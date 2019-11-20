Log in
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(KZA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.44 AUD   +3.53%
06:06pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Trading Halt
PU
11/19KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
11/15KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 2019 annual general meeting webcast
AQ
Kazia Therapeutics : Trading Halt

0
11/20/2019 | 06:06pm EST

Market Announcement

21 November 2019

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ('KZA') will be placed in trading halt at the request of KZA, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 November 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Corey Lian

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

21 November 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

21 November 2019

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

Dear Sir

Request for trading halt: Kazia Therapeutics Limited ASX Code KZA

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia") requests a halt in trading of Kazia's securities listed on ASX effective from before the open of trading on Thursday 21 November 2019, pending the release of new clinical data from its GDC-0084 Phase II trial.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Kazia provides the following information:

  1. Kazia is requesting the trading halt as it expects to make an announcement to the ASX in connection with new clinical data from its ongoing GDC-0084 clinical trial.
  2. Kazia requests that the trading halt continue until the earlier of:
    1. The commencement of normal trading on Monday 25 November 2019; and
    2. Kazia making an announcement regarding the clinical data to the ASX.
  4. Kazia is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
  5. Kazia is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Kate Hill

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 23:05:08 UTC
Latest news on KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
11/14KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Annual general meeting results
AQ
11/06KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
10/31KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Appendix 3B cleansing statement and disclosures
PU
10/31KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 6-k
PU
10/30KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : presents to AusBiotech Invest
PU
10/28KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 6-k
PU
10/27KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : raises $4 million
PU
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1,50 M
EBIT 2020 -9,70 M
Net income 2020 -9,70 M
Debt 2020 3,27 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,82x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,26x
EV / Sales2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2021 30,7x
Capitalization 31,8 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Garner CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Gabrielle Heaton Director-Finance & Administration
Steven Coffey Independent Non-Executive Director
Bryce D. Carmine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED16.44%21
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.22.98%27 720
LONZA GROUP30.55%24 931
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.108.05%20 203
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 067
INCYTE CORPORATION37.58%18 942
