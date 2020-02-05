Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for the Third Quarter FY2019(Presentation Material) （PDF：997KB）

Log in
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
02/05/2020 | 11:07pm EST

Financial Results for Third Quarter FY2019 (for the year ending March 31, 2020)

February 6, 2020

Table of Contents

Ⅰ. Consolidated Results for Third Quarter FY2019

Summary of Financial Results

3

Financial Results by Segment

4

Details of Change in Profit

5

Summary of Income Statement

6

  • Financial Results/Forecast by Segment

Aerospace Systems

7

Energy System & Plant Engineering

8

Precision Machinery & Robot

9

Ship & Offshore Structure

10

Rolling Stock

11

Motorcycle & Engine

12

Summary of Balance Sheet

13

Summary of Cash Flows

14

Ⅱ. Forecast for FY2019

Consolidated Operating Performance

15

Forecast by Segment

16

Before-tax ROIC by Segment

17

R&D/CAPEX/Number of Employees

18

Historical Data

19

Market Overview

20

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

2

Summary of Financial Results

[Billion Yen]

FY2018

FY2019

Change

3Q

3Q

Orders Received

1,096.6

1,022.6

73.9

Net Sales

1,094.5

1,135.4

+

40.8

Operating Income

36.8

30.9

5.8

Recurring Profit

19.8

15.3

4.4

Net Income Attributable to

11.3

4.7

6.6

Owners of Parent

※Revised order received of FY2018 3Q due to a change and a refinement of calculation methods of order received in the Precision Machinery & Robot segment (1081.9 billion yen → 1096.6 billion yen)

<> exchange rates>

Yen/US$

111.24

108.79

Yen/EUR

129.28

122.00

vs. FY2018.3Q

  • Orders Received
    • Decreased mainly in Aerospace Systems and Ship
      • Offshore Structure segment
  • Net Sales
    • Increased as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems, Rolling Stock and other segments, despite a decrease in Ship & Offshore Structure and other segments
  • Profits
    • Operating income and recurring profit decreased due to a decrease in Precision Machinery & Robot, Motorcycle & Engine segment and other segments, despite an increase in Energy System
      • Plant Engineering segments
    • Net income attributable to owners of parent decreased due to a decrease in recurring profit, recognized loss on business withdrawal loss as extraordinary losses, and other factors

(Appendix)

Net Sales in Foreign Currencies for Third

Quarter FY2019

[Billion]

US$

EUR

1.53

0.28

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

3

Financial Results by Segment

[Billion Yen]

Orders Received

Net Sales

Operating Income

FY2018

FY2019

Change

FY2018

FY2019

Change

FY2018

FY2019

Change

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

3Q

Aerospace Systems

280.5

245.1

35.4

328.1

371.4

+

43.3

21.2

20.5

0.7

Energy System &

201.6

184.3

17.2

168.8

162.3

6.5

4.5

13.0

+

8.4

Plant Engineering

Precision Machinery & Robot

※1 172.0

157.1

14.8

154.2

147.0

7.2

14.9

5.2

9.7

Ship & Offshore Structure

65.2

31.6

33.6

63.0

53.0

10.0

2.8

-0.7

3.5

Rolling Stock

79.6

91.2

+

11.5

86.0

97.4

+

11.3

-6.4

-3.1

+

3.3

Motorcycle & Engine

226.2

230.1

+

3.8

226.2

230.1

+

3.8

0.0

-4.5

4.4

Others

71.1

82.8

+

11.7

67.8

73.9

+

6.0

2.4

2.0

0.4

Eliminations and corporate※2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-2.6

-1.3

+

1.3

Total

※11,096.6

1,022.6

73.9

1,094.5

1,135.4

+

40.8

36.8

30.9

5.8

※1 Revised order received in FY2018 3Q of Precision Machinery & Robot segment due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement

Precision Machinery & Robot

(before)

157.3

(after)

172.0

Total

(before)

1081.9

(after)

1096.6

※2 "Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

4

Details of Change in Profit

  • Operating Profit

-5.8Billion yen (FY2018.3Q 36.8 Billion yen ⇒ FY2019.3Q 30.9 Billion yen)

