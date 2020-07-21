KB Financial : 2020 1st Half Earnings Release
1H20 Business Results
July, 2020
Contents
1H20 Financial Highlights
1H20 Financial Analysis III. 1H20 Asset Quality
IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries
V. Appendix
Disclaimer Statement
The consolidated financial information of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Group") presented herein is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS). It is currently being reviewed by the Group's independent auditor, and accordingly, is subject to change.
The consolidated financial reports presented herein is based on Korean IFRS9(K-IFRS9). Note that the financial results for years before 2017 contained herein have not been restated retrospectively.
From 2018, for better peer comparison purpose, the Group reclassified certain interest income out of Net Gain/Loss on Financial Assets at FVPL under Other Operating Profit to Interest Income under Net Interest Income. Note that beginning from the financial results for 2017 contained herein have been restated retrospectively.
As KB Insurance and KB Capital became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group on July 7, 2017, the financial results of KB Insurance and KB Capital have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q17.
Total may not sum due to rounding.
Major non-recurring items
I . 1H20 Financial Highlights _ Overview
Group Profitability Overview
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Net Interest Income
4,683.2
4,549.2
2.9
2,334.0
2,349.2
-0.6
Net Fee & Commission Income
1,381.3
1,135.7
21.6
711.2
670.1
6.1
Other Operating Profit
-49.6
79.1
N.A.
227.7
-277.3
N.A.
Gross Operating Income
6,014.9
5,764.0
4.4
3,272.9
2,742.0
19.4
G&A Expenses
3,045.6
3,000.8
1.5
1,586.4
1,459.2
8.7
Provision for Credit Losses
539.7
293.8
83.7
296.0
243.7
21.5
Net Operating Profit
2,429.6
2,469.4
-1.6
1,390.5
1,039.1
33.8
Highlights
Net Profit for 2Q20
981.8
bn
(+34.6%
QoQ)
Increased 34.6% QoQ mainly driven by substantial recovery of other operating profit and better net fee & commission and insurance income
Net Profit for 1H20
1,711.3
bn
(-6.8%
YoY)
Delivered decent net profit on the back of solid loan growth and enforced non-banking business, despite the economic headwind caused by COVID-19
Net Non-Operating Profit
-34.0
55.3
N.A.
-14.3
-19.7
N.A.
Profit for the Period
1,731.4
1,837.4
-5.8
992.5
738.9
34.3
Profit attributable
1,711.3
1,836.8
-6.8
981.8
729.5
34.6
to controlling interests
Group Net Profit
1) (bn won)
Net Interest Income for 1H20
4,683.2
bn
(+2.9%
YoY)
Continued modest growth on the back of bank and card loan growth, overcoming NIM pressure from rate cuts and Loan Conversion Program
Net Fee & Commission for 1H20
1,381.3
bn
(+W245.6 bn
YoY)
Increased significantly YoY with better results in non-banking business, such as fee income from securities business
5-Year CAGR 19%
3,311
3,312
3,061
1,837
+3.7% 1,880
1,813
1,711
2,144
1,698
1,401
Other Operating Profit for 2Q20
227.7
bn
(+W505.0 bn
QoQ)
Substantially recovered from temporary losses in 1Q20 as financial market stabilized in 2Q20
Credit Cost for 2Q20
0.29%
(0.14% on recurring basis)
Provided preemptive provisioning based on FLC against uncertainties and potential deterioration of asset quality
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Non-recurringitems for 2Q20 (before tax)
Note 1) Based on profit attributable to controlling interests
· Preemptive provisioning based on FLC: W206bn (Bank: 159, Card: 32, Capital: 9 etc.)
