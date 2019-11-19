MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZA AU000000KZA9 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED (KZA) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19 0.425 AUD -5.56% 11/15 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 2019 annual general meeting webcast AQ 11/14 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Annual general meeting results AQ 11/06 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Becoming a substantial holder PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Kazia Therapeutics : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement 0 11/19/2019 | 07:20pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX RELEASE 20 November 2019 2019 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND APPENDIX 4G Sydney, 20 November 2019 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to provide its Appendix 4G and 2019 annual Corporate Governance Statement. [ENDS] About Kazia Therapeutics Limited Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications. Our lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, GDC- 0084 entered a phase II clinical trial in 2018. Interim data was reported in November 2019, and further data is expected in 1H 2020. GDC-0084 was granted orphan designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018. TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), is a third-generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 is currently undergoing a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States. Interim data was presented at the ESMO Congress in September 2019, and the study remains ongoing. Cantrixil was granted orphan designation for ovarian cancer by the US FDA in April 2015. Board of Directors Mr Iain Ross Chairman, Non-Executive Director Mr Bryce Carmine Non-Executive Director Mr Steven Coffey Non-Executive Director Dr James Garner Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15 Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ABN / ARBN Financial year ended: 37 063 259 754 30 June 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: This URL on our website: https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/aboutus/corporategovernance The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 20 November 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 20 November 2019 Name of Director or Secretary authorising Kate Hill, Company Secretary lodgement: 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 1 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR management; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of is therefore not applicable delegated to management. our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): ☐ at [insert location] 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation as a director; and (b) provide security holders with all material information in its is therefore not applicable possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR proper functioning of the board. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable 4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 3 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with x an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): Statement OR board or a relevant committee of the board to set ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and ☐ at [insert location] (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the ☐ at [insert location] board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): "senior executive" for these purposes); or ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace ☐ at [insert location] Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of the board, its committees and individual ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR period in accordance with that process. ☐ at [insert location] 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR performance of its senior executives; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): is therefore not applicable performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 4 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation independent directors; and x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR is therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at (4) the members of the committee; and https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/UserFiles/documents/Remu (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of neration_and_Nominations_Committee_charter.pdf times the committee met throughout the period and … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that ☐ at [insert location] fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, … the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its processes we employ to address board succession issues and to duties and responsibilities effectively. ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: x an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR has or is looking to achieve in its membership. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 5 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: Statement independent directors; x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or ☐ at [insert location] relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and ☐ at [insert location] (c) the length of service of each director. … and the length of service of each director: x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directors. x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR CEO of the entity. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and provide appropriate professional development opportunities x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation needed to perform their role as directors effectively. ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: … our code of conduct or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and employees; and ☐ at [insert location] (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 6 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING 4.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have an audit committee which: … the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with Statement (1) has at least three members, all of whom are non- paragraphs (1) and (2): executive directors and a majority of whom are x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and ☐ at [insert location] (2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the … and a copy of the charter of the committee: chair of the board, and disclose: ☐ at (3) the charter of the committee; https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/UserFiles/documents/Audit_ (4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the risk_and_governance_committee_charter.pdf members of the committee; and (5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): times the committee met throughout the period and x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or ☐ at [insert location] (b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] and the processes it employs that independently verify and … the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the processes safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including we employ that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of our the processes for the appointment and removal of the corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit partner. engagement partner: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 4.2 The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial ☐ at [insert location] statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 7 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 4.3 A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR from security holders relevant to the audit. ☐ we are an externally managed entity that does not hold an ☐ at [insert location] annual general meeting and this recommendation is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE 5.1 A listed entity should: … our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a written policy for complying with its continuous