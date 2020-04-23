KB Financial : 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Release

1Q20 Key Takeaways III. 1Q20 Financial Analysis IV. 1Q20 Asset Quality
V. Appendix
Disclaimer Statement
The consolidated financial information of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Group") presented herein is based on the Korean International Financial ReportingStandards(K-IFRS). It is currently being reviewed by the Group's independent auditor, and accordingly, is subject to change.
The consolidated financial reports presented herein is based on KoreanIFRS9(K-IFRS9). Note that the financial results for years before 2017 contained herein have not been restated retrospectively.
From 2018, for better peer comparison purpose, the Group reclassified certain interest income out of Net Gain/Loss on Financial Assets at FVPL under Other Operating Profit to Interest Income under Net Interest Income. Note that beginning from the financial results for 2017 contained herein have been restated retrospectively.
As KB Insurance and KB Capital becamewholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group on July 7, 2017, the financial results of KB Insurance and KB Capital have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q17.
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
I.1Q20 Financial Highlights _ Overview
Group Profitability Overview
bn won, %
1Q20
1Q19
YoY
4Q19
QoQ
Net Interest Income
2,349.2
2,252.1
4.3
2,328.2
0.9
Net Fee & Commission Income
670.1
550.6
21.7
638.5
4.9
Other Operating Profit
-277.3
62.1
N.A.
-169.0
N.A.
Gross Operating Income
2,742.0
2,864.8
-4.3
2,797.7
-2.0
G&A Expenses
1,459.2
1,513.9
-3.6
1,814.3
-19.6
Provision for Credit Losses
243.7
191.7
27.1
210.4
15.8
Net Operating Profit
1,039.1
1,159.2
-10.4
773.0
34.4
Highlights
Net Profit for 1Q20
729.5 bn
(+36.4% QoQ)
Increased 36.4% QoQ as seasonal items such as ERP costs eliminated, but declined YoY due to other operating losses despite solid growth in interest and fee & commission income
Net Interest Income for 1Q20
2,349.2 bn
(+4.3% YoY)
Steadily increased by 4.3% largely driven by bank and card asset growth, overcoming NIM pressure from rate cuts and Loan Conversion Program
Net Non-Operating Profit
-19.7
6.7
N.A.
-24.0
N.A.
Profit for the Period
738.9
845.9
-12.6
535.1
38.1
Profit attributable
729.5
845.7
-13.7
534.7
36.4
to controlling interests
Group Net Profit (bn won)
Net Fee & Commision for 1Q20
670.1 bn
(+21.7% YoY)
Expanded by W119.5bn, 21.7% YoY mainly due to improved brokerage and IB businesses as well as better card operation
G&A Expenses for 1Q20
1,459.2 bn
(-19.6%QoQ)
Reduced by 19.6% QoQ and 3.6% YoY respectively as seasonal costs related to ERP and employee welfare fund disappeared
5-year CAGR 19%
3,311
3,312
3,061
730
2,144
+36.4%
535
1,698
1,401
1Q20 Loan Growth (YTD)
+4.2%
(Bank Loans in Won)
Continued solid growth driven by balanced corporate lendings across the sector as well as Jeonse and unsecured loans in household
Credit Cost for 1Q20
0.25%
(Bank 0.11%)
Maintained subnormal level of credit cost despite the absence of large-scale reversals and one-off provisioning, proving KB's high level of risk management
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
4Q19
1Q20
Note) Based on profit attributable to controlling interests
Non-recurringitems for 1Q20 (before tax)
(KB Securities) Lime AssetMgmt-related losses including TRS valuation losses: W40bn
Trading operations incurredlosses from hedging on ELSdue to increased volatility in major benchmark indices, exchange rates, and interest rates
Changing Financial Environment
Management Strategy against unprecedented changes of business environment
Customized strategies in strengthening IB and WM businesses
Expand market dominance and enhance profitability in IB business by reorganizing strategies in core areas
Expand core competitiveness in underwriting
Strengthen ECM market dominance through preemptive funding arrangements to companies with high funding demands
Secure new deals geared towards improving financials through asset sales, securitization and originate new deals geared towards mitigating credit and liquidity risk
Strengthen competitiveness of WM products by providing customized investment products
Strategies in responding to increased volatility in the capital market
Respond promptly to signs of market stabilization, while maintaining conservative approach in our capital market operations
Build strategic positions on foreign currency bonds while maintaining"Hold-and-Carry."Foreign currency bonds held are mostly investment gradeand the bond market can be stabilized on the back of expansionary fiscal policy
