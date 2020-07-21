KB Financial : 2020 1st Half Earnings Release 0 07/21/2020 | 04:16am EDT Send by mail :

IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries V. Appendix Disclaimer Statement The consolidated financial information of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Group") presented herein is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS). It is currently being reviewed by the Group's independent auditor, and accordingly, is subject to change. The consolidated financial reports presented herein is based on Korean IFRS9(K-IFRS9). Note that the financial results for years before 2017 contained herein have not been restated retrospectively. From 2018, for better peer comparison purpose, the Group reclassified certain interest income out of Net Gain/Loss on Financial Assets at FVPL under Other Operating Profit to Interest Income under Net Interest Income. Note that beginning from the financial results for 2017 contained herein have been restated retrospectively. As KB Insurance and KB Capital became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group on July 7, 2017, the financial results of KB Insurance and KB Capital have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q17. Total may not sum due to rounding. Major non-recurring items I. 1H20 Financial Highlights _ Overview Group Profitability Overview bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Net Interest Income 4,683.2 4,549.2 2.9 2,334.0 2,349.2 -0.6 Net Fee & Commission Income 1,381.3 1,135.7 21.6 711.2 670.1 6.1 Other Operating Profit -49.6 79.1 N.A. 227.7 -277.3 N.A. Gross Operating Income 6,014.9 5,764.0 4.4 3,272.9 2,742.0 19.4 G&A Expenses 3,045.6 3,000.8 1.5 1,586.4 1,459.2 8.7 Provision for Credit Losses 539.7 293.8 83.7 296.0 243.7 21.5 Net Operating Profit 2,429.6 2,469.4 -1.6 1,390.5 1,039.1 33.8 Highlights Net Profit for 2Q20 981.8 bn (+34.6% QoQ) Increased 34.6% QoQ mainly driven by substantial recovery of other operating profit and better net fee & commission and insurance income Net Profit for 1H20 1,711.3 bn (-6.8%YoY) Delivered decent net profit on the back of solid loan growth and enforced non-banking business, despite the economic headwind caused by COVID-19 Net Non-Operating Profit -34.0 55.3 N.A. -14.3 -19.7 N.A. Profit for the Period 1,731.4 1,837.4 -5.8 992.5 738.9 34.3 Profit attributable 1,711.3 1,836.8 -6.8 981.8 729.5 34.6 to controlling interests Group Net Profit 1) (bn won) Net Interest Income for 1H20 4,683.2 bn (+2.9% YoY) Continued modest growth on the back of bank and card loan growth, overcoming NIM pressure from rate cuts and Loan Conversion Program Net Fee & Commission for 1H20 1,381.3 bn (+W245.6 bn YoY) Increased significantly YoY with better results in non-banking business, such as fee income from securities business 5-Year CAGR 19% 3,311 3,312 3,061 1,837+3.7%1,880 1,813 1,711 2,144 1,698 1,401 Other Operating Profit for 2Q20 227.7 bn (+W505.0 bn QoQ) Substantially recovered from temporary losses in 1Q20 as financial market stabilized in 2Q20 Credit Cost for 2Q20 0.29% (0.14% on recurring basis) Provided preemptive provisioning based on FLC against uncertainties and potential deterioration of asset quality 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Non-recurring items for 2Q20 (before tax) Note 1) Based on profit attributable to controlling interests 2) · Preemptive provisioning based on FLC: W206bn (Bank: 159, Card: 32, Capital: 9 etc.) · (Kookmin Bank) Large-scale reversals of provisioning: W76bn Major non-recurring items (after tax)

1H19: Large-scale reversals of provisioning(W59bn), ERP costs(W35bn)

1H20: PEF related losses including TRS valuation losses(W29bn),

CVA losses(W24bn), Provisioning for receivables from brokerage business(W14bn) and non-recurring items in 2Q20 as stated at the bottom of the right side · (Kookmin Bank) CVA(Credit Valuation Adjustment) gains: W18bn · (KB Securities) Provisioning for potential reimbursement related to investors' losses in PEF: W29bn 2 I. 1H20 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (1) Group ROA·ROE (%) Loans in Won Growth (tn won, %) 11.48 3.0 4.2 10.22 2.4 9.90 10.04 0.5 7.64 10.15 287 280 287 269 +6.8% 261 269 133 8.88 118 121 128 5.53 0.76 5.5 4.2 0.74 0.72 2.5 0.64 0.8 0.56 148 152 154 143 0.41 3.4 3.2 1.0 0.3 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 2019 2020.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 '20.6 ROA ROE ROE(Excl. Non-recurring items) Household Corporate Total Growth(QoQ) Household Growth(QoQ) Corporate Growth(QoQ) NIM (%) 1.94 1.88 1.97 1.84 1.74 1.79 1.67 1.61 1.70 1.56 1.50 1.53 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Group NIM Bank NIM Sustained profitability Secured stable interest income stream Focus on margin management and continue to diversify & Earnings Power led by solid loan growth revenue sources 1H20 ROE recorded 8.88%, and marked 10.04% on a recurring basis

