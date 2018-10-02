Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co    KYN

KAYNE ANDERSON MLP MIDSTREAM INVSTMNT CO (KYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 02:13am CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s net assets were $2.4 billion, and its net asset value per share was $18.86. As of September 30, 2018, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 415% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 303%.

            

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
September 30, 2018
(Unaudited)
  (in millions) Per Share
Investments $3,929.1 $31.16
Cash and cash equivalents 0.1 0.00
Deposits 0.2 0.00
Accrued income 0.8 0.01
Receivable for securities sold 0.3 0.00
Other assets 1.1 0.01
Total assets 3,931.6 31.18
     
Credit facility 81.0 0.64
Term loan 60.0 0.48
Unamortized term loan issuance costs (0.4) (0.00) 
Notes 716.0 5.68
Unamortized notes issuance costs (2.2) (0.02) 
Preferred stock 317.0 2.51
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs (1.7) (0.01) 
Total leverage 1,169.7 9.28
     
Payable for securities purchased 0.4 0.00
Other liabilities 13.7 0.11
Current tax liability 21.6 0.17
Net deferred tax liability 347.5 2.76
Total liabilities 383.2 3.04
     
Net assets $2,378.7 $18.86
     
The Company had 126,097,992 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2018.
     
     


Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream MLP (73%), Midstream Company (25%), General Partner MLP (1%) and Shipping MLP (1%).

The Company’s ten largest holdings by issuer at September 30, 2018 were:

  Units / Shares
(in thousands)		 Amount
(in millions) 		Percent of Long-Term Investments 
1.Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP)18,416 $529.1
  13.5% 
2.Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)*19,095 425.1 10.8% 
3.ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company)4,936 334.6 8.5% 
4.The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Company)11,120 302.4 7.7% 
5.MPLX LP (Midstream MLP)**7,351 263.1 6.7% 
6.Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company)3,844 216.4 5.5% 
7.Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)***6,272 215.7 5.5% 
8.Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Midstream MLP)8,613 215.4 5.5% 
9.Western Gas Partners, LP (Midstream MLP)4,471 195.3 5.0% 
10.Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)2,110 142.9 3.6% 
_____________     

* On August 1, 2018, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (“ETE”) and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (“ETP”) announced an agreement providing for the merger of ETP with ETE in a unit-for-unit exchange. As of September 30, 2018, the Company held 690 ETE common units ($12.0 million). 

** Includes 5,096 common units ($176.7 million) and 2,255 preferred units ($86.4 million).

*** Includes 3,662 common units ($130.8 million) and 2,610 Class C units ($84.9 million).
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related partnerships and their affiliates (“MLPs”), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively with midstream MLPs “Midstream Energy Companies”).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward- looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objective will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC
877-657-3863
http://www.kaynefunds.com/

 

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Investment Company NEW LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAYNE ANDERSON MLP MIDSTRE
02:13aKayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sh..
GL
09/29Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distributio..
GL
09/10Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distributio..
GL
09/06Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sh..
GL
07/31KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTMENT : KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/..
AQ
07/30KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company
GL
07/03KAYNE ANDERSON MLP INVESTMENT COMPAN : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
AQ
06/28Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Announces Distribution of $0.45 per Sha..
GL
06/05Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Inform..
GL
05/02Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Inform..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company declares $0.15 dividend 
09/22RETIREMENT : How To Earn High Income Without The High Risk 
09/20Midstreams Going C-Corp, Should SEC Disallow The Measure Distributable Cash F.. 
09/19WATER IN THE (MID)STREAM : How Water Flows Generate Cash Flows 
09/17MLP SECTOR DEEP DIVE : What's Not To Like? 
Chart KAYNE ANDERSON MLP MIDSTREAM INVSTMNT CO
Duration : Period :
Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAYNE ANDERSON MLP MIDSTRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin S. McCarthy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Charles Baker President
Terry A. Hart Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven Cary Good Independent Director
William H. Shea Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAYNE ANDERSON MLP MIDSTREAM INVSTMNT CO-6.30%2 027
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.35%7 396
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 445
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 185
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 770
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.08%1 712
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.