· (Kookmin Bank) Large-scale reversals of provisioning: W76bn
Major non-recurring items (after tax)
1H19: Large-scale reversals of provisioning(W59bn), ERP costs(W35bn)
1H20: PEF related losses including TRS valuation losses(W29bn),
CVA losses(W24bn), Provisioning for receivables from brokerage business(W14bn) and non-recurring items in 2Q20 as stated at the bottom of the right side
· (Kookmin Bank) CVA(Credit Valuation Adjustment) gains: W18bn
· (KB Securities) Provisioning for potential reimbursement related to investors' losses in PEF: W29bn
2
I . 1H20 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (1)
Group ROA·ROE
(%)
Loans in Won Growth
(tn won, %)
11.48
3.0
4.2
10.22
2.4
9.90
10.04
0.5
7.64
10.15
287
280
287
269 +6.8%
261
269
133
8.88
118
121
128
5.53
0.76
5.5
4.2
0.74
0.72
2.5
0.64
0.8
0.56
148
152
154
143
0.41
3.4
3.2
1.0
0.3
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
2019
2020.6
'19.9
'19.12
'20.3
'20.6
ROA
ROE
ROE(Excl. Non-recurring items)
Household
Corporate
Total Growth(QoQ)
Household Growth(QoQ)
Corporate Growth(QoQ)
NIM
(%)
1.94
1.88
1.97
1.84
1.74
1.79
1.67
1.61
1.70
1.56
1.50
1.53
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
1H19
1H20
Group NIM
Bank NIM
Sustained profitability
Secured stable interest income stream
Focus on margin management
and continue to diversify
& Earnings Power
led by solid loan growth
revenue sources
1H20 ROE recorded 8.88%, and marked 10.04% on a recurring basis
Sustained earnings power on the back of improvement of non-banking business and recovery of other operating profit due to financial market stabilization
KB continues to make efforts to diversify revenue sources and improve cost efficiency
Loans in Won of the Bank increased 6.8% YTD and 2.4% QoQ, amounting to W287tn as of the end of 2Q20
Household continued modest growth by 4.2% YTD, driven by quality loans such as Jeonse loans and specially-arranged unsecured loans
Corporate achieved balanced growth of 10.0% by sector. Especially SME(Incl. SOHO) marked W8tn of growth with government-led forbearance program
Despite better funding conditions, 2Q20 Bank NIM contracted to 1.50%(-6bp QoQ) mainly due to declining market rates followed by key rate cuts
2Q20 Group NIM fell to 1.74%(-10bp QoQ) further reflecting lowered card asset yields caused by decreasing card loans and cash advances
Whilst focusing on margin management, KB continue to diversify groupwide non-interest income sources
I . 1H20 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (2)
Group Cost-Income Ratio(CIR)
(%)
Credit Cost Ratio(CCR)
(%)
Group BIS Ratio
(Basel III, %)
70.2
55.2
54.5
54.9
57.4
50.6
51.8
50.5
50.9
48.5
0.29
0.22
0.20
0.21
0.20
0.27
0.25
0.12
0.12
0.11
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.11
15.27 15.23
14.60 14.48
14.60
14.37
13.97 13.86 14.60
14.25
14.08
14.13
13.29
13.21
13.02
12.80
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H20
CIR
CIR(Excl. non-recurring items)
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
2Q20
Group CCR
Bank CCR
Cumulative
2016
2017
2018
2019
'20.3
'20.6(e)
BIS
Tier1
CET1
Visible improvement
in cost efficiency
1H20 CIR and 2Q20 CIR improved to 50.6% and
48.5% respectively
On a recurring basis, 1H20 CIR recorded 48.5%, demonstrating improved cost efficiency
Improving cost efficiency on the back of expansion of non-interest income sources and group wide cost reduction efforts
Preemptive provisioning
against economic headwind
1H20 CCR and 2Q20 CCR recorded 0.27% and
0.29% respectively
2Q20 CCR rose slightly QoQ due to W206bn of preemptive provisioning against possible prolonged economic recession
1H20 CCR and 2Q20 CCR, on a recurring basis, posted a very benign level of 0.18% and 0.14% respectively
Industry-highest capital buffer
Group BIS and CET1 ratios are to mark 14.13%, 12.80% respectively as of the end of 2Q20
Maintained the industry-highest level of capital adequacy on the back of strategic capital management efforts such as issuance of hybrid bonds and disposition of securities(FVOCI)
Bank BIS and CET1 ratios are expected to record 14.39%, 12.79%, respectively as of the end of 2Q20
II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ Net Interest Income
Group Net Interest Income
