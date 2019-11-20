Kazia Therapeutics : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
21 November 2019
Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ('KZA') will be placed in trading halt at the request of KZA, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 November 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Corey Lian
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
|
21 November 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
21 November 2019
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
By email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au
Dear Sir
Request for trading halt: Kazia Therapeutics Limited ASX Code KZA
Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia") requests a halt in trading of Kazia's securities listed on ASX effective from before the open of trading on Thursday 21 November 2019, pending the release of new clinical data from its GDC-0084 Phase II trial.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Kazia provides the following information:
-
Kazia is requesting the trading halt as it expects to make an announcement to the ASX in connection with new clinical data from its ongoing GDC-0084 clinical trial.
-
Kazia requests that the trading halt continue until the earlier of:
-
-
The commencement of normal trading on Monday 25 November 2019; and
-
Kazia making an announcement regarding the clinical data to the ASX.
-
Kazia is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
-
Kazia is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours sincerely
Kate Hill
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 23:05:08 UTC