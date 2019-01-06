Kazia Therapeutics : presentation to Biotech Showcase

ASX RELEASE

7 January 2019

KAZIA PRESENTATION TO BIOTECH SHOWCASE

Sydney, 7 January 2019 - Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an Australian oncology-focused biotechnology company, is pleased to provide a copy of the presentation which is to be presented by Dr James Garner at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco on Tuesday 8 January 2019.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.

Our lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, GDC-0084 is due to enter a phase II clinical trial early in 2018. Initial data is expected in early calendar 2019, and the study is expected to complete in 2021.

TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), is a third-generation benzopyran molecule with activity against cancer stem cells, and is being developed to treat ovarian cancer. TRX-E-002-1 is currently undergoing a phase I clinical trial in Australia and the United States. Initial data is expected in the first half of calendar 2018.

Board of Directors

Mr Iain Ross Chairman, Non-Executive Director Mr Bryce Carmine Non-Executive Director

Mr Steven Coffey Non-Executive Director

Dr James Garner Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

A clinical-stage oncology company with two novel agents in development

Presentation to Biotech Showcase

San Francisco, CA

8 January 2019

Kazia has four ongoing clinical trials across two novel programs

GDC-0084 PI3K / mTOR Inhibitor Licensed from Genentech in October 2016

Breast Cancer Brain Metastases (BCBM)

(collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute)

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG)

(collaboration with St Jude Children's Research Hospital)

Potential future collaborations

Preclinical Phase I Phase II Phase III

Note: All studies performed substantially in US under IND

Kazia has delivered all milestones for 2018, with high-value data read-outs expected in 2019

Cantrixil Ovarian Cancer

Data read-out from phase 1 study (preliminary efficacy)

*Full publication plans to be determined