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Interest Income
7,221.7
7,340.4
-1.6
3,601.7
3,620.0
-0.5
Loans
6,078.6
6,167.7
-1.4
3,075.6
3,003.0
2.4
Financial Investments
990.8
1,026.3
-3.5
479.2
511.6
-6.3
Others
152.3
146.4
4.0
46.9
105.4
-55.5
Interest Expense
2,538.5
2,791.2
-9.1
1,267.7
1,270.8
-0.2
Deposits
1,575.1
1,787.1
-11.9
786.2
788.9
-0.3
Debts & Debentures
914.1
939.2
-2.7
460.2
453.9
1.4
Others
49.3
64.9
-24.0
21.3
28.0
-23.9
Net Interest Income
4,683.2
4,549.2
2.9
2,334.0
2,349.2
-0.6
Net Interest Income
(bn won)
8,905
9,197
8,247
457
478
534
1,230
6,403
1,168
6,203
616
520
1,084
616
487
465
530
+2.9%
4,683
981
542
4,549
980
73
599
232
24
229
604
624
307
309
244
4,712
4,829
5,565
6,101
6,364
267
3,140
3,276
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Bank
Securities
Insurance
Card
Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation)
Note) Based on each subsidiary's Net Interest Income on the financial statements for group reporting
Loan Growth
(tn won, %)
287
280
269
257
258
260
261
9.6
6.8
4.5
0.9
1.4
4.2
3.0
2.4
2.1
0.3
0.7
0.5
'18.12
'19.3
'19.6
'19.9
'19.12
'20.3
'20.6
Bank Loans in Won
Growth(QoQ)
Growth(YTD)
NIM
(%)
1.98
1.97
1.94
1.94
1.84
1.71
1.88
1.70
1.79
1.67
1.74
1.67
1.56
1.61
1.53
1.50
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Group NIM
Bank NIM
Cumulative
II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ Net Non-Interest Income
Group Net Non-Interest Income
Net Fee & Commission Income Contribution
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Net Fee & Commission Income
1,381.3
1,135.7
21.6
711.2
670.1
6.1
Credit Card Fees
246.4
187.6
31.3
133.9
112.5
19.0
Trusts
235.9
282.0
-16.3
99.4
136.5
-27.2
Agent Activity Fees
96.9
81.3
19.2
46.9
50.0
-6.2
(Incl. Bancassurance)
Represent Securities
81.8
73.1
11.9
41.4
40.4
2.5
(Incl. ITC Products)
Banking Activity Fees
96.1
107.5
-10.6
46.2
49.9
-7.4
Securities Business
337.9
211.9
59.5
193.1
144.8
33.4
Others
286.3
192.3
48.9
150.3
136.0
10.5
Other Operating Income
-49.6
79.1
N.A.
227.7
-277.3
N.A.
Net Non-Interest Income
1,331.7
1,214.8
9.6
938.9
392.8
139.0
38.9%
61.1%
Bank Non-Bank
Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting
Net Fee & Commission Income
(bn won)
2,243
2,355
2,050
229
380
1,535
1,585
240
265
262
1,381
133
+21.6%
172
212
552
626
580
1,136
259
109
92
98
193
169
180
105
1,156
1,088
1,125
1,123
1,133
284
399
578
543
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Bank Securities Card
Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation)
Note) Based on each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting
Composition of Net Fee & Commission Income
(1H20, bn won)
Bank
Non-Bank
92
110
130
166
100
134
Bancassurance
Mutual Fund Sales, etc.
Brokerage
Credit Card
Trusts
Trusts
Banking Activities
IB
Others
Credit Card Services
Others(Incl. FX.)
Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting
II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ G&A Expenses & Provision for Credit Losses
Group G&A Expenses
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Employee Benefits
1,869.7
1,912.6
-2.2
991.2
878.5
12.8
Depreciation & Amortization
416.3
363.1
14.7
204.6
211.7
-3.4
Administrative Expenses
637.8
611.0
4.4
321.1
316.7
1.4
Others
121.8
114.1
6.7
69.5
52.3
32.9
G&A Expenses
3,045.6
3,000.8
1.5
1,586.4
1,459.2
8.7
Group Provision for Credit Losses
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Provision for Loan Losses
497.9
286.7
73.7
254.4
243.5
4.5
Provision for Guarantees
-7.9
8.3
N.A.
-7.4
-0.5
N.A.
Provision for Unused Commitments
51.2
-3.4
N.A.
50.7
0.5
N.A.
Provision for Financial Guarantee Liabilities
-1.5
2.2
N.A.
-1.7
0.2
N.A.
Provision for Credit Losses
539.7
293.8
83.7
296.0
243.7
21.5
G&A Expenses & CIR
(bn won, %)
Provision for Credit Losses & CCR
(bn won, %)
61.3
70.2
55.2
54.5
54.9
52.1
0.44
50.6
57.4
56.0
0.27
51.8
50.9
50.4
48.5
0.22
0.20
0.21
0.20
0.18
50.5
1,037
6,271
5,919
5,229
5,629
4,524
5,787
3,001
3,046
5,284
5,485
674
670
548
4,135
4,188
2,891
2,926
539
540
294
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
G&A Expenses
Non-recurring items
CIR
CIR(Excl. non-recurring items)
Provision for Credit Losses
CCR
Note) Non-recurring items include ERP, digitalization costs, etc.
