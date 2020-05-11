Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Consolidated Basis) （PDF：301KB）

Log in
05/11/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

May 12, 2020

For the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Consolidated)

Operating results

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Net sales

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

1,641,335

1,594,743

$ 15,081,641

Operating profit

62,063

64,023

570,275

Profit attributable to owners of parent

18,662

27,453

171,478

Earnings per share (Yen)

111.72

164.34

Financial position

Millions of yen / Thousand shares

Thousands of U.S. dollars

As of

As of

As of

Total assets

Mar. 31, 2020

March. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

1,957,845

1,838,855

$ 17,989,938

Net assets

471,562

492,261

4,333,015

Number of shares issued and outstanding

167,043

167,045

Equity Ratio

23.2%

25.9%

Cash flows

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Operating activities

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

(15,461)

109,762

$

(142,066)

Investing activities

(69,401)

(85,344)

(637,701)

Financing activities

115,803

(19,771)

1,064,072

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

102,546

68,311

942,259

Fiscal year forecast

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading, the Company has determined that it is difficult to provide an appropriate and reasonable earnings forecast at this time. Accordingly, the earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021

is yet to be determined, and will be announced as soon as the impact on performance can be reasonably forecast.

- 1 -

(Consolidated)

Notes : 1. This "FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS" and following financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.

2. All US$ amounts in these statements represent the arithmetical results of translating Japanese yen to U.S. dollars on the basis of 108.83=$1, the rate prevailing as of March 31, 2020, solely for the convenience of the readers.

- 2 -

(Consolidated)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2020 and 2019

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

As of

As of

As of

Assets

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Current assets

106,108

Cash and deposits

74,311

$

974,989

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

473,204

427,665

4,348,103

Merchandise and finished goods

75,042

68,176

689,534

Work in process

426,256

405,087

3,916,714

Raw materials and supplies

130,359

119,558

1,197,822

Other

51,176

45,333

470,238

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,367)

(3,792)

(30,938)

Total current assets

1,258,781

1,136,340

11,566,489

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

193,931

Buildings and structures, net

194,939

1,781,963

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

151,196

148,620

1,389,286

Land

62,183

62,705

571,377

Leased assets, net

2,694

2,148

24,754

Construction in progress

15,959

18,227

146,642

Other, net

56,604

59,028

520,114

Total property, plant and equipment

482,570

485,669

4,434,163

Intangible assets

21,358

16,797

196,251

Investments and other assets

12,035

Investment securities

14,501

110,585

Retirement benefit asset

135

93

1,240

Deferred tax assets

70,598

70,179

648,700

Other

114,203

116,696

1,049,371

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,838)

(1,422)

(16,889)

Total investments and other assets

195,134

200,048

1,793,017

Total non-current assets

699,063

702,514

6,423,440

Total assets

1,957,845

1,838,855

17,989,938

Liabilities

Current liabilities

261,159

Notes and accounts payable - trade

247,191

2,399,697

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

110,526

123,083

1,015,584

Short-term borrowings

166,188

100,023

1,527,042

Current portion of bonds payable

20,000

10,000

183,773

Lease obligations

1,542

319

14,169

Income taxes payable

6,116

10,390

56,198

Provision for sales promotion expenses

12,174

4,991

111,863

Provision for bonuses

22,032

21,168

202,444

Provision for construction warranties

14,454

13,096

132,813

Provision for loss on construction contracts

11,464

27,609

105,339

Advances received

148,610

181,419

1,365,524

Other

173,456

124,986

1,593,825

Total current liabilities

947,726

864,280

8,708,316

Non-current liabilities

160,000

Bonds payable

140,000

1,470,183

Long-term borrowings

188,859

187,568

1,735,358

Lease obligations

873

1,513

8,022

Deferred tax liabilities

796

593

7,314

Retirement benefit liability

129,846

97,602

1,193,109

Provision for the in service issues of commercial

15,689

11,468

144,161

aircraft jet engines

42,491

Other

43,566

390,435

Total non-current liabilities

538,556

482,313

4,948,599

Total liabilities

1,486,283

1,346,593

13,656,924

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

104,484

Share capital

104,484

960,066

Capital surplus

54,542

54,542

501,167

Retained earnings

326,626

324,606

3,001,250

Treasury shares

(133)

(130)

(1,222)

Total shareholders' equity

485,520

483,502

4,461,270

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,636

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,682

15,033

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(272)

(227)

(2,499)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(11,311)

(4,556)

(103,933)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(19,946)

(5,014)

(183,277)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(29,892)

(7,115)

(274,667)

Non-controlling interests

15,934

15,874

146,412

Total net assets

471,562

492,261

4,333,015

Total liabilities and net assets

1,957,845

1,838,855

17,989,938

- 3 -

(Consolidated)

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss

For the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses Salaries and allowances

Research and development expenses Other

Total selling, general and administrative expenses Operating profit

Non-operating income Interest income Dividend income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method Penalty income

