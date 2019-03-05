Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Starts Sales of New H145//BK117 D-3 Helicopters

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced today its release of the new
H145//BK117 D-3 helicopter (BK117 D-3), which was jointly developed with
Airbus Helicopters Deutschland GmbH.
It was also announced that Central Helicopter Service Ltd., which
operates 10 BK117 helicopters for EMS, disaster prevention operations
and VIP transportations in Japan, will be the first customer to use
H145//BK117 D-3 in Asia.
The BK117 D-3 features a 150 kg increase in useful load with a five main
rotor blade system and shortened maintenance downtime, while inheriting
features of preceding BK117 D-2 that has earned high acclaim, such as
versatility, wide clamshell doors at the rear, outstanding hovering
performance and low noise level.
|
[Basic Specifications]
|
Length
|
|
13.54m
|
Rotor Diameter
|
|
10.80m
|
Height
|
|
3.95m
|
Capacity
|
|
10 (standard number of seats)
|
Maximum Take-off Weight
|
|
3,800kg
|
Maximum Speed
|
|
Equivalent to D-2 (Approx. 267km/h)
|
Cruising Range
|
|
Equivalent to D-2 (Approx. 740km)
(standard tank, ISA +20℃,
5,000ft)
|
The BK117 is a medium-sized, twin-engine helicopter used for various
purposes, including emergency medical services, firefighting, disaster
relief, law enforcement, broadcasting, and personnel and cargo
transport. Following delivery of the first model in 1983, BK117 has been
continually improved over the years, and thanks to the aircraft's
outstanding technological strengths and high reliability, Kawasaki has
successfully delivered 178 units as of March 5, 2019. Including those
delivered by Airbus, This number exceeds 1,500 units worldwide, making
it a global bestseller.
Moving forward, Kawasaki will continue making performance improvements
to the BK117, and developing new equipment and component as needed.
Furthermore, the company will leverage the strong customer trust
fostered through past business operations, as well as the company's
comprehensible customer support system encompassing everything from
development to manufacturing, sales and after-sales services, in the
pursuit of further business around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005410/en/