II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ Financial Position Overview
tn won, %
Assets
Cash & Due from Financial Institutions FVTPL
1) Assets
Financial Investments Loans
Property & Equipment
Other Assets
Liabilities
FVTPL
1) Liabilities
Deposits
Debts
Debentures
Other Liabilities
Shareholder's Equity
Share Capital
Hybrid Securities
Capital Surplus
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income
Retained Earnings
Treasury Shares
Non-Controlling Interests
2020.6
2020.3
QoQ
2019.12
YTD
569.6
544.9
4.5
518.5
9.9
22.5
23.1
-2.6
20.8
8.2
58.7
57.1
2.8
53.5
9.7
74.8
73.5
1.8
71.8
4.2
367.9
351.4
4.7
339.7
8.3
7.9
7.9
0.0
7.9
0.0
37.8
31.9
18.5
24.8
52.4
529.3
506.1
4.6
479.4
10.4
13.4
12.7
5.5
15.4
-13.0
327.7
317.8
3.1
305.6
7.2
46.9
41.8
12.2
37.8
24.1
57.4
54.2
5.9
50.9
12.8
83.9
79.6
5.4
69.7
20.4
40.3
38.8
3.9
39.1
3.1
2.1
2.1
-
2.1
-
0.8
0.4
100.0
0.4
100.0
16.7
17.1
-2.3
17.1
-2.3
0.3
0.1
200.0
0.3
0.0
20.8
19.6
6.1
19.7
5.6
-1.1
-1.1
N.A.
-1.1
N.A.
0.7
0.6
16.7
0.6
16.7
518.5
569.6
26.1
479.6
23.7
23.9
436.8
22.2
23.0
37.7
36.6
19.5
20.5
56.6
375.7
17.7
34.8
47.8
329.1
20.4
32.4
45.1
16.6
15.8
37.4
32.4
16.1
387.4
425.3
6.1
329.8
357.0
307.1
290.3
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020.6
Bank
Securities
Insurance
Card
Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation)
Note) Based on each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statements for group reporting
Group AUM
(tn won)
271.1
304.7
252.7
234.9
28.4
29.0
216.6
30.8
81.6
25.8
22.4
59.2
51.0
50.6
52.7
120.4
137.3
19.1
123.3
131.8
115.2
97.8
47.5
Group Total Assets
2)
873.5
810.4
7.8
789.8
10.6
AUM
3)
304.7
266.6
14.3
271.1
12.4
Note 1) Fair Value Through Profit or Loss
Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statement for group reporting and AUM
Including the Bank's trust asset not subject to group reporting
19.6
43.7
43.3
47.6
51.7
56.8
34.2
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020.6
Bank Trust
Securities
Asset Management
Real Estate Trust & others
8
II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ Assets & Liabilities
Bank Loans in Won
tn won, %
2020.6
2020.3
QoQ
2019.12
YTD
Household
154.1
152.6
1.0
147.9
4.2
Mortgage
82.1
82.1
0.0
77.2
6.3
General
72.0
70.5
2.1
70.7
1.8
[Home Equity]
31.0
31.0
0.0
31.8
-2.5
Corporate
133.2
127.8
4.2
121.1
10.0
SME
111.6
106.4
4.9
103.3
8.0
[SOHO]
74.0
70.8
4.5
69.2
6.9
Large Corp, etc.
21.6
21.4
0.9
17.8
21.3
Total
287.2
280.4
2.4
269.0
6.8
Loan Portfolio
(tn won, %)
207.3
220.6
234.9
257.4
269.0
287.2
7.5
7.6
6.8
7.0
6.6
8.2
13.1
12.1
12.4
12.6
12.7
12.9
23.3
24.4
25.6
25.5
25.7
25.8
29.9
29.4
28.8
27.7
26.3
25.0
25.8
26.5
26.4
27.2
28.7
28.6
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020.6
Mortgage
General
SOHO
SME(Excl. SOHO)
Corp, etc.
Bank Deposits & Debentures in Won
tn won, %
2020.6
2020.3
QoQ
2019.12
YTD
Deposits
297.9
290.4
2.6
281.6
5.8
Core Deposits
139.8
130.0
7.5
124.5
12.3
Time & Savings
153.6
156.9
-2.1
152.9
0.5
[Time Deposits]
141.0
144.1
-2.2
139.3
1.2
CD, RP, etc.
4.5
3.5
28.6
4.2
7.1
Debentures
15.5
15.0
3.3
13.0
19.2
Total
313.4
305.4
2.6
294.6
6.4
Card Assets
tn won, %
2020.6
2020.3
QoQ
2019.12
YTD
Credit Card
17.7
17.7
0.0
18.6
-4.8
Credit Sales
11.3
11.1
1.8
12.0
-5.8
[Installments]
5.0
4.9
2.0
5.1
-2.0
Card Loans
5.3
5.5
-3.6
5.3
0.0
Cash Advance
1.1
1.2
-8.3
1.2
-8.3
Factoring, etc.