x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and ☐ at [insert location] (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS 6.1 A listed entity should provide information about itself and its … information about us and our governance on our website: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance governance to investors via its website. ☐ at Statement https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/aboutus/corporategovernanc e 6.2 A listed entity should design and implement an investor relations … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance program to facilitate effective two-way communication with x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement investors. ☐ at [insert location] 6.3 A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in … our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of participation at meetings of security holders: Statement OR security holders. x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity that does not hold ☐ at [insert location] periodic meetings of security holders and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 6.4 A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance communications from, and send communications to, the entity x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement and its security registry electronically. ☐ at [insert location] + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 8 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK 7.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of … the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk Statement which: that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2): (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR independent directors; and ☐ at [insert location] (2) is chaired by an independent director, … and a copy of the charter of the committee: and disclose: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at (4) the members of the committee; and https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/UserFiles/documents/Audit_ (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of risk_and_governance_committee_charter.pdf times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): meetings; or x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if it does not have a risk committee or committees that ☐ at [insert location] satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for overseeing the entity's risk management [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] framework. … the fact that we do not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy (a) and the processes we employ for overseeing our risk management framework: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 7.2 The board or a committee of the board should: … the fact that board or a committee of the board reviews the entity's ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) review the entity's risk management framework at least risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it Statement. continues to be sound: annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR a review has taken place. ☐ at [insert location] … and that such a review has taken place in the reporting period covered by this Appendix 4G: x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 9 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 7.3 A listed entity should disclose: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) if it has an internal audit function, how the function is … how our internal audit function is structured and what role it Statement structured and what role it performs; or performs: (b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR the processes it employs for evaluating and continually ☐ at [insert location] improving the effectiveness of its risk management and internal control processes. [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have an internal audit function and the processes we employ for evaluating and continually improving the effectiveness of our risk management and internal control processes: x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 7.4 A listed entity should disclose whether it has any material … whether we have any material exposure to economic, ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we Statement risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those manage or intend to manage those risks: risks. x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 10 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY 8.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a remuneration committee which: … the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies with Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is independent directors; and x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director, ☐ at [insert location] and disclose: … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (3) the charter of the committee; ☐ at (4) the members of the committee; and https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/UserFiles/documents/Remu (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of neration_and_Nominations_Committee_charter.pdf times the committee met throughout the period and … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if it does not have a remuneration committee, disclose that ☐ at [insert location] fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and composition of remuneration for directors and senior [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] executives and ensuring that such remuneration is … the fact that we do not have a remuneration committee and the appropriate and not excessive. processes we employ for setting the level and composition of remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 8.2 A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and … separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive directors remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of Statement OR and the remuneration of executive directors and other senior executive directors and other senior executives: ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation executives. x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR is therefore not applicable ☐ at [insert location] + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 11 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 8.3 A listed entity which has an equity-based remuneration scheme … our policy on this issue or a summary of it: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance should: x in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR (a) have a policy on whether participants are permitted to ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we do not have an equity-based remuneration scheme and this enter into transactions (whether through the use of derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of recommendation is therefore not applicable OR participating in the scheme; and ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. is therefore not applicable ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES APPLICABLE TO EXTERNALLY MANAGED LISTED ENTITIES - Alternative to Recommendation 1.1 for externally managed listed … the information referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance entities: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement The responsible entity of an externally managed listed entity ☐ at [insert location] should disclose: (a) the arrangements between the responsible entity and the listed entity for managing the affairs of the listed entity; (b) the role and responsibility of the board of the responsible entity for overseeing those arrangements. - Alternative to Recommendations 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 for externally … the terms governing our remuneration as manager of the entity: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance managed listed entities: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement An externally managed listed entity should clearly disclose the ☐ at [insert location] terms governing the remuneration of the manager. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 2 November 2015 Page 12 Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Corporate Governance Statement for the year ended 30 June 2019 As at 20 November 2019 The Board is responsible for the corporate governance of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia" or "the Company"), including adopting policies and procedures to ensure the Kazia Directors, management and employees fulfil their functions to the standards and in accordance with the principles set out in this statement. The Board's corporate governance policies and practices substantially comply with the recommendations in the 3rd edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's "Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations" (ASX recommendations). Where Kazia's practices depart from the ASX Recommendations, Kazia will work towards compliance, where appropriate, given the Company's operations. Kazia's main policies and practices and the extent of their compliance with ASX recommendations are summarised below, and where a different approach has been adopted, the reasons for that. The documents that are underlined in this section are available on the Company's website at http://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/corporate_governance.html Principle 1: Lay solid foundations for management and oversight. A listed entity should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of its Board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated. 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: the respective roles and responsibilities of its Board and management; and those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those delegated to management. The Company's Board Charter sets out the role, duties and responsibilities of the Board of Directors. It is available on the Company's website. The Charter was last reviewed in August 2019. Complies 1.2 A listed entity should: undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a Director; and provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director. The Company conducts appropriate due diligence prior to putting forward a person to be appointed as a Director. In addition, the Company provides all material information to its shareholders via the explanatory statement included in the Notice of Meeting prior to its Annual General Meeting. Complies 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each Director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. When appointing a new Director, the Company requires that the newly appointed Director signs a written agreement setting out the terms of his/her appointment. Complies 1.4 The Company Secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board. The Board has access to the Company Secretary (who is accountable directly to the Board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board) and has procedures for the provision of information, including requests for additional information. Disclosure is included in the Board charter, available on the Company's website. Complies 1.5 A listed entity should: have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the Board or a relevant Committee of the Board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; disclose that policy or a summary of it; and disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the Board or a relevant Committee of the Board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either: the respective proportions of men and women on the Board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these purposes); or If the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. The Company does not have a diversity policy in place with measurable objectives. The Company recognises that a diverse and inclusive workforce is not only good for our employees, it is also good for our business, including with respect to gender, ethnicity, geographical location, personal attributes and age. However, due to the current size of the Company, a Diversity Policy and measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity have not been established. The Board will seek to establish a Diversity Policy as the Company grows. The proportion of women employees in the consolidated entity as at 30 June 2019 are as follows: Women on the Board - 0% Women in Management position - 33% Women in the Company - 33% Does not comply 1.6 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. The Board undertakes a bi-annual review of its performance, during which the Chairman conducts individual reviews of each Director, and the performance of the Chairman is reviewed by the individual Directors. A Board performance review was carried out during the year, covering the function of the Board, the Committees and the performance of the Chairman. Complies 1.7 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. The Board undertakes an annual review and assessment of the Company's executive management. Formal performance and salary reviews occur once a year for the senior executives by the Remuneration Committee. A review was carried out during the year. Complies Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value A listed entity should have a Board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively. 2.1 The Board of a listed entity should: have a Nomination Committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent Directors; and is chaired by an independent Director, and disclose: the charter of the Committee; the members of the Committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the Committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a Nomination Committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address Board succession issues and to ensure that the Board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. The Company has a Remuneration and Nomination Committee. The Board may, from time to time, perform directly the role of the Nomination Committee. When evaluating potential director nominees, the Board or the committee consider the listing requirements of the ASX as well as a potential nominee's personal and professional integrity, experience in corporate management, time available for service, experience in the Company's industry, global business and social perspective, experience as a board member of another publicly- held Company, ability to make independent analytical inquiries and practical business judgment. The Board and the committee strive to nominate directors with a variety of complementary skills so that, as a group, the Board will possess the appropriate talent, skills, and expertise to oversee the Company's business. After potential nominees are evaluated, the Directors collectively assess a potential nomination to the Board. The Board may retain, at the Company's expense, any independent search firm, experts or advisors that it believes are appropriate in connection with the nomination process. Complies 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a Board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the Board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. The Board currently does not have Board skill matrix that is available to the public. However, the Board has undertaken a review of the mix of skills and experience of the Board in light of the Company's principal activities and direction and has considered diversity in succession planning. The Board considers the current mix of skills and experience of members of the Board and its senior management is sufficient to meet the requirements of the Company. Partially complies 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: the names of the Directors considered by the Board to be independent Directors; if a Director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the Board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the Director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the Board is of that opinion; and the length of service of each Director. The Directors are: Mr Bryce Carmine, an independent Non-Executive Director, appointed on 3 June 2015.

Non-Executive Director, appointed on 3 June 2015. Mr Steven Coffey, an independent Non-Executive Director, appointed on 6 November 2012.

Non-Executive Director, appointed on 6 November 2012. Mr Iain Ross, an independent Non-Executive Director, appointed on 22 July 2015.

