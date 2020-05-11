Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Consolidated Basis) （PDF：301KB）
0
05/11/2020 | 11:45pm EDT
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
May 12, 2020
For the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(Consolidated)
Operating results
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Net sales
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
1,641,335
1,594,743
$ 15,081,641
Operating profit
62,063
64,023
570,275
Profit attributable to owners of parent
18,662
27,453
171,478
Earnings per share (Yen)
111.72
164.34
Financial position
Millions of yen / Thousand shares
Thousands of U.S. dollars
As of
As of
As of
Total assets
Mar. 31, 2020
March. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
1,957,845
1,838,855
$ 17,989,938
Net assets
471,562
492,261
4,333,015
Number of shares issued and outstanding
167,043
167,045
Equity Ratio
23.2%
25.9%
Cash flows
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Operating activities
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
(15,461)
109,762
$
(142,066)
Investing activities
(69,401)
(85,344)
(637,701)
Financing activities
115,803
(19,771)
1,064,072
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
102,546
68,311
942,259
Fiscal year forecast
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading, the Company has determined that it is difficult to provide an appropriate and reasonable earnings forecast at this time. Accordingly, the earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021
is yet to be determined, and will be announced as soon as the impact on performance can be reasonably forecast.
- 1 -
(Consolidated)
Notes : 1. This "FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS" and following financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.
2. All US$ amounts in these statements represent the arithmetical results of translating Japanese yen to U.S. dollars on the basis of ￥108.83=$1, the rate prevailing as of March 31, 2020, solely for the convenience of the readers.
- 2 -
(Consolidated)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2020 and 2019
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
As of
As of
As of
Assets
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
Current assets
106,108
Cash and deposits
74,311
$
974,989
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
473,204
427,665
4,348,103
Merchandise and finished goods
75,042
68,176
689,534
Work in process
426,256
405,087
3,916,714
Raw materials and supplies
130,359
119,558
1,197,822
Other
51,176
45,333
470,238
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,367)
(3,792)
(30,938)
Total current assets
1,258,781
1,136,340
11,566,489
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
193,931
Buildings and structures, net
194,939
1,781,963
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
151,196
148,620
1,389,286
Land
62,183
62,705
571,377
Leased assets, net
2,694
2,148
24,754
Construction in progress
15,959
18,227
146,642
Other, net
56,604
59,028
520,114
Total property, plant and equipment
482,570
485,669
4,434,163
Intangible assets
21,358
16,797
196,251
Investments and other assets
12,035
Investment securities
14,501
110,585
Retirement benefit asset
135
93
1,240
Deferred tax assets
70,598
70,179
648,700
Other
114,203
116,696
1,049,371
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,838)
(1,422)
(16,889)
Total investments and other assets
195,134
200,048
1,793,017
Total non-current assets
699,063
702,514
6,423,440
Total assets
1,957,845
1,838,855
17,989,938
Liabilities
Current liabilities
261,159
Notes and accounts payable - trade
247,191
2,399,697
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
110,526
123,083
1,015,584
Short-term borrowings
166,188
100,023
1,527,042
Current portion of bonds payable
20,000
10,000
183,773
Lease obligations
1,542
319
14,169
Income taxes payable
6,116
10,390
56,198
Provision for sales promotion expenses
12,174
4,991
111,863
Provision for bonuses
22,032
21,168
202,444
Provision for construction warranties
14,454
13,096
132,813
Provision for loss on construction contracts
11,464
27,609
105,339
Advances received
148,610
181,419
1,365,524
Other
173,456
124,986
1,593,825
Total current liabilities
947,726
864,280
8,708,316
Non-current liabilities
160,000
Bonds payable
140,000
1,470,183
Long-term borrowings
188,859
187,568
1,735,358
Lease obligations
873
1,513
8,022
Deferred tax liabilities
796
593
7,314
Retirement benefit liability
129,846
97,602
1,193,109
Provision for the in service issues of commercial
15,689
11,468
144,161
aircraft jet engines
42,491
Other
43,566
390,435
Total non-current liabilities
538,556
482,313
4,948,599
Total liabilities
1,486,283
1,346,593
13,656,924
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
104,484
Share capital
104,484
960,066
Capital surplus
54,542
54,542
501,167
Retained earnings
326,626
324,606
3,001,250
Treasury shares
(133)
(130)
(1,222)
Total shareholders' equity
485,520
483,502
4,461,270
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,636
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,682
15,033
