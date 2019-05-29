Kawasaki Heavy Industries : THE 196th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 1 687 B EBIT 2020 - Net income 2020 43 537 M Debt 2020 356 B Yield 2020 3,07% P/E ratio 2020 9,57 P/E ratio 2021 8,30 EV / Sales 2020 0,46x EV / Sales 2021 0,44x Capitalization 416 B Chart KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 3 255 JPY Spread / Average Target 31% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Yoshinori Kanehana President & Representative Director Shigeru Murayama Chairman Nobuhisa Kato Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance Koji Kadota General Manager-Technology & Development Kazuo Hida Managing Director & Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 9.13% 3 804 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 25.08% 120 267 SIEMENS 8.13% 99 960 3M COMPANY -14.27% 94 159 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 24.83% 81 627 ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS 15.02% 46 387