3.7
3.5
5.7
3.3
12.1
Total
21.4
21.2
0.9
21.9
-2.3
III . 1H20 Asset Quality _ Group Overview
Group Asset Quality
Precautionary & Below Ratio / NPL Ratio
(%)
bn won, %
2020.6
2020.3
QoQ
2019.12
YTD
Total Loans for NPL Classification
355,479.6
348,356.8
2.0
334,552.5
6.3
Precautionary
2,440.4
2,630.1
-7.2
2,608.4
-6.4
Substandard
761.6
704.7
8.1
662.5
15.0
Doubtful
600.7
711.4
-15.6
700.9
-14.3
Estimated Loss
355.5
341.9
4.0
288.4
23.3
Substandard & Below Loans(NPL) (A)
1,717.8
1,758.0
-2.3
1,651.8
4.0
NPL Ratio
0.48%
0.50%
-0.02%p
0.49%
-0.01%p
Loan Loss Reserves (B)
2,480.7
2,485.1
-0.2
2,430.0
2.1
1.42 1.39 1.40
1.38
0.61 0.60 0.59
0.55
1.27
1.26
1.17
0.49
0.50
0.48
NPL Coverage Ratio
Ⅰ (B/A)
144.4%
141.4%
3.0%p
147.1%
-2.7%p
Reserves for Credit Lossess (C)
2,612.7
2,675.2
-2.3
2,555.2
2.3
NPL Coverage Ratio
Ⅱ[(B+C)/A]
296.5%
293.5%
3.0%p
301.8%
-5.3%p
Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's figures
'18.12
'19.3
'19.6
'19.9
'19.12
'20.3
'20.6
Precautionary & Below Ratio
NPL Ratio
Credit Cost Ratio
(%)
2.44
2.23 2.06 2.15 2.14
NPL Coverage Ratio
(%)
278.1
268.6
262.4
246.6
263.4
249.6
249.8
138.9
138.2
135.6
147.1
141.4
144.4
132.8
122.3
120.2
118.1
130.2
126.7
134.5
115.3
'18.12
'19.3
'19.6
'19.9
'19.12
'20.3
'20.6
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Group
Bank
Card
III . 1H20 Asset Quality _ Bank & Card
Bank Asset Quality
bn won, %
2020.6
2020.3
QoQ
2019.12
YTD
Total Loans for NPL
307,691.5
302,292.4
1.8
288,896.7
6.5
Classification
Precautionary
1,058.9
1,195.8
5.0
1,249.2
-15.2
Substandard
619.1
608.7
1.7
590.4
4.9
Doubtful
269.5
348.0
-22.6
350.2
-23.1
Estimated Loss
132.3
135.8
-2.6
116.6
13.5
NPL Ratio
0.33%
0.36%
-0.03%p
0.37%
-0.04%p
NPL Coverage Ratio
134.5%
126.7%
7.8%p
130.2%
4.3%p
Delinquency Ratio
(%)
1.24
1.23
1.20
1.32
1.25
1.16
1.11
1.24
1.08
0.35
0.24
0.23
0.27
0.26
0.29
0.24
0.24
0.21
2016
2017
2018
'19.3
'19.6
'19.9
'19.12
'20.3
'20.6
Bank
Card
Card Asset Quality
bn won, %
2020.6
2020.3
QoQ
2019.12
YTD
Total Loans for NPL
21,446.6
21,235.6
1.0
21,922.4
-2.2
Classification
Precautionary
759.7
838.2
-9.4
875.1
-13.2
Substandard
4.1
3.1
30.8
3.6
14.3
Doubtful
206.0
236.7
-13.0
223.0
-7.6
Estimated Loss
106.7
80.9
31.9
73.0
46.1
NPL Ratio
1.48%
1.51%
-0.03%p
1.37%
0.11%p
1.30
1.40
1.38
0.74
0.58
0.48
2016
2017
2018
NPL Ratio
(%)
0.47
0.45 0.41 0.37
'19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12
Bank Card
NPL Coverage Ratio
249.8%
249.6%
0.2%p
263.4%
-13.6%p
Provision for Loan Losses
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Bank
172.1
17.6
877.8
93.4
78.7
18.7
Household
157.4
104.7
50.3
90.0
67.4
33.5
Corporate
14.7
-87.1
N.A.
3.4
11.3
-69.9
Card
213.7
206.7
3.4
104.7
109.0
-3.9
Bank Credit Cost Ratio
(%)
0.22
0.16
0.14
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.24
0.10
0.13
0.11
0.11
0.12
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.08
-0.03
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.01
-0.06
-0.06
-0.08
-0.04
-0.20
2016
2017
2018
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Bank
Household
Corporate
IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries _ KB Kookmin Bank
Profitability Overview
1)
Net Interest Income & NIM
(bn won, %)
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Net Interest Income
3,275.7
3,139.7
4.3
1,638.2
1,637.5
0.0
Net Fee & Commission Income
543.0
577.9
-6.0
257.2
285.8
-10.0
Other Operating Profit
8.9
-76.2
N.A.
