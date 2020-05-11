Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Notice Regarding Revised Forecast of Year-End Dividends for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 （P...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

FOR RELEASE: May 12, 2020

Notice Regarding Revised Forecast of Year-End Dividends

for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (hereinafter, "KHI"), hereby announces that the resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of directors held on May 12, 2020 to forgo a year-end dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020.

Details are as follows.

１．Revised forecast of year-end dividends

Dividend per share (yen)

Record date

September 30,2019

March 31,2020

Full-year

Previous forecast

(announced February 6,

-

35.0

70.0

2019)

Revised forecast

-

0.0

35.0

Actual result

35.0

-

-

Previous result for

35.0

35.0

70.0

fiscal2018

２．Reasons for revised forecast of year-end dividends

To ensure an appropriate balance of increases in shareholder value and return of profit to shareholders through distribution of dividends, KHI comprehensively takes into account its financial position in terms of factors including free cash flow and debt-to-equity ratio as well as the forecast of its operating results. As a result, it established a benchmark of 30% for the consolidated dividend payout ratio in the medium to long term.

Net income attributable to owners of parent decreased by 6.4 billion yen to 18.6 billion yen from the previously announced forecast (February 6) mainly as a result of the partial reversal of deferred tax assets due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the expansion of COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on the KHI Group's performance. It is with great regret that KHI decides not to provide a year-end dividend because securing liquidity on hand is the most pressing issue at the present time.

- End of document -

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 03:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,
05/11KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Notice Regarding Revised Forecast of Year-End Divide..
PU
05/11KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Financial Results for FY2019(Presentation Material) ..
PU
05/11KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Flash Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (C..
PU
04/28KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier ROYAL ORION Delivered
AQ
04/21KAWASAKI : Bulk Carrier BERGE TRONADOR Delivered
AQ
04/21KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier BERGE TRONADOR Delivered
AQ
04/17Kawasaki Heavy, Subaru to halt output of parts for Boeing aircraft
AQ
03/30KAWASAKI : Bulk Carrier AMIS UNICORN Delivered
AQ
03/30KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier AMIS UNICORN Delivered
AQ
03/30KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 626 B
EBIT 2020 54 811 M
Net income 2020 21 739 M
Debt 2020 376 B
Yield 2020 4,17%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 281 B
Chart KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 881,82  JPY
Last Close Price 1 680,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 72,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Kanehana President, CEO & Representative Director
Shigeru Murayama Chairman
Nobuhisa Kato Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Koji Kadota General Manager-Technology & Development
Kazuo Hida Managing Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.50%2 508
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.65%96 090
3M COMPANY-15.82%85 422
SIEMENS AG-24.21%76 178
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-43.64%55 019
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-10.37%50 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group