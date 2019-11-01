Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company    KYN

KAYNE ANDERSON MLP/MIDSTREAM INVESTMENT

(KYN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at October 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of October 31, 2019.

As of October 31, 2019, the Company’s net assets were $1.8 billion, and its net asset value per share was $14.60. As of October 31, 2019, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 388% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 273%.      

 

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
October 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
  (in millions) Per Share
Investments $3,135.0  $24.81 
Cash and cash equivalents  6.4   0.05 
Deposits  0.2   0.00 
Accrued income  28.8   0.23 
Receivable for securities sold  1.8   0.01 
Other assets  0.5   0.01 
Total assets  3,172.7   25.11 
     
Credit facility  94.0   0.74 
Term loan  60.0   0.47 
Unamortized term loan issuance costs  (0.2)  (0.00)
Notes  596.0   4.72 
Unamortized notes issuance costs  (1.6)  (0.01)
Preferred stock  317.0   2.51 
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs  (0.9)  (0.01)
Total leverage  1,064.3   8.42 
     
Payable for securities purchased  0.2   0.00 
Other liabilities  18.0   0.14 
Current tax liability  3.6   0.03 
Net deferred tax liability  242.5   1.92 
Total liabilities  264.3   2.09 
     
Net assets $1,844.1  $14.60 
     
The Company had 126,337,114 common shares outstanding as of October 31, 2019.
     

Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream MLP (70%), Midstream Company (29%), and Shipping MLP (1%).

The Company’s ten largest holdings by issuer at October 31, 2019 were:

 Units / Shares
(in thousands)		 Amount
(in millions)		 Percent of
Long-Term
Investments
1. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream MLP)16,322 $424.9 13.6%
2. Energy Transfer LP (Midstream MLP)25,302 318.5 10.2%
3. ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company)3,709 259.0 8.3%
4. MPLX LP (Midstream MLP)*9,014 251.9 8.0%
5. The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Company)11,209 250.1 8.0%
6. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)3,402 212.0 6.8%
7. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Midstream MLP)8,261 149.8 4.8%
8. Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company)3,724 144.8 4.6%
9. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)6,699 137.5 4.4%
10. Western Midstream Partners, LP (Midstream MLP)5,916 125.8 4.0%
_____________    
* Includes 6,759 common units ($178.2 million) and 2,255 preferred units ($73.7 million).


Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The mention of specific securities is not a recommendation or solicitation for any person to buy, sell or hold any particular security. You can obtain a complete listing of holdings by viewing the Company’s most recent quarterly or annual report.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related partnerships and their affiliates (“MLPs”), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively with midstream MLPs, “Midstream Energy Companies”).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown based on market fluctuations from the end of the reported period.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward- looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objective will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC
Investor Relations
877-657-3863
cef@kaynecapital.com
www.kaynefunds.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAYNE ANDERSON MLP/MIDSTRE
07:30pKayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sh..
GL
10/28Tech Firms Ramp Up Lobbying as Antitrust Scrutiny Grows
DJ
10/03Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distributio..
GL
10/01Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sh..
GL
09/04Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sh..
GL
08/21In Reversal, Trump Says He Is No Longer Considering Tax Cuts -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/21In Reversal, Trump Says He Is No Longer Considering Tax Cuts -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/09Activision Blizzard's Lack of New Videogames Hurts Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
08/07KAYNE ANDERSON MLP MIDSTREAM INVSTMN : KBRA Affirms ratings of Senior Unsecured ..
AQ
08/01Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sh..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 697 M
Chart KAYNE ANDERSON MLP/MIDSTREAM INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAYNE ANDERSON MLP/MIDSTRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,43  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Charles Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. McCarthy Chairman
Terry A. Hart Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William H. Shea Independent Director
Anne K. Costin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAYNE ANDERSON MLP/MIDSTREAM INVESTMENT COMPANY-4.43%1 661
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.46%7 818
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 537
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.23%2 961
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.00%2 360
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.76%2 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group