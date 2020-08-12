Kawata Mfg : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 08/12/2020 | 01:03am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] July 31, 2020 Company name: KAWATA MFG. CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 6292 URL: https://www.kawata.cc/ Representative: Wataru Shiraishi, President and Representative Director Contact: Kyoko Harada, General Manager of the Accounting and Finance Department Phone: +81-6-6531-8211 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Unavailable Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not Scheduled (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 4,333 (26.8) 95 (80.2) 64 (86.3) (1) - June 30, 2020 Three months ended 5,918 6.3 480 (14.9) 472 (19.1) 229 (43.6) June 30, 2019 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(120) million [-%] Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥342 million [36.9%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen (0.18) - June 30, 2020 Three months ended 32.36 - June 30, 2019 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2020 21,811 10,449 47.0 As of March 31, 2020 21,866 10,675 47.9 (Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥10,256 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥10,464 million 1 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen - 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending - March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net income Basic earnings Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 20,000 (5.7) 1,200 (24.7) 1,150 (29.8) 750 (29.5) 105.91 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No New: - Excluded: - Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2020: 7,210,000 shares March 31, 2020: 7,210,000 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 128,221 shares

March 31, 2020: 128,221 shares Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2020: 7,081,779 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019: 7,081,779 shares 2 These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on data currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, and the Company has no intention of guaranteeing the achievability of them. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. 3 Attachments Original document

