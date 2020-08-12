Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kawata Mfg. Co., Ltd.    6292   JP3225900004

KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD.

(6292)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/11
728 JPY   +2.54%
01:03aKAWATA MFG : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kawata Mfg : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 01:03am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

July 31, 2020

Company name: KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 6292

URL: https://www.kawata.cc/

Representative: Wataru Shiraishi, President and Representative Director

Contact: Kyoko Harada, General Manager of the Accounting and Finance Department

Phone: +81-6-6531-8211

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 7, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Unavailable

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not Scheduled

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

4,333

(26.8)

95

(80.2)

64

(86.3)

(1)

-

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

5,918

6.3

480

(14.9)

472

(19.1)

229

(43.6)

June 30, 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(120) million [-%]

Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥342 million [36.9%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

(0.18)

-

June 30, 2020

Three months ended

32.36

-

June 30, 2019

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

21,811

10,449

47.0

As of March 31, 2020

21,866

10,675

47.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥10,256 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥10,464 million

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2021

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net income

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

20,000

(5.7)

1,200

(24.7)

1,150

(29.8)

750

(29.5)

105.91

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in

changes in scope of consolidation): No

New: -

Excluded: -

  1. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2020: 7,210,000 shares

March 31, 2020: 7,210,000 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 128,221 shares
    March 31, 2020: 128,221 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 7,081,779 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 7,081,779 shares

2

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on data currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, and the Company has no intention of guaranteeing the achievability of them. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

3

Disclaimer

Kawata Mfg. Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 05:02:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD.
01:03aKAWATA MFG : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 000 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 -2 300 M -21,5 M -21,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,24x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 5 156 M 48,4 M 48,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kawata Mfg. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 728,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wataru Shiraishi President & Representative Director
Takayuki Shiba Director & Executive Officer
Tsunehiro Fujisaka Director
Masahiro Takatsuka Director
Hidenori Shirai Director, Executive Officer & Head-Group Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD.-36.64%48
NORDSON CORPORATION25.66%11 631
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.215.63%9 208
VALMET OYJ10.96%4 168
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.60%3 913
MAREL HF.14.17%3 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group