Sustained earnings power on the back of improvement of non-banking business and recovery of other operating profit due to financial market stabilization

non-banking business and recovery of other operating profit due to financial market stabilization KB continues to make efforts to diversify revenue sources and improve cost efficiency Loans in Won of the Bank increased 6.8% YTD and 2.4% QoQ, amounting to W287tn as of the end of 2Q20

Household continued modest growth by 4.2% YTD, driven by quality loans such as Jeonse loans and specially-arranged unsecured loans

specially-arranged unsecured loans Corporate achieved balanced growth of 10.0% by sector. Especially SME(Incl. SOHO) marked W8tn of growth with government-led forbearance program Despite better funding conditions, 2Q20 Bank NIM contracted to 1.50%(-6bp QoQ) mainly due to declining market rates followed by key rate cuts

1.50%(-6bp QoQ) mainly due to declining market rates followed by key rate cuts 2Q20 Group NIM fell to 1.74%(-10bp QoQ) further reflecting lowered card asset yields caused by decreasing card loans and cash advances

1.74%(-10bp QoQ) further reflecting lowered card asset yields caused by decreasing card loans and cash advances Whilst focusing on margin management, KB continue to diversify groupwide non-interest income sources 3 I. 1H20 Financial Highlights _ Key Financial Indicators (2) Group Cost-Income Ratio(CIR) (%) Credit Cost Ratio(CCR) (%) Group BIS Ratio (Basel III, %) 70.2 55.2 54.5 54.9 57.4 50.6 51.8 50.5 50.9 48.5 0.29 0.22 0.20 0.21 0.20 0.27 0.25 0.12 0.12 0.11 0.05 0.04 0.04 0.11 15.27 15.23 14.60 14.48 14.60 14.37 13.97 13.86 14.60 14.25 13.97 13.58 14.08 14.13 13.29 13.21 13.02 12.80 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 CIR CIR(Excl. non-recurring items) 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 2Q20 Group CCR Bank CCR Cumulative 2016 2017 2018 2019 '20.3 '20.6(e) BIS Tier1 CET1 Visible improvement in cost efficiency 1H20 CIR and 2Q20 CIR improved to 50.6% and

48.5% respectively

48.5% respectively On a recurring basis, 1H20 CIR recorded 48.5%, demonstrating improved cost efficiency

Improving cost efficiency on the back of expansion of non-interest income sources and group wide cost reduction efforts Preemptive provisioning against economic headwind 1H20 CCR and 2Q20 CCR recorded 0.27% and

0.29% respectively

0.29% respectively 2Q20 CCR rose slightly QoQ due to W206bn of preemptive provisioning against possible prolonged economic recession

1H20 CCR and 2Q20 CCR, on a recurring basis, posted a very benign level of 0.18% and 0.14% respectively Industry-highest capital buffer Group BIS and CET1 ratios are to mark 14.13%, 12.80% respectively as of the end of 2Q20

Maintained the industry-highest level of capital adequacy on the back of strategic capital management efforts such as issuance of hybrid bonds and disposition of securities(FVOCI)