Loss on Rolling Stock

Project in FY2018.3Q

－3.7

Effects of

foreign exchange rates

Change in product mix and other factors

+8.5

Long Island Rail

－7.6 +5.0

－5.3

Change in selling, general and administrative expenses

－2.7

Road Project

36.8

FY2018.3Q

Change in Sales

30.9

－5.8 Billion yen

FY2019.3Q

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

5

Summary of Income Statement

[Billion Yen]

(

FY2018.3Q

FY2019.3Q

)

Operating Income

5.8

(

36.8

30.9

)

Net Sales

+

40.8

(

1,094.5

1,135.4

)

Cost of sales

+

43.9

(

910.1

954.0

)

Selling, general & administrative expenses

+

2.7

(

147.6

150.3

)

-

Salaries and benefits

+

1.0

(

40.3

41.3

)

-

R&D expenses

+

2.9

(

33.4

36.3

)

Non-operating Income / Expenses

+

1.3

(

-16.9

-15.6

)

Net Interest expense (incl. dividend income)

0.4

(

-1.5

-2.0

)

Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

0.1

(

1.0

0.8

)

Gain and loss on foreign exchange

0.1

(

-4.6

-4.7

)

Payments for the in-service issues of commercial aircraft jet

+

2.1

(

-9.7

-7.6

)

engines

Others

+

0.0

(

-2.0

-2.0

)

Extraordinary Income / Losses

1.1

(

-

-1.1

)

- Gain on sales of fixed assets

+

1.2

(

-

1.2

)

-

Loss on business withdrawal

2.3

(

-

-2.3

)

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

6

Aerospace Systems

Main Products: Aircrafts for Japan Ministry of Defense(MOD), Component parts for commercial aircrafts, Commercial helicopters, Missiles, Space equipment, Jet engines, Aerospace Gearbox

FY2018(Accumulated)

FY2019(Accumulated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

U:In Octorber

Orders Received

Net Sales

L: In this time

[Billion Yen]

Order backlog

[520.0]

530.0

431.6 463.9

547.4Billion Yen

[415.0]

371.4

201.1

250.8

122.1

104.9

79.0

69.7

Operating Income

Operating Margin

FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)

  • Orders Received: Decreased due to a decrease in aircrafts for MOD and component parts for commercial aircrafts, despite keeping high standard of component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines
  • Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in aircrafts for MOD, component parts for commercial aircrafts and component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors
  • Operating Income: Remained at the same level due to an increase in R&D expense for component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors, despite an increase in sales

FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)

  • Orders Received: Revised down due to a decrease in component parts for commercial aircrafts, and other factors
  • Net Sales: Revised up due to swift collection of sales information for component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines

[Billion Yen]

6.7%

Operating Income: Revised up due to promotion of cost reduction

7.0%

for component parts for commercial aircrafts

6.4%

5.5% [28.0]

and an increase in sales of component parts for

commercial aircraft jet engines

4.5%

3.9%

3.8%

36.0

Sales units of component parts for commercial aircraft [Unit]

5.0%

32.6

FY2018 3Q

FY2019 3Q

20.5

21.2

Boeing 767

23

25

9.4

9.7

Boeing 777

29

35

5.3

4.8

Boeing 777X

5

8

Boeing 787

104

124

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

Actual

In Octorber

In This Time

Before-tax ROIC

7.8%

5.0%

6.0%

6.5%

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

7

Energy System & Plant Engineering

Main Products: Industrial plants(cement, fertilizer and others), Power plants, LNG tanks, Municipal waste incineration plants, Tunnel boring machines, Crushing machines,

Gas turbine co-generation system, Gas engines, Diesel engines, Gas turbines & steam turbines for marine & land, Marine propulsion system, Aero-dynamic machinery

FY2018(Accumulated)

FY2019(Accumulated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

U:In Octorber

Orders Received

Net Sales

L: In this time

[Billion Yen]

Order backlog

[330.0]

263.5

403.4 Billion Yen

280.0[250.0]

253.0

250.0

201.6

184.3

93.9

146.7

124.0

69.8

FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)

  • Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 3Q when received orders of energy products including CCPP and LNG tanks in domestic market, despite orders received for major repair work on domestic municipal waste incineration plants and other factors
  • Net Sales: Decreased due to a decrease in energy business ,and other factors, despite an increase in construction works of chemical plants for overseas market
  • Operating Income: Increased due to an improvement in profitability of chemical plants for overseas market and energy business, and other factors, despite
    a decrease in revenue

Operating Income

Operating Margin

[Billion Yen]

8.0% 6.4%

16.0

4.5%

5.2%

[11.5]

11.6

13.0

2.6%

1.8%

2.1%

0.4%

4.5

5.0

0.2

2.2

0.8

※1. CCPP = Combined Cycle Power Plant

FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)

  • Orders Received: Revised down due to a decrease in large projects for domestic market and time lug of energy projects, and other factors

Net Sales:

No change

  • Operating Income: Revised up due to improvement in profitability of chemical plants for overseas market

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

Actual

In Octorber

In This Time

Before-tax ROIC

8.0%

9.3%

7.1%

10.2%

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

8

Precision Machinery & Robot

Main Products: Hydraulic components for construction machinery, Hydraulic components and systems for industrial machines,

Marine application machines, Deck cranes and other marine deck equipment, Industrial robots, Medical and pharmaceutical robot

FY2018(Accumulated)

FY2019(Accumulated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

U:In Octorber

Orders Received

Net Sales

L: In this time

[Billion Yen]

Order backlog

[240.0]

59.2Billion Yen

230.0

[230.0]

172.0

225.2

222.0

157.1

220.0

115.4

104.6

57.1

52.9

Operating Income

Operating Margin

9.5%

9.4%

9.6% 9.6%

[Billion Yen]

6.5%

21.3

[16.0]

3.6%

3.5%

14.9

3.2%

14.5

9.6

5.2

4.5

1.7

3.2

FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)

  • Orders Received: Decreased due to a decrease in hydraulic components for construction machinery and each series of robots

Net Sales:

Same as above

  • Operating Income: Decreased due to a decrease in sales, an increase in materials cost and R&D expense of hydraulic components for construction machinery, and operating losses by a decrease in robots production in China, and other factor

FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)

  • Orders Received: Revised down due to a decrease in hydraulic components for construction machinery, industrial robots, and other factors, despite robots for semiconductor manufacturing equipment are tend to increase

Net Sales:

Same as above

  • Operating Income: Revised down due to sales decrease

※About revised order received in FY2018

Revised order received in FY2018 as below due to change

in calculation method of order received and refinement

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Before

50.9

104.8

157.3

222.4

After

57.1

115.4

172.0

225.2

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

Actual

In Octorber

In This Time

Before-tax ROIC

22.9%

19.8%

12.2%

10.0%

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

9

Ship & Offshore Structure

Main Products: LNG carriers, LPG carriers, Bulk carriers, Submarines, JETFOIL

FY2018(Accumulated)

FY2019(Accumulated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

U:In Octorber

Orders Received

Net Sales

L: In this time

[Billion Yen]

Order backlog

81.1 78.9

80.0 Billion Yen

[70.0]

65.2

[100.0]

70.0

60.0

53.0

39.7

22.8

37.1

22.0

21.5

FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)

  • Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 3Q when received orders of submarines, despite received orders of LPG carriers
  • Net Sales: Decreased due to a decrease in construction works of LNG carriers and LPG carriers
  • Operating Income: Decreased due to a decrease in new building ships and operation losses, and other factors

FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)

  • Orders Received: Revised down due to time lug of LNG carriers and other factors

Net Sales:

No change

  • Operating Income: Revised up due to revising periodic cost and other factors

Operating Income

Operating Margin

[Billion Yen]

2.8

Units of Orders Received and Sales of New Building Ships

6.1%

[Unit]

1.2

4.4%

Orders Received

Sales

Orders Backlog

1.3

1.0

FY2018 3Q

FY2019 3Q

FY2018 3Q

FY2019 3Q

FY2019 3Q

[-2.5]

