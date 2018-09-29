Log in
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for October, November and December 2018

09/29/2018 | 12:49am CEST

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE: KYN) (the “Company”) announced today its monthly distributions of $0.15 per share for each of October, November and December 2018. These monthly distributions will be payable to common stockholders pursuant to the table below.

 
Declaration
Date		Ex-DateRecord DatePayment DateDistribution
Amount		Return of
Capital
Estimate
9/27/1810/10/1810/11/1810/31/18$0.150%(1)
9/27/1811/14/1811/15/1811/30/18$0.150%(1)
9/27/1812/19/1812/20/1812/31/18$0.15100%(2)
  1. The return of capital estimate for tax purposes is based on the Company’s anticipated earnings and profits for fiscal 2018 and its accumulated earnings and profits as of November 30, 2017. The Company’s estimate does not include a projection of gains and losses on the sale of securities for the remainder of fiscal 2018. The final determination of the tax character of the distribution will be made in early 2019 when the Company can determine its actual earnings and profits for the full year (including gains and losses on sales of securities during fiscal 2018) and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

  2. The return of capital estimate for tax purposes is based on the Company’s anticipated earnings and profits for fiscal 2019. The final determination of the tax character of the distribution will be made in early 2020 and may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. KYN’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (“MLPs”), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively with MLPs, “Midstream Energy Companies”).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in each company’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC
877-657-3863
http://www.kaynefunds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