industry-highest level of capital adequacy on the back of strategic capital management efforts such as issuance of hybrid bonds and disposition of securities(FVOCI) Bank BIS and CET1 ratios are expected to record 14.39%, 12.79%, respectively as of the end of 2Q20 4 II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ Net Interest Income Group Net Interest Income bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Interest Income 7,221.7 7,340.4 -1.6 3,601.7 3,620.0 -0.5 Loans 6,078.6 6,167.7 -1.4 3,075.6 3,003.0 2.4 Financial Investments 990.8 1,026.3 -3.5 479.2 511.6 -6.3 Others 152.3 146.4 4.0 46.9 105.4 -55.5 Interest Expense 2,538.5 2,791.2 -9.1 1,267.7 1,270.8 -0.2 Deposits 1,575.1 1,787.1 -11.9 786.2 788.9 -0.3 Debts & Debentures 914.1 939.2 -2.7 460.2 453.9 1.4 Others 49.3 64.9 -24.0 21.3 28.0 -23.9 Net Interest Income 4,683.2 4,549.2 2.9 2,334.0 2,349.2 -0.6 Net Interest Income (bn won) 8,905 9,197 8,247 457 478 534 1,230 6,403 1,168 6,203 616 520 1,084 616 487 465 530 +2.9% 4,683 981 542 4,549 980 73 599 232 24 229 604 624 307 309 244 4,712 4,829 5,565 6,101 6,364 267 3,140 3,276 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Bank Securities Insurance Card Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation) Note) Based on each subsidiary's Net Interest Income on the financial statements for group reporting Loan Growth (tn won, %) 287 280 269 257 258 260 261 9.6 6.8 4.5 0.9 1.4 4.2 3.0 2.4 2.1 0.3 0.7 0.5 '18.12 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 '20.6 Bank Loans in Won Growth(QoQ) Growth(YTD) NIM (%) 1.98 1.97 1.94 1.94 1.84 1.71 1.88 1.70 1.79 1.67 1.74 1.67 1.56 1.61 1.53 1.50 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Group NIM Bank NIM Cumulative 5 II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ Net Non-Interest Income Group Net Non-Interest Income Net Fee & Commission Income Contribution bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Net Fee & Commission Income 1,381.3 1,135.7 21.6 711.2 670.1 6.1 Credit Card Fees 246.4 187.6 31.3 133.9 112.5 19.0 Trusts 235.9 282.0 -16.3 99.4 136.5 -27.2 Agent Activity Fees 96.9 81.3 19.2 46.9 50.0 -6.2 (Incl. Bancassurance) Represent Securities 81.8 73.1 11.9 41.4 40.4 2.5 (Incl. ITC Products) Banking Activity Fees 96.1 107.5 -10.6 46.2 49.9 -7.4 Securities Business 337.9 211.9 59.5 193.1 144.8 33.4 Others 286.3 192.3 48.9 150.3 136.0 10.5 Other Operating Income -49.6 79.1 N.A. 227.7 -277.3 N.A. Net Non-Interest Income 1,331.7 1,214.8 9.6 938.9 392.8 139.0 38.9% 50.6% 1H19 49.4% 1H20 61.1% Bank Non-Bank Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting Net Fee & Commission Income (bn won) 2,243 2,355 2,050 229 380 1,535 1,585 240 265 262 1,381 133 +21.6% 172 212 552 626 580 1,136 259 109 92 98 193 169 180 105 1,156 1,088 1,125 1,123 1,133 284 399 578 543 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Bank Securities Card Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation) Note) Based on each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting Composition of Net Fee & Commission Income(1H20, bn won) 44 124 73 178 245 Bank Non-Bank 92 110 130 166 100 134 Bancassurance Mutual Fund Sales, etc. Brokerage Credit Card Trusts Trusts Banking Activities IB Others Credit Card Services Others(Incl. FX.) Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting 6 II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ G&A Expenses & Provision for Credit Losses Group G&A Expenses bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Employee Benefits 1,869.7 1,912.6 -2.2 991.2 878.5 12.8 Depreciation & Amortization 416.3 363.1 14.7 204.6 211.7 -3.4 Administrative Expenses 637.8 611.0 4.4 321.1 316.7 1.4 Others 121.8 114.1 6.7 69.5 52.3 32.9 G&A Expenses 3,045.6 3,000.8 1.5 1,586.4 1,459.2 8.7 Group Provision for Credit Losses bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Provision for Loan Losses 497.9 286.7 73.7 254.4 243.5 4.5 Provision for Guarantees -7.9 8.3 N.A. -7.4 -0.5 N.A. Provision for Unused Commitments 51.2 -3.4 N.A. 50.7 0.5 N.A. Provision for Financial Guarantee Liabilities -1.5 2.2 N.A. -1.7 0.2 N.A. Provision for Credit Losses 539.7 293.8 83.7 296.0 243.7 21.5 G&A Expenses & CIR (bn won, %) Provision for Credit Losses & CCR (bn won, %) 61.3 70.2 55.2 54.5 54.9 52.1 0.44 50.6 57.4 56.0 0.27 51.8 50.9 50.4 48.5 0.22 0.20 0.21 0.20 0.18 50.5 1,037 6,271 5,919 5,229 5,629 4,524 5,787 3,001 3,046 5,284 5,485 674 670 548 4,135 4,188 2,891 2,926 539 540 294 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 G&A Expenses Non-recurring items CIR CIR(Excl. non-recurring items) Provision for Credit Losses CCR Note) Non-recurring items include ERP, digitalization costs, etc. 7 II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ Financial Position Overview Group Financial Position Group Assets (tn won) tn won, % Assets Cash & Due from Financial Institutions FVTPL1) Assets Financial Investments Loans Property & Equipment Other Assets Liabilities FVTPL1) Liabilities Deposits Debts Debentures Other Liabilities Shareholder's Equity Share Capital Hybrid Securities Capital Surplus Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Retained Earnings Treasury Shares Non-Controlling Interests 2020.6 2020.3 QoQ 2019.12 YTD 569.6 544.9 4.5 518.5 9.9 22.5 23.1 -2.6 20.8 8.2 58.7 57.1 2.8 53.5 9.7 74.8 73.5 1.8 71.8 4.2 367.9 351.4 4.7 339.7 8.3 7.9 7.9 0.0 7.9 0.0 37.8 31.9 18.5 24.8 52.4 529.3 506.1 4.6 479.4 10.4 13.4 12.7 5.5 15.4 -13.0 327.7 317.8 3.1 305.6 7.2 46.9 41.8 12.2 37.8 24.1 57.4 54.2 5.9 50.9 12.8 83.9 79.6 5.4 69.7 20.4 40.3 38.8 3.9 39.1 3.1 2.1 2.1 - 2.1 - 0.8 0.4 100.0 0.4 100.0 16.7 17.1 -2.3 17.1 -2.3 0.3 0.1 200.0 0.3 0.0 20.8 19.6 6.1 19.7 5.6 -1.1 -1.1 N.A. -1.1 N.A. 0.7 0.6 16.7 0.6 16.7 518.5 569.6 26.1 479.6 23.7 23.9 436.8 22.2 23.0 37.7 36.6 19.5 20.5 56.6 375.7 17.7 34.8 47.8 329.1 20.4 32.4 45.1 16.6 15.8 37.4 32.4 16.1 387.4 425.3 6.1 329.8 357.0 307.1 290.3 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020.6 Bank Securities Insurance Card Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation) Note) Based on each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statements for group reporting Group AUM (tn won) 271.1 304.7 252.7 234.9 28.4 29.0 216.6 30.8 81.6 25.8 22.4 59.2 51.0 50.6 52.7 120.4 137.3 19.1 123.3 131.8 115.2 97.8 47.5 Group Total Assets 2) 873.5 810.4 7.8 789.8 10.6 AUM 3) 304.7 266.6 14.3 271.1 12.4 Note 1) Fair Value Through Profit or Loss Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statement for group reporting and AUM Including the Bank's trust asset not subject to group reporting 19.6 43.7 43.3 47.6 51.7 56.8 34.2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020.6 Bank Trust Securities Asset Management Real Estate Trust & others 8 II. 1H20 Financial Analysis _ Assets & Liabilities Bank Loans in Won tn won, % 2020.6 2020.3 QoQ 2019.12 YTD Household 154.1 152.6 1.0 147.9 4.2 Mortgage 82.1 82.1 0.0 77.2 6.3 General 72.0 70.5 2.1 70.7 1.8 [Home Equity] 31.0 31.0 0.0 31.8 -2.5 Corporate 133.2 127.8 4.2 121.1 10.0 SME 111.6 106.4 4.9 103.3 8.0 [SOHO] 74.0 70.8 4.5 69.2 6.9 Large Corp, etc. 21.6 21.4 0.9 17.8 21.3 Total 287.2 280.4 