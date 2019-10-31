Log in
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(KZA)
Kazia Therapeutics : Appendix 3B cleansing statement and disclosures

10/31/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

1 November 2019

ASX LISTING RULE 3.10.5A DISCLOSURE AND APPENDIX 3B

Sydney, Friday, 1 November 2019 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA) (Kazia or Company), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to confirm that, further to the ASX announcement released 28 October 2019, in relation to the Placement, the Company has today issued 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.40 per share (Placement Shares).

The Company issued 9,250,000 Placement Shares under its placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 750,000 Placement Shares under its placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A.

The Company is pleased to provide the following information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A in respect of the shares issued under the Company's 10% Placement Capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A:

  1. The dilution to existing shareholders as a result of the Placement is 1.04%
  2. The 750,000 shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A were issued to sophisticated and professional investors as it was considered to be the most efficient and expedient method for raising the funds required to meet the Company's objectives.
  3. The Placement was not underwritten.
  4. The Company will pay fees in connection with the placement of approximately $20,000 (plus GST).

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.

Our lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, GDC-0084 entered a phase II clinical trial in 2018. Initial safety data was released in

Board of Directors

Mr Iain Ross Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Mr Bryce Carmine Non-Executive Director

Mr Steven Coffey Non-Executive Director

Dr James Garner Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

May 2019, and efficacy data is expected in 2H 2019. GDC-0084 was granted orphan designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018.

TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), is a third-generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 is currently undergoing a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States. Initial data was presented at the AACR annual conference in April 2019 and the study remains ongoing. Cantrixil was granted orphan designation for ovarian cancer by the US FDA in April 2015.

Summary Information

The following disclaimer applies to this announcement and any information contained in it (the Information). The Information in this announcement is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Kazia's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited, which are available at www.asx.com.au. You are advised to read this disclaimer carefully before reading or making any other use of this announcement or any Information contained in this announcement. In accepting this announcement, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions including any modifications to them.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Kazia's expectations and beliefs concerning future events. Forward looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Kazia, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Kazia makes no undertaking to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this announcement, to reflect the circumstances or events after the date of this announcement.

Not for release in the United States

This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, nor will be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to any US person (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) or to any person acting for the account or benefit of a US person, except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Name of entity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia")

ABN

37 063 259 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to

Ordinary Shares

be issued

  1. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  2. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
    +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
    payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

10,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares quoted on the ASX

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares quoted on the ASX

$0.40 per Ordinary Share

The shares are issued as part of a Private Placement issued to sophisticated investors

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity N/A

that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b

The date

the security

holder

N/A

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

10,000,000 Ordinary shares

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number

of

+securities

issued

N/A

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e

Number

of

+securities

issued

N/A

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Listing Rule 7.1: 75,000

Listing Rule 7.1A: 5,466,667

Total = 5,541,667

7

+Issue dates

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

72,166,673

Ordinary Shares

5,052,438

Equity options

