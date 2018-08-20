KAZ Minerals : Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility or Connected Persons

KAZ MINERALS PLC 6TH FLOOR CARDINAL PLACE
100 VICTORIA STREET LONDON SW1E 5JL
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7901 7800
20 August 2018
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew Southam
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
KAZ Minerals PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001H9E453FQRFY56
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
GB00B0HZPV38
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
472.70 pence per shareVolume(s) 8,417
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
17 August 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew Southam
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
KAZ Minerals PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001H9E453FQRFY56
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
GB00B0HZPV38
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
494.98 pence per shareVolume(s) 8,038
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
20 August 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information please contact:
Susanna Freeman
Company Secretary
Tel: + 44 (0)20 7901 7826
Disclaimer
KAZ Minerals plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 12:55:07 UTC