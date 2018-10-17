Kazia Therapeutics : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
17 October 2018
Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Voluntary suspension from official quotation: Kazia Therapeutics Limited ASX Code KZA
We refer to the trading halt of securities in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) dated 15 October 2018. The Directors of Kazia Therapeutics Limited hereby request a voluntary suspension from quotation pending the release of an announcement in relation to a potential capital raising.
The Company requests that the securities remain suspended until an announcement is made to the market, which is expected to be no later than before the commencement of trade on Monday 22 October 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted.
Kate Hill Company Secretary
