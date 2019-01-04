Kazia Therapeutics : Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Name of entity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia")

ABN 37 063 259 754

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Employee Share Options

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

250,000 options issued today

1,200,000 options to be issued upon receipt of shareholder approval

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration All options have an exercise price of $0.4047 and expire on 4 January 2024 250,000 options vest as follows: • 25% on 4 July 2019 • 25% on 4 January 2020 • 25% on 4 July 2020 • 25% on 4 January 2021 1,200,000 options vest as follows: • 50% (600,000) on issue date • 16.6% (200,000) on 4 January 2020 • 16.6% (200,000) on 4 January 2021 • 16.6% (200,000) on 4 January 2022 Apart from the exercise price, vesting dates and expiry date as outlined above, these options rank pari passu with existing employee options. Nil: issued in compensation for services provided

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) The options are issued as part of remuneration for key staff

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Listing Rule 7.1: 3,102,404 Listing Rule 7.1A: nil Total = 3,102,404

250,000 options issued on 4 January 2019 1,200,000 options to be issued upon receipt of shareholder approval

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class 62,166,673 3,148,948 Ordinary Shares Equity options

Number +Class 1,856,000

Unlisted convertible notes, with combined face value of $464,000

2,906,503

Unlisted options with exercise price of $4.00 and expiry date of 30 June 2020

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

46,647 Unlisted options with exercise price of $1.50 and expiry date of 16/12/2019.

19,954 Unlisted options with exercise price of $1.50 and expiry date of 18/12/2019.

236,667 Unlisted options with exercise price of $2.20 and expiry date of 16 November 2020

500,000 Unlisted options with exercise price of $1.998 and expiry date of 1 February 2021

250,000 Unlisted options with exercise price of $2.605 and expiry date of 1 February 2021

50,000 Unlisted options with exercise price of $1.63 and expiry date of 5 September 2021

62,000

Unlisted options with exercise price of $1.559 and expiry date of 17 October 2021

16.667

Unlisted options with exercise price of $1.38 and expiry date of 1 November 2021

50,000

Unlisted options with exercise price of $1.376 and expiry date of 23 November 2021

224,000

Unlisted options with exercise price of $0.668 and expiry date of 7 August 2022

440,000

Unlisted options with exercise price of $0.7802 and expiry date of 5 February 2023

250,000

Unlisted options with exercise price of $0.4047 and expiry date of 4 January 2024