Insurance claim income Other

Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses Foreign exchange losses

Payments for the in service issues of commercial aircraft jet engines

Other

Total non-operating expenses Ordinary profit Extraordinary income

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

1,641,335

1,594,743

$

15,081,641

1,370,809

1,326,668

12,595,874

270,526

268,075

2,485,767

56,651

54,952

520,546

52,608

48,734

483,396

99,203

100,364

911,541

208,463

204,052

1,915,492

62,063

64,023

570,275

695

909

6,386

288

294

2,646

1,255

1,574

11,532

2,784

13

25,581

1,191

388

10,944

3,469

3,516

31,875

9,686

6,696

89,001

3,615

3,427

33,217

8,479

4,721

77,911

11,500

14,851

105,669

7,725

9,857

70,982

31,319

32,858

287,779

40,429

37,861

371,488

Gain on sales of non-current assets

1,277

11,734

Total extraordinary income

1,277

11,734

Extraordinary losses

Loss on withdrawal from business

2,383

21,897

Total extraordinary losses

2,383

21,897

Profit before income taxes

39,323

37,861

361,325

Income taxes - current

10,546

16,704

96,903

Income taxes - deferred

8,500

(8,681)

78,103

Total income taxes

19,046

8,022

175,007

Profit

20,276

29,838

186,309

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,614

2,385

14,830

Profit attributable to owners of parent

18,662

27,453

171,478

- 4 -

(Consolidated)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Cash flows from operating activities

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Profit before income taxes

39,323

37,861

$

361,325

Depreciation

61,283

59,022

563,108

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

238

(667)

2,187

Increase (decrease) in provision for sales promotion expenses

707

14

6,496

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

889

1,245

8,169

Increase (decrease) in provision for construction warranties

1,412

100

12,974

Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts

(16,133)

9,336

(148,240)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

10,574

11,982

97,161

Increase (decrease) in provision for the in-service issues of

4,221

11,468

38,785

commercial aircraft jet engines

Interest and dividend income

(983)

(1,203)

(9,032)

Interest expenses

3,615

3,427

33,217

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

(1,255)

(1,574)

(11,532)

Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

(1,277)

(11,734)

Loss on withdrawal from business

2,383

21,897

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(46,753)

58,985

(429,597)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(48,068)

(65,383)

(441,680)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

2,401

6,829

22,062

Decrease (increase) in advance payments - trade

3,326

1,202

30,561

Increase (decrease) in advances received

(31,827)

(14,013)

(292,447)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(8,986)

(1,557)

(82,569)

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

18,303

2,284

168,180

Other, net

6,004

1,192

55,169

Subtotal

(600)

120,553

(5,513)

Interest and dividends received

2,500

3,859

22,972

Interest paid

(3,630)

(3,439)

(33,355)

Income taxes paid

(13,731)

(11,211)

(126,169)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(15,461)

109,762

(142,066)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(71,947)

(82,836)

(661,095)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

6,087

605

55,931

Purchase of investment securities

(935)

(1,025)

(8,591)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

1,232

989

11,320

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates

(5,400)

(3,818)

(49,619)

Other, net

1,562

741

14,353

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(69,401)

(85,344)

(637,701)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

103,758

(10,866)

953,395

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

24,348

34,772

223,725

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(28,938)

(30,709)

(265,901)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

40,000

20,000

367,546

Redemption of bonds

(10,000)

(20,000)

(91,886)

Dividends paid

(11,710)

(10,868)

(107,599)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(989)

(1,950)

(9,088)

Other, net

(664)

(149)

(6,101)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

115,803

(19,771)

1,064,072

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

3,293

(696)

30,258

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

34,234

3,949

314,564

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

68,311

64,362

627,685

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

102,546

68,311

942,259

- 5 -

Segment information

Information by reportable segment

For the year ended March 31, 2019

Millions of yen

Year ended Mar. 31, 2019

Intersegment

Operating

Depreciation

Investment for

Capital

External sales

Total sales

Total assets

affiliates applied for

sales

income(loss)

and amortization

expenditures

equity methods

Aerospace Systems

463,958

12,089

476,048

32,611

649,260

21,299

-

24,022

Energy System & Plant Engineering

253,041

19,899

272,940

11,634

301,798

3,412

18,552

2,237

Precision Machinery & Robot

222,095

17,151

239,247

21,352

205,199

8,220

634

11,636

Ship & Offshore Structure

78,974

4,549

83,523

1,090

121,918

1,559

45,955

2,360

Rolling Stock

124,689

27

124,716

(13,797)

211,102

2,615

133

3,358

Motorcycle & Engine

356,847

718

357,566

14,366

283,770

15,317

1,549

18,505

Other

95,136

41,136

136,273

2,501

93,601

1,527

3,509

861

Total

1,594,743

95,572

1,690,316

69,760

1,866,652

53,953

70,334

62,982

Eliminations and corporate

-

(95,572)

(95,572)

(5,737)