135.8
-126.9
N.A.
Gross Operating Income
3,827.6
3,641.4
5.1
2,031.2
1,796.4
13.1
G&A Expenses
1,875.3
1,859.8
0.8
988.1
887.2
11.4
Provision for Credit Losses
216.0
24.2
792.6
139.4
76
.6
82.0
Net Operating Profit
1,736.3
1,757.4
-1.2
903.7
832.6
8.5
Net Non-Operating Profit
-25.8
8.3
N.A.
9.4
-35.2
N.A.
Profit for the Period
2)
1,246.7
1,305.1
-4.5
660.4
586.3
12.6
Note 1) Based on financial statements for group reporting 2) Profit attributable to controlling interests
Net Profit
(bn won)
2,259
2,439
2,175
1,318
1,305
+2.9%
1,107
964
1,281
1,247
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Major non-recurring items
Note) Major non-recurring items (after tax)
1H19: Large-scale reversals of provisioning(W59bn), ERP costs(W35bn)
1H20: Preemptive provisioning based on FLC(W115bn),
Large-scale reversals of provisioning(W55bn), CVA net losses(W12bn)
1.71
1.71
1.67
1.70
1.61
1.58
1.53
6,364
6,101
3,276
5,394
3,140
4,712
4,829
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Net Interest Income
NIM
Net Fee & Commission Income
(bn won)
1,156
1,088
1,225
1,123
1,133
266
242
228
208
578
253
57
543
101
47
66
111
79
176
160
147
129
124
157
225
204
200
32
239
222
64
44
235
195
210
98
73
173
182
108
92
306
287
308
100
241
182
165
110
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Trusts
Banking Activities
Card Services
Mutual Fund Sales
Bancassurance
FX, etc.
CIR (bn won, %)
CCR (bn won, %)
51.1
49.0
0.12
0.01
216
1,860
1,875
24
1H19
1H20
1H19
1H20
G&A Expenses
CIR
Provision for Credit Losses
CCR
12
Major non-recurring items 2)
IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries _ KB Securities
Profitability Overview
1)
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Net Fee & Commission Income
399.2
283.5
40.8
224.9
174.3
29.0
Brokerage
244.7
127.4
92.1
146.6
98.1
49.4
Investment Banking
129.9
116.9
11.1
63.3
66.6
-5.0
Financial Products
27.3
35.2
-22.4
13.3
14.0
-5.0
Others
-2.7
4.0
N.A.
1.7
-4.4
N.A.
Interest Income
244.4
266.9
-8.4
120.2
124.2
-3.2
Trading
-33.0
16.5
N.A.
91.6
-124.6
N.A.
G&A Expenses
382.7
363.3
5.3
201.0
181.7
10.6
Provision for Credit Losses
23.8
5.1
366.7
3.0
20.8
-85.6
Net Operating Profit
204.1
198.5
2.8
232.7
-28.6
N.A.
Net Non-Operating Profit
-20.7
34.3
N.A.
-23.6
2.9
N.A.
Profit for the Period
2)
128.8
168.9
-23.7
150.2
-21.4
N.A.
Note 1) Based on financial statements for group reporting 2) Profit attributable to controlling interests
Net Profit
(bn won)
272
258
179
169
+13.8%
192
129
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Note) Major non-recurring items (after tax) 1H20: PEF related losses including TRS valuation losses (W29bn),
Provisioning for receivables from brokerage business(W14bn)
Provisioning for potential reimbursement related to investors' losses in PEF(W21bn)
Net Fee & Commission Income
(bn won)
552
625
580
399
56
48
68
284
24
216
215
267
40
130
353
117
288
245
127
245
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Brokerage
IB
Sales of Financial Products, etc.
Retail AUM
(tn won)
83
73
70
61
64
30
28
28
15
20
46
44
45
42
53
2017
2018
2019
'20.3
'20.6
Brokerage
WM
Assets under WM
tn won, %
2020.6
2020.3
2019.12
3.7%
Bonds
16.0
14.4
14.1
19.5%
Trusts
6.8
6.0
6.1
Funds
5.8
6.3
6.7
ELS/DLS
1.1
1.2
1.5
22.9%
53.9%
Total
29.7
27.9
28.4
Bonds
Trusts
Funds
ELS/DLS
IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries _ KB Insurance
Profitability Overview
1)
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Direct Premium Written
5,467.0
5,138.4
6.4
2,729.5
2,737.5
-0.3
Net Premium Earned
4,704.2
4,545.0
3.5
2,369.4
2,334.8
1.5
Loss Ratio
85.5%
83.9%
1.6%p
84.4%
86.6%
-2.2%p
Expense Ratio
20.7%
22.6%
-1.9%p
20.7%
20.7%
0.0%p
Underwriting Profit
-290.2
-293.7
N.A.
