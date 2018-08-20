Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  KAZ Minerals PLC    KAZ   GB00B0HZPV38

KAZ MINERALS PLC (KAZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/20 03:11:20 pm
482.75 GBp   +0.89%
02:56pKAZ MINERALS : Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Di..
PU
08/16KAZ MINERALS : Half-yearly report for the period ended 30.06.18
PU
08/16KAZ MINERALS : Half-Yearly results 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KAZ Minerals : Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility or Connected Persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:56pm CEST

KAZ MINERALS PLC 6TH FLOOR CARDINAL PLACE

100 VICTORIA STREET LONDON SW1E 5JL

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7901 7800

20 August 2018

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Southam

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KAZ Minerals PLC

b)

LEI

2138001H9E453FQRFY56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

GB00B0HZPV38

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

472.70 pence per shareVolume(s) 8,417

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Southam

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KAZ Minerals PLC

b)

LEI

2138001H9E453FQRFY56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

GB00B0HZPV38

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

494.98 pence per shareVolume(s) 8,038

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Susanna Freeman

Company Secretary

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7901 7826

Disclaimer

KAZ Minerals plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 12:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KAZ MINERALS PLC
02:56pKAZ MINERALS : Notification of Transactions of Directors, Persons Discharging Ma..
PU
08/18KAZ MINERALS : surprises market with dividend, Russian copper project buy
AQ
08/16KAZ MINERALS : Half-yearly report for the period ended 30.06.18
PU
08/16KAZ MINERALS : Half-Yearly results 2018
PU
08/16KAZ MINERALS : Half-Yearly results 2018 Presentation
PU
08/16KAZ MINERALS : acquires copper project in Russia
AQ
08/03KAZ MINERALS : acquires copper project in Russia
AQ
08/02KAZ MINERALS : Notice of 2018 half-yearly results
PU
08/02KAZ MINERALS : Acquisition of the Baimskaya Copper Project
PU
08/02KAZ MINERALS : Acquires Baimskaya Copper Project
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Kaz Minerals Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) Presents On Baimskaya Copper Project - Slideshow 
06/18Comparison Of The 2nd Tier Of Major Miners (11 To 20) 
05/15KAZ MINERALS SHARE CATALYST : Higher Liquidity Or Lower Cost Position? 
04/17Zinc Is Preparing To Turn Higher 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 293 M
EBIT 2018 1 114 M
Net income 2018 607 M
Debt 2018 2 077 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 4,62
P/E ratio 2019 4,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 2 726 M
Chart KAZ MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
KAZ Minerals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAZ MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Southam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oleg Novachuk Chairman
Mark Anderson Chief Operating Officer
John Hadfield Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Sergeivich Kim Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZ MINERALS PLC-46.51%2 719
BHP BILLITON PLC7.02%120 092
BHP BILLITON LIMITED10.72%120 092
RIO TINTO-5.99%83 507
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.55%83 507
ANGLO AMERICAN-1.00%27 404
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.