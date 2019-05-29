Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD

(7012)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kawasaki Heavy Industries : THE 196th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:24pm EDT

Investor Relations

FOR RELEASE: May 30, 2019

THE 196th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (2019)

We will announce that the 196th Ordinary General Meeting of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. to be held as outlined below.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10a.m.
Place: 2F, The Kobe International House, Kokusai Hall,
1-6, Gokoudori 8-chome, Chuo-ku, Kobe

The Previous Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The 195th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The 194th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The 193rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The 192nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The 191st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Contact

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 02:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
10:24pKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : THE 196th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
05/28KAWASAKI : Cutting-edge Training Center Opened for H145/BK117 Helicopter
AQ
05/20KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2019-2021) (PDF：..
PU
05/16KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Japanese companies active in fuel and energy sector ..
AQ
05/08KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Japanese Companies Active in Fuel and Energy Sector ..
AQ
05/06KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Japanese companies active in fuel and energy sector ..
AQ
05/03U.S. rejects Tesla bid for tariff exemption for Autopilot 'brain'
RE
04/25KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Management Overview (PDF：1.20MB）
PU
04/25KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : Annual results
CO
04/25KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : Slide show results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 687 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 43 537 M
Debt 2020 356 B
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 9,57
P/E ratio 2021 8,30
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capitalization 416 B
Chart KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 255  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Kanehana President & Representative Director
Shigeru Murayama Chairman
Nobuhisa Kato Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Koji Kadota General Manager-Technology & Development
Kazuo Hida Managing Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD9.13%3 804
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL25.08%120 267
SIEMENS8.13%99 960
3M COMPANY-14.27%94 159
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.83%81 627
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.02%46 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About