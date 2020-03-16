Kazia Therapeutics : March 2020 newsletter

ASX RELEASE
17 March 2020
KAZIA MARCH NEWSLETTER
Sydney, 17 March 2020 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to provide its latest investor newsletter.
Key topics in this newsletter include:
Plans to release top-line interim data from the ongoing phase II study of paxalisib via the ASX in March/April as the Annual Meeting of AACR has been cancelled due to COVID-19
Further details on the upcoming GBM AGILE study which will act as the path to market for Kazia's lead candidate, paxalisib
Details of an award given to Professor Ben Ellingson (UCLA) for the retrospective analysis of paxalisib data
Investors can access the newsletter via the Kazia Therapeutics website at the following link:
https://kaziatherapeutics.com/mediacentre/insight/march-2020-shareholder-newsletter
About Kazia Therapeutics Limited
Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.
Our lead program is paxalisib (GDC-0084), a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib entered a phase II clinical trial in 2018. Interim data was reported in November 2019,
and further data is expected in 1H 2020. Paxalisib was granted orphan designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018.
TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), is a third-generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 is currently undergoing a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States. Interim data was presented at the ESMO Congress in September 2019, and the study remains ongoing. Cantrixil was granted orphan designation for ovarian cancer by the US FDA in April 2015.
This announcement was authorized for release to the ASX by James Garner, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.