LNG carriers

5

2

3.2%

-0.7

1.3%

-0.3

-1.4

-2.0

LPG carriers

2

6

6

5

Submarines

1

2

2

2

Others

2

2

4

4

-1.7%

-1.4%

-2.8%

Total

3

2

15

14

11

※Sales includes units by percentage-of-completion method

-3.9%

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

Actual

In Octorber

In This Time

Before-tax ROIC

-21.3%

3.2%

-1.8%

0.1%

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

10

Rolling Stock

Main Products: Electric train cars (incl. Shinkansen), Electric and diesel locomotives, Passenger coaches, Bogies

FY2018(Accumulated)

FY2019(Accumulated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

U:In Octorber

Orders Received

Net Sales

L: In this time

[160.0]

[Billion Yen]

Order backlog

[130.0]150.0

136.0

506.1 Billion Yen

130.0

124.6

79.6 86.0

91.2

60.5

59.3

24.9 23.3

16.0 20.4

Operating Income

Operating Margin

[Billion Yen]

-3.1

[1.0]

-0.9

-3.5

-4.3

-2.0

FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)

  • Orders Received: Increased due to received orders of subway for domestic market
  • Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in passenger carts for domestic and the US market, despite decrease in component parts for overseas market
  • Operating Income: Improved due to a decrease in temporary expense of the US projects incurred in FY2018 3Q, sales increase, and other factors, despite a deterioration of profitability of some projects

FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)

  • Orders Received: No change
  • Net Sales: Revised down due to time lug of US projects
  • Operating Income: Revised down due to shortage of profit improvement in US projects and other factors

1.3%

-

-3.9%

-7.4%

-3.2%

-8.8

-11.0%

-7.3%

-13.7

-17.3%

-19.5%

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

Actual

In Octorber

In This Time

Before-tax ROIC

-26.2%

-26.4%

1.6%

-3.9%

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

11

Motorcycle & Engine

Main Products: Motorcycles, Utility Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles(ATVs), Personal Watercraft, General-purpose Gasoline Engines

FY2018(Accumulated)

FY2019(Accumulated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

U:In Octorber

Net Sales

L: In this time

[Billion Yen]

[350.0]

356.8

345.0

226.2

230.1

144.4

147.2

73.7

68.3

FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)

  • Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in vehicles in the US market
  • Operating Income: Despite revenue increase, deteriorated due to the appreciation of the yen against the euro and the US dollar, an increase in manufacturing costs due to appreciation of the Thai baht against the yen, and

other factors,

when compared to FY 2018 3Q

FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)

  • Net Sales: Revised down due to recall of vehicles ,and slowdown growth of general-purpose gasoline engines market
  • Operating Income: Same as above

Operating Income

Operating Margin

[Billion Yen]

14.3

4.0%

[9.0]

-3.3-4.6

-2.8-3.3-4.5

3.0

0.8%

-4.4%

-0.0%

-2.2%

-1.9%

-4.1%

-3.2%

Wholesales by Product

[Thousands of units, Billion Yen]

FY2018 3Q

FY2019 3Q

Unit

Amount

Unit

Amount

Motorcycles for developed contries

100

78.8

101

72.9

Motorcycles for emerging market

253

60.1

252

58.9

Utility Vehicles, ATVs & PWC

47

53.5

51

63.7

General-purpose gasoline engines

33.7

34.6

Total

400

226.2

404

230.1

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

Actual

In Octorber

In This Time

Before-tax ROIC

9.4%

8.4%

5.7%

1.3%

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

12

Summary of Balance Sheet

[Billion Yen]

End of

End of

Change

Mar. 2019

Dec. 2019

Cash on hand and in banks

74.3

74.4

+

0.0

Change in CAPEX and others [Billion Yen]

Trade receivables

427.6

548.2

+

120.5

Inventories

592.8

666.8

+

73.9

Total fixed assets

502.4

503.7

+

1.2

Others assets

241.5

260.3

+

18.7

Total assets

1,838.8

2,053.5

+

214.6

Trade payables

370.2

338.4

31.8

Interest-bearing debt

439.4

787.6

+

348.2

Advances from customers

181.4

145.9

35.5

494.4

Fixed Asset_______

CAPEX___________59.8

Depriciation_______

41.5

499.6503.7

48.247.8

39.945.2

Other liabilities

355.4

306.5

48.9

Total liabilities

1,346.5

1,578.5

+

231.9

Total shareholders' equity

483.5

471.6

11.8

Other net assets

8.7

3.3

5.3

Total net assets

492.2

475.0

17.2

Total liabilities & net assets

1,838.8

2,053.5

+

214.6

Ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets

25.9%

22.3%

Net D/E Ratio

76.6%

155.3%

  • Assets increased due to an increase in working capital in Aerospace Systems segment and other factors
  • Liabilities increased as a whole due to an increase in interest- bearing debt by an increase in working capital, despite trade payables decrease
  • Net assets decreased due to a decrease in payment of dividend, in foreign currency translation adjustment, and other factors

