Kawasaki Heavy Industries : RESOLUTIONS OF THE 197th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investor Relations
FOR RELEASE: June 25, 2020
RESOLUTIONS OF THE 197th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The 197th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Kobe, Japan.
All proposals were approved as originally proposed. We thank you for your exercising voting rights.