-120.1
-170.1
N.A.
Investment Income
449.3
475.1
-5.4
193.5
255.8
-24.4
Profit for the Period
2)
144.0
166.2
-13.4
66.8
77.2
-13.5
RBC Ratio
187.2%
193.3%
-6.1%p
187.2%
189.1%
-1.9%p
Note 1) Based on financial statements for group reporting 2) Profit attributable to controlling interests
Net Profit & EV
1) (bn won)
330
7,537
6,607
6,219
4,712
Direct Premium Written
bn won
2Q20
1Q20
2019
Long Term
1,813.9
1,796.1
7,083.3
Protection
1,662.3
1,638.4
6,361.5
Savings
151.6
157.6
721.8
Auto
659.4
606.8
2,206.7
General
256.2
334.6
982.8
Total
2,729.5
2,737.5
10,272.8
Asset Portfolio
bn won
2020.6
2020.3
2019.12
Cash & Due
288.1
288.4
559.2
Securities
22,040.2
21,569.9
20,633.0
Bonds
11,819.8
11,552.9
10,715.7
F/C Securities
3,782.1
4,158.1
4,243.2
Equities, etc.
6,438.3
5,858.9
5,674.1
Loans
6,972.1
6,919.2
6,872.1
Real Estate
928.9
936.5
943.1
Total
30,229.3
29,714.0
29,007.4
9.4%
24.2%
5.5%
60.9%
LT(Protection) LT(Savings)
Auto General
21.3%
12.5%
Cash & Due
Bonds
F/C Securities
Equities, etc.
Loans
Real Estate
3,152
262
234
166
144
2017
2018
2019
1H19
2)
1H20
2)
Net Profit
EV
88.3
83.4
84.2
82.2
84.0
80.7
71.3
71.0
2017
2018
88.0
97.4
86.6
84.4
84.7
84.2
82.0
74.9
1Q20
2Q20
Note 1) EVs are based on identical assumptions sets
Total
Long Term
Auto
General
2) EVs are figures as of the end of June in each year
IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries _ KB Kookmin Card
Profitability Overview
1)
bn won, %
1H20
1H19
YoY
2Q20
1Q20
QoQ
Operating Revenue
1,986.7
1,914.7
3.8
997.7
989.0
0.9
Card
1,737.1
1,695.2
2.5
876.5
860.6
1.8
Installment & Lease Financing
49.4
33.3
48.3
25.3
24.1
5.0
Others
200.2
186.2
7.5
95.9
104.3
-8.1
Operating Expense
1,306.7
1,304.4
0.2
656.5
650.2
1.0
Interest Expense
179.5
172.6
4.0
88.6
90.9
-2.5
Commissions & Other Expenses
1,127.2
1,131.7
-0.4
567.9
559.3
1.5
Gross Operating Income
680.0
610.3
11.4
341.2
338.8
0.7
G&A Expenses
228.7
204.4
11.9
117.0
111.7
4.7
Provision for Credit Losses
228.0
209.0
9.1
111.9
116.1
-3.6
Net Operating Profit
223.3
196.9
13.4
112.3
111.0
1.2
Net Non-Operating Profit
-1.8
-0.8
N.A.
-1.0
-0.8
N.A.
Profit for the period
2)
163.8
146.1
12.1
81.7
82.1
-0.5
Note 1) Based on financial statements for group reporting 2) Profit attributable to controlling interests
Net Profit
(bn won)
355
317
297
317
287
146
164
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Card Transaction Volume
(tn won)
33.0
35.0
36.0
36.7
34.1
35.7
8.3
8.6
9.0
8.9
8.2
8.4
24.7
26.4
27.0
27.8
25.9
27.3
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Card Assets
Credit Card
Check Card
bn won
2020.6
2020.3
2019.12
17.6%
Credit Card
17,669.5
17,744.1
18,591.9
Credit Sales
11,253.9
11,053.4
12,038.2
[Installments]
4,954.5
4,949.8
5,127.4
24.9%
Card Loans
5,345.2
5,529.3
5,345.4
52.5%
Cash Advance
1,070.4
1,161.3
1,208.2
5.0%
Factoring, etc.
3,768.1
3,477.5
3,312.6
Credit Sales
Cash Advance
Total
21,437.6
21,221.6
21,904.5
Card Loans
Factoring, etc.