2.4 269.0 6.8 Loan Portfolio (tn won, %) 207.3 220.6 234.9 257.4 269.0 287.2 7.5 7.6 6.8 7.0 6.6 8.2 13.1 12.1 12.4 12.6 12.7 12.9 23.3 24.4 25.6 25.5 25.7 25.8 29.9 29.4 28.8 27.7 26.3 25.0 25.8 26.5 26.4 27.2 28.7 28.6 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020.6 Mortgage General SOHO SME(Excl. SOHO) Corp, etc. Bank Deposits & Debentures in Won tn won, % 2020.6 2020.3 QoQ 2019.12 YTD Deposits 297.9 290.4 2.6 281.6 5.8 Core Deposits 139.8 130.0 7.5 124.5 12.3 Time & Savings 153.6 156.9 -2.1 152.9 0.5 [Time Deposits] 141.0 144.1 -2.2 139.3 1.2 CD, RP, etc. 4.5 3.5 28.6 4.2 7.1 Debentures 15.5 15.0 3.3 13.0 19.2 Total 313.4 305.4 2.6 294.6 6.4 Card Assets tn won, % 2020.6 2020.3 QoQ 2019.12 YTD Credit Card 17.7 17.7 0.0 18.6 -4.8 Credit Sales 11.3 11.1 1.8 12.0 -5.8 [Installments] 5.0 4.9 2.0 5.1 -2.0 Card Loans 5.3 5.5 -3.6 5.3 0.0 Cash Advance 1.1 1.2 -8.3 1.2 -8.3 Factoring, etc. 3.7 3.5 5.7 3.3 12.1 Total 21.4 21.2 0.9 21.9 -2.3 9 III. 1H20 Asset Quality _ Group Overview Group Asset Quality Precautionary & Below Ratio / NPL Ratio (%) bn won, % 2020.6 2020.3 QoQ 2019.12 YTD Total Loans for NPL Classification 355,479.6 348,356.8 2.0 334,552.5 6.3 Precautionary 2,440.4 2,630.1 -7.2 2,608.4 -6.4 Substandard 761.6 704.7 8.1 662.5 15.0 Doubtful 600.7 711.4 -15.6 700.9 -14.3 Estimated Loss 355.5 341.9 4.0 288.4 23.3 Substandard & Below Loans(NPL) (A) 1,717.8 1,758.0 -2.3 1,651.8 4.0 NPL Ratio 0.48% 0.50% -0.02%p 0.49% -0.01%p Loan Loss Reserves (B) 2,480.7 2,485.1 -0.2 2,430.0 2.1 1.42 1.39 1.40 1.38 0.61 0.60 0.59 0.55 1.27 1.26 1.17 0.49 0.50 0.48 NPL Coverage Ratio Ⅰ (B/A) 144.4% 141.4% 3.0%p 147.1% -2.7%p Reserves for Credit Lossess (C) 2,612.7 2,675.2 -2.3 2,555.2 2.3 NPL Coverage RatioⅡ[(B+C)/A] 296.5% 293.5% 3.0%p 301.8% -5.3%p Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's figures '18.12 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 '20.6 Precautionary & Below Ratio NPL Ratio Credit Cost Ratio (%) 2.44 2.23 2.06 2.15 2.14 2.03 1.96 NPL Coverage Ratio (%) 278.1 268.6 262.4 246.6 263.4 249.6 249.8 0.30 0.21 0.15 0.13 0.05 -0.03 0.21 0.25 0.06 0.08 0.25 0.29 0.11 0.12 138.9 138.2 135.6 147.1 141.4 144.4 132.8 122.3 120.2 118.1 130.2 126.7 134.5 115.3 '18.12 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 '20.6 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Group Bank Card Group Bank Card 10 III. 1H20 Asset Quality _ Bank & Card Bank Asset Quality bn won, % 2020.6 2020.3 QoQ 2019.12 YTD Total Loans for NPL 307,691.5 302,292.4 1.8 288,896.7 6.5 Classification Precautionary 1,058.9 1,195.8 5.0 1,249.2 -15.2 Substandard 619.1 608.7 1.7 590.4 4.9 Doubtful 269.5 348.0 -22.6 350.2 -23.1 Estimated Loss 132.3 135.8 -2.6 116.6 13.5 NPL Ratio 0.33% 0.36% -0.03%p 0.37% -0.04%p NPL Coverage Ratio 134.5% 126.7% 7.8%p 130.2% 4.3%p Delinquency Ratio (%) 1.24 1.23 1.20 1.32 1.25 1.16 1.11 1.24 1.08 0.35 0.24 0.23 0.27 0.26 0.29 0.24 0.24 0.21 2016 2017 2018 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 '20.6 Bank Card Card Asset Quality bn won, % 2020.6 2020.3 QoQ 2019.12 YTD Total Loans for NPL 21,446.6 21,235.6 1.0 21,922.4 -2.2 Classification Precautionary 759.7 838.2 -9.4 875.1 -13.2 Substandard 4.1 3.1 30.8 3.6 14.3 Doubtful 206.0 236.7 -13.0 223.0 -7.6 Estimated Loss 106.7 80.9 31.9 73.0 46.1 NPL Ratio 1.48% 1.51% -0.03%p 1.37% 0.11%p 1.30 1.40 1.38 0.74 0.58 0.48 2016 2017 2018 NPL Ratio (%) 1.46 1.46 1.49 1.37 0.47 0.45 0.41 0.37 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 Bank Card 1.51 1.48 0.36 0.33 '20.3 '20.6 NPL Coverage Ratio 249.8% 249.6% 0.2%p 263.4% -13.6%p