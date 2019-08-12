Kazia Therapeutics : completes recruitment to Cantrixil Phase 1 trial

ASX RELEASE

13 August 2019

KAZIA COMPLETES RECRUITMENT OF CANTRIXIL PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL

Sydney, 13 August 2019 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that it has completed recruitment of patients into Part B of its phase I clinical study of Cantrixil in ovarian cancer.

Dr James Garner, Chief Executive Officer of Kazia Therapeutics commented, "Part B of the Cantrixil study has recruited well and we are now following patients through to completion of their treatment. We are grateful for the excellent efforts of the participating clinicians, and of the study team. The first part of the study has shown some very promising signals, and the data from Part B will significantly enhance our understanding of the drug. We will be presenting data at the ESMO conference at the end of September, and this will be valuable opportunity to move forward our partnering discussions for Cantrixil."

Key Points

Part A of the study collected data from an initial 14 patients, who received escalating doses of Cantrixil to determine safety and tolerability. A maximum tolerated dose of 5 mg/kg was achieved, and this data was reported at the American Association of Cancer Research conference on 1 April 2019.

Part B was designed to enroll 12 patients, all of whom receive Cantrixil at a dose of 5 mg/kg. Part B was designed to seek preliminary signals of potential efficacy for the drug.

Initial data from Part B is expected in the fourth quarter of calendar 2019, with final completion of the study in 2020.

Kazia was pleased to present positive data from the first part (Part A) of the study at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) on 1 April 2019. The data showed that, of nine patients evaluable for efficacy, five (56%) achieved a best observed response of stable disease after two cycles of Cantrixil monotherapy. One of these five patients subsequently achieved a partial response when Cantrixil was administered with chemotherapy. The study also determined a Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) of 5 mg/kg, which is the dose that is being used for all patients in Part B of the study.

