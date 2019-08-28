Kazia Therapeutics : Annual Report

Kazia Therapeutics is an oncology- focused biotechnology company, developing innovative anti-cancer drugs. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Kazia Therapeutics collaborates with leading scientists, clinicians, and investors around the world.

GDC-0084

GDC-0084 has completed a Phase I clinical trial with Genentech and is now undergoing a Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma, sponsored by Kazia, focusing on newly diagnosed patients. Initial data was announced in May 2019 showing that the drug was better tolerated in this population than in the more advanced population which was the focus of the Genentech study. An expansion cohort of 20 patients is being recruited to provide confirmatory efficacy signals. Final data is expected in late 2019 or early 2020.

GDC-0084 is also involved in another four active trials.

Cantrixil

Currently in a Phase I clinical trial which has established a MTD of 5 mg/kg and has shown pleasing efficacy signals in the first phase of this trial. Part B of the trial has just finished recruitment and we expect to complete this study towards the end of 2019.

Collaborations

St Jude Children's Research Hospital is examining GDC-0084 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare but very aggressive childhood brain cancer

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is conducting a Phase II study of GDC-0084 in breast cancer brain metastases - breast cancer that has spread to the brain - in combination with Herceptin

GDC-0084 is participating in an NCI-funded multi- drug study of brain metastases - cancer that has spread to the brain from any primary tumor. The study is being run by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and includes drugs from either Eli Lilly, Genentech, or Kazia's GDC-0084

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York is investigating GDC-0084 in combination with radiotherapy in a Phase I clinical trial for cancer that has spread to the brain

All of these collaborations are being funded primarily by the institution conducting the trial, with a small financial contribution being made by Kazia.