Provision for Loan Losses bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Bank 172.1 17.6 877.8 93.4 78.7 18.7 Household 157.4 104.7 50.3 90.0 67.4 33.5 Corporate 14.7 -87.1 N.A. 3.4 11.3 -69.9 Card 213.7 206.7 3.4 104.7 109.0 -3.9 Bank Credit Cost Ratio (%) 0.22 0.16 0.14 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.24 0.10 0.13 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.08 -0.03 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.04 -0.20 2016 2017 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Bank Household Corporate 11 IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries _ KB Kookmin Bank Profitability Overview 1) Net Interest Income & NIM (bn won, %) bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Net Interest Income 3,275.7 3,139.7 4.3 1,638.2 1,637.5 0.0 Net Fee & Commission Income 543.0 577.9 -6.0 257.2 285.8 -10.0 Other Operating Profit 8.9 -76.2 N.A. 135.8 -126.9 N.A. Gross Operating Income 3,827.6 3,641.4 5.1 2,031.2 1,796.4 13.1 G&A Expenses 1,875.3 1,859.8 0.8 988.1 887.2 11.4 Provision for Credit Losses 216.0 24.2 792.6 139.4 76.6 82.0 Net Operating Profit 1,736.3 1,757.4 -1.2 903.7 832.6 8.5 Net Non-Operating Profit -25.8 8.3 N.A. 9.4 -35.2 N.A. Profit for the Period 2) 1,246.7 1,305.1 -4.5 660.4 586.3 12.6 Note 1) Based on financial statements for group reporting 2) Profit attributable to controlling interests Net Profit (bn won) 2,259 2,439 2,175 1,318 1,305+2.9% 1,107 964 1,281 1,247 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Major non-recurring items Note) Major non-recurring items (after tax) 1H19: Large-scale reversals of provisioning(W59bn), ERP costs(W35bn) 1H20: Preemptive provisioning based on FLC(W115bn), Large-scale reversals of provisioning(W55bn), CVA net losses(W12bn) 1.71 1.71 1.67 1.70 1.61 1.58 1.53 6,364 6,101 3,276 5,394 3,140 4,712 4,829 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Net Interest Income NIM Net Fee & Commission Income (bn won) 1,156 1,088 1,225 1,123 1,133 266 242 228 208 578 253 57 543 101 47 66 111 79 176 160 147 129 124 157 225 204 200 32 239 222 64 44 235 195 210 98 73 173 182 108 92 306 287 308 100 241 182 165 110 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Trusts Banking Activities Card Services Mutual Fund Sales Bancassurance FX, etc. CIR (bn won, %) CCR (bn won, %) 51.1 49.0 0.12 0.01 216 1,860 1,875 24 1H19 1H20 1H19 1H20 G&A Expenses CIR Provision for Credit Losses CCR 12 Major non-recurring items 2) IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries _ KB Securities Profitability Overview 1) bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Net Fee & Commission Income 399.2 283.5 40.8 224.9 174.3 29.0 Brokerage 244.7 127.4 92.1 146.6 98.1 49.4 Investment Banking 129.9 116.9 11.1 63.3 66.6 -5.0 Financial Products 27.3 35.2 -22.4 13.3 14.0 -5.0 Others -2.7 4.0 N.A. 1.7 -4.4 N.A. Interest Income 244.4 266.9 -8.4 120.2 124.2 -3.2 Trading -33.0 16.5 N.A. 91.6 -124.6 N.A. G&A Expenses 382.7 363.3 5.3 201.0 181.7 10.6 Provision for Credit Losses 23.8 5.1 366.7 3.0 20.8 -85.6 Net Operating Profit 204.1 198.5 2.8 232.7 -28.6 N.A. Net Non-Operating Profit -20.7 34.3 N.A. -23.6 2.9 N.A. Profit for the Period 2) 128.8 168.9 -23.7 150.2 -21.4 N.A. Note 1) Based on financial statements for group reporting 2) Profit attributable to controlling interests Net Profit (bn won) 272 258 179 169 +13.8% 192 129 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Note) Major non-recurring items (after tax) 1H20: PEF related losses including TRS valuation losses (W29bn), Provisioning for receivables