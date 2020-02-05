Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for the Third Quarter FY2019(Presentation Material) （PDF：997KB） 0 02/05/2020 | 11:07pm EST Send by mail :

Decreased mainly in Aerospace Systems and Ship Offshore Structure segment

Net Sales

Increased as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems, Rolling Stock and other segments, despite a decrease in Ship & Offshore Structure and other segments

Profits

Operating income and recurring profit decreased due to a decrease in Precision Machinery & Robot, Motorcycle & Engine segment and other segments, despite an increase in Energy System Plant Engineering segments Net income attributable to owners of parent decreased due to a decrease in recurring profit, recognized loss on business withdrawal loss as extraordinary losses, and other factors

(Appendix) Net Sales in Foreign Currencies for Third Quarter FY2019 [Billion] US$ EUR 1.53 0.28 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 3 Financial Results by Segment [Billion Yen] Orders Received Net Sales Operating Income FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2018 FY2019 Change FY2018 FY2019 Change 3Q 3Q 3Q 3Q 3Q 3Q Aerospace Systems 280.5 245.1 － 35.4 328.1 371.4 + 43.3 21.2 20.5 － 0.7 Energy System & 201.6 184.3 － 17.2 168.8 162.3 － 6.5 4.5 13.0 + 8.4 Plant Engineering Precision Machinery & Robot ※1 172.0 157.1 － 14.8 154.2 147.0 － 7.2 14.9 5.2 － 9.7 Ship & Offshore Structure 65.2 31.6 － 33.6 63.0 53.0 － 10.0 2.8 -0.7 － 3.5 Rolling Stock 79.6 91.2 + 11.5 86.0 97.4 + 11.3 -6.4 -3.1 + 3.3 Motorcycle & Engine 226.2 230.1 + 3.8 226.2 230.1 + 3.8 0.0 -4.5 － 4.4 Others 71.1 82.8 + 11.7 67.8 73.9 + 6.0 2.4 2.0 － 0.4 Eliminations and corporate※2 - - - - - - -2.6 -1.3 + 1.3 Total ※11,096.6 1,022.6 － 73.9 1,094.5 1,135.4 + 40.8 36.8 30.9 － 5.8 ※1 Revised order received in FY2018 3Q of Precision Machinery & Robot segment due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement Precision Machinery & Robot (before) 157.3 (after) 172.0 Total (before) 1081.9 (after) 1096.6 ※2 "Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 4 Details of Change in Profit Operating Profit -5.8Billion yen (FY2018.3Q 36.8 Billion yen ⇒ FY2019.3Q 30.9 Billion yen) Loss on Rolling Stock Project in FY2018.3Q －3.7 Effects of foreign exchange rates Change in product mix and other factors +8.5 Long Island Rail －7.6 +5.0 －5.3 Change in selling, general and administrative expenses －2.7 Road Project 36.8 FY2018.3Q Change in Sales 30.9 －5.8 Billion yen FY2019.3Q © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 5 Summary of Income Statement [Billion Yen] ( FY2018.3Q ⇒ FY2019.3Q ) Operating Income － 5.8 ( 36.8 ⇒ 30.9 ) ・ Net Sales + 40.8 ( 1,094.5 ⇒ 1,135.4 ) ・ Cost of sales + 43.9 ( 910.1 ⇒ 954.0 ) ・ Selling, general & administrative expenses + 2.7 ( 147.6 ⇒ 150.3 ) - Salaries and benefits + 1.0 ( 40.3 ⇒ 41.3 ) - R&D expenses + 2.9 ( 33.4 ⇒ 36.3 ) Non-operating Income / Expenses + 1.3 ( -16.9 ⇒ -15.6 ) ・ Net Interest expense (incl. dividend income) － 0.4 ( -1.5 ⇒ -2.0 ) ・ Equity in income of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates － 0.1 ( 1.0 ⇒ 0.8 ) ・ Gain and loss on foreign exchange － 0.1 ( -4.6 ⇒ -4.7 ) ・ Payments for the in-service issues of commercial aircraft jet + 2.1 ( -9.7 ⇒ -7.6 ) engines ・ Others + 0.0 ( -2.0 ⇒ -2.0 ) Extraordinary Income / Losses － 1.1 ( - ⇒ -1.1 ) - Gain on sales of fixed assets + 1.2 ( - ⇒ 1.2 ) - Loss on business withdrawal － 2.3 ( - ⇒ -2.3 ) © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 6 Aerospace Systems Main Products: Aircrafts for Japan Ministry of Defense(MOD), Component parts for commercial aircrafts, Commercial helicopters, Missiles, Space equipment, Jet engines, Aerospace Gearbox FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Octorber Orders Received Net Sales L: In this time [Billion Yen] Order backlog [520.0] 530.0 431.6 463.9 547.4Billion Yen [415.0] 371.4 201.1 250.8 122.1 104.9 79.0 69.7 Operating Income Operating Margin FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q) Orders Received: Decreased due to a decrease in aircrafts for MOD and component parts for commercial aircrafts, despite keeping high standard of component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines

Decreased due to a decrease in aircrafts for MOD and component parts for commercial aircrafts, despite keeping high standard of component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in aircrafts for MOD, component parts for commercial aircrafts and component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors

Increased due to an increase in aircrafts for MOD, component parts for commercial aircrafts and component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors Operating Income: Remained at the same level due to an increase in R&D expense for component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors, despite an increase in sales FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October) Orders Received: Revised down due to a decrease in component parts for commercial aircrafts, and other factors

Revised down due to a decrease in component parts for commercial aircrafts, and other factors Net Sales: Revised up due to swift collection of sales information for component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines [Billion Yen] 6.7% • Operating Income: Revised up due to promotion of cost reduction 7.0% for component parts for commercial aircrafts 6.4% 5.5% [28.0] and an increase in sales of component parts for commercial aircraft jet engines 4.5% 3.9% 3.8% 36.0 Sales units of component parts for commercial aircraft [Unit] 5.0% 32.6 FY2018 3Q FY2019 3Q 20.5 21.2 Boeing 767 23 25 9.4 9.7 Boeing 777 29 35 5.3 4.8 Boeing 777X 5 8 Boeing 787 104 124 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual Actual In Octorber In This Time Before-tax ROIC 7.8% 5.0% 6.0% 6.5% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 7 Energy System & Plant Engineering Main Products: Industrial plants(cement, fertilizer and others), Power plants, LNG tanks, Municipal waste incineration plants, Tunnel boring machines, Crushing machines, Gas turbine co-generation system, Gas engines, Diesel engines, Gas turbines & steam turbines for marine & land, Marine propulsion system, Aero-dynamic machinery FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Octorber Orders Received Net Sales L: In this time [Billion Yen] Order backlog [330.0] 263.5 403.4 Billion Yen 280.0[250.0] 253.0 250.0 201.6 184.3 93.9 146.7 124.0 69.8 FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q) Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 3Q when received orders of energy products including CCPP and LNG tanks in domestic market, despite orders received for major repair work on domestic municipal waste incineration plants and other factors

Decreased compared to FY2018 3Q when received orders of energy products including CCPP and LNG tanks in domestic market, despite orders received for major repair work on domestic municipal waste incineration plants and other factors Net Sales: Decreased due to a decrease in energy business ,and other factors, despite an increase in construction works of chemical plants for overseas market

