Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc.    KMF

KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD, INC. (KMF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for October, November and December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:03am CEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) (the “Fund”) announced today its monthly distributions of $0.10 per share for each of October, November and December 2018. These monthly distributions will be payable to common stockholders pursuant to the table below.

Declaration
Date		 Ex-Date
Record Date
Payment Date		Distribution
Amount		Return of
Capital
Estimate
9/27/1810/10/1810/11/1810/31/18$0.1085%(1)
9/27/1811/14/1811/15/1811/30/18$0.1085%(1)
9/27/1812/19/1812/20/1812/31/18$0.10100%(2)

(1)    The return of capital estimate for tax purposes is based on the Fund’s anticipated earnings and profits for fiscal 18 and its accumulated earnings and profits as of November 30, 2017. The Fund’s estimate does not include a projection of gains and losses on the sale of securities for the remainder of fiscal 18. The final determination of the tax character of the distribution will be made in early 2019 when the Fund can determine its actual earnings and profits for the full year (including gains and losses on sales of securities during fiscal 18) and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

(2)    The return of capital estimate for tax purposes is based on the Fund’s anticipated earnings and profits for fiscal 2019. The final determination of the tax character of the distribution will be made in early 2020 and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment Fund registered under the Investment Fund Act of 1940 whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. KMF’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of: (a) Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. KMF anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in Midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s quarterly reports.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Fund’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be attained.

Contact:
KA Fund Advisors, LLC
877-657-3863
http://www.kaynefunds.com

KMF-ForNASDAQ.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM E
01:03aKayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts a..
GL
09/11KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD : Energy Fund Announces Monthly Distribution ..
AQ
09/10Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for Septe..
GL
09/06Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
GL
08/07KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD : Energy Fund Announces Completion of Merger ..
AQ
07/03KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD : Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Shee..
AQ
06/29KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD : Energy Fund Announces Distribution of $0.30..
AQ
06/28Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Announces Distribution of $0.30 per Shar..
GL
06/05Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
GL
05/02Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19WATER IN THE (MID)STREAM : How Water Flows Generate Cash Flows 
09/17MLP SECTOR DEEP DIVE : What's Not To Like? 
09/10Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund declares $0.10 dividend 
09/06THE CHEMIST'S CEF REPORT - AUGUST 20 : Equity CEFs Starting To Come Down To Eart.. 
09/05MLP Summer Recap Video 
Chart KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. McCarthy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Charles Baker President
Terry A. Hart Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William R. Cordes Independent Director
Barry R. Pearl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD, INC.-8.70%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.24%7 392
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 469
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 183
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 768
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.72%1 700
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.