Funding
bn won
2020.6
2020.3
2019.12
6.6%
7.2%
Borrowings
1,102.4
1,124.1
1,129.2
Debentures
14,353.2
13,283.4
13,353.2
ABS
1,196.0
1,391.1
1,460.3
Total
16,651.6
15,798.6
15,942.6
86.2%
Borrowings
Debentures
ABS
V . Appendix_ Overview of Group Subsidiaries 1) (1H20)
bn won
Ownership
Total Assets
Shareholder's Equity
Profit for the Period
ROA
2)
ROE
2)
KB Kookmin Bank
100.0%
425,310.3
29,323.0
1,246.7
0.62%
8.67%
KB Securities
100.0%
56,606.6
4,804.2
128.8
0.49%
5.51%
KB Insurance
100.0%
37,677.1
4,057.0
144.0
0.78%
7.31%
KB Kookmin Card
100.0%
23,858.8
4,098.3
163.8
1.43%
8.11%
KB Asset Management
100.0%
385.9
187.6
21.6
11.97%
23.59%
KB Capital
100.0%
12,140.4
1,274.0
73.5
1.29%
12.18%
KB Life Insurance
100.0%
9,998.8
636.9
11.8
0.24%
3.82%
KB Real Estate Trust
100.0%
393.4
301.1
38.3
20.17%
26.33%
KB Savings Bank
100.0%
1,550.0
218.9
9.9
1.38%
9.27%
KB Investment
100.0%
801.3
216.2
1.5
0.39%
1.41%
KB Data Systems
100.0%
44.5
21.6
0.9
4.17%
8.47%
KB Credit Information
100.0%
28.5
14.8
-0.1
n.a.
n.a.
Note 1) Based on each subsidiary's financial statements for group reporting 2) Annualized
V . Appendix _ Condensed Income Statement by Subsidiaries
bn won
Group
1H20
KB Kookmin
KB Securities
KB Insurance
KB Kookmin
KB Asset
KB Capital
KB Life
Others
1)
Bank
Card
Management
Insurance
Net Interest Income
4,683.2
3,275.7
244.4
306.7
624.4
1.1
161.2
72.2
-2.5
Net Fee & Commission Income
1,381.3
543.0
399.2
-84.9
179.5
60.4
238.4
-7.4
53.1
Other Operating Profit
-49.6
8.9
-33.0
373.5
-123.9
-3.8
-182.1
-16.6
-72.6
Gross Operating Income
6,014.9
3,827.6
610.6
595.3
680.0
57.7
217.5
48.2
-22.0
G&A Expenses
3,045.6
1,875.3
382.7
408.3
228.7
27.7
54.2
33.7
35.0
Provision for Credit Losses
539.7
216.0
23.8
-3.4
228.0
0.0
66.9
-1.0
9.4
Net Operating Profit
2,429.6
1,736.3
204.1
190.4
223.3
30.0
96.4
15.5
-66.4
Net Non-Operating Profit
-34.0
-25.8
-20.7
7.7
-1.8
-0.2
2.4
-0.1
4.5
Profit for the Period
1,731.4
1,257.3
128.8
143.8
163.8
21.6
74.7
11.8
-70.4
Profit attributable to
1,711.3
1,246.7
128.8
144.0
163.8
21.6
73.5
11.8
-78.9
controlling interests
bn won
Group
1H19
KB Kookmin
KB Securities
KB Insurance
KB Kookmin
KB Asset
KB Capital
KB Life
Others
1)
Bank
Card
Insurance
Management
Net Interest Income
4,549.2
3,139.7
266.9
308.6
603.8
0.5
153.9
84.5
-8.7
Net Fee & Commission Income
1,135.7
577.9
283.5
-76.7
104.9
56.2
153.8
-8.5
44.6
Other Operating Profit
79.1
-76.2
16.5
404.3
-98.4
6.4
-116.2
-19.9
-37.4
Gross Operating Income
5,764.0
3,641.4
566.9
636.2
610.3
63.1
191.5
56.1
-1.5
G&A Expenses
3,000.8
1,859.8
363.3
420.0
204.4
27.9
49.6
33.4
42.4
Provision for Credit Losses
293.8
24.2
5.1
-3.0
209.0
0.0
59.3
-2.2
1.4
Net Operating Profit
2,469.4
1,757.4
198.5
219.2
196.9
35.2
82.6
24.9
-45.3
Net Non-Operating Profit
55.3
8.3
34.3
9.8
-0.8
-0.2
1.9
-0.1
2.1
Profit for the Period
1,837.4
1,305.1
168.9
166.4
146.1
25.7
63.9
16.5
-55.2
Profit attributable to
1,836.8
1,305.1
168.9
166.2
146.1
25.7
63.1
16.5
-54.8
controlling interests
Note 1) Includes financial results of the holding company, the other subsidiaries and adjustment for consolidation
Disclaimer
KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 08:15:08 UTC
