KAZIA THERAPEUTICS LTD
Kazia Therapeutics : Suspension from Official Quotation

10/17/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Market Announcement

17 October 2018

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ('KZA') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of KZA, pending the release of an announcement regarding a potential capital raising.

Issued by

George Tharian

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

17 October 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

17 October 2018

ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

By email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

Dear Sir

Voluntary suspension from official quotation: Kazia Therapeutics Limited ASX Code KZA

We refer to the trading halt of securities in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) dated 15 October 2018. The Directors of Kazia Therapeutics Limited hereby request a voluntary suspension from quotation pending the release of an announcement in relation to a potential capital raising.

The Company requests that the securities remain suspended until an announcement is made to the market, which is expected to be no later than before the commencement of trade on Monday 22 October 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

Yours sincerely

Kate Hill Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kazia Therapeutics Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 22:42:01 UTC