from brokerage business(W14bn) Provisioning for potential reimbursement related to investors' losses in PEF(W21bn) Net Fee & Commission Income (bn won) 552 625 580 399 56 48 68 284 24 216 215 267 40 130 353 117 288 245 127 245 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Brokerage IB Sales of Financial Products, etc. Retail AUM (tn won) 83 73 70 61 64 30 28 28 15 20 46 44 45 42 53 2017 2018 2019 '20.3 '20.6 Brokerage WM Assets under WM tn won, % 2020.6 2020.3 2019.12 3.7% Bonds 16.0 14.4 14.1 19.5% Trusts 6.8 6.0 6.1 Funds 5.8 6.3 6.7 ELS/DLS 1.1 1.2 1.5 22.9% 53.9% Total 29.7 27.9 28.4 Bonds Trusts Funds ELS/DLS 13 IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries _ KB Insurance Profitability Overview 1) bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Direct Premium Written 5,467.0 5,138.4 6.4 2,729.5 2,737.5 -0.3 Net Premium Earned 4,704.2 4,545.0 3.5 2,369.4 2,334.8 1.5 Loss Ratio 85.5% 83.9% 1.6%p 84.4% 86.6% -2.2%p Expense Ratio 20.7% 22.6% -1.9%p 20.7% 20.7% 0.0%p Underwriting Profit -290.2 -293.7 N.A. -120.1 -170.1 N.A. Investment Income 449.3 475.1 -5.4 193.5 255.8 -24.4 Profit for the Period 2) 144.0 166.2 -13.4 66.8 77.2 -13.5 RBC Ratio 187.2% 193.3% -6.1%p 187.2% 189.1% -1.9%p Note 1) Based on financial statements for group reporting 2) Profit attributable to controlling interests Net Profit & EV 1) (bn won) 330 7,537 6,607 6,219 4,712 Direct Premium Written bn won 2Q20 1Q20 2019 Long Term 1,813.9 1,796.1 7,083.3 Protection 1,662.3 1,638.4 6,361.5 Savings 151.6 157.6 721.8 Auto 659.4 606.8 2,206.7 General 256.2 334.6 982.8 Total 2,729.5 2,737.5 10,272.8 Asset Portfolio bn won 2020.6 2020.3 2019.12 Cash & Due 288.1 288.4 559.2 Securities 22,040.2 21,569.9 20,633.0 Bonds 11,819.8 11,552.9 10,715.7 F/C Securities 3,782.1 4,158.1 4,243.2 Equities, etc. 6,438.3 5,858.9 5,674.1 Loans 6,972.1 6,919.2 6,872.1 Real Estate 928.9 936.5 943.1 Total 30,229.3 29,714.0 29,007.4 9.4% 24.2% 5.5%60.9% LT(Protection) LT(Savings) Auto General 3.1% 1.0% 23.0% 39.1% 21.3% 12.5% Cash & Due Bonds F/C Securities Equities, etc. Loans Real Estate 3,152 262 234 166 144 2017 2018 2019 1H19 2) 1H20 2) Net Profit EV 88.3 83.4 84.2 82.2 84.0 80.7 71.3 71.0 2017 2018 Loss Ratio (%) 92.0 86.1 85.1 75.7 2019 88.0 97.4 86.6 84.4 84.7 84.2 82.0 74.9 1Q202Q20 Note 1) EVs are based on identical assumptions sets Total Long Term Auto General 2) EVs are figures as of the end of June in each year 14 IV. 1H20 Financial Highlights of Major Subsidiaries _ KB Kookmin Card Profitability Overview 1) bn won, % 1H20 1H19 YoY 2Q20 1Q20 QoQ Operating Revenue 1,986.7 1,914.7 3.8 997.7 989.0 0.9 Card 1,737.1 1,695.2 2.5 876.5 860.6 1.8 Installment & Lease Financing 49.4 33.3 48.3 25.3 24.1 5.0 Others 200.2 186.2 7.5 95.9 104.3 -8.1 Operating Expense 1,306.7 1,304.4 0.2 656.5 650.2 1.0 Interest Expense 179.5 172.6 4.0 88.6 90.9 -2.5 Commissions & Other Expenses 1,127.2 1,131.7 -0.4 567.9 559.3 1.5 Gross Operating Income 680.0 610.3 11.4 341.2 338.8 0.7 G&A Expenses 228.7 204.4 11.9 117.0 111.7 4.7 Provision for Credit Losses 228.0 209.0 9.1 111.9 116.1 -3.6 Net Operating Profit 223.3 196.9 13.4 112.3 111.0 1.2 Net Non-Operating Profit -1.8 -0.8 N.A. -1.0 -0.8 N.A. Profit for the period 2) 163.8 146.1 12.1 81.7 82.1 -0.5 Note 1) Based on financial statements for group reporting 2) Profit attributable to controlling interests Net Profit (bn won) 355 317 297 317 287 146 164 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Card Transaction Volume (tn won) 33.0 35.0 36.0 36.7 34.1 35.7 8.3 8.6 9.0 8.9 8.2 8.4 24.7 26.4 27.0 27.8 25.9 27.3 