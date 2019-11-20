Kazia Therapeutics : Trading Halt

The securities of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ('KZA') will be placed in trading halt at the request of KZA, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 November 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

21 November 2019

Request for trading halt: Kazia Therapeutics Limited ASX Code KZA

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia") requests a halt in trading of Kazia's securities listed on ASX effective from before the open of trading on Thursday 21 November 2019, pending the release of new clinical data from its GDC-0084 Phase II trial.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Kazia provides the following information:

Kazia is requesting the trading halt as it expects to make an announcement to the ASX in connection with new clinical data from its ongoing GDC-0084 clinical trial. Kazia requests that the trading halt continue until the earlier of: The commencement of normal trading on Monday 25 November 2019; and Kazia making an announcement regarding the clinical data to the ASX. Kazia is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. Kazia is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