Non-Executive Director, appointed on 22 July 2015. Dr James Garner, an Executive Director, appointed on 5 February 2016. Dr Garner is also Chief Executive Officer of the Company and is not considered to be independent. Complies 2.4 A majority of the Board of a listed entity should be independent Directors. The majority of Directors on the Board are independent. The independent Directors are: Mr Bryce Carmine;

Mr Steven Coffey; and

Mr Iain Ross. Complies 2.5 The Chair of the Board of a listed entity should be an independent Director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity. Mr Iain Ross was appointed as Chairman on 8 June 2017. He has been an independent director throughout his period as Chairman. Complies 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new Directors and provide appropriate professional development opportunities for Directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as Directors effectively. The Board provides an appropriate induction program for new Directors, which includes onsite visits, meeting with other Directors, introduction to senior executives and management team, presentation of the Company's scientific programs. Directors have the opportunity for professional development through programs operated by the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Complies Principle 3: Act ethically and responsibly A listed entity should act ethically and responsibly. 3.1 A listed entity should: have a code of conduct for its Directors, senior executives and employees; and disclose that code or a summary of it. The Board has adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the 'Code'). The Code establishes a clear set of values that emphasise a culture encompassing strong corporate governance, sound business practices and good ethical conduct. The Code confirms the Company's belief in treating all individuals with respect and recognises that different skills and diversity are essential to enrich the Company's perspective, improve corporate performance, increase shareholder value and maximise the achievement and goals of the Company. The Code of Business Conduct Ethics was last reviewed by the Board in August 2019 and is available on the Company's website. Under the Company's Securities Trading Policy, Directors, officers and employees of the Company should not trade in the Company's securities when in possession of price sensitive information that is not generally available to the market. Directors and senior management are likely to be in possession of unpublished price sensitive information concerning the Company by virtue of their position within the Company. Therefore those persons are restricted from dealing in the Company's securities in the period from year end or half year end until the business day after the release of full year or half year results. Similarly, those persons are restricted from trading in the 28 day period prior to the Company's AGM and a similar period prior to the lodgement of a prospectus with ASX. In addition, Directors, officers and employees can only deal in the Company's securities after having first obtained clearance from the Company and must notify the Company Secretary in a timely manner once a trade has occurred. The Securities Trading Policy was last reviewed in August 2019 and is available on the Company's website. Complies Principle 4: Safeguard integrity in corporate reporting A listed entity should have formal and rigorous processes that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting. 4.1 The Board of a listed entity should: have an Audit Committee which: has at least three members, all of whom are non-executive Directors and a majority of whom are independent Directors; and is chaired by an independent Director, who is not the chair of the Board; and disclose: the charter of the Committee; the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the Committee; and in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the Committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have an Audit Committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. The Board has established an Audit, Risk and Governance Committee which operates under an Audit, Risk and Governance Committee Charter to focus on issues relevant to the integrity of the Company's financial reporting. The Audit, Risk and Governance Committee Charter, and information on procedures for the selection and appointment of the external auditor, and for the rotation of the external audit engagement partner, which is determined by the Audit, Risk and Governance Committee, was last reviewed in August 2019 and is available on the Company's website. The members of the Audit, Risk and Governance Committee are appointed by the Board and recommendations from the Committee are presented to the Board for further discussion and resolution. The members of the Audit, Risk and Governance Committee are independent non- executive Directors and the Chair of the Audit, Risk and Governance Committee is an independent non-executive Director. The Audit, Risk and Governance Committee meets as required. The members of the committee and the number of meetings held during the last financial year is disclosed in the Directors' Report. The external auditor, Grant Thornton, has declared its independence to the Board through its representations to the committee and provision of its Auditor's Independence Declaration to the Board, stating that there have been no contraventions of auditor independence requirements as set out in the Corporations Act or any auditors' professional code. Complies 4.2 The Board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. The Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary and Director of Finance and Administration state in writing to the Board each reporting period that the Company's financial reports present a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the Company's financial condition and operational results, and are in accordance with relevant accounting standards. The statements from the Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary and Director of Finance and Administration are based on a formal sign off framework established throughout the Company and reviewed by the Audit Committee as part of the six-monthly financial reporting process. Complies 4.3 A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its external auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer questions from security holders relevant to the audit. The engagement partner (or his or her representative) of the Company's external auditor, Grant Thornton, attends the Company's annual general meetings and is available to answer questions from shareholders about the audit. The Chairman advises the shareholders of this at the commencement of each annual general meeting. Complies Principle 5: Make timely and balanced disclosure A listed entity should make timely and balanced disclosure of all matters concerning it that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities. 