KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD

(KZA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/27
0.38 AUD   +1.33%
08/23KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : 6-k
PU
08/22KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : WHO selects provisional name for Kazia's GDC-0084
PU
08/12KAZIA THERAPEUTICS : completes recruitment to Cantrixil Phase 1 trial
PU
Kazia Therapeutics : Appendix 4E

08/28/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

1. COMPANY DETAILS

Name of entity:

Kazia Therapeutics Limited

ABN:

37 063 259 754

Reporting period:

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Previous period:

For the year ended 30 June 2018

2. RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

$

Revenues from ordinary activities

down

100.0%

to

-

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners

of Kazia Therapeutics Limited

up

70.1%

to

(10,270,264)

Loss for the year attributable to the owners of Kazia Therapeutics Limited

up

70.1%

to

(10,270,264)

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period. Comments

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $10,270,264 (30 June 2018: $6,039,242).

3. NET TANGIBLE ASSETS

Reporting

Previous

period

period

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

1.13

9.63

4. CONTROL GAINED OVER ENTITIES

Not applicable.

5. LOSS OF CONTROL OVER ENTITIES

Not applicable.

6. DIVIDENDS

Current period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Previous period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.

7. DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLANS

Not applicable.

8. DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES

Not applicable.

9. FOREIGN ENTITIES

Details of origin of accounting standards used in compiling the report:

Not applicable.

4E Appendix

Appendix 4E

1

Preliminary final report

10. AUDIT QUALIFICATION OR REVIEW

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):

The financial statements have been audited and an unqualified opinion has been issued.

11. ATTACHMENTS

Details of attachments (if any):

The Directors' report and financial statements of Kazia Therapeutics Limited for the year ended 30 June 2019 is attached.

12. SIGNED

Mr Lain Ross

Chairman

Date: 29 August 2019

2 Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:30:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3,07 M
EBIT 2019 -11,9 M
Net income 2019 -11,9 M
Finance 2019 3,11 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,88x
EV / Sales2019 6,67x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
Capitalization 23,6 M
Chart KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD
Duration : Period :
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Garner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Chairman
Gabrielle Heaton Director-Finance & Administration
Steven Coffey Independent Non-Executive Director
Bryce D. Carmine Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD2.74%16
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.27%30 101
LONZA GROUP36.63%26 578
INCYTE CORPORATION26.21%17 261
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION88.61%15 410
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%15 277