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(272)
(227)
(2,499)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(11,311)
(4,556)
(103,933)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(19,946)
(5,014)
(183,277)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(29,892)
(7,115)
(274,667)
Non-controlling interests
15,934
15,874
146,412
Total net assets
471,562
492,261
4,333,015
Total liabilities and net assets
1,957,845
1,838,855
17,989,938
- 3 -
(Consolidated)
Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss
For the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses Salaries and allowances
Research and development expenses Other
Total selling, general and administrative expenses Operating profit
Non-operating income Interest income Dividend income
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method Penalty income
Insurance claim income Other
Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses Foreign exchange losses
Payments for the in service issues of commercial aircraft jet engines
Other
Total non-operating expenses Ordinary profit Extraordinary income
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
1,641,335
1,594,743
$
15,081,641
1,370,809
1,326,668
12,595,874
270,526
268,075
2,485,767
56,651
54,952
520,546
52,608
48,734
483,396
99,203
100,364
911,541
208,463
204,052
1,915,492
62,063
64,023
570,275
695
909
6,386
288
294
2,646
1,255
1,574
11,532
2,784
13
25,581
1,191
388
10,944
3,469
3,516
31,875
9,686
6,696
89,001
3,615
3,427
33,217
8,479
4,721
77,911
11,500
14,851
105,669
7,725
9,857
70,982
31,319
32,858
287,779
40,429
37,861
371,488
Gain on sales of non-current assets
1,277
－
11,734
Total extraordinary income
1,277
－
11,734
Extraordinary losses
Loss on withdrawal from business
2,383
－
21,897
Total extraordinary losses
2,383
－
21,897
Profit before income taxes
39,323
37,861
361,325
Income taxes - current
10,546
16,704
96,903
Income taxes - deferred
8,500
(8,681)
78,103
Total income taxes
19,046
8,022
175,007
Profit
20,276
29,838
186,309
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,614
2,385
14,830
Profit attributable to owners of parent
18,662
27,453
171,478
- 4 -
(Consolidated)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
Cash flows from operating activities
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2020
Profit before income taxes
39,323
37,861
$
361,325
Depreciation
61,283
59,022
563,108
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
238
(667)
2,187
Increase (decrease) in provision for sales promotion expenses
707
14
6,496
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
889
1,245
8,169
Increase (decrease) in provision for construction warranties
1,412
100
12,974
Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts
(16,133)
9,336
(148,240)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
10,574
11,982
97,161
Increase (decrease) in provision for the in-service issues of
4,221
11,468
38,785
commercial aircraft jet engines
Interest and dividend income
(983)
(1,203)
(9,032)
Interest expenses
3,615
3,427
33,217
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
(1,255)
(1,574)
(11,532)
Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets
(1,277)
－
(11,734)
Loss on withdrawal from business
2,383
－
21,897
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(46,753)
58,985
(429,597)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(48,068)
(65,383)
(441,680)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
2,401
6,829
22,062
Decrease (increase) in advance payments - trade
3,326
1,202
30,561
Increase (decrease) in advances received
(31,827)
(14,013)
(292,447)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
(8,986)
(1,557)
(82,569)
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
18,303
2,284
168,180
Other, net
6,004
1,192
55,169
Subtotal
(600)
120,553
(5,513)
Interest and dividends received
2,500
3,859
22,972
Interest paid
(3,630)
(3,439)
(33,355)
Income taxes paid
(13,731)
(11,211)
(126,169)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(15,461)
109,762
(142,066)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(71,947)
(82,836)
(661,095)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
6,087
605
55,931
Purchase of investment securities
(935)
(1,025)
(8,591)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
1,232
989
11,320
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates
(5,400)
(3,818)
(49,619)
Other, net
1,562
741
14,353
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(69,401)
(85,344)
(637,701)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
103,758
(10,866)
953,395
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
24,348
34,772
223,725
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(28,938)
(30,709)
(265,901)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
40,000
20,000
367,546
Redemption of bonds
(10,000)
(20,000)
(91,886)
Dividends paid
(11,710)
(10,868)
(107,599)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(989)
(1,950)
(9,088)
Other, net
(664)
(149)
(6,101)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
115,803
(19,771)
1,064,072
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
3,293
(696)
30,258
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 03:44:06 UTC