Negative impact from increase in CVAdue to exchange rate hikes and credit spread increase is expected to be temporary and to be reduced upon market stabilization
Minimize loss byadjusting ELS hedging positions and improve the overall stabilityin our ELS trading byre-establishingfundamental strategies such as changing the proportion of foreign market indices
Design and supply products that satisfy changes in customer needs by providingless-risky products with lower barrier and knock-in, ELS and ELB products with limited loss territory, and ETF and ETN products with lower volatility
Reinforce the competitiveness of digital channels
Respond proactively to changes in digital banking trends
(Loan) Expandnon-face-to-face product line-up and improve customer convenience by enhancing UI/UX of loan maturity extension, limit increase and etc
(WM) Expand sales of public offering ELF products and introduceone-stop service to pension products online to secure differentiated channel competitiveness
(Card) Expand card sales by online and strengthennon-face-to-face marketing channel to increase market share
Diversifying investment portfolio and improving capital market operations
Diversify investment portfolio and improve capital market operations in responding to low-growth,low-interest rate environment
Improve profitability of capital market operations by diversifying our investment products with a strategic focus on foreign currency bonds and investment grade corporate bonds as well as strengthen flow business of derivatives sales to generate stable stream of revenue
Make new investments in alternative assets considering liquidity, convertibility to cash, vulnerability, and risk pertaining to each asset class as well as being responsive to financial environment changes
Secure growth opportunities through global expansion
Increase profit contribution from overseas after
(bn won)
83.5
acquiring PRASAC in Cambodia
+ 160.3%
·Kookmin Bank acquired 70% of PRASAC's total shares on April10
52.1
52.1
Continue to pursue organic growth through channel
expansion
FY2019 Profit contribution from overseas
·Secured approvals for four additional MFI branches in Myanmar
when incorporating PRASAC
while continuing our efforts to obtain a banking licence
Group's Global Business NP
PRASAC NP Contribution
5
III.1Q20 Financial Analysis _ Net Interest Income
Group Net Interest Income
bn won, %
1Q20
1Q19
YoY
4Q19
QoQ
Interest Income
3,620.0
3,646.4
-0.7
3,627.2
-0.2
Loans
3,003.0
3,069.3
-2.2
3,041.3
-1.3
Financial Investments
511.6
508.7
0.6
507.5
0.8
Other
105.4
68.4
54.1
78.4
34.4
Interest Expense
1,270.8
1,394.3
-8.9
1,299.0
-2.2
Deposits
788.9
891.4
-11.5
830.2
-5.0
Debts & Debentures
453.9
471.0
-3.6
440.2
3.1
Other
28.0
31.9
-12.2
28.6
-2.1
Net Interest Income
2,349.2
2,252.1
4.3
2,328.2
0.9
Net Interest Income (bn won)
Loan Growth (tn won, %)
280
269
257
258
260
261
252
239
244
9.6
7.3
4.0
4.5
0.9
1.4
4.2
3.2
3.0
1.8
2.1
2.1
0.3
0.7
0.5
'18.3
'18.6
'18.9
'18.12
'19.3
'19.6
'19.9
'19.12
'20.3
Bank Loans in Won
Growth(QoQ)
Growth(YTD)
NIM (%)
8,905
9,197
8,247
6,203
6,403
2,349
2,252
2.01
2.00
1.99
1.98
1.97
1.99
1.98
1.94
1.71
1.71
1.72
1.71
1.70
1.71
1.67
1.70
1.94
1.88
1.84
1.67
1.61
1.56
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q19
1Q20
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Group
Bank
Cumulative
6
III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ Net Non-Interest Income
Group Net Non-Interest Income
bn won, %
1Q20
1Q19
YoY
4Q19
QoQ
Net Fee & Commission Income
670.1
550.6
21.7
638.5
4.9
Credit Card Fees
112.5
100.6
11.8
134.4
-16.3
Trusts
136.5
129.5
5.4
131.6
3.7
Agent Activity Fees
50.0
37.4
33.7
48.5
3.1
(Incl. Bancassurance)
Represent Securities
40.4
34.8
16.1
34.2
18.1
(Incl. ITC Products)
Banking Activity Fees
49.9
52.8
-5.5
50.9
-2.0
Securities Business
144.8
99.9
44.9
124.8
16.0
Other
136.0
95.6
42.3
114.1
19.2
Other Operating Income
-277.3
62.1
N.A.
-169.0
N.A.
Net Non-Interest Income
392.8
612.7
-35.9
469.5
-16.3
Net Fee & Commission Income Contribution
49.9%
42.3%
1Q19
1Q20
50.1%
57.7%
Bank
Non-banking
Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting
Net Fee & Commission Income (bn won)
2,243
2,355
2,050
230
380
1,535
1,585
240
265
262
133
+21.7% 670
172
212
552
625
580
551
109
92
127
80
98
193
83
62
174
1,156
1,088
1,125
1,123
1,133
134
275
286
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q19
1Q20
Bank Securities Card
Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation)
Note) Based on each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting
Composition of Net Fee & Commission Income(1Q20, bn won)
22
102
36
104
99
Bank
Non-Bank
75
46
75
52
66
Bancassurance
Mutual Fund Sales etc.
