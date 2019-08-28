Kazia Therapeutics : Appendix 4E

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

1. COMPANY DETAILS

Name of entity: Kazia Therapeutics Limited ABN: 37 063 259 754 Reporting period: For the year ended 30 June 2019 Previous period: For the year ended 30 June 2018 2. RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET $ Revenues from ordinary activities down 100.0% to - Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Kazia Therapeutics Limited up 70.1% to (10,270,264) Loss for the year attributable to the owners of Kazia Therapeutics Limited up 70.1% to (10,270,264)

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period. Comments

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $10,270,264 (30 June 2018: $6,039,242).

3. NET TANGIBLE ASSETS

Reporting Previous period period Cents Cents Net tangible assets per ordinary security 1.13 9.63

4. CONTROL GAINED OVER ENTITIES

Not applicable.

5. LOSS OF CONTROL OVER ENTITIES

Not applicable.

6. DIVIDENDS

Current period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Previous period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.

7. DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLANS

Not applicable.

8. DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

Not applicable.

9. FOREIGN ENTITIES

Details of origin of accounting standards used in compiling the report:

Not applicable.