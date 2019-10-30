Log in
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020(Consolidated Basis) (PD...

10/30/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

October 31, 2019

For six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and one year ended March 31, 2019

(Consolidated)

Operating results

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

Net sales

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

736,565

688,107

$

6,822,573

Operating profit

8,678

8,454

80,382

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(3,733)

(3,592)

(34,578)

Earnings per share (Yen)

(22.34)

(21.50)

Financial position

Millions of yen / Thousand shares

Thousands of U.S. dollars

As of

As of

As of

Total assets

Sep. 30, 2019

March. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

1,949,784

1,838,855

$ 18,060,245

Net assets

473,181

492,261

4,382,929

Number of shares issued and outstanding

167,044

167,045

Equity Ratio

23.4%

25.9%

Cash flows

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

Operating activities

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

(249,491)

(113,421)

$ (2,310,958)

Investing activities

(33,030)

(47,533)

(305,947)

Financing activities

249,981

149,311

2,315,496

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

38,172

50,468

353,575

Fiscal year forecast

Millions of yen

Net sales

Operating profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

One year ending March 31, 2020

1,660,000

56,000

25,000

- 1 -

(Consolidated)

Notes : 1. This "FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS" and following financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.

2. All US$ amounts in these statements represent the arithmetical results of translating Japanese yen to U.S. dollars on the basis of 107.96=$1, the rate prevailing as of September 30, 2019, solely for the convenience of the readers.

- 2 -

(Consolidated)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30 and March 31, 2019

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

As of

As of

As of

Assets

Sep. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Current assets

Cash and deposits

41,736

74,311

$

386,588

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

520,325

427,665

4,819,609

Merchandise and finished goods

76,561

68,176

709,161

Work in process

424,937

405,087

3,936,060

Raw materials and supplies

125,245

119,558

1,160,106

Other

61,130

45,333

566,228

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,488)

(3,792)

(32,308)

Total current assets

1,246,447

1,136,340

11,545,452

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

197,321

194,939

1,827,723

Other

288,554

290,729

2,672,786

Total property, plant and equipment

485,876

485,669

4,500,519

Intangible assets

18,737

16,797

173,555

Investments and other assets

Other

200,126

201,471

1,853,705

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,404)

(1,422)

(13,005)

Total investments and other assets

198,722

200,048

1,840,700

Total non-current assets

703,337

702,514

6,514,793

Total assets

1,949,784

1,838,855

18,060,245

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

217,756

247,191

2,017,006

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

102,419

123,083

948,675

Short-term borrowings

187,295

100,023

1,734,856

Income taxes payable

3,929

10,390

36,393

Provision for sales promotion expenses

5,321

497

49,287

Provision for bonuses

17,806

21,168

164,931

Provision for construction warranties

11,857

13,096

109,828

Provision for loss on construction contracts

17,728

27,609

164,209

Advances received

159,767

181,419

1,479,872

Other

262,431

139,800

2,430,817

Total current liabilities

986,313

864,280

9,135,911

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

140,000

140,000

1,296,777

Long-term borrowings

195,959

187,568

1,815,107

Retirement benefit liability

100,347

97,602

929,483

Provision for the in-service issues of

9,990

11,468

92,534

commercial aircraft jet engines

Other

43,993

45,674

407,494

Total non-current liabilities

490,290

482,313

4,541,404

Total liabilities

1,476,603

1,346,593

13,677,316

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

104,484

104,484

967,803

Capital surplus

54,542

54,542

505,206

Retained earnings

310,077

324,606

2,872,147

Treasury shares

(131)

(130)

(1,213)

Total shareholders' equity

468,973

483,502

4,343,951

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,488

2,682

23,046

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(171)

(227)

(1,584)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(10,088)

(4,556)

(93,442)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(3,666)

(5,014)

(33,957)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(11,437)

(7,115)

(105,937)

Non-controlling interests

15,645

15,874

144,915

Total net assets

473,181

492,261

4,382,929

Total liabilities and net assets

1,949,784

1,838,855

18,060,245

- 3 -

(Consolidated)

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss

For six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

Net sales

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

736,565

688,107

$

6,822,573

Cost of sales

629,707

581,972

5,832,781

Gross profit

106,857

106,135

989,783

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Salaries and allowances

27,384

26,537

253,649

Research and development expenses

23,739

21,240

219,887

Other

47,055

49,903

435,856

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

98,179

97,680

909,402

Operating profit

8,678

8,454

80,382

Non-operating income

Interest income

314

239

2,908

Dividend income

180

180

1,667

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

924

802

8,559

Foreign exchange gains

-

3,102

-

Other

1,473

1,398

13,644

Total non-operating income

2,893

5,724

26,797

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,860

1,546

17,229

Foreign exchange losses

5,772

-

53,464

Payments for the in-service issues of

1,157

9,745

10,717

commercial aircraft jet engines

Other

1,951

2,680

18,072

Total non-operating expenses

10,741

13,971

99,491

Ordinary profit

830

207

7,688

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

1,277

-

11,828

Total extraordinary income

1,277

-

11,828

Profit before income taxes

2,107

207

19,516

Income taxes

5,122

2,940

47,443

Loss

(3,015)

(2,733)

(27,927)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

718

859

6,651

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(3,733)

(3,592)

(34,578)

- 4 -

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes Depreciation

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

Increase (decrease) in provision for construction warranties Increase (decrease) in provision for loss on construction contracts

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

Increase (decrease) in provision for the in-service issues of commercial aircraft jet engines

Interest and dividend income Interest expenses

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in trade payables Decrease (increase) in advance payments - trade Increase (decrease) in advances received Decrease (increase) in other current assets Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities Other, net

Subtotal

Interest and dividends received Interest paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Purchase of investment securities

Proceeds from sales of investment securities Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates Net decrease (increase) in short-term loans receivable Long-term loan advances

Collection of long-term loans receivable Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Proceeds from issuance of bonds Redemption of bonds

Dividends paid

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

(Consolidated)

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Six months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2019

2,107

207

$

19,516

30,133

29,342

279,113

(206)

1,465

(1,908)

(3,356)

(2,968)

(31,086)

(1,168)

(1,367)

(10,819)

(9,864)

2,409

(91,367)

4,833

4,868

44,767

(1,478)

9,745

(13,690)

(495)

(420)

(4,585)

1,860

1,546

17,229

(924)

(802)

(8,559)

(1,277)

-

(11,828)

(93,246)

(9,526)

(863,709)

(42,352)

(78,347)

(392,293)

(49,292)

(28,770)

(456,577)

(4,739)

(1,939)

(43,896)

(20,308)

(12,247)

(188,107)

(10,547)

(7,059)

(97,694)

(39,131)

(17,295)

(362,458)

561

3,434

5,196

(238,893)

(107,727)

(2,212,792)

722

477

6,688

(1,863)

(1,541)

(17,256)

(9,456)

(4,630)

(87,588)

(249,491)

(113,421)

(2,310,958)

(33,242)

(43,587)

(307,910)

1,509

334

13,977

(439)

(557)

(4,066)

458

136

4,242

(2,931)

(2,081)

(27,149)

(551)

(51)

(5,104)

(34)

(91)

(315)

47

82

435

2,152

(1,717)

19,933

(33,030)

(47,533)

(305,947)

250,750

144,642

2,322,619

19,000

7,779

175,991

(23,112)

(7,617)

(214,079)

20,000

20,000

185,254

(10,000)

(10,000)

(92,627)

(5,863)

(5,032)

(54,307)

(503)

(679)

(4,659)

(289)

218

(2,677)

249,981

149,311

2,315,496

2,401

(2,250)

22,240

(30,139)

(13,893)

(279,168)

68,311

64,362

632,744

38,172

50,468

353,575

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
