subsidiaries and temporary suspension of acceptance by customers, the impact on business performance will be limited -0.9 -3.5-4.3 -3.1 -3.8 2.7% -3.9% -7.4% -3.2% - -8.8 -11.0% -7.3% -13.7 -17.3% FY2018 FY2019 -19.5% Actual Actual Before-tax ROIC -26.4% -7.2% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 11 Motorcycle & Engine Main Products: Motorcycles, Utility Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles(ATVs), Personal Watercraft, General-purpose Gasoline Engines FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Feb. Net Sales L: Actual [Billion Yen] [345.0] 356.8 337.7 226.2 230.1 144.4 147.2 73.7 68.3 Operating Income Operating Margin [Billion Yen] 14.3 4.0% [3.0] -3.3-4.6 -2.8 -3.3 -4.5-1.9 -4.4% -0.0% -0.5% -2.2% -4.1% -1.9% -3.2% FY2019 (vs. FY2018) Net Sales: Decreased due to the impact of COVID-19, the appreciation of the yen against the euro and other currency compared to FY2018, and other factors

Decreased due to the impact of COVID-19, the appreciation of the yen against the euro and other currency compared to FY2018, and other factors Operating Income: Decreased due to a decrease in sales and deteriorated due to an increase in manufacturing costs by appreciation of the Thai baht against the yen, recall of ATVs, and other factors Impact of COVID-19 (FY2020 forecast) Significant sales decline is expected due to the suspension of sales activities and demand drop around the world Wholesales by Product [Thousands of units, Billion Yen] FY2018 FY2019 Unit Amount Unit Amount Motorcycles for developed contries 165 131.7 162 123.0 Motorcycles for emerging market 385 92.2 337 78.7 Utility Vehicles, ATVs & PWC 70 80.9 70 84.6 General-purpose gasoline engines 52.0 51.4 Total 620 356.8 569 337.7 FY2018 FY2019 Actual Actual Before-tax ROIC 8.4% -2.6% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 12 Summary of Balance Sheet [Billion Yen] End of End of Change Mar. 2019 Mar. 2020 Cash on hand and in banks 74.3 106.1 + 31.7 Change in CAPEX and others [Billion Yen] Trade receivables 427.6 473.2 + 45.5 Inventories 592.8 631.6 + 38.8 Total fixed assets 502.4 503.9 + 1.4 Others assets 241.5 242.9 + 1.3 Total assets 1,838.8 1,957.8 + 118.9 Trade payables 370.2 371.6 + 1.4 Interest-bearing debt 439.4 567.4 + 128.0 Advances from customers 181.4 148.6 － 32.8 495.9 Fixed Asset_______ 82.1 CAPEX___________ Depriciation_______ 56.1 502.4503.9 66.970.4 59.061.2 Other liabilities 355.4 398.5 + 43.0 Total liabilities 1,346.5 1,486.2 + 139.6 Total shareholders' equity 483.5 485.5 + 2.0 Other net assets 8.7 ▲ 13.9 － 22.7 Total net assets 492.2 471.5 － 20.6 Total liabilities & net assets 1,838.8 1,957.8 + 118.9 Ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets 25.9% 23.2% Net D/E Ratio 76.6% 101.2% Assets increased due to an increase in working capital in Aerospace Systems segment and other factors

Liabilities increased as a whole due to an increase in interest- bearing debt by an increase in working capital

Net assets d ecreased due to a decrease in payment of dividend and accumulated adjustment for retirement benefits, and other factors FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Change in interest-bearing debt [Billion Yen] Long-term debt Short-term debt 800 600 400 200 0 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 13 Summary of Cash Flows [Billion Yen] Change in CF from operating activities & others FY2018 FY2019 Change [Billion Yen] 436.4486.6598.8 Cash flows from 109.7 -15.4 － 125.2 operating activities Cash flows from -85.3 -69.4 + 15.9 investing activities Free Cash Flows 24.4 -84.8 － 109.2 Cash flows from -19.7 115.8 + 135.5 financing activities Cash flows from operating activities deteriorated due to an increase in working capital in Aerospace Systems segment

