Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for the Third Quarter FY2019(Presentation Material) （PDF：997KB）

Main Products: Industrial plants(cement, fertilizer and others), Power plants, LNG tanks, Municipal waste incineration plants, Tunnel boring machines, Crushing machines,
Gas turbine co-generation system, Gas engines, Diesel engines, Gas turbines & steam turbines for marine & land, Marine propulsion system, Aero-dynamic machinery
FY2018(Accumulated)
FY2019(Accumulated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
U:In Octorber
Orders Received
Net Sales
L: In this time
[Billion Yen]
Order backlog
[330.0]
263.5
403.4 Billion Yen
280.0[250.0]
253.0
250.0
201.6
184.3
93.9
146.7
124.0
69.8
FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)
Orders Received: Decreased compared to FY2018 3Q when received orders of energy products including CCPP and LNG tanks in domestic market, despite orders received for major repair work on domestic municipal waste incineration plants and other factors
Net Sales: Decreased due to a decrease in energy business ,and other factors, despite an increase in construction works of chemical plants for overseas market
Operating Income: Increased due to an improvement in profitability of chemical plants for overseas market and energy business, and other factors, despite
a decrease in revenue
Operating Income
Operating Margin
[Billion Yen]
8.0% 6.4%
16.0
4.5%
5.2%
[11.5]
11.6
13.0
2.6%
1.8%
2.1%
0.4%
4.5
5.0
0.2
2.2
0.8
※1. CCPP = Combined Cycle Power Plant
FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)
Orders Received: Revised down due to a decrease in large projects for domestic market and time lug of energy projects, and other factors
• Net Sales:
No change
Operating Income: Revised up due to improvement in profitability of chemical plants for overseas market
Main Products: Hydraulic components for construction machinery, Hydraulic components and systems for industrial machines,
Marine application machines, Deck cranes and other marine deck equipment, Industrial robots, Medical and pharmaceutical robot
FY2018(Accumulated)
FY2019(Accumulated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
U:In Octorber
Orders Received
Net Sales
L: In this time
[Billion Yen]
Order backlog
[240.0]
59.2Billion Yen
230.0
[230.0]
172.0
225.2
222.0
157.1
220.0
115.4
104.6
57.1
52.9
Operating Income
Operating Margin
9.5%
9.4%
9.6% 9.6%
[Billion Yen]
6.5%
21.3
[16.0]
3.6%
3.5%
14.9
3.2%
14.5
9.6
5.2
4.5
1.7
3.2
FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)
Orders Received: Decreased due to a decrease in hydraulic components for construction machinery and each series of robots
• Net Sales:
Same as above
Operating Income: Decreased due to a decrease in sales, an increase in materials cost and R&D expense of hydraulic components for construction machinery, and operating losses by a decrease in robots production in China, and other factor
FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)
Orders Received: Revised down due to a decrease in hydraulic components for construction machinery, industrial robots, and other factors, despite robots for semiconductor manufacturing equipment are tend to increase
• Net Sales:
Same as above
Operating Income: Revised down due to sales decrease
※About revised order received in FY2018
Revised order received in FY2018 as below due to change
in calculation method of order received and refinement
Main Products: Motorcycles, Utility Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles(ATVs), Personal Watercraft, General-purpose Gasoline Engines
FY2018(Accumulated)
FY2019(Accumulated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
U:In Octorber
Net Sales
L: In this time
[Billion Yen]
[350.0]
356.8
345.0
226.2
230.1
144.4
147.2
73.7
68.3
FY2019 3Q (vs. FY2018 3Q)
Net Sales: Increased due to an increase in vehicles in the US market
Operating Income: Despite revenue increase, deteriorated due to the appreciation of the yen against the euro and the US dollar, an increase in manufacturing costs due to appreciation of the Thai baht against the yen, and
other factors,
when compared to FY 2018 3Q
FY2019 Forecast (vs. Forecast in October)
Net Sales: Revised down due to recall of vehicles ,and slowdown growth of general-purpose gasoline engines market
※1 Revised order received in FY2018 of Precision Machinery & Robot segment due to change in calculation method of order received and refinement (1585.9 billion yen → 1588.7 billion yen)
※2 >
Yen/US$
110.77
107.00
107.00
Yen/EUR
128.33
118.00
118.00
※2 Assumed rates are applied to the outstanding foreign exchange exposure as of October 31, 2019
Reasons for the Revision
Orders Received
Revised down due to a decrease in Energy System & Plant Engineering and Ship & Offshore Structure segments, and other factors
Net Sales
Remain unchanged as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems segment and other factors, despite a decreases in Precision Machinery & Robot and Rolling Stock segments
Profit
Operating income revised up as a whole due to an increase in Aerospace Systems, Energy System & Plant Engineering and other segments, despite a decrease in Motorcycle & Engine and other segments
Recurring profit and net income attributable to owners of parent remain unchanged due to payment for the in-service issue of commercial aircraft jet engines, and other factors, despite revised up operating income, and increased in equity in income of affiliates, and other factors
In military aircraft business, there is a certain demand within tight defense budget.
In commercial aircraft business, the demand for component parts of aircrafts and aircraft jet engines increases along with the increased number of air passengers.
Energy System & Plant Engineering
Overseas, resource developments and investing in oil and natural gas are on the path of recovery.
In Asia, There is still a demand for energy infrastructure maintenance and the demand for distributed generations increases due to increased willingness to invest in environmental energy and energy conservation
In Japan, there is still a replacement demand for aging equipment and others of incineration plants and industrial machineries. In terms of distributed generations, there is a large potential demand, but the investment plans are slightly behind schedule in view of the electricity deregulation.
Precision Machinery & Robot
In construction machinery markets, domestic customers had been forced reduced production due to parts supply stagnation affected by Typhoon Nov. 19 (Hagibis).
In addition, current sales in Korean market and emerging countries such as India and Indonesia are sluggish, however, the demand will become stable especially in emerging countries.
In robots markets, a tough situation continue due to a postponement of capital expenditures in China because of the US-China trade friction and other factors
In semiconductor markets, demand is recovering due to Taiwanese and Korean major semiconductor manufacturers have restarted investment.
Estimating that the demand for robots will steadily expand in the medium to long term
New-buildvessel price is on the path of moderate recovery and the demand for LNG fueled vessels increases along with strengthening environmental regulations.
However, the competition is still intense due to stagnant demand for LNG transport vessels along with the LNG projects delay, continuation of assistance programs by South Korean Government, and other factors.
Motorcycle & Engine
In motorcycle market, moderate growth continues mainly in Europe however decreased in emerging countries.
In utility vehicle and personal watercraft market, stable growth continues mainly in US.
In general purpose engine business, market growth temporarily slowed down due to inclement weather and the US-China trade friction
Rolling Stock
In Japan, there is a steady replacement demand for aging railcars.
In US, there is a growing new and replacement demand, including New York, which is our focus market.
In Asia, the demand in emerging market increases along with promoting infrastructure exports by Japanese Government.
Figures recorded in the business forecasts are forecasts that reflect the judgment of the Company based on the information available at the time of release and include risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of these forecasts.
Actual business results may differ materially from these business forecasts due to various important factors resulting from changes in the external environment and internal environment. Important factors that may affect actual business results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the tax system, and laws and regulations.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 04:06:04 UTC