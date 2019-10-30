Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020(Consolidated Basis) (PD...

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes Depreciation

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

Increase (decrease) in provision for construction warranties Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

Increase (decrease) in provision for the in-service issues of commercial aircraft jet engines

Interest and dividend income Interest expenses

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in trade payables Decrease (increase) in advance payments - trade Increase (decrease) in advances received Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities Other, net

Subtotal

Interest and dividends received Interest paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Purchase of investment securities

Proceeds from sales of investment securities Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates Net decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable Long-term loan advances

Collection of long-term loans receivable Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Proceeds from issuance of bonds Redemption of bonds

Dividends paid

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period