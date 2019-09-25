Log in
KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD

(KZA)
09/25
0.53 AUD   -3.64%
Kazia Therapeutics : September newsletter

09/25/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

26 September 2019

KAZIA SEPTEMBER NEWSLETTER

Sydney, 26 September 2019 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to provide its latest investor newsletter.

Key topics in this newsletter include:

  • An update on activity since the last newsletter was released in June 2019
  • An overview of the ANZ Leadership Forum awards, where Kazia was proud to be named a winner
  • Details of the six clinical trials we are currently involved in
  • A research update on GDC-0084 used in combination with arsenic trioxide
  • Details of a poster presented at AACR summarizing data from Part A of our Cantrixil Phase I trial
  • Details of a poster presented at EANO outlining the ongoing Phase II study of GDC- 0084 in glioblastoma
  • Information on progress being made in DIPG following on from the work performed by Professor Matt Dun
  • Some novel analytical methods used by St Jude Children's Research Hospital to measure concentration of GDC-0084 in biological samples

The newsletter also provides a summary of recent and coming events. Investors can access the newsletter via the Kazia Therapeutics website at the following link:

https://www.kaziatherapeutics.com/mediacentre/insight/september-2019-shareholder-newsletter

[ENDS]

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.

Board of Directors

Mr Iain Ross Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Mr Bryce Carmine Non-Executive Director

Mr Steven Coffey Non-Executive Director

Dr James Garner Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Our lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, GDC- 0084 entered a phase II clinical trial in 2018. Initial safety data was released in May 2019, and efficacy data is expected in 2H 2019. GDC-0084 was granted orphan designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018.

TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), is a third-generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 is currently undergoing a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States. Initial data was presented at the AACR annual conference in April 2019 and the study remains ongoing. Cantrixil was granted orphan designation for ovarian cancer by the US FDA in April 2015.

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