FY2017 3Q

FY2018 3Q

FY2019 3Q

Change in interest-bearing debt [Billion Yen]

Long-term debt

Short-term debt

800

600

400

200

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

13

Summary of Cash Flows

[Billion Yen]

FY2018

FY2019

Change

3Q

3Q

Cash flows from

-207.4

-288.4

80.9

operating activities

Cash flows from

-67.4

-46.2

+

21.1

investing activities

Free Cash Flows

-274.8

-334.6

59.7

Cash flows from

254.4

335.8

+

81.3

financing activities

  • Cash flows from operating activities deteriorated due to an increase in working capital in Aerospace Systems segment
  • Cash flows from investing activities improved due to a decrease in CAPEX in Aerospace Systems segment
  • Given the above mentioned changes, free cash flows deteriorated

Change in CF from operating activities & others

[Billion Yen]

701.3

748.8

608.0

Working capital___ ___ ___ __

Income before

income taxes &

minority interests______

27.1

19.8

14.2

FY2017 3Q

FY2018 3Q

FY2019 3Q

CF from operating activities____

-206.7-207.4

-288.4

Change in FCF &

Net Income attributable to Owners of Parent [Billion Yen]

Net Income Attributable to

Owners of Parent______

14.5

11.3

4.7

FY2017 3Q

FY2018 3Q

FY2019 3Q

FCF_______________

-273.6

-274.8

-334.6

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

14

Consolidated Operating Performance

[Billion Yen]

FY2018

FY2019

Change

Actual

In Oct.

In This Time

vs. FY2018

vs. In Oct.

Orders Received

※11,588.7

1,650.0

1,550.0

38.7

100.0

Net Sales

1,594.7

1,660.0

1,660.0

+

65.3

-

Operating Income

64.0

56.0

60.0

4.0

+ 4.0

Recurring Profit

37.8

41.0

41.0

+

3.2

-

Net Income Attributable

27.4

25.0

25.0

2.4

-

to Owners of Parent

Before-tax ROIC

4.5%

4.8%

4.8%

+ 0.3%

-

ROE

5.8%

5.2%

5.2%

0.6%

-

Dividend(per share)

70 yen

70 yen

70 yen

-

-

※1 Revised order received in FY2018 of Precision Machinery & Robot segment due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement (1585.9 billion yen → 1588.7 billion yen)

※2 >

Yen/US$

110.77

107.00

107.00

Yen/EUR

128.33

118.00

118.00

※2 Assumed rates are applied to the outstanding foreign exchange exposure as of October 31, 2019

Reasons for the Revision

  • Orders Received
    • Revised down due to a decrease in Energy System & Plant Engineering and Ship & Offshore Structure segments, and other factors
  • Net Sales
    • Remain unchanged as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems segment and other factors, despite a decreases in Precision Machinery & Robot and Rolling Stock segments
    • Profit
    • Operating income revised up as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems, Energy System & Plant Engineering and other segments, despite a decrease in Motorcycle & Engine and other segments
    • Recurring profit and net income attributable to owners of parent remain unchanged due to payment for the in-service issue of commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors, despite revised up operating income, and increased in equity in income of affiliates, and other factors

(Appendix)

Impact on profit by FX fluctuation of 1 yen

[Billion Yen]

Operating

Recurring

Income

Profit

US$

0.80

0.88

EUR

0.10

0.05

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

15

Forecast by Segment

[Billion Yen]

Orders Received

Net Sales

Operating Income

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

In Oct.

In This

Change

Actual

In Oct.

In This

Change

Actual

In Oct.