5.1 A listed entity should: have a written policy for complying with its continuous disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules; and disclose that policy or a summary of it. The Company has adopted a Continuous Disclosure Policy, to ensure that it complies with the continuous disclosure regime under the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001. The policy was last reviewed in August 2019 and is available on the Company's website. The Company Secretary is responsible for communications with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) including responsibility for ensuring compliance with the continuous disclosure requirements in the ASX Listing Rules and overseeing information going to the ASX, shareholders and other interested parties. Complies Principle 6: Respect the rights of security holders A listed entity should respect the rights of its security holders by providing them with appropriate information and facilities to allow them to exercise those rights effectively. 6.1 A listed entity should provide information about itself and its governance to investors via its website. The Company publishes all relevant information about itself, its governance, its corporate actions and its operations on its website. The Company also invites the general public to subscribe to the Company newsletter, which is designed to keep investors and other stakeholders abreast of the latest relevant information. Complies 6.2 A listed entity should design and implement an investor relations program to facilitate effective two-way communication with investors. In the light of its size and resources, the Company has engaged an external partner to implement and manage its investor relation program and public relations. The Company has disclosed on its website a Shareholder Communications Policy, relevant to all the Company's stakeholders, including its security holders. The policy sets out the Company's commitments to its shareholders regarding the communication of information. It was last reviewed in August 2019. Complies 6.3 A listed entity should disclose the policies and processes it has in place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of security holders. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) either in person or by other means if they are not able to physically attend. Shareholders who do attend in person are encouraged to ask questions at the meeting. Shareholders who cannot attend are encouraged to render their votes by proxy, and the Company has commenced the practice of engaging proxy solicitation firms to communicate directly with shareholders and encourage them to register their vote via proxy, thereby increasing voting participation at the 2017 and 2018 AGMs. Shareholders are also encouraged to register questions prior to any general meeting by contacting the Company directly, and also to view the CEO update which is filmed and posted on the Company's website after the meeting. Complies 6.4 A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive communications from, and send communications to, the entity and its security registry electronically. The Company provides its security holders with the ability to use electronic communication, whether it is to vote at a general meeting, receive various documentation, receive Company update or contact its representatives. This practise is encouraged. Complies Principle 7: Recognise and manage risk A listed entity should establish a sound risk management framework and periodically review the effectiveness of that framework. 7.1 The Board of a listed entity should: have a Committee or Committees to oversee risk, each of which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent Directors; and is chaired by an independent Director, and disclose: the charter of the Committee; the members of the Committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the Committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a risk Committee or Committees that satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for overseeing the entity's risk management framework. The Board has established an Audit Risk and Governance Committee which operates under an Audit, Risk and Governance Committee Charter to focus on managing risk and to review, discuss and approve the corporate governance policies. However, the ultimate responsibility for risk oversight and risk management rests with the Board. The Audit, Risk and Governance Committee Charter is available on the Company's website. The members of the committee are appointed by the Board and recommendations from the committee are presented to the Board for further discussion and resolution. The members of the Risk and Governance Committee are independent non-executive Directors and the Chair of the Audit, Risk and Governance Committee is an independent non-executive Director. The members of the Audit, Risk and Governance Committee and the number of meetings held during the last financial year is disclosed in the Directors' Report. Complies 7.2 The Board or a Committee of the Board should: review the entity's risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such a review has taken place. The Company has identified key risks within the business. In the ordinary course of business, management monitor and manage these risks. Key operational and financial risks are presented to and reviewed by the Board periodically. Senior executives report to the Directors at each meeting of the Board as to the risks that have been identified, how they are handled or mitigated and the evolution of such risk as the Company continues to operate. The identification, assessment and review process takes place at each board meeting throughout the reporting period. The Board has set up a formal risk management framework during the year and it is to be reviewed at least annually. Complies 7.3 A listed entity should disclose: if it has an internal audit function, how the function is structured and what role it performs; or; if it does not have an internal audit function, that fact and the processes it employs for evaluating and continually improving the effectiveness of its risk management and internal control processes. Due to its size and resources, the Company does not have a dedicated internal audit function. However, it utilises internal and external processes in lieu of a dedicated internal audit program. A number of different approaches are utilised in that respect, such as: Use of peer reviews, whether internal and external;

