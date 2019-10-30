Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020(Consolidated Basis) (PD...
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
October 31, 2019
For six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and one year ended March 31, 2019
(Consolidated)
Operating results
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Six months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Net sales
Sep. 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2019
736,565
688,107
$
6,822,573
Operating profit
8,678
8,454
80,382
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(3,733)
(3,592)
(34,578)
Earnings per share (Yen)
(22.34)
(21.50)
Financial position
Millions of yen / Thousand shares
Thousands of U.S. dollars
As of
As of
As of
Total assets
Sep. 30, 2019
March. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
1,949,784
1,838,855
$ 18,060,245
Net assets
473,181
492,261
4,382,929
Number of shares issued and outstanding
167,044
167,045
Equity Ratio
23.4%
25.9%
Cash flows
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Six months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Operating activities
Sep. 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2019
(249,491)
(113,421)
$ (2,310,958)
Investing activities
(33,030)
(47,533)
(305,947)
Financing activities
249,981
149,311
2,315,496
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
38,172
50,468
353,575
Fiscal year forecast
Millions of yen
Net sales
Operating profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
One year ending March 31, 2020
1,660,000
56,000
25,000
(Consolidated)
Notes : 1. This "FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS" and following financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.
2. All US$ amounts in these statements represent the arithmetical results of translating Japanese yen to U.S. dollars on the basis of ￥107.96=$1, the rate prevailing as of September 30, 2019, solely for the convenience of the readers.
(Consolidated)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30 and March 31, 2019
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
As of
As of
As of
Assets
Sep. 30, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Current assets
Cash and deposits
41,736
74,311
$
386,588
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
520,325
427,665
4,819,609
Merchandise and finished goods
76,561
68,176
709,161
Work in process
424,937
405,087
3,936,060
Raw materials and supplies
125,245
119,558
1,160,106
Other
61,130
45,333
566,228
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,488)
(3,792)
(32,308)
Total current assets
1,246,447
1,136,340
11,545,452
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
197,321
194,939
1,827,723
Other
288,554
290,729
2,672,786
Total property, plant and equipment
485,876
485,669
4,500,519
Intangible assets
18,737
16,797
173,555
Investments and other assets
Other
200,126
201,471
1,853,705
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,404)
(1,422)
(13,005)
Total investments and other assets
198,722
200,048
1,840,700
Total non-current assets
703,337
702,514
6,514,793
Total assets
1,949,784
1,838,855
18,060,245
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
217,756
247,191
2,017,006
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
102,419
123,083
948,675
Short-term borrowings
187,295
100,023
1,734,856
Income taxes payable
3,929
10,390
36,393
Provision for sales promotion expenses
5,321
497
49,287
Provision for bonuses
17,806
21,168
164,931
Provision for construction warranties
11,857
13,096
109,828
Provision for loss on construction contracts
17,728
27,609
164,209
Advances received
159,767
181,419
1,479,872
Other
262,431
139,800
2,430,817
Total current liabilities
986,313
864,280
9,135,911
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
140,000
140,000
1,296,777
Long-term borrowings
195,959
187,568
1,815,107
Retirement benefit liability
100,347
97,602
929,483
Provision for the in-service issues of
9,990
11,468
92,534
commercial aircraft jet engines
Other
43,993
45,674
407,494
Total non-current liabilities
490,290
482,313
4,541,404
Total liabilities
1,476,603
1,346,593
13,677,316
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
104,484
104,484
967,803
Capital surplus
54,542
54,542
505,206
Retained earnings
310,077
324,606
2,872,147
Treasury shares
(131)
(130)
(1,213)
Total shareholders' equity
468,973
483,502
4,343,951
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,488
2,682
23,046
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(171)
(227)
(1,584)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(10,088)
(4,556)
(93,442)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(3,666)
(5,014)
(33,957)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(11,437)
(7,115)
(105,937)
Non-controlling interests
15,645
15,874
144,915
Total net assets
473,181
492,261
4,382,929
Total liabilities and net assets
1,949,784
1,838,855
18,060,245
(Consolidated)
Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss
For six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Six months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Net sales
Sep. 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2019
736,565
688,107
$
6,822,573
Cost of sales
629,707
581,972
5,832,781
Gross profit
106,857
106,135
989,783
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Salaries and allowances
27,384
26,537
253,649
Research and development expenses
23,739
21,240
219,887
Other
47,055
49,903
435,856
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
98,179
97,680
909,402
Operating profit
8,678
8,454
80,382
Non-operating income
Interest income
314
239
2,908
Dividend income
180
180
1,667
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
924
802
8,559
Foreign exchange gains
-
3,102
-
Other
1,473
1,398
13,644
Total non-operating income
2,893
5,724
26,797
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,860
1,546
17,229
Foreign exchange losses
5,772
-
53,464
Payments for the in-service issues of
1,157
9,745
10,717
commercial aircraft jet engines
Other
1,951
2,680
18,072
Total non-operating expenses
10,741
13,971
99,491
Ordinary profit
830
207
7,688
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
1,277
-
11,828
Total extraordinary income
1,277
-
11,828
Profit before income taxes
2,107
207
19,516
Income taxes
5,122
2,940
47,443
Loss
(3,015)
(2,733)
(27,927)
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
718
859
6,651
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(3,733)
(3,592)
(34,578)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes Depreciation
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
Increase (decrease) in provision for construction warranties Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
Increase (decrease) in provision for the in-service issues of commercial aircraft jet engines
Interest and dividend income Interest expenses
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in trade payables Decrease (increase) in advance payments - trade Increase (decrease) in advances received Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities Other, net
Subtotal
Interest and dividends received Interest paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Purchase of investment securities
Proceeds from sales of investment securities Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates Net decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable Long-term loan advances
Collection of long-term loans receivable Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Proceeds from issuance of bonds Redemption of bonds
Dividends paid
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
(Consolidated)
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Six months ended
Six months ended
Six months ended
Sep. 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2019
2,107
207
$
19,516
30,133
29,342
279,113
(206)
1,465
(1,908)
(3,356)
(2,968)
(31,086)
(1,168)
(1,367)
(10,819)
(9,864)
2,409
(91,367)
4,833
4,868
44,767
(1,478)
9,745
(13,690)
(495)
(420)
(4,585)
1,860
1,546
17,229
(924)
(802)
(8,559)
(1,277)
-
(11,828)
(93,246)
(9,526)
(863,709)
(42,352)
(78,347)
(392,293)
(49,292)
(28,770)
(456,577)
(4,739)
(1,939)
(43,896)
(20,308)
(12,247)
(188,107)
(10,547)
(7,059)
(97,694)
(39,131)
(17,295)
(362,458)
561
3,434
5,196
(238,893)
(107,727)
(2,212,792)
722
477
6,688
(1,863)
(1,541)
(17,256)
(9,456)
(4,630)
(87,588)
(249,491)
(113,421)
(2,310,958)
(33,242)
(43,587)
(307,910)
1,509
334
13,977
(439)
(557)
(4,066)
458
136
4,242
(2,931)
(2,081)
(27,149)
(551)
(51)
(5,104)
(34)
(91)
(315)
47
82
435
2,152
(1,717)
19,933
(33,030)
(47,533)
(305,947)
250,750
144,642
2,322,619
19,000
7,779
175,991
(23,112)
(7,617)
(214,079)
20,000
20,000
185,254
(10,000)
(10,000)
(92,627)
(5,863)
(5,032)
(54,307)
(503)
(679)
(4,659)
(289)
218
(2,677)
249,981
149,311
2,315,496
2,401
(2,250)
22,240
(30,139)
(13,893)
(279,168)
68,311
64,362
632,744
38,172
50,468
353,575
