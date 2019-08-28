Kazia Therapeutics : Appendix 4E

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
1. COMPANY DETAILS
|
Name of entity:
|
Kazia Therapeutics Limited
|
|
|
|
|
ABN:
|
37 063 259 754
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting period:
|
For the year ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Previous period:
|
For the year ended 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
2. RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from ordinary activities
|
down
|
100.0%
|
to
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners
|
|
|
|
|
of Kazia Therapeutics Limited
|
up
|
70.1%
|
to
|
(10,270,264)
|
Loss for the year attributable to the owners of Kazia Therapeutics Limited
|
up
|
70.1%
|
to
|
(10,270,264)
Dividends
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period. Comments
The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $10,270,264 (30 June 2018: $6,039,242).
3. NET TANGIBLE ASSETS
|
|
Reporting
|
Previous
|
|
period
|
period
|
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
|
1.13
|
9.63
4. CONTROL GAINED OVER ENTITIES
Not applicable.
5. LOSS OF CONTROL OVER ENTITIES
Not applicable.
6. DIVIDENDS
Current period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Previous period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.
7. DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLANS
Not applicable.
8. DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES
Not applicable.
9. FOREIGN ENTITIES
Details of origin of accounting standards used in compiling the report:
Not applicable.