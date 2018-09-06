Log in
Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc.    KMF

KAYNE ANDERSON MIDSTREAM ENERGY FD, INC. (KMF)
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at August 31, 2018

09/06/2018 | 11:16pm CEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of August 31, 2018. 

As of August 31, 2018, the Fund’s net assets were $725 million and its net asset value per share was $14.83.  As of August 31, 2018, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 465% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 347%.

      
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. 
Statement of Assets and Liabilities 
August 31, 2018 
(Unaudited) 
  (in millions) Per Share 
Investments $1,015.1  $20.77  
Cash and cash equivalents  2.3   0.05  
Deposits  0.3   0.01  
Accrued income  3.7   0.07  
Receivable for securities sold  0.1   0.00  
Other assets  0.3   0.01  
Total assets  1,021.8   20.91  
      
Credit Facility  18.0   0.37  
Notes  200.9   4.11  
Unamortized notes issuance costs (0.8)  (0.01) 
Preferred stock  75.0   1.54  
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs (0.7)  (0.02) 
Total leverage  292.4   5.99  
      
Other liabilities  4.4   0.09  
      
Net assets $725.0  $14.83  
      
The Fund had 48,878,499 common shares outstanding as of August 31, 2018. 
      

As of August 31, 2018, equity and debt investments were 95% and 5%, respectively, of the Fund’s long-term investments of $1.0 billion.  Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Company (69%), Midstream MLP (24%), Other Energy (2%), and Debt (5%).

The Fund’s ten largest holdings by issuer at August 31, 2018 were:

  Units / Shares
(in thousands)		 Amount
(in millions)		 Percent of
Long-Term
Investments		 
1. ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company)1,412 $93.0 9.2% 
2. Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company)1,527 84.1 8.3% 
3. The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Company)2,696 79.8 7.9% 
4. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (Midstream Company)2,895 74.9 7.4% 
5. Enbridge Energy Management (Midstream Company)4,123 44.7 4.4% 
6. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Midstream Company)2,466 43.6 4.3% 
7. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (Midstream Company)1,909 41.1 4.1% 
8. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Midstream Company)1,172 40.0 3.9% 
9. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)*1,762 39.7 3.9% 
10. GasLog Partners LP (Midstream Company)1,381 33.6 3.3% 
_____________     
* On August 1, 2018, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (“ETE”) and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (“ETP”) announced an agreement providing for the merger of ETP with ETE in a unit-for-unit exchange. As of August 31, 2018, the Fund did not own any ETE units.


Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of: (a) Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s quarterly reports.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Fund’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC
877-657-3863
http://www.kaynefunds.com/

KMF-ForNASDAQ.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