Decreased due to a decrease in energy business ,and other factors, despite an increase in construction works of chemical plants for overseas market Operating Income: Increased due to an improvement in profitability of chemical plants for overseas market and energy business, and other factors, despite

a decrease in revenue Operating Income Operating Margin [Billion Yen] 8.0% 6.4% 16.0 4.5% 5.2% [11.5] 11.6 13.0 2.6% 1.8% 2.1% 0.4% 4.5 5.0 0.2 2.2 0.8 ※1. CCPP = Combined Cycle Power Plant FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October) Orders Received: Revised down due to a decrease in large projects for domestic market and time lug of energy projects, and other factors • Net Sales: No change Operating Income: Revised up due to improvement in profitability of chemical plants for overseas market FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual Actual In Octorber In This Time Before-tax ROIC 8.0% 9.3% 7.1% 10.2% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 8 Precision Machinery & Robot Main Products: Hydraulic components for construction machinery, Hydraulic components and systems for industrial machines, Marine application machines, Deck cranes and other marine deck equipment, Industrial robots, Medical and pharmaceutical robot FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Octorber Orders Received Net Sales L: In this time [Billion Yen] Order backlog [240.0] 59.2Billion Yen 230.0 [230.0] 172.0 225.2 222.0 157.1 220.0 115.4 104.6 57.1 52.9 Operating Income Operating Margin 9.5% 9.4% 9.6% 9.6% [Billion Yen] 6.5% 21.3 [16.0] 3.6% 3.5% 14.9 3.2% 14.5 9.6 5.2 4.5 1.7 3.2 FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q) Orders Received: Decreased due to a decrease in h ydraulic components for construction machinery and each series of robots • Net Sales: Same as above Operating Income: Decreased due to a decrease in sales, an increase in materials cost and R&D expense of hydraulic components for construction machinery, and operating losses by a decrease in robots production in China, and other factor FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October) Orders Received: Revised down due to a decrease in hydraulic components for construction machinery, industrial robots, and other factors, despite robots for semiconductor manufacturing equipment are tend to increase • Net Sales: Same as above Operating Income: Revised down due to sales decrease ※About revised order received in FY2018 Revised order received in FY2018 as below due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Before 50.9 104.8 157.3 222.4 After 57.1 115.4 172.0 225.2 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual Actual In Octorber In This Time Before-tax ROIC 22.9% 19.8% 12.2% 10.0% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 9 Ship & Offshore Structure Main Products: LNG carriers, LPG carriers, Bulk carriers, Submarines, JETFOIL FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Octorber Orders Received Net Sales L: In this time [Billion Yen] Order backlog 81.1 78.9 80.0 Billion Yen [70.0] 65.2 [100.0] 70.0 60.0 53.0 39.7 22.8 37.1 22.0 21.5 FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q) Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 3Q when received orders of submarines, despite received orders of LPG carriers

Decreased compared to FY2018 3Q when received orders of submarines, despite received orders of LPG carriers Net Sales: Decreased due to a decrease in construction works of LNG carriers and LPG carriers

Decreased due to a decrease in construction works of LNG carriers and LPG carriers Operating Income: Decreased due to a decrease in new building ships and operation losses, and other factors FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October) Orders Received: Revised down due to time lug of LNG carriers and other factors • Net Sales: No change Operating Income: Revised up due to revising periodic cost and other factors Operating Income Operating Margin [Billion Yen] 2.8 Units of Orders Received and Sales of New Building Ships 6.1% [Unit] 1.2 4.4% Orders Received Sales※ Orders Backlog 1.3 1.0 FY2018 3Q FY2019 3Q FY2018 3Q FY2019 3Q FY2019 3Q [-2.5] LNG carriers 5 2 3.2% -0.7 1.3% -0.3 -1.4 -2.0 LPG carriers 2 6 6 5 Submarines 1 2 2 2 Others 2 2 4 4 -1.7% -1.4% -2.8% Total 3 2 15 14 11 ※Sales includes units by percentage-of-completion method -3.9% FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual Actual In Octorber In This Time Before-tax ROIC -21.3% 3.2% -1.8% 0.1% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 10 Rolling Stock Main Products: Electric train cars (incl. Shinkansen), Electric and diesel locomotives, Passenger coaches, Bogies FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Octorber Orders Received Net Sales L: In this time [160.0] [Billion Yen] Order backlog [130.0]150.0 136.0 506.1 Billion Yen 130.0 124.6 79.6 86.0 91.2 60.5 59.3 24.9 23.3 16.0 20.4 Operating Income Operating Margin [Billion Yen] -3.1 [1.0] -0.9 -3.5 -4.3 -2.0 FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q) Orders Received: Increased due to received orders of subway for domestic market

