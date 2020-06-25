Log in
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries : RESOLUTIONS OF THE 197th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

06/25/2020

Investor Relations

FOR RELEASE: June 25, 2020

RESOLUTIONS OF THE 197th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The 197th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Kobe, Japan.

All proposals were approved as originally proposed. We thank you for your exercising voting rights.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 05:43:00 UTC