Brokerage
Credit Card
Trusts
Trusts
Banking Activities
IB
Others
Others(Incl. subsidiaries related activities)
Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting
7
III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ G&A Expenses & Provision for Credit Losses
Group G&A Expenses
Group Provision for Credit Losses
bn won, %
1Q20
1Q19
YoY
4Q19
QoQ
bn won, %
1Q20
1Q19
YoY
4Q19
QoQ
Employee Benefits
878.5
993.3
-11.6
1,158.5
-24.2
Provision for Loan Losses
243.5
156.5
55.6
216.8
12.3
Depreciation & Amortization
211.7
177.4
19.3
226.1
-6.4
Provision for Guarantees
-0.5
18.3
N.A.
-6.3
N.A.
Administrative Expenses
316.7
292.9
8.1
379.4
-16.5
Provision for Unused Commitments
0.5
5.1
-90.2
0.4
25.0
Others
52.3
50.3
4.0
50.3
4.0
Provision for Financial Guarantee Liabilities
0.2
11.8
-98.3
-0.5
N.A.
G&A Expenses
1,459.2
1,513.9
-3.6
1,814.3
-19.6
Provision for Credit Losses
243.7
191.7
27.1
210.4
15.8
G&A Expenses & CIR (bn won, %)
Provision for Credit Losses & CCR (bn won, %)
61.3
70.2
55.2
54.5
54.9
52.8
53.2
0.44
57.4
56.0
0.25
51.8
50.9
50.4
50.0
0.22
0.20
0.21
0.20
0.21
50.5
1,037
434
484
345
1,041
389
5,284
5,485
5,787
674
670
539
548
77
4,135
4,188
59
244
192
1,436
1,400
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q19
1Q20
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q19
1Q20
G&A Expenses
Non-recurring items
CIR
CIR(Excl. Non-recurring items)
Provision for Credit Losses
CCR
Note) Non-recurring items include ERP, digitalization costs, etc.
8
III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ Financial Position Overview
Group Financial Position
Group Assets (tn won)
tn won, %
Assets
Cash & Due from Financial Institutions FVTPL1)Assets
Financial Investments Loans
Property & Equipment Other Assets
Liabilities
FVTPL1)Liabilities
Deposits
Debts
Debentures
Other Liabilities
Shareholder's Equity
Share Capital
Hybrid Securities
Capital Surplus
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income
Retained Earnings
Treasury Shares
Non-Controlling Interests
2020.3
2019.3
YoY
2019.12
YTD
544.9
490.7
11.0
518.5
5.1
23.1
19.2
20.3
20.8
11.1
57.1
49.5
15.4
53.5
6.7
73.5
64.7
13.6
71.8
2.4
351.4
320.9
9.5
339.7
3.4
7.9
7.0
12.9
7.9
0.0
31.9
29.4
8.5
24.8
28.6
506.1
454.9
11.3
479.4
5.6
12.7
16.4
-22.6
15.4
-17.5
317.8
282.7
12.4
305.6
4.0
41.8
31.0
34.8
37.8
10.6
54.2
51.7
4.8
50.9
6.5
79.6
73.1
8.9
69.7
14.2
38.8
35.8
8.4
39.1
-0.8
2.1
2.1
-
2.1
-
0.4
-
-
0.4
0.0
17.1
17.1
0.0
17.1
0.0
0.1
0.4
-75.0
0.3
-66.7
19.6
17.3
13.3
19.7
-0.5
-1.1
-1.1
N.A.
-1.1
N.A.
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.6
0.0
518.5
544.9
479.6
23.7
25.0
436.8
23.0
22.5
22.2
37.1
36.6
19.5
20.5
54.0
375.7
34.8
47.8
17.7
329.1
20.4
32.4
45.1
16.6
15.8
37.4
16.1
32.4
387.4
406.3
6.1
329.8
357.0
307.1
290.3
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020.3
Bank
Securities
Insurance
Card
Others(Incl. Adjustment for consolidation)
Note) Based on each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statements for group reporting
Group AUM (tn won)
252.7
271.0
266.4
234.9
28.3
216.6
30.8
29.0
25.8
22.4
59.2
60.5
51.0
50.6
52.7
120.4
19.1
115.2
123.3
131.8
121.7
97.8
47.5
Group Total Assets 2)
810.2
744.8
8.8
789.6
2.6
AUM 3)
266.4
255.0
4.5
271.0
-1.7
Note 1) Fair Value Through Profit or Loss
Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statement for group reporting and AUM
Including the Bank's trust asset not subject to group reporting