Increased due to received orders of subway for domestic market Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in passenger carts for domestic and the US market, despite decrease in component parts for overseas market

Increased due to an increase in passenger carts for domestic and the US market, despite decrease in component parts for overseas market Operating Income: Improved due to a decrease in temporary expense of the US projects incurred in FY2018 3Q, sales increase, and other factors, despite a deterioration of profitability of some projects FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October) Orders Received: No change

Net Sales: Revised down due to time lug of US projects

Revised down due to time lug of US projects Operating Income: Revised down due to shortage of profit improvement in US projects and other factors 1.3% - -3.9% -7.4% -3.2% -8.8 -11.0% -7.3% -13.7 -17.3% -19.5% FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual Actual In Octorber In This Time Before-tax ROIC -26.2% -26.4% 1.6% -3.9% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 11 Motorcycle & Engine Main Products: Motorcycles, Utility Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles(ATVs), Personal Watercraft, General-purpose Gasoline Engines FY2018(Accumulated) FY2019(Accumulated) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q U:In Octorber Net Sales L: In this time [Billion Yen] [350.0] 356.8 345.0 226.2 230.1 144.4 147.2 73.7 68.3 FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q) Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in vehicles in the US market

Increased due to an increase in vehicles in the US market Operating Income: Despite revenue increase, deteriorated due to the appreciation of the yen against the euro and the US dollar, an increase in manufacturing costs due to appreciation of the Thai baht against the yen, and other factors, when compared to FY 2018 3Q FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October) Net Sales: Revised down due to recall of vehicles ,and slowdown growth of general-purpose gasoline engines market

Revised down due to recall of vehicles ,and slowdown growth of general-purpose gasoline engines market Operating Income: Same as above Operating Income Operating Margin [Billion Yen] 14.3 4.0% [9.0] -3.3-4.6 -2.8-3.3-4.5 3.0 0.8% -4.4% -0.0% -2.2% -1.9% -4.1% -3.2% Wholesales by Product [Thousands of units, Billion Yen] FY2018 3Q FY2019 3Q Unit Amount Unit Amount Motorcycles for developed contries 100 78.8 101 72.9 Motorcycles for emerging market 253 60.1 252 58.9 Utility Vehicles, ATVs & PWC 47 53.5 51 63.7 General-purpose gasoline engines 33.7 34.6 Total 400 226.2 404 230.1 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual Actual In Octorber In This Time Before-tax ROIC 9.4% 8.4% 5.7% 1.3% © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 12 Summary of Balance Sheet [Billion Yen] End of End of Change Mar. 2019 Dec. 2019 Cash on hand and in banks 74.3 74.4 + 0.0 Change in CAPEX and others [Billion Yen] Trade receivables 427.6 548.2 + 120.5 Inventories 592.8 666.8 + 73.9 Total fixed assets 502.4 503.7 + 1.2 Others assets 241.5 260.3 + 18.7 Total assets 1,838.8 2,053.5 + 214.6 Trade payables 370.2 338.4 － 31.8 Interest-bearing debt 439.4 787.6 + 348.2 Advances from customers 181.4 145.9 － 35.5 494.4 Fixed Asset_______ CAPEX___________59.8 Depriciation_______ 41.5 499.6503.7 48.247.8 39.945.2 Other liabilities 355.4 306.5 － 48.9 Total liabilities 1,346.5 1,578.5 + 231.9 Total shareholders' equity 483.5 471.6 － 11.8 Other net assets 8.7 3.3 － 5.3 Total net assets 492.2 475.0 － 17.2 Total liabilities & net assets 1,838.8 2,053.5 + 214.6 Ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets 25.9% 22.3% Net D/E Ratio 76.6% 155.3% Assets increased due to an increase in working capital in Aerospace Systems segment and other factors

Liabilities increased as a whole due to an increase in interest- bearing debt by an increase in working capital, despite trade payables decrease

Net assets d ecreased due to a decrease in payment of dividend, in foreign currency translation adjustment, and other factors FY2017 3Q FY2018 3Q FY2019 3Q Change in interest-bearing debt [Billion Yen] Long-term debt Short-term debt 800 600 400 200 0 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 13 Summary of Cash Flows [Billion Yen] FY2018 FY2019 Change 3Q 3Q Cash flows from -207.4 -288.4 － 80.9 operating activities Cash flows from -67.4 -46.2 + 21.1 investing activities Free Cash Flows -274.8 -334.6 － 59.7 Cash flows from 254.4 335.8 + 81.3 financing activities Cash flows from operating activities deteriorated due to an increase in working capital in Aerospace Systems segment

Cash flows from investing activities improved due to a decrease in CAPEX in Aerospace Systems segment

Given the above mentioned changes, free cash flows deteriorated Change in CF from operating activities & others [Billion Yen] 701.3 748.8 608.0 Working capital___ ___ ___ __ Income before income taxes & minority interests______ 27.1 19.8 14.2 FY2017 3Q FY2018 3Q FY2019 3Q CF from operating activities____ -206.7-207.4 -288.4 Change in FCF & Net Income attributable to Owners of Parent [Billion Yen] Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent______ 14.5 11.3 4.7 FY2017 3Q FY2018 3Q FY2019 3Q FCF_______________ -273.6 -274.8 -334.6 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 14 Consolidated Operating Performance [Billion Yen] FY2018 FY2019 Change Actual In Oct. In This Time vs. FY2018 vs. In Oct. Orders Received ※11,588.7 1,650.0 1,550.0 － 38.7 － 100.0 Net Sales 1,594.7 1,660.0 1,660.0 + 65.3 - Operating Income 64.0 56.0 60.0 － 4.0 + 4.0 Recurring Profit 37.8 41.0 41.0 + 3.2 - Net Income Attributable 27.4 25.0 25.0 － 2.4 - to Owners of Parent Before-tax ROIC 4.5% 4.8% 4.8% + 0.3% - ROE 5.8% 5.2% 5.2% － 0.6% - Dividend(per share) 70 yen 70 yen 70 yen - - ※1 Revised order received in FY2018 of Precision Machinery & Robot segment due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement (1585.9 billion yen → 1588.7 billion yen) ※2 > Yen/US$ 110.77 107.00 107.00 Yen/EUR 128.33 118.00 118.00 ※2 Assumed rates are applied to the outstanding foreign exchange exposure as of October 31, 2019 Reasons for the Revision Orders Received

Revised down due to a decrease in Energy System & Plant Engineering and Ship & Offshore Structure segments, and other factors

Net Sales

Remain unchanged as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems segment and other factors, despite a decreases in Precision Machinery & Robot and Rolling Stock segments Profit Operating income revised up as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems, Energy System & Plant Engineering and other segments, despite a decrease in Motorcycle & Engine and other segments Recurring profit and net income attributable to owners of parent remain unchanged due to payment for the in-service issue of commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors, despite revised up operating income, and increased in equity in income of affiliates, and other factors

