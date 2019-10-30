Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for the Second Quarter FY2019(Presentation Material) (PDF：1.02MB）

Financial Results for Second Quarter FY2019 (for the year ending March 31, 2020)
October. 31, 2019
Ⅰ. Consolidated Results for First Quarter FY2019
|
•
|
Summary of Financial Results
|
3
|
•
|
Financial Results by Segment
|
4
|
•
|
Details of Change in Profit
|
5
|
•
|
Summary of Income Statement
|
6
-
Financial Results/Forecast by Segment
|
|
− Aerospace Systems
|
7
|
|
− Energy System & Plant Engineering
|
8
|
|
− Precision Machinery & Robot
|
9
|
|
− Ship & Offshore Structure
|
10
|
|
− Rolling Stock
|
11
|
|
− Motorcycle & Engine
|
12
|
•
|
Summary of Balance Sheet
|
13
|
•
|
Summary of Cash Flows
|
14
Ⅱ. Forecast for FY2019
|
•
|
Consolidated Operating Performance
|
15
|
•
|
Forecast by Segment
|
16
|
•
|
Before-tax ROIC by Segment
|
17
|
•
|
R&D/CAPEX/Number of Employees
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Historical Data
|
19
|
•
|
Market Overview
|
20
|
|
2
|
Summary of Financial Results
[Billion Yen]
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
Change
|
|
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orders Received
|
※
|
730.4
|
657.3
|
－
|
73.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
688.1
|
736.5
|
+
|
48.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
8.4
|
8.6
|
+
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Profit
|
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
+
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (loss) Attributable to
|
|
-3.5
|
-3.7
|
－
|
0.1
|
Owners of Parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※Revised order received of FY2018 2Q due to a change and a refinement of calculation methods of order received in the Precision Machinery & Robot segment (719.8 billion yen → 730.4 billion yen)
<> exchange rates>
|
Yen/US$
|
109.80
|
108.45
|
|
|
|
Yen/EUR
|
128.93
|
122.84
|
|
|
vs. FY2018.2Q
-
Orders Received
-
-
Decreased mainly in Aerospace systems segment
-
Net Sales
-
-
Increased as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems and Rolling Stock segment and other factors, despite a decrease in Energy System & Plant Engineering and other factors
-
Profits
-
-
Operating income remained as a whole due to a decrease in Precision Machinery & Robot segment, despite an increase in Energy System & Plant Engineering and an improvement in Rolling Stock segments
-
Recurring profit increased due to a decrease payment for jet engines despite an increase in losses on foreign exchange
-
Net income attributable to owners of parent remained due to an increase in tax expense despite recognized extraordinary income from sales of fixed assets
(Appendix)
Net Sales in Foreign Currencies for Second
|
Quarter FY2019
|
[Billion]
|
|
US$
|
EUR
|
1.00
|
0.11
|
|
3
|
Financial Results by Segment
[Billion Yen]
|
|
|
Orders Received
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
Change
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
Change
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
Change
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aerospace Systems
|
201.1
|
|
158.7
|
－
|
42.3
|
210.2
|
250.8
|
+
|
40.6
|
9.4
|
9.7
|
+
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy System &
|
146.7
|
|
124.0
|
－
|
22.7
|
103.9
|
95.6
|
－
|
8.3
|
2.2
|
5.0
|
+
|
2.8
|
Plant Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Precision Machinery & Robot
|
※1 115.4
|
|
104.6
|
－
|
10.8
|
102.1
|
98.2
|
－
|
3.9
|
9.6
|
3.2
|
－
|
6.4
|
Ship & Offshore Structure
|
16.5
|
|
26.5
|
+
|
10.0
|
39.7
|
37.1
|
－
|
2.6
|
1.2
|
-1.4
|
－
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolling Stock
|
60.5
|
|
39.1
|
－
|
21.3
|
45.4
|
59.3
|
+
|
13.8
|
-8.8
|
-4.3
|
+
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motorcycle & Engine
|
144.4
|
|
147.2
|
+
|
2.8
|
144.4
|
147.2
|
+
|
2.8
|
-4.6
|
-3.3
|
+
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
45.6
|
|
57.0
|
+
|
11.4
|
42.1
|
48.1
|
+
|
5.9
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
－
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eliminations and corporate※2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-1.6
|
-0.9
|
+
|
0.6
|
Total
|
※1 730.4
|
|
657.3
|
－
|
73.1
|
688.1
|
736.5
|
+
|
48.4
|
8.4
|
8.6
|
+
|
0.2
|
※1 Revised order received in FY2018 2Q of Precision Machinery & Robot segment due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement
|
|
Precision Machinery & Robot
|
(before)
|
104.8
|
(after)
|
115.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
(before)
|
719.8
|
(after)
|
730.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※2 "Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting
|
|
4
|
Details of Change in Profit
+0.2Billion yen (FY2018.2Q 8.4 Billion yen ⇒ FY2019.2Q 8.6 Billion yen)
Loss on Rolling Stock
Project in FY2018.2QEffects of
foreign exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－3.7
|
|
+8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long Island Rail
|
|
|
|
|
|
Road Project
|
Change in Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in product mix and other factors
|
|
|
Change in selling, general and
|
－5.6
|
|
administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
－0.4
|
|
|
FY2018.2Q
|
+0.2 Billion yen
|
FY2019.2Q
|
|
5
|