Engagement of highly qualified advisory panel (currently the Scientific Advisory Board);

Engagement of external experts such as legal and accounting firms to review compliance of the Company's operations and reporting processes;

Use of external audit firms to review international financial reporting;

Internal fraud control processes via policies (such as the code of conduct and ethics and the securities trading policy). Complies 7.4 A listed entity should disclose whether it has any material exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability risks and, if it does, how it manages or intends to manage those risks. The Company has embraced responsibility for the Company's actions and encourages a positive impact through its activities on the environment, employees, communities and stakeholders. Due to its size, the Company's exposure to economic, environmental and social sustainability risks is very low and cannot be considered as material. Complies Principle 8: Remunerate fairly and responsibly A listed entity should pay Director remuneration sufficient to attract and retain high quality Directors and design its executive remuneration to attract, retain and motivate high quality senior executives and to align their interests with the creation of value for security holders. 8.1 The Board of a listed entity should: have a Remuneration Committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent Directors; and is chaired by an independent Director, and disclose: the charter of the Committee; the members of the Committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the Committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a Remuneration Committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and composition of remuneration for Directors and senior executives and ensuring that such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive. The Board has established a Remuneration and Nomination Committee and has adopted a Remuneration Committee and Nomination Charter. This Charter is available on the Company's website. The members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and the number of meetings held during the last financial year is disclosed in the Directors' Report. The members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee are in majority independent non- executive Directors and the Chair of the Remuneration Committee is a non-executive Director. The Company complies with the guidelines for executive remuneration packages and Non- Executive Director remuneration. The remuneration structure has been disclosed in the remuneration report, contained within the Directors' report. No senior executive is involved directly in deciding his or her own remuneration. The Company does not have any schemes for retirement benefits other than superannuation for Non-Executive Directors. The Directors receive superannuation payments included in their Directors' fee, as disclosed in the Directors' Report. Complies 8.2 A listed entity should separately disclose its policies and practices regarding the remuneration of non-executive Directors and the remuneration of executive Directors and other senior executives. The Company discloses its policies and practices in relation to the remuneration of non-executive Directors and the remuneration of executive Directors and other executive Directors and the remuneration of executive Directors and other senior executives. senior executives in the Remuneration Report included in the Company's Annual Report. Complies 8.3 A listed entity which has an equity- based remuneration scheme should: Have a policy on whether participants are permitted to enter into transactions (whether through the use of derivatives or otherwise) which limit the economic risk of participating in the scheme; and Disclose that policy or a summary of it. The Shareholders re-approved the Employee Share Options Scheme at the Annual General Meeting on 15 November 2017. This Scheme applies to the Company's employees but excludes Directors. An extensive summary of the Scheme was disclosed to the market in the Notice of Meeting preceding the General Meeting. The Scheme does not allow those who are granted options from entering into arrangements that limit their exposure to share price decreases in relation to unvested options. Complies Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 00:19:07 UTC 0 Latest news on KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED 11/15 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 2019 annual general meeting webcast AQ 11/14 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Annual general meeting results AQ 11/06 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Becoming a substantial holder PU 10/31 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Appendix 3B cleansing statement and disclosures PU 10/31 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 6-k PU 10/30 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : presents to AusBiotech Invest PU 10/28 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 6-k PU 10/27 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : raises $4 million PU 10/23 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Trading Halt PU 10/21 KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 20-f PU Financials (AUD) Sales 2020 1,50 M EBIT 2020 -9,70 M Net income 2020 -9,70 M Debt 2020 3,27 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 -2,72x P/E ratio 2021 -2,18x EV / Sales2020 22,6x EV / Sales2021 30,0x Capitalization 30,7 M Chart KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 1 Average target price Last Close Price 0,43 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title James Garner CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman Gabrielle Heaton Director-Finance & Administration Steven Coffey Independent Non-Executive Director Bryce D. Carmine Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED 23.29% 22 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 22.34% 27 577 LONZA GROUP 33.77% 25 259 CELLTRION, INC. --.--% 20 443 SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. 104.25% 19 834 INCYTE CORPORATION 36.34% 18 845