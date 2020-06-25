Kawasaki Heavy Industries : RESOLUTIONS OF THE 197th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investor Relations

FOR RELEASE: June 25, 2020

RESOLUTIONS OF THE 197th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The 197th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Kobe, Japan.

All proposals were approved as originally proposed. We thank you for your exercising voting rights.