In This

Change

Time

vs. In Oct.

Time

vs. In Oct.

Time

vs. In Oct.

Aerospace Systems

431.6

415.0

410.0

5.0

463.9

520.0

530.0

+

10.0

32.6

28.0

36.0

+

8.0

Energy System &

263.5

330.0

280.0

50.0

253.0

250.0

250.0

-

11.6

11.5

16.0

+

4.5

Plant Engineering

Precision Machinery & Robot

※1 225.2

240.0

230.0

10.0

222.0

230.0

220.0

10.0

21.3

16.0

14.5

1.5

Ship & Offshore Structure

81.1

100.0

60.0

40.0

78.9

70.0

70.0

-

1.0

-2.5

-2.0

+

0.5

Rolling Stock

136.0

130.0

130.0

-

124.6

160.0

150.0

10.0

-13.7

1.0

-2.0

3.0

Motorcycle & Engine

356.8

350.0

345.0

5.0

356.8

350.0

345.0

5.0

14.3

9.0

3.0

6.0

Others

94.2

85.0

95.0

+

10.0

95.1

80.0

95.0

+

15.0

2.5

1.0

1.5

+

0.5

Eliminations and corporate※2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-5.7

-8.0

-7.0

+

1.0

Total

※1

1,650.0

1,550.0

－ 100.0

1,594.7

1,660.0

1,660.0

-

64.0

56.0

60.0

+

4.0

1,588.7

※1

Revised order received of FY2018 due to a change and a refinement of calculation methods of order received in the Precision Machinery & Robot segment

Precision Machinery & Robot

(before)

222.4

(after)

225.2

Total

(before)

1585.9

(after)

1588.7

※2

"Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

16

Before-tax ROIC by Segment

Before-tax ROIC

Operating Margin

Asset Turnover(Times)

(EBIT/Invested Capital)

(Operating Income/Net Sales)

(Net Sales/Total Assets)

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

In Oct.

In This

Change

Actual

In Oct.

In This

Change

Actual

In Oct.

In This

Change

Time

vs. In Oct.

Time

vs. In Oct.

Time

vs. In Oct.

Aerospace Systems

5.0%

6.0%

6.5%

+

0.5%

7.0%

5.3%

6.7%

+

1.4%

0.71

0.73

0.74

+

0.01

Energy System &

9.3%

7.1%

10.2%

+

3.1%

4.5%

4.6%

6.4%

+

1.8%

0.83

0.81

0.81

-

Plant Engineering

Precision Machinery &

19.8%

12.2%

10.0%

2.2%

9.6%

6.9%

6.5%

0.4%

1.08

1.19

1.13

0.06

Robot

Ship & Offshore

3.2%

-1.8%

0.1%

+

1.9%

1.3%

-3.5%

-2.8%

+

0.7%

0.64

0.58

0.54

0.04

Structure

Rolling Stock

-26.4%

1.6%

-3.9%

5.5%

-11.0%

0.6%

-1.3%

1.9%

0.59

0.80

0.76

0.04

Motorcycle & Engine

8.4%

5.7%

1.3%

4.4%

4.0%

2.5%

0.8%

1.7%

1.25

1.27

1.25

0.02

Total

4.5%

4.8%

4.8%

-

4.0%

3.3%

3.6%

+

0.3%

0.86

0.90

0.90

-

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

17

R&D/CAPEX/Number of Employees

[Billion Yen/Persons]

FY2018

FY2019 Forecast

Actual

In Octorber

In This Time

Change

vs. In Oct.

R&D Expenses

48.7

59.0

56.0

3.0

CAPEX

66.9

77.0

77.0

-

(Construction Base)

Depreciation and

59.0

61.5

61.5

-

Amortization

Domestic

26,171

26,800

26,800

-

Overseas

9,520

9,800

9,800

-

Number of Employees

35,691

36,600

36,600

-

※Capex represents the total of newly recorded property, plant and equipment and newly recorded intangible assets.