(Appendix) Impact on profit by FX fluctuation of 1 yen [Billion Yen] Operating Recurring Income Profit US$ 0.80 0.88 EUR 0.10 0.05 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 15 Forecast by Segment [Billion Yen] Orders Received Net Sales Operating Income FY2018 FY2019 Forecast FY2018 FY2019 Forecast FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual In Oct. In This Change Actual In Oct. In This Change Actual In Oct. In This Change Time vs. In Oct. Time vs. In Oct. Time vs. In Oct. Aerospace Systems 431.6 415.0 410.0 － 5.0 463.9 520.0 530.0 + 10.0 32.6 28.0 36.0 + 8.0 Energy System & 263.5 330.0 280.0 － 50.0 253.0 250.0 250.0 - 11.6 11.5 16.0 + 4.5 Plant Engineering Precision Machinery & Robot ※1 225.2 240.0 230.0 － 10.0 222.0 230.0 220.0 － 10.0 21.3 16.0 14.5 － 1.5 Ship & Offshore Structure 81.1 100.0 60.0 － 40.0 78.9 70.0 70.0 - 1.0 -2.5 -2.0 + 0.5 Rolling Stock 136.0 130.0 130.0 - 124.6 160.0 150.0 － 10.0 -13.7 1.0 -2.0 － 3.0 Motorcycle & Engine 356.8 350.0 345.0 － 5.0 356.8 350.0 345.0 － 5.0 14.3 9.0 3.0 － 6.0 Others 94.2 85.0 95.0 + 10.0 95.1 80.0 95.0 + 15.0 2.5 1.0 1.5 + 0.5 Eliminations and corporate※2 - - - - - - - - -5.7 -8.0 -7.0 + 1.0 Total ※1 1,650.0 1,550.0 － 100.0 1,594.7 1,660.0 1,660.0 - 64.0 56.0 60.0 + 4.0 1,588.7 ※1 Revised order received of FY2018 due to a change and a refinement of calculation methods of order received in the Precision Machinery & Robot segment Precision Machinery & Robot (before) 222.4 (after) 225.2 Total (before) 1585.9 (after) 1588.7 ※2 "Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 16 Before-tax ROIC by Segment Before-tax ROIC Operating Margin Asset Turnover(Times) (EBIT/Invested Capital) (Operating Income/Net Sales) (Net Sales/Total Assets) FY2018 FY2019 Forecast FY2018 FY2019 Forecast FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual In Oct. In This Change Actual In Oct. In This Change Actual In Oct. In This Change Time vs. In Oct. Time vs. In Oct. Time vs. In Oct. Aerospace Systems 5.0% 6.0% 6.5% + 0.5% 7.0% 5.3% 6.7% + 1.4% 0.71 0.73 0.74 + 0.01 Energy System & 9.3% 7.1% 10.2% + 3.1% 4.5% 4.6% 6.4% + 1.8% 0.83 0.81 0.81 - Plant Engineering Precision Machinery & 19.8% 12.2% 10.0% － 2.2% 9.6% 6.9% 6.5% － 0.4% 1.08 1.19 1.13 － 0.06 Robot Ship & Offshore 3.2% -1.8% 0.1% + 1.9% 1.3% -3.5% -2.8% + 0.7% 0.64 0.58 0.54 － 0.04 Structure Rolling Stock -26.4% 1.6% -3.9% － 5.5% -11.0% 0.6% -1.3% － 1.9% 0.59 0.80 0.76 － 0.04 Motorcycle & Engine 8.4% 5.7% 1.3% － 4.4% 4.0% 2.5% 0.8% － 1.7% 1.25 1.27 1.25 － 0.02 Total 4.5% 4.8% 4.8% - 4.0% 3.3% 3.6% + 0.3% 0.86 0.90 0.90 - © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 17 R&D/CAPEX/Number of Employees [Billion Yen/Persons] FY2018 FY2019 Forecast Actual In Octorber In This Time Change vs. In Oct. R&D Expenses 48.7 59.0 56.0 － 3.0 CAPEX 66.9 77.0 77.0 - (Construction Base)※ Depreciation and 59.0 61.5 61.5 - Amortization※ Domestic 26,171 26,800 26,800 - Overseas 9,520 9,800 9,800 - Number of Employees 35,691 36,600 36,600 - ※Capex represents the total of newly recorded property, plant and equipment and newly recorded intangible assets. Depreciation & amortization represents depreciation/amortization expenses for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 18 Historical Data 1,000.0 800.0 600.0 400.0 200.0 0.0 Share holders' equity(left axis) Interest bearing debt(left axis) Before-tax ROIC(right axis) 398.4 446.6 439.4 444.6 414.3 400.6 484.6 429.1 407.1 304.2 276.4 389.2 428.9 319.8 290.4 313.1 290.4 277.0 289.0 306.0 338.2 363.0 431.9 431.3 437.2 466.0 476.3 237.5 15.0% 12.0% 9.0% 6.0% 3.0% 0.0% [Billion yen] 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Before-tax ROIC 5.1% 8.7% 11.2% 4.5% 0.2% 6.0% 7.4% 6.1% 8.1% 10.4% 9.4% 5.0% 3.9% 4.5% Invested Capital 557.3 594.6 589.6 679.7 705.9 718.2 713.2 822.8 807.6 846.3 829.7 837.9 912.7 915.8 Net Sales 1,322.4 1,438.6 1,501.0 1,338.5 1,173.4 1,226.9 1,303.7 1,288.8 1,385.4 1,486.1 1,541.0 1,518.8 1,574.2 1,594.7 Operating Profit 41.7 69.1 76.9 28.7 -1.3 42.6 57.4 42.0 72.3 87.2 95.9 45.9 55.9 64.0 Recurring Profit 30.8 49.0 63.9 38.7 14.2 49.1 63.6 39.3 60.6 84.2 93.2 36.6 43.2 37.8 Net Income 16.4 29.7 35.1 11.7 -10.8 25.9 23.3 30.8 38.6 51.6 46.0 26.2 28.9 27.4 Attributable to Owners of Parent Yen/US$ 112 117 115 101 93 86 79 82 99 109 118 108 110 110 © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 19 Market Overview (1/2) Aerospace Systems In military aircraft business, there is a certain demand within tight defense budget.