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Card Assets Credit Card Check Card bn won 2020.6 2020.3 2019.12 17.6% Credit Card 17,669.5 17,744.1 18,591.9 Credit Sales 11,253.9 11,053.4 12,038.2 [Installments] 4,954.5 4,949.8 5,127.4 24.9% Card Loans 5,345.2 5,529.3 5,345.4 52.5% Cash Advance 1,070.4 1,161.3 1,208.2 5.0% Factoring, etc. 3,768.1 3,477.5 3,312.6 Credit Sales Cash Advance Total 21,437.6 21,221.6 21,904.5 Card Loans Factoring, etc. Funding bn won 2020.6 2020.3 2019.12 6.6% 7.2% Borrowings 1,102.4 1,124.1 1,129.2 Debentures 14,353.2 13,283.4 13,353.2 ABS 1,196.0 1,391.1 1,460.3 Total 16,651.6 15,798.6 15,942.6 86.2% Borrowings Debentures ABS 15 V. Appendix_ Overview of Group Subsidiaries 1) (1H20) bn won Ownership Total Assets Shareholder's Equity Profit for the Period ROA 2) ROE 2) KB Kookmin Bank 100.0% 425,310.3 29,323.0 1,246.7 0.62% 8.67% KB Securities 100.0% 56,606.6 4,804.2 128.8 0.49% 5.51% KB Insurance 100.0% 37,677.1 4,057.0 144.0 0.78% 7.31% KB Kookmin Card 100.0% 23,858.8 4,098.3 163.8 1.43% 8.11% KB Asset Management 100.0% 385.9 187.6 21.6 11.97% 23.59% KB Capital 100.0% 12,140.4 1,274.0 73.5 1.29% 12.18% KB Life Insurance 100.0% 9,998.8 636.9 11.8 0.24% 3.82% KB Real Estate Trust 100.0% 393.4 301.1 38.3 20.17% 26.33% KB Savings Bank 100.0% 1,550.0 218.9 9.9 1.38% 9.27% KB Investment 100.0% 801.3 216.2 1.5 0.39% 1.41% KB Data Systems 100.0% 44.5 21.6 0.9 4.17% 8.47% KB Credit Information 100.0% 28.5 14.8 -0.1 n.a. n.a. Note 1) Based on each subsidiary's financial statements for group reporting 2) Annualized 16 V. Appendix _ Condensed Income Statement by Subsidiaries bn won Group 1H20 KB Kookmin KB Securities KB Insurance KB Kookmin KB Asset KB Capital KB Life Others 1) Bank Card Management Insurance Net Interest Income 4,683.2 3,275.7 244.4 306.7 624.4 1.1 161.2 72.2 -2.5 Net Fee & Commission Income 1,381.3 543.0 399.2 -84.9 179.5 60.4 238.4 -7.4 53.1 Other Operating Profit -49.6 8.9 -33.0 373.5 -123.9 -3.8 -182.1 -16.6 -72.6 Gross Operating Income 6,014.9 3,827.6 610.6 595.3 680.0 57.7 217.5 48.2 -22.0 G&A Expenses 3,045.6 1,875.3 382.7 408.3 228.7 27.7 54.2 33.7 35.0 Provision for Credit Losses 539.7 216.0 23.8 -3.4 228.0 0.0 66.9 -1.0 9.4 Net Operating Profit 2,429.6 1,736.3 204.1 190.4 223.3 30.0 96.4 15.5 -66.4 Net Non-Operating Profit -34.0 -25.8 -20.7 7.7 -1.8 -0.2 2.4 -0.1 4.5 Profit for the Period 1,731.4 1,257.3 128.8 143.8 163.8 21.6 74.7 11.8 -70.4 Profit attributable to 1,711.3 1,246.7 128.8 144.0 163.8 21.6 73.5 11.8 -78.9 controlling interests bn won Group 1H19 KB Kookmin KB Securities KB Insurance KB Kookmin KB Asset KB Capital KB Life Others 1) Bank Card Insurance Management Net Interest Income 4,549.2 3,139.7 266.9 308.6 603.8 0.5 153.9 84.5 -8.7 Net Fee & Commission Income 1,135.7 577.9 283.5 -76.7 104.9 56.2 153.8 -8.5 44.6 Other Operating Profit 79.1 -76.2 16.5 404.3 -98.4 6.4 -116.2 -19.9 -37.4 Gross Operating Income 5,764.0 3,641.4 566.9 636.2 610.3 63.1 191.5 56.1 -1.5 G&A Expenses 3,000.8 1,859.8 363.3 420.0 204.4 27.9 49.6 33.4 42.4 Provision for Credit Losses 293.8 24.2 5.1 -3.0 209.0 0.0 59.3 -2.2 1.4 Net Operating Profit 2,469.4 1,757.4 198.5 219.2 196.9 35.2 82.6 24.9 -45.3 Net Non-Operating Profit 55.3 8.3 34.3 9.8 -0.8 -0.2 1.9 -0.1 2.1 Profit for the Period 1,837.4 1,305.1 168.9 166.4 146.1 25.7 63.9 16.5 -55.2 Profit attributable to 1,836.8 1,305.1 168.9 166.2 146.1 25.7 63.1 16.5 -54.8 controlling interests Note 1) Includes financial results of the holding company, the other subsidiaries and adjustment for consolidation 17 Attachments Original document

