KAZ Minerals : Notice of half-yearly results for the period ended 30 June 2020

KAZ MINERALS PLC

6T H FLOOR CARDINAL PLACE

100 VICTORIA STREET LONDON SW1E 5JL Tel: +44 (0) 20 7901 7800

28 J uly 2020

NOTICE OF HALF - YEARLY RESULTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 20 20

KAZ Minerals PLC will announce its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 7:00am (UK time).

In line with the current UK government public health advice and restrictions on public gatherings due to the Covid-19 virus, a presentation for analysts will be held virtually.

The presentation can be accessed by conference call on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 10:00am (UK time). The dial-in details are as follows:

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3936 3000

Please quote the participant access code: 321320

A webcast of the presentation for analysts will also be available on the KAZ Minerals website (www.kazminerals.com).

For further information please contact:

KAZ Minerals PLC

KAZ Minerals PLC

Chris Bucknall Investor Relations, London Tel: +44 20 7901 7882 Anna Mallere Investor Relations, London Tel: +44 20 7901 7814 Maksut Zhapabayev Corporate Communications, Almaty Tel: +7 727 244 0353 Brunswick Group Carole Cable, Charlie Pretzlik Tel: +44 20 7404 5959

6th Floor, Cardinal Place, 100 Victoria Street, London SW1E 5JL, United Kingdom.

NOTES TO EDITORS

KAZ Minerals PLC ("KAZ Minerals" or "the Group") is a high growth copper company focused on large scale, low cost, open pit mining in Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan. It operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the East Region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan, three underground mines and associated concentrators in the East Region of Kazakhstan and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan. In 2019, total copper production was 311 kt with by-products of 201 koz of gold, 3,382 koz of silver and 38 kt of zinc in concentrate. The Group acquired the Baimskaya project in the Chukotka region of Russia in January 2019, one of the world's most significant undeveloped copper assets, with the potential to become a large scale, low cost, open pit copper mine.

The Group's new operations at Aktogay and Bozshakol have delivered industry leading production growth and transformed KAZ Minerals into a company dominated by world class, open pit copper mines.

Aktogay is a large scale, open pit mine similar to Bozshakol, with a remaining mine life of around 25 years (including the expansion project) at an average copper grade of 0.35% (oxide) and 0.33% (sulphide). Aktogay commenced production of copper cathode from oxide ore in December 2015 and copper in concentrate from sulphide ore in February 2017. The operating sulphide concentrator has an annual ore processing capacity of 25 million tonnes and the sulphide processing capacity will be doubled to 50 million tonnes with the addition of a second concentrator by the end of 2021. Aktogay is competitively positioned on the global cost curve and will produce an average of 100 kt of copper per year from sulphide ore until 2021, increasing to 170 kt per year from 2022 to 2027, after the second concentrator commences operations. Copper production from oxide ore will be in the region of 20 kt per annum until 2024.