Cash flows from investing activities improved due to a decrease in CAPEX in Aerospace Systems segment

Given the above mentioned changes, free cash flows deteriorated Working capital___ __ ___ _ CF from operating activities_ 109.7 Income before 32.9 56.0 37.8 39.3 income taxes & minority interests _ -15.4 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Change in FCF & Net Income attributable to Owners of Parent [Billion Yen] Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent______ 28.9 24.4 27.4 18.6 FCF FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 -24.5 -84.8 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 14 R&D/CAPEX/Number of Employees [Billion Yen/Persons] FY2018 FY2019 Change Actual In February Actual vs in February R&D Expenses 48.7 56.0 52.6 － 3.4 CAPEX 66.9 77.0 70.4 － 6.6 (Construction Base)※ Depreciation and 59.0 61.5 61.2 － 0.3 Amortization※ Domestic 26,171 26,800 26,616 － 184 Overseas 9,520 9,800 9,716 － 84 Number of Employees 35,691 36,600 36,332 － 268 ※Capex represents the total of newly recorded property, plant and equipment and newly recorded intangible assets. Depreciation & amortization represents depreciation/amortization expenses for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 15 Historical Data 1,000.0 800.0 600.0 400.0 200.0 0.0 Share holders' equity(left axis) Interest bearing debt(left axis) Before-tax ROIC(right axis) 398.4 446.6 444.6 414.3 439.4 484.6 400.6 304.2 276.4 389.2 428.9 429.1 407.1 319.8 237.5 290.4 313.1 290.4 277.0 289.0 306.0 338.2 363.0 431.9 431.3 437.2 466.0 476.3 15.0% 12.0% 9.0% 6.0% 3.0% 0.0% [Billion yen] 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Before-tax ROIC 8.7% 11.2% 4.5% 0.2% 6.0% 7.4% 6.1% 8.1% 10.4% 9.4% 5.0% 3.9% 4.5% 4.2% Invested Capital 594.6 589.6 679.7 705.9 718.2 713.2 822.8 807.6 846.3 829.7 837.9 912.7 915.8 1,023.0 Net Sales 1,438.6 1,501.0 1,338.5 1,173.4 1,226.9 1,303.7 1,288.8 1,385.4 1,486.1 1,541.0 1,518.8 1,574.2 1,594.7 1,641.3 Operating Profit 69.1 76.9 28.7 -1.3 42.6 57.4 42.0 72.3 87.2 95.9 45.9 55.9 64.0 62.0 Recurring Profit 49.0 63.9 38.7 14.2 49.1 63.6 39.3 60.6 84.2 93.2 36.6 43.2 37.8 40.4 Net Income 29.7 35.1 11.7 -10.8 25.9 23.3 30.8 38.6 51.6 46.0 26.2 28.9 27.4 18.6 Attributable to Owners of Parent Yen/US$ 117 115 101 93 86 79 82 99 109 118 108 110 110 108 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 16 Market Overview (1/2) Aerospace Systems In military aircraft business, there is a certain demand within tight defense budget.

In commercial aircraft business, although the demand for aircrafts and aircraft jet engines had been increased along with the increased number of air passengers, both aircraft and aircraft jet engine business demands will be expected to decline due to the impact of COVID-19. Energy System & Plant Engineering In Japan, the demand for major repair work on municipal waste incineration plants continues.

In the medium- and long-term, the demand for distribute power plants in the domestic and overseas market, and for energy infrastructure development in emerging countries is strong.

long-term, the demand for distribute power plants in the domestic and overseas market, and for energy infrastructure development in emerging countries is strong. However, there is a possibility of customer short-term capital investment decisions will be reviewed due to factors such as economic activity stagnation and resource price instability caused by COVID-19. Precision Machinery & Robot In construction machinery markets, domestic customers reduced production due to Typhoon Nov. 19 (Hagibis).

