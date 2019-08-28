Log in
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD

(KZA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/27
0.38 AUD   +1.33%
Kazia Therapeutics : Annual Report

08/28/2019

Annual

Report

2019

The pace has quickened, and Kazia now has six ongoing clinical trials, each generating data, and each creating opportunities to realise commercial value.

Contents

2019 at a glance

2

The GDC-0084 story

Chairman's letter

4

Working with the best

CEO's report

6

The Cantrixil story

Key milestones and highlights

8

The path forward

Pipeline review

10

Financial report FY19

2019

at a glance

Who We Are

What We Do

Kazia Therapeutics is an oncology- focused biotechnology company, developing innovative anti-cancer drugs. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Kazia Therapeutics collaborates with leading scientists, clinicians, and investors around the world.

GDC-0084

GDC-0084 has completed a Phase I clinical trial with Genentech and is now undergoing a Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma, sponsored by Kazia, focusing on newly diagnosed patients. Initial data was announced in May 2019 showing that the drug was better tolerated in this population than in the more advanced population which was the focus of the Genentech study. An expansion cohort of 20 patients is being recruited to provide confirmatory efficacy signals. Final data is expected in late 2019 or early 2020.

GDC-0084 is also involved in another four active trials.

Cantrixil

Currently in a Phase I clinical trial which has established a MTD of 5 mg/kg and has shown pleasing efficacy signals in the first phase of this trial. Part B of the trial has just finished recruitment and we expect to complete this study towards the end of 2019.

Collaborations

  • St Jude Children's Research Hospital is examining GDC-0084 in diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare but very aggressive childhood brain cancer
  • Dana-FarberCancer Institute is conducting a Phase II study of GDC-0084 in breast cancer brain metastases - breast cancer that has spread to the brain - in combination with Herceptin
  • GDC-0084is participating in an NCI-funded multi- drug study of brain metastases - cancer that has spread to the brain from any primary tumor. The study is being run by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and includes drugs from either Eli Lilly, Genentech, or Kazia's GDC-0084
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York is investigating GDC-0084 in combination with radiotherapy in a Phase I clinical trial for cancer that has spread to the brain

All of these collaborations are being funded primarily by the institution conducting the trial, with a small financial contribution being made by Kazia.

2 Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Financial Highlights

63%

Percentage of our operating cash outflows

spent on our clinical programs

$6,174,832

Funds generated from capital raise and sale of shares

during FY19, substantially funding our

operations for the year

$5,613,883

Net current assets (FY18: $5,372,114) available

for funding our programs into FY20

41%

Reduction over a 2 year period (FY17 to FY19)

in cash used in operating activities -

preserving shareholders' funds for investment

into progressing clinical programs

Our Pipeline

GDC-0084

65%

  • 65% of glioblastoma sufferers do not respond to existing treatment
  • Involved in 5 clinical trials
  • Already administered to more than 75 patients
  • 133,000 cases diagnosed worldwide annually

133,000

Cantrixil

  • Cantrixil dose determined in clinical trial to be 5mg/kg
  • Already administered to more than 20 patients

56%

  • 56% of patients showed stable disease after two cycles of treatment
  • 240,000 cases diagnosed worldwide annually

240,000

  Annual Report 2019

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:30:06 UTC
