Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Consolidated Basis) （PDF：301KB）

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS May 12, 2020 For the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Consolidated)

Operating results

Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars Year ended Year ended Year ended Net sales Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 1,641,335 1,594,743 $ 15,081,641 Operating profit 62,063 64,023 570,275 Profit attributable to owners of parent 18,662 27,453 171,478 Earnings per share (Yen) 111.72 164.34

Financial position

Millions of yen / Thousand shares Thousands of U.S. dollars As of As of As of Total assets Mar. 31, 2020 March. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 1,957,845 1,838,855 $ 17,989,938 Net assets 471,562 492,261 4,333,015 Number of shares issued and outstanding 167,043 167,045 Equity Ratio 23.2% 25.9%

Cash flows

Millions of yen Thousands of U.S. dollars Year ended Year ended Year ended Operating activities Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 (15,461) 109,762 $ (142,066) Investing activities (69,401) (85,344) (637,701) Financing activities 115,803 (19,771) 1,064,072 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 102,546 68,311 942,259

Fiscal year forecast

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading, the Company has determined that it is difficult to provide an appropriate and reasonable earnings forecast at this time. Accordingly, the earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021

is yet to be determined, and will be announced as soon as the impact on performance can be reasonably forecast.

