Kazia Therapeutics : Change of directors interest notice - James Garner

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia")
ABN 37 063 259 754
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Dr James Garner
Date of last notice
13 November 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
2 December 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
120,000 ordinary shares
Commitment to purchase 65,000 ordinary shares
Total interest: 185,000 shares
1,200,000 unlisted options
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
65,000 ordinary shares - the commitment to
purchase these shares was announced on 3 July
2019. The shares have now been transferred.
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
65,000 ordinary shares at 33.087c per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
185,000 ordinary shares
1,200,000 unlisted options
Nature of change
Off market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
3 July 2019
provided?
