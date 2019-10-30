Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2019(Presentation Material) (PDF：1.02MB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

Financial Results for Second Quarter FY2019 (for the year ending March 31, 2020)

October. 31, 2019

Table of Contents

Ⅰ. Consolidated Results for First Quarter FY2019

Summary of Financial Results

3

Financial Results by Segment

4

Details of Change in Profit

5

Summary of Income Statement

6

  • Financial Results/Forecast by Segment

Aerospace Systems

7

Energy System & Plant Engineering

8

Precision Machinery & Robot

9

Ship & Offshore Structure

10

Rolling Stock

11

Motorcycle & Engine

12

Summary of Balance Sheet

13

Summary of Cash Flows

14

Ⅱ. Forecast for FY2019

Consolidated Operating Performance

15

Forecast by Segment

16

Before-tax ROIC by Segment

17

R&D/CAPEX/Number of Employees

18

Historical Data

19

Market Overview

20

© 2019 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

2

Summary of Financial Results

[Billion Yen]

FY2018

FY2019

Change

2Q

2Q

Orders Received

730.4

657.3

73.1

Net Sales

688.1

736.5

+

48.4

Operating Income

8.4

8.6

+

0.2

Recurring Profit

0.2

0.8

+

0.6

Net Income (loss) Attributable to

-3.5

-3.7

0.1

Owners of Parent

※Revised order received of FY2018 2Q due to a change and a refinement of calculation methods of order received in the Precision Machinery & Robot segment (719.8 billion yen → 730.4 billion yen)

<> exchange rates>

Yen/US$

109.80

108.45

Yen/EUR

128.93

122.84

vs. FY2018.2Q

  • Orders Received
    • Decreased mainly in Aerospace systems segment
  • Net Sales
    • Increased as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems and Rolling Stock segment and other factors, despite a decrease in Energy System & Plant Engineering and other factors
  • Profits
    • Operating income remained as a whole due to a decrease in Precision Machinery & Robot segment, despite an increase in Energy System & Plant Engineering and an improvement in Rolling Stock segments
    • Recurring profit increased due to a decrease payment for jet engines despite an increase in losses on foreign exchange
    • Net income attributable to owners of parent remained due to an increase in tax expense despite recognized extraordinary income from sales of fixed assets

(Appendix)

Net Sales in Foreign Currencies for Second

Quarter FY2019

[Billion]

US$

EUR

1.00

0.11

© 2019 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

3

Financial Results by Segment

[Billion Yen]

Orders Received

Net Sales

Operating Income

FY2018

FY2019

Change

FY2018

FY2019

Change

FY2018

FY2019

Change

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

2Q

Aerospace Systems

201.1

158.7

42.3

210.2

250.8

+

40.6

9.4

9.7

+

0.2

Energy System &

146.7

124.0

22.7

103.9

95.6

8.3

2.2

5.0

+

2.8

Plant Engineering

Precision Machinery & Robot

※1 115.4

104.6

10.8

102.1

98.2

3.9

9.6

3.2

6.4

Ship & Offshore Structure

16.5

26.5

+

10.0

39.7

37.1

2.6

1.2

-1.4

2.7

Rolling Stock

60.5

39.1

21.3

45.4

59.3

+

13.8

-8.8

-4.3

+

4.5

Motorcycle & Engine

144.4

147.2

+

2.8

144.4

147.2

+

2.8

-4.6

-3.3

+

1.2

Others

45.6

57.0

+

11.4

42.1

48.1

+

5.9

1.0

0.8

0.1

Eliminations and corporate※2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-1.6

-0.9

+

0.6

Total

※1 730.4

657.3

73.1

688.1

736.5

+

48.4

8.4

8.6

+

0.2

※1 Revised order received in FY2018 2Q of Precision Machinery & Robot segment due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement

Precision Machinery & Robot

(before)

104.8

(after)

115.4

Total

(before)

719.8

(after)

730.4

※2 "Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting

© 2019 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

4

Details of Change in Profit

  • Operating Profit

+0.2Billion yen (FY2018.2Q 8.4 Billion yen ⇒ FY2019.2Q 8.6 Billion yen)

Loss on Rolling Stock

Project in FY2018.2QEffects of

foreign exchange rates

－1.4

－3.7

+8.5

+2.8

Long Island Rail

Road Project

Change in Sales

Change in product mix and other factors

Change in selling, general and

－5.6

administrative expenses

－0.4

8.4

8.6

FY2018.2Q

+0.2 Billion yen

FY2019.2Q

© 2019 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 03:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,
11:12pKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Flash Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Ye..
PU
11:12pKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2019(Pres..
PU
10/29KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier GRAMOS Delivered
AQ
10/17KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier FJM GLORY Delivered
AQ
10/17KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier FJM GLORY Delivered
AQ
10/16KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : LNG Floating Power Plant (CCPP Model) Obtains AiP fr..
AQ
10/08KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Offers a New Kind of Off-Road Fun with the Launch of..
AQ
10/07KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : becomes a Preferred Partner of US AI Startup - Open ..
AQ
10/07KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : becomes a Preferred Partner of US AI Startup ー..
AQ
10/03KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier AFRICAN CARDINAL Delivered
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 638 B
EBIT 2020 57 200 M
Net income 2020 28 722 M
Debt 2020 363 B
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 444 B
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 500,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 655,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Kanehana President, CEO & Representative Director
Shigeru Murayama Chairman
Nobuhisa Kato Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Koji Kadota General Manager-Technology & Development
Kazuo Hida Managing Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.63%4 068
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.31.06%123 729
3M COMPANY-11.40%97 074
SIEMENS AG8.34%92 567
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.82%79 155
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.10%55 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group