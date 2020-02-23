Kazia Therapeutics : change in directors interests SC and JG

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia") ABN 37 063 259 754 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Steven Coffey Date of last notice 19 November 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Fortune 501 Pty Limited (S R Coffey Superfund) (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 241,474 shares 5,875 unlisted options with exercise price of $4.0 per option, expiring 4/06/2020 Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 10,000 shares Number disposed N/A See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated 10,000 ordinary shares at 61.03c per share valuation No. of securities held after change 251,474 ordinary shares 5,875 unlisted options with exercise price of $4.0 per option, expiring 4/06/2020 Nature of change On Market trade Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia") ABN 37 063 259 754 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Dr James Garner Date of last notice 2 December 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 185,000 shares 800,000 unlisted options Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 15,000 ordinary shares Number disposed N/A See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Value/Consideration 15,000 ordinary shares at 63.5c per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 200,000 ordinary shares 800,000 unlisted options Nature of change On market trade Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3