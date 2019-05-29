Kawasaki Heavy Industries : THE 196th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Investor Relations
FOR RELEASE: May 30, 2019
THE 196th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (2019)
We will announce that the 196th Ordinary General Meeting of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. to be held as outlined below.
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10a.m.
Place: 2F, The Kobe International House, Kokusai Hall,
1-6, Gokoudori 8-chome, Chuo-ku, Kobe