In commercial aircraft business, the demand for component parts of aircrafts and aircraft jet engines increases along with the increased number of air passengers. Energy System & Plant Engineering Overseas, resource developments and investing in oil and natural gas are on the path of recovery.

In Asia, There is still a demand for energy infrastructure maintenance and the demand for distributed generations increases due to increased willingness to invest in environmental energy and energy conservation

In Japan, there is still a replacement demand for aging equipment and others of incineration plants and industrial machineries. In terms of distributed generations, there is a large potential demand, but the investment plans are slightly behind schedule in view of the electricity deregulation. Precision Machinery & Robot In construction machinery markets, domestic customers had been forced reduced production due to parts supply stagnation affected by Typhoon Nov. 19 (Hagibis).

In addition, current sales in Korean market and emerging countries such as India and Indonesia are sluggish, however, the demand will become stable especially in emerging countries.

In robots markets, a tough situation continue due to a postponement of capital expenditures in China because of the US-China trade friction and other factors

US-China trade friction and other factors In semiconductor markets, demand is recovering due to Taiwanese and Korean major semiconductor manufacturers have restarted investment.

Estimating that the demand for robots will steadily expand in the medium to long term © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 20 Market Overview (2/2) Ship & Offshore Structure New-build vessel price is on the path of moderate recovery and the demand for LNG fueled vessels increases along with strengthening environmental regulations.

vessel price is on the path of moderate recovery and the demand for LNG fueled vessels increases along with strengthening environmental regulations. However, the competition is still intense due to stagnant demand for LNG transport vessels along with the LNG projects delay, continuation of assistance programs by South Korean Government, and other factors. Motorcycle & Engine In motorcycle market, moderate growth continues mainly in Europe however decreased in emerging countries.

In utility vehicle and personal watercraft market, stable growth continues mainly in US.

In general purpose engine business, market growth temporarily slowed down due to inclement weather and the US-China trade friction Rolling Stock In Japan, there is a steady replacement demand for aging railcars.

In US, there is a growing new and replacement demand, including New York, which is our focus market.

In Asia, the demand in emerging market increases along with promoting infrastructure exports by Japanese Government. © 2020 KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. All Rights Reserved 21 Figures recorded in the business forecasts are forecasts that reflect the judgment of the Company based on the information available at the time of release and include risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of these forecasts. Actual business results may differ materially from these business forecasts due to various important factors resulting from changes in the external environment and internal environment. Important factors that may affect actual business results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the tax system, and laws and regulations. Attachments Original document