Depreciation & amortization represents depreciation/amortization expenses for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

18

Historical Data

1,000.0

800.0

600.0

400.0

200.0

0.0

Share holders' equity(left axis)

Interest bearing debt(left axis)

Before-tax ROIC(right axis)

398.4

446.6

439.4

444.6

414.3

400.6

484.6

429.1

407.1

304.2

276.4

389.2

428.9

319.8

290.4

313.1

290.4

277.0

289.0

306.0

338.2

363.0

431.9

431.3

437.2

466.0

476.3

237.5

15.0%

12.0%

9.0%

6.0%

3.0%

0.0%

[Billion yen]

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Before-tax ROIC

5.1%

8.7%

11.2%

4.5%

0.2%

6.0%

7.4%

6.1%

8.1%

10.4%

9.4%

5.0%

3.9%

4.5%

Invested Capital

557.3

594.6

589.6

679.7

705.9

718.2

713.2

822.8

807.6

846.3

829.7

837.9

912.7

915.8

Net Sales

1,322.4

1,438.6

1,501.0

1,338.5

1,173.4

1,226.9

1,303.7

1,288.8

1,385.4

1,486.1

1,541.0

1,518.8

1,574.2

1,594.7

Operating Profit

41.7

69.1

76.9

28.7

-1.3

42.6

57.4

42.0

72.3

87.2

95.9

45.9

55.9

64.0

Recurring Profit

30.8

49.0

63.9

38.7

14.2

49.1

63.6

39.3

60.6

84.2

93.2

36.6

43.2

37.8

Net Income

16.4

29.7

35.1

11.7

-10.8

25.9

23.3

30.8

38.6

51.6

46.0

26.2

28.9

27.4

Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Yen/US$

112

117

115

101

93

86

79

82

99

109

118

108

110

110

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

19

Market Overview (1/2)

Aerospace Systems

  • In military aircraft business, there is a certain demand within tight defense budget.
  • In commercial aircraft business, the demand for component parts of aircrafts and aircraft jet engines increases along with the increased number of air passengers.

Energy System & Plant Engineering

  • Overseas, resource developments and investing in oil and natural gas are on the path of recovery.
  • In Asia, There is still a demand for energy infrastructure maintenance and the demand for distributed generations increases due to increased willingness to invest in environmental energy and energy conservation
  • In Japan, there is still a replacement demand for aging equipment and others of incineration plants and industrial machineries. In terms of distributed generations, there is a large potential demand, but the investment plans are slightly behind schedule in view of the electricity deregulation.

Precision Machinery & Robot

  • In construction machinery markets, domestic customers had been forced reduced production due to parts supply stagnation affected by Typhoon Nov. 19 (Hagibis).
  • In addition, current sales in Korean market and emerging countries such as India and Indonesia are sluggish, however, the demand will become stable especially in emerging countries.
  • In robots markets, a tough situation continue due to a postponement of capital expenditures in China because of the US-China trade friction and other factors
  • In semiconductor markets, demand is recovering due to Taiwanese and Korean major semiconductor manufacturers have restarted investment.
  • Estimating that the demand for robots will steadily expand in the medium to long term

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

20

Market Overview (2/2)

Ship & Offshore Structure

  • New-buildvessel price is on the path of moderate recovery and the demand for LNG fueled vessels increases along with strengthening environmental regulations.
  • However, the competition is still intense due to stagnant demand for LNG transport vessels along with the LNG projects delay, continuation of assistance programs by South Korean Government, and other factors.

Motorcycle & Engine

  • In motorcycle market, moderate growth continues mainly in Europe however decreased in emerging countries.
  • In utility vehicle and personal watercraft market, stable growth continues mainly in US.
  • In general purpose engine business, market growth temporarily slowed down due to inclement weather and the US-China trade friction

Rolling Stock

  • In Japan, there is a steady replacement demand for aging railcars.
  • In US, there is a growing new and replacement demand, including New York, which is our focus market.
  • In Asia, the demand in emerging market increases along with promoting infrastructure exports by Japanese Government.

© 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved

21

Figures recorded in the business forecasts are forecasts that reflect the judgment of the Company based on the information available at the time of release and include risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of these forecasts.

Actual business results may differ materially from these business forecasts due to various important factors resulting from changes in the external environment and internal environment. Important factors that may affect actual business results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the tax system, and laws and regulations.

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 04:06:04 UTC
