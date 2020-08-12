Kawata Mfg : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Representative: Wataru Shiraishi, President and Representative Director
Contact: Kyoko Harada, General Manager of the Accounting and Finance Department
Phone: +81-6-6531-8211
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 7, 2020
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Unavailable
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not Scheduled
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
4,333
(26.8)
95
(80.2)
64
(86.3)
(1)
-
June 30, 2020
Three months ended
5,918
6.3
480
(14.9)
472
(19.1)
229
(43.6)
June 30, 2019
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥(120) million [-%]
Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥342 million [36.9%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
(0.18)
-
June 30, 2020
Three months ended
32.36
-
June 30, 2019
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
21,811
10,449
47.0
As of March 31, 2020
21,866
10,675
47.9
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥10,256 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥10,464 million
1
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2021
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net income
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
20,000
(5.7)
1,200
(24.7)
1,150
(29.8)
750
(29.5)
105.91
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in
changes in scope of consolidation): No
New: -
Excluded: -
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2020: 7,210,000 shares
March 31, 2020: 7,210,000 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 128,221 shares
March 31, 2020: 128,221 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 7,081,779 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019: 7,081,779 shares
2
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on data currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, and the Company has no intention of guaranteeing the achievability of them. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