(27,797)

5,069

-

3,918

Consolidated total

1,594,743

-

1,594,743

64,023

1,838,855

59,022

70,334

66,900

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Year ended Mar. 31, 2019

Intersegment

Operating

Depreciation

Investment for

Capital

External sales

Total sales

Total assets

and

affiliates applied for

sales

income(loss)

expenditures

amortization

equity methods

Aerospace Systems

$

4,179,425

$

108,900

$

4,288,334

$

293,766

$

5,848,662

$

191,866

$

-

$

216,395

Energy System & Plant Engineering

2,279,443

179,254

2,458,697

104,801

2,718,656

30,736

167,120

20,151

Precision Machinery & Robot

2,000,676

154,500

2,155,184

192,343

1,848,473

74,047

5,711

104,819

Ship & Offshore Structure

711,413

40,978

752,392

9,819

1,098,261

14,044

413,972

21,259

Rolling Stock

1,123,223

243

1,123,466

(124,286)

1,901,649

23,556

1,198

30,250

Motorcycle & Engine

3,214,548

6,468

3,221,025

129,412

2,556,256

137,979

13,954

166,697

Other

857,004

370,561

1,227,574

22,530

843,176

13,756

31,610

7,756

Total

14,365,760

860,931

15,226,700

628,412

16,815,170

486,019

633,583

567,354

Eliminations and corporate

-

(860,931)

(860,931)

(51,680)

(250,401)

45,663

-

35,294

Consolidated total

$

14,365,760

$

-

$

14,365,760

$

576,732

$

16,564,769

$

531,682

$

633,583

$

602,648

- 6 -

Segment information

Information by reportable segment

For the year ended March 31, 2020

Millions of yen

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020

Intersegment

Operating

Depreciation

Investment for

Capital

External sales

Total sales

Total assets

affiliates applied for

sales

income(loss)

and amortization

expenditures

equity methods

Aerospace Systems

532,549

6,477

539,027

42,777

745,048

22,539

-

25,121

Energy System & Plant Engineering

242,972

30,871

273,843

17,566

314,753

3,362

18,621

3,048

Precision Machinery & Robot

217,387

15,529

232,917

12,211

203,525

9,279

1,737

12,845

Ship & Offshore Structure

71,680

9,049

80,730

(637)

125,642

1,625

44,930

1,355

Rolling Stock

136,553

18

136,571

(3,819)

211,759

2,533

135

2,740

Motorcycle & Engine

337,757

772

338,529

(1,948)

282,185

15,963

1,601

21,353

Other

102,435

38,927

141,362

1,235

94,174

1,562

3,682

745

Total

1,641,335

101,647

1,742,983

67,386

1,977,089

56,866

70,708

67,210

Eliminations and corporate

-

(101,647)

(101,647)

(5,322)

(19,243)

4,417

-

3,284

Consolidated total

1,641,335

-

1,641,335

62,063

1,957,845

61,283

70,708

70,495

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020

External sales

Intersegment

Total sales

Operating

Total assets

Depreciation

Investment for

Capital

and

affiliates applied for

sales

income(loss)

expenditures

amortization

equity methods

Aerospace Systems

$

4,893,403

$

59,515

$

4,952,927

$

393,063

$

6,845,980

$

207,103

$

-

$

230,828

Energy System & Plant Engineering

2,232,583

283,663

2,516,246

161,408

2,892,153

30,892

171,102

28,007

Precision Machinery & Robot

1,997,492

142,690

2,140,191

112,203

1,870,119

85,261

15,961

118,028

Ship & Offshore Structure

658,642

83,148

741,799

(5,853)

1,154,479

14,932

412,846

12,451

Rolling Stock

1,254,737

165

1,254,902

(35,091)

1,945,778

23,275

1,240

25,177

Motorcycle & Engine

3,103,528

7,094

3,110,622

(17,899)

2,592,897

146,678

14,711

196,205

Other

941,239

357,686

1,298,925

11,348

865,331

14,353

33,833

6,846

Total

15,081,641

933,998

16,015,648

619,186

18,166,765

522,521

649,711

617,569

Eliminations and corporate

-

(933,998)

(933,998)

(48,902)

(176,817)

40,586

-

30,176

Consolidated total

$

15,081,641

$

-

$

15,081,641

$

570,275

$

17,989,938

$

563,108

$

649,711

$

647,753

- 7 -

(Consolidated)

Orders by reportable segment

For the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Billions of yen

Millions of

U.S. dollars

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

Orders :

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

414.9

Aerospace Systems

431.6

$

3,812

Energy System & Plant Engineering

252.3

263.5

2,318

Precision Machinery & Robot

218.8

225.2

2,010

Ship & Offshore Structure

56.2

81.1

516

Rolling Stock

125.7

136.0

1,155

Motorcycle & Engine

337.7

356.8

3,103

Other

107.5

94.2

988

Total

1,513.5

1,588.7

$

13,907

- 8 -

