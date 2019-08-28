Kazia Therapeutics : Annual Report

The pace has quickened, and Kazia now has six ongoing clinical trials, each generating data, and each creating opportunities to realise commercial value.
Contents
2019 at a glance
2
The GDC-0084 story
Chairman's letter
4
Working with the best
CEO's report
6
The Cantrixil story
Key milestones and highlights
8
The path forward
Pipeline review
10
Financial report FY19
glance a at 2019
letter Chairman's
report CEO's
highlights & milestones Key
review Pipeline
story 0084-GDC The
best the with Working
story Cantrixil The
14
forward path The
15
Financial
16
17
report
19
FY19
2019
at a glance
Who We Are
What We Do
Kazia Therapeutics is an oncology- focused biotechnology company, developing innovative anti-cancer drugs. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Kazia Therapeutics collaborates with leading scientists, clinicians, and investors around the world.
GDC-0084
GDC-0084 has completed a Phase I clinical trial with Genentech and is now undergoing a Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma, sponsored by Kazia, focusing on newly diagnosed patients. Initial data was announced in May 2019 showing that the drug was better tolerated in this population than in the more advanced population which was the focus of the Genentech study. An expansion cohort of 20 patients is being recruited to provide confirmatory efficacy signals. Final data is expected in late 2019 or early 2020.
GDC-0084 is also involved in another four active trials.
Cantrixil
Currently in a Phase I clinical trial which has established a MTD of 5 mg/kg and has shown pleasing efficacy signals in the first phase of this trial. Part B of the trial has just finished recruitment and we expect to complete this study towards the end of 2019.
Collaborations
St Jude Children's Research Hospital is examining GDC-0084 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare but very aggressive childhood brain cancer
Dana-FarberCancer Institute is conducting a Phase II study of GDC-0084 in breast cancer brain metastases - breast cancer that has spread to the brain - in combination with Herceptin
GDC-0084is participating in an NCI-funded multi- drug study of brain metastases - cancer that has spread to the brain from any primary tumor. The study is being run by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and includes drugs from either Eli Lilly, Genentech, or Kazia's GDC-0084
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York is investigating GDC-0084 in combination with radiotherapy in a Phase I clinical trial for cancer that has spread to the brain
All of these collaborations are being funded primarily by the institution conducting the trial, with a small financial contribution being made by Kazia.
2 Kazia Therapeutics Limited
Financial Highlights
63%
Percentage of our operating cash outflows
spent on our clinical programs
$6,174,832
Funds generated from capital raise and sale of shares
during FY19, substantially funding our
operations for the year
$5,613,883
Net current assets (FY18: $5,372,114) available
for funding our programs into FY20
41%
Reduction over a 2 year period (FY17 to FY19)
in cash used in operating activities -
preserving shareholders' funds for investment
into progressing clinical programs
Our Pipeline
GDC-0084
65%
65% of glioblastoma sufferers do not respond to existing treatment
Involved in5 clinical trials
Already administered to more than75 patients
133,000 cases diagnosed worldwide annually
133,000
Cantrixil
Cantrixil dose determined in clinical trial to be5mg/kg
Already administered to more than20 patients
56%
56% of patients showed stable disease after two cycles of treatment
240,000 cases diagnosed worldwide annually
240,000
FY19 report Financial forward path The story Cantrixil The best the with Working story 0084-GDC The review Pipeline highlights & milestones Key report CEO's letter Chairman's glance a at 2019
Annual Report 2019
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:30:06 UTC