In addition, current sales in Korean market and emerging countries such as India and Indonesia are sluggish, however, whole in the demand is stable.

Although the impact of COVID-19 is still uncertainty, Chinese market is recovering

COVID-19 is still uncertainty, Chinese market is recovering In China, robots markets is recovering from a tough situation based on the US-China trade friction.

US-China trade friction. In semiconductor markets, demand is recovering due to Taiwanese and Korean major semiconductor manufacturers have restarted investment, despite uncertainty in the future caused by impact of COVID-19.

COVID-19. Estimating that the demand for robots will steadily expand in the medium- to long-term. © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 17 Market Overview (2/2) Ship & Offshore Structure New-build vessel price is on the path of moderate recovery and the demand for LNG fueled vessels increases along with strengthening environmental regulations.

vessel price is on the path of moderate recovery and the demand for LNG fueled vessels increases along with strengthening environmental regulations. However, the competition is still intense due to the shipping market downturn in long-term ,continuation of assistance programs by South Korean Government, and other factors.

long-term ,continuation of assistance programs by South Korean Government, and other factors. For the impact of COVID-19, although there is no request to extend the delivery date of ordered ship at this stage, there is concern that the contract closing date may be delayed due to delays in business negotiations. Rolling Stock In the medium- and long-term, replacement demand for aging railcars is stable in Japan.

long-term, replacement demand for aging railcars is stable in Japan. In the US, including the focused market of New York, demand for new and replacement is expected.

In Asia, the demand in the emerging market increases along with promoting infrastructure exports by Japanese Government.

However, plans of delivery and order received in the domestic and overseas projects are expected to be reviewed caused by the impact of COVID-19 Motorcycle & Engine In motorcycle market, moderate growth continues mainly in Europe however decreased in emerging countries.

In utility vehicle and personal watercraft market, stable growth continues mainly in US.

In general purpose engine business, market growth temporarily slowed down due to inclement weather and the US- China trade friction . mid-March 2020> After COVID-19 expand rapidly in main market of Europe and around the world, the market has dropped significantly due to sales agents are closed caused by lockdown. © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 18 Forecast For the Impact of COVID-19（FY2020 forecast） Several business are expected to be severely affected by stagnant global economic activity

Especially in Aerospace systems segment which affected by the passenger demand drops sharply and Motorcycle & Engine segment which affected by lockdown and sluggish personal consumption

There is the possibility to be in the red as the whole For the Postponement of announcement of Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2020 It is difficult to estimate forecast for each business at this stage

In the future, we will carefully assess the impact on business results and will promptly announce it when it becomes possible to disclose rational forecasts For FY2020 Dividend Considering this business situation, the dividend forecast for FY2020 is yet to be determined (the year-end dividend for FY2019 is planned to be no dividend) For the Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2019-2021) Withdrawing the FY2021 management target in consideration of the current business and market environment © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 19 Figures recorded in the business forecasts are forecasts that reflect the judgment of the Company based on the information available at the time of release and include risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of these forecasts. Actual business results may differ materially from these business forecasts due to various important factors resulting from changes in the external environment and internal environment. Important factors that may affect actual business results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the tax system, and laws and regulations. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 03:44:06 UTC 0 Latest news on KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, 05/11 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Revised Forecast of Year-End Divide.. PU 05/11 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Financial Results for FY2019(Presentation Material) .. PU 05/11 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Flash Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (C.. PU 04/28 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier ROYAL ORION Delivered AQ 04/21 KAWASAKI : Bulk Carrier BERGE TRONADOR Delivered AQ 04/21 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier BERGE TRONADOR Delivered AQ 04/17 Kawasaki Heavy, Subaru to halt output of parts for Boeing aircraft AQ 03/30 KAWASAKI : Bulk Carrier AMIS UNICORN Delivered AQ 03/30 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier AMIS UNICORN Delivered AQ 03/30 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA