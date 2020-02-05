Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Consolidated Basis) （PD...
02/05/2020 | 11:07pm EST
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
February 6, 2020
For nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and one year ended March 31, 2019
(Consolidated)
Operating results
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Net sales
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
1,135,444
1,094,583
$ 10,364,619
Operating profit
30,983
36,849
282,821
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,762
11,385
43,469
Earnings per share (Yen)
28.50
68.15
Financial position
Millions of yen / Thousand shares
Thousands of U.S. dollars
As of
As of
As of
Total assets
Dec. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
2,053,540
1,838,855
$ 18,745,230
Net assets
475,013
492,261
4,336,038
Number of shares issued and outstanding
167,044
167,045
Equity Ratio
22.3%
25.9%
Cash flows
Millions of yen
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Operating activities
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2019
(288,421)
(207,489)
$ (2,632,780)
Investing activities
(46,216)
(67,409)
(421,871)
Financing activities
335,815
254,463
3,065,404
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
70,914
43,259
647,321
Fiscal year forecast
Millions of yen
Net sales
Operating profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
One year ending March 31, 2020
1,660,000
60,000
25,000
(Consolidated)
Notes : 1. This "FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS" and following financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.
2. All US$ amounts in these statements represent the arithmetical results of translating Japanese yen to U.S. dollars on the basis of ￥109.55=$1, the rate prevailing as of December 30, 2019, solely for the convenience of the readers.
(Consolidated)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31 and March 31, 2019
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
As of
As of
As of
Assets
Dec. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Current assets
74,408
Cash and deposits
74,311
$
679,215
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
548,257
427,665
5,004,628
Merchandise and finished goods
89,052
68,176
812,889
Work in process
449,740
405,087
4,105,340
Raw materials and supplies
128,011
119,558
1,168,517
Other
66,322
45,333
605,404
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4,094)
(3,792)
(37,371)
Total current assets
1,351,697
1,136,340
12,338,631
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
195,891
Buildings and structures, net
194,939
1,788,142
Other
288,883
290,729
2,636,997
Total property, plant and equipment
484,774
485,669
4,425,139
Intangible assets
18,977
16,797
173,227
Investments and other assets
199,402
Other
201,471
1,820,192
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,311)
(1,422)
(11,967)
Total investments and other assets
198,091
200,048
1,808,225
Total non-current assets
701,843
702,514
6,406,600
Total assets
2,053,540
1,838,855
18,745,230
Liabilities
Current liabilities
227,269
Notes and accounts payable - trade
247,191
2,074,569
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
111,157
123,083
1,014,669
Short-term borrowings
283,420
100,023
2,587,129
Income taxes payable
4,755
10,390
43,405
Provision for sales promotion expenses
6,317
497
57,663
Provision for bonuses
10,595
21,168
96,714
Provision for construction warranties
12,428
13,096
113,446
Provision for loss on construction contracts
14,214
27,609
129,749
Advances received
145,900
181,419
1,331,812
Other
272,256
139,800
2,485,221
Total current liabilities
1,088,316
864,280
9,934,423
Non-current liabilities
140,000
Bonds payable
140,000
1,277,955
Long-term loans payable
191,940
187,568
1,752,077
Net defined benefit liability
101,980
97,602
930,899
Provision for the in-service issues of
13,993
11,468
127,732
commercial aircraft jet engines
42,296
Other
45,674
386,089
Total non-current liabilities
490,211
482,313
4,474,770
Total liabilities
1,578,527
1,346,593
14,409,192
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
104,484
Capital stock
104,484
953,756
Capital surplus
54,542
54,542
497,873
Retained earnings
312,726
324,606
2,854,642
Treasury shares
(133)
(130)
(1,214)
Total shareholders' equity
471,620
483,502
4,305,066
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,673
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,682
24,400
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(391)
(227)
(3,569)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(11,171)
(4,556)
(101,972)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(3,667)
(5,014)
(33,473)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(12,556)
(7,115)
(114,614)
Non-controlling interests
15,949
15,874
145,586
Total net assets
475,013
492,261
4,336,038
Total liabilities and net assets
2,053,540
1,838,855
18,745,230
Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss
For nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses Salaries and allowances
Research and development expenses Other
Total selling, general and administrative expenses Operating profit
Non-operating income Interest income Dividend income
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method Other
Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses Foreign exchange losses
Payments for the in-service issues of commercial aircraft jet engines
Other
Total non-operating expenses Ordinary profit Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets Total extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Loss on withdrawal from business Total extraordinary losses
Profit before income taxes Income taxes
Profit
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent
