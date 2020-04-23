KB Financial : 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Release 0 04/23/2020 | 04:58am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1Q20 Business Results April, 2020 Contents 1Q20 Financial Highlights 1Q20 Key Takeaways III. 1Q20 Financial Analysis IV. 1Q20 Asset Quality V. Appendix Disclaimer Statement The consolidated financial information of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Group") presented herein is based on the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS). It is currently being reviewed by the Group's independent auditor, and accordingly, is subject to change. The consolidated financial reports presented herein is based on Korean IFRS9(K-IFRS9). Note that the financial results for years before 2017 contained herein have not been restated retrospectively. From 2018, for better peer comparison purpose, the Group reclassified certain interest income out of Net Gain/Loss on Financial Assets at FVPL under Other Operating Profit to Interest Income under Net Interest Income. Note that beginning from the financial results for 2017 contained herein have been restated retrospectively. As KB Insurance and KB Capital became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group on July 7, 2017, the financial results of KB Insurance and KB Capital have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q17. Totals may not sum due to rounding. I.1Q20 Financial Highlights _ Overview Group Profitability Overview bn won, % 1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Net Interest Income 2,349.2 2,252.1 4.3 2,328.2 0.9 Net Fee & Commission Income 670.1 550.6 21.7 638.5 4.9 Other Operating Profit -277.3 62.1 N.A. -169.0 N.A. Gross Operating Income 2,742.0 2,864.8 -4.3 2,797.7 -2.0 G&A Expenses 1,459.2 1,513.9 -3.6 1,814.3 -19.6 Provision for Credit Losses 243.7 191.7 27.1 210.4 15.8 Net Operating Profit 1,039.1 1,159.2 -10.4 773.0 34.4 Highlights Net Profit for 1Q20 729.5 bn (+36.4% QoQ) Increased 36.4% QoQ as seasonal items such as ERP costs eliminated, but declined YoY due to other operating losses despite solid growth in interest and fee & commission income Net Interest Income for 1Q20 2,349.2 bn (+4.3% YoY) Steadily increased by 4.3% largely driven by bank and card asset growth, overcoming NIM pressure from rate cuts and Loan Conversion Program Net Non-Operating Profit -19.7 6.7 N.A. -24.0 N.A. Profit for the Period 738.9 845.9 -12.6 535.1 38.1 Profit attributable 729.5 845.7 -13.7 534.7 36.4 to controlling interests Group Net Profit (bn won) Net Fee & Commision for 1Q20 670.1 bn (+21.7% YoY) Expanded by W119.5bn, 21.7% YoY mainly due to improved brokerage and IB businesses as well as better card operation G&A Expenses for 1Q20 1,459.2 bn (-19.6%QoQ) Reduced by 19.6% QoQ and 3.6% YoY respectively as seasonal costs related to ERP and employee welfare fund disappeared 5-year CAGR 19% 3,311 3,312 3,061 730 2,144 +36.4% 535 1,698 1,401 1Q20 Loan Growth (YTD) +4.2% (Bank Loans in Won) Continued solid growth driven by balanced corporate lendings across the sector as well as Jeonse and unsecured loans in household Credit Cost for 1Q20 0.25% (Bank 0.11%) Maintained subnormal level of credit cost despite the absence of large-scale reversals and one-off provisioning, proving KB's high level of risk management 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 4Q19 1Q20 Note) Based on profit attributable to controlling interests Non-recurring items for 1Q20 (before tax) (KB Securities) Lime Asset Mgmt-related losses including TRS valuation losses: W40bn

Mgmt-related losses including TRS valuation losses: W40bn (Kookmin Bank) CVA(Credit Valuation Adjustment) losses: W34bn

(KB Securities) Provisioning for receivables arised from brokerage business: W19bn 2 I.1Q20 Financial Highlights_ Key Financial Indicators (1) Group ROA·ROE (%) Loans in Won Growth (tn won, %) NIM (%) 10.18 8.82 8.93 8.66 3.0 0.3 0.7 0.5 4.2 1.98 1.97 7.26 7.64 0.63 0.82 0.66 0.66 0.56 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 ROA ROE ROE(Excl. Non-recurring items) 258 260 261 269 280 128 121 116 117 118 2.5 5.5 1.2 -0.3 0.8 148 142 143 143 152 3.4 3.2 0.7 0.2 0.3 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 Household Corporate Total Growth(QoQ) Household Growth(QoQ) Corporate Growth(QoQ) 1.94 1.94 1.84 1.88 1.71 1.70 1.67 1.67 1.56 1.61 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Group NIM Bank NIM Secured solid earnings fundamental based on revenue diversification cost efficiency

1Q20 ROE, on a recurring basis, recorded 8.66%

Earnings fundamental remains solid other than temporary other operating losses prompted by financial market volatility

KB continues to diversify revenue sources and improve cost efficiency in response to unfavorable financial environment Secured stable interest income stream based on solid loan growth Loans in Won of the Bank grew by W11tn, 4.2% QoQ, amounting to W280tn

Household loans continued quality growth by 3.2% QoQ to W152tn, driven by Jeonse loans and specially- arranged unsecured loans for prime customers

Corporateloangrowthmarked5.5%QoQattributable to the increasing demand from large corporations and SMEs Prudent NIM management with advanced pricing strategy while applying flexible lending policy 1Q20 Group NIM and Bank NIM recorded 1.84%,

1.56% respectively

1.56% respectively 1Q Bank NIM fell 5bp QoQ mainly due to decline of market rates and Loan Conversion Program despite steady increase of low cost deposit and overall funding cost reduction

1Q Group NIM fell 4bp QoQ due to higher yield from credit card assets despite Bank NIM contraction 3 I.1Q20 Financial Highlights_ Key Financial Indicators (2) Group Cost-Income Ratio(CIR) (%) 70.2 Credit Cost Ratio(CCR) (%) Group BIS Ratio (Basel III, %) 15.27 15.23 55.2 54.554.953.2 57.4 51.8 50.550.950.0 0.22 0.20 0.11 0.05 0.25 0.21 0.20 0.04 0.04 0.11 14.60 14.48 14.02 14.60 14.37 13.97 13.86 13.23 14.60 14.25 13.97 13.58 12.96 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 CIR CIR(Excl. non-recurring items) Group CCR Bank CCR 2016 2017 2018 2019 '20.3(e) BIS Tier1 CET1 Continue to improve cost efficiency through group-wide cost control Prudent asset quality management Secured the industry-highest & proved risk management capital buffer against recession 1Q20 CIR marked 53.2%, but CIR excluding non- recurring items such as digitalization costs and CVA losses recorded 50.0%

CIRs, on a recurring basis, have been under control at around 50% level over the last four consecutive years

KB is executing desciplined cost control by revisiting every expense except for investment for future sustainable growth 1Q20 Group CCR and Bank CCR recorded 0.25%,

0.11% respectively

0.11% respectively Slightly increased due to the absence of large- scale reversals and one-off provisioning, but remains subnormal level

one-off provisioning, but remains subnormal level Proved KB's conservative provisioning policy and competency in risk management in the midst of economic recession Group BIS and CET1 ratios are to mark 14.02%, 12.96% respectively as of the end of 1Q20

Contracted QoQ mainly due to RWA increase attributable to corporate loan-driven asset growth and financial market volatility

loan-driven asset growth and financial market volatility Bank BIS and CET1 ratios are expected to record 15.00%, 13.56%, respectively as of the end of 1Q20 4 II.1Q20 Key Takeaways_ Profitability Management in Management strategy against financial market volatility Major Losses from 1Q20 Capital Market Operation Increased market volatility led to losses in our capital market operation Although bonds in Korean Won recognized valuation gains upon decline of market rates,

Bonds in foreign currencies recognized losses due to widening credit spreads CVA(Credit Valuation Adjustment) measuring counter-party credit risk increased for OTC derivatives Trading operations incurred losses from hedging on ELS due to increased volatility in major benchmark indices, exchange rates, and interest rates Changing Financial Environment Management Strategy against unprecedented changes of business environment Customized strategies in strengthening IB and WM businesses Expand market dominance and enhance profitability in IB business by reorganizing strategies in core areas Expand core competitiveness in underwriting

Strengthen ECM market dominance through preemptive funding arrangements to companies with high funding demands

Secure new deals geared towards improving financials through asset sales, securitization and originate new deals geared towards mitigating credit and liquidity risk Strengthen competitiveness of WM products by providing customized investment products Strategies in responding to increased volatility in the capital market Respond promptly to signs of market stabilization, while maintaining conservative approach in our capital market operations Build strategic positions on foreign currency bonds while maintaining "Hold-and-Carry." Foreign currency bonds held are mostly investment grade and the bond market can be stabilized on the back of expansionary fiscal policy Negative impact from increase in CVA due to exchange rate hikes and credit spread increase is expected to be temporary and to be reduced upon market stabilization Minimize loss by adjusting ELS hedging positions and improve the overall stability in our ELS trading by re-establishing fundamental strategies such as changing the proportion of foreign market indices Design and supply products that satisfy changes in customer needs by providing less-risky products with lower barrier and knock-in, ELS and ELB products with limited loss territory, and ETF and ETN products with lower volatility Reinforce the competitiveness of digital channels Respond proactively to changes in digital banking trends (Loan) Expand non-face-to-face product line-up and improve customer convenience by enhancing UI/UX of loan maturity extension, limit increase and etc

non-face-to-face product line-up and improve customer convenience by enhancing UI/UX of loan maturity extension, limit increase and etc (WM) Expand sales of public offering ELF products and introduce one-stop service to pension products online to secure differentiated channel competitiveness

one-stop service to pension products online to secure differentiated channel competitiveness (Card) Expand card sales by online and strengthen non-face-to-face marketing channel to increase market share Diversifying investment portfolio and improving capital market operations Diversify investment portfolio and improve capital market operations in responding to low-growth,low-interest rate environment Improve profitability of capital market operations by diversifying our investment products with a strategic focus on foreign currency bonds and investment grade corporate bonds as well as strengthen flow business of derivatives sales to generate stable stream of revenue

Make new investments in alternative assets considering liquidity, convertibility to cash, vulnerability, and risk pertaining to each asset class as well as being responsive to financial environment changes Secure growth opportunities through global expansion Increase profit contribution from overseas after (bn won) 83.5 acquiring PRASAC in Cambodia + 160.3% ·Kookmin Bank acquired 70% of PRASAC's total shares on April10 52.1 52.1 Continue to pursue organic growth through channel expansion FY2019 Profit contribution from overseas ·Secured approvals for four additional MFI branches in Myanmar when incorporating PRASAC while continuing our efforts to obtain a banking licence Group's Global Business NP PRASAC NP Contribution 5 III.1Q20 Financial Analysis _ Net Interest Income Group Net Interest Income bn won, % 1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Interest Income 3,620.0 3,646.4 -0.7 3,627.2 -0.2 Loans 3,003.0 3,069.3 -2.2 3,041.3 -1.3 Financial Investments 511.6 508.7 0.6 507.5 0.8 Other 105.4 68.4 54.1 78.4 34.4 Interest Expense 1,270.8 1,394.3 -8.9 1,299.0 -2.2 Deposits 788.9 891.4 -11.5 830.2 -5.0 Debts & Debentures 453.9 471.0 -3.6 440.2 3.1 Other 28.0 31.9 -12.2 28.6 -2.1 Net Interest Income 2,349.2 2,252.1 4.3 2,328.2 0.9 Net Interest Income (bn won) Loan Growth (tn won, %) 280 269 257 258 260 261 252 239 244 9.6 7.3 4.0 4.5 0.9 1.4 4.2 3.2 3.0 1.8 2.1 2.1 0.3 0.7 0.5 '18.3 '18.6 '18.9 '18.12 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 Bank Loans in Won Growth(QoQ) Growth(YTD) NIM (%) 8,905 9,197 8,247 6,203 6,403 2,349 2,252 2.01 2.00 1.99 1.98 1.97 1.99 1.98 1.94 1.71 1.71 1.72 1.71 1.70 1.71 1.67 1.70 1.94 1.88 1.84 1.67 1.61 1.56 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Group Bank Cumulative 6 III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ Net Non-Interest Income Group Net Non-Interest Income bn won, % 1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Net Fee & Commission Income 670.1 550.6 21.7 638.5 4.9 Credit Card Fees 112.5 100.6 11.8 134.4 -16.3 Trusts 136.5 129.5 5.4 131.6 3.7 Agent Activity Fees 50.0 37.4 33.7 48.5 3.1 (Incl. Bancassurance) Represent Securities 40.4 34.8 16.1 34.2 18.1 (Incl. ITC Products) Banking Activity Fees 49.9 52.8 -5.5 50.9 -2.0 Securities Business 144.8 99.9 44.9 124.8 16.0 Other 136.0 95.6 42.3 114.1 19.2 Other Operating Income -277.3 62.1 N.A. -169.0 N.A. Net Non-Interest Income 392.8 612.7 -35.9 469.5 -16.3 Net Fee & Commission Income Contribution 49.9% 42.3% 1Q19 1Q20 50.1% 57.7% Bank Non-banking Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting Net Fee & Commission Income (bn won) 2,243 2,355 2,050 230 380 1,535 1,585 240 265 262 133 +21.7% 670 172 212 552 625 580 551 109 92 127 80 98 193 83 62 174 1,156 1,088 1,125 1,123 1,133 134 275 286 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 Bank Securities Card Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation) Note) Based on each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting Composition of Net Fee & Commission Income(1Q20, bn won) 22 102 36 104 99 Bank Non-Bank 75 46 75 52 66 Bancassurance Mutual Fund Sales etc. Brokerage Credit Card Trusts Trusts Banking Activities IB Others Others(Incl. subsidiaries related activities) Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting 7 III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ G&A Expenses & Provision for Credit Losses Group G&A Expenses Group Provision for Credit Losses bn won, % 1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ bn won, % 1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Employee Benefits 878.5 993.3 -11.6 1,158.5 -24.2 Provision for Loan Losses 243.5 156.5 55.6 216.8 12.3 Depreciation & Amortization 211.7 177.4 19.3 226.1 -6.4 Provision for Guarantees -0.5 18.3 N.A. -6.3 N.A. Administrative Expenses 316.7 292.9 8.1 379.4 -16.5 Provision for Unused Commitments 0.5 5.1 -90.2 0.4 25.0 Others 52.3 50.3 4.0 50.3 4.0 Provision for Financial Guarantee Liabilities 0.2 11.8 -98.3 -0.5 N.A. G&A Expenses 1,459.2 1,513.9 -3.6 1,814.3 -19.6 Provision for Credit Losses 243.7 191.7 27.1 210.4 15.8 G&A Expenses & CIR (bn won, %) Provision for Credit Losses & CCR (bn won, %) 61.3 70.2 55.2 54.5 54.9 52.8 53.2 0.44 57.4 56.0 0.25 51.8 50.9 50.4 50.0 0.22 0.20 0.21 0.20 0.21 50.5 1,037 434 484 345 1,041 389 5,284 5,485 5,787 674 670 539 548 77 4,135 4,188 59 244 192 1,436 1,400 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 G&A Expenses Non-recurring items CIR CIR(Excl. Non-recurring items) Provision for Credit Losses CCR Note) Non-recurring items include ERP, digitalization costs, etc. 8 III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ Financial Position Overview Group Financial Position Group Assets (tn won) tn won, % Assets Cash & Due from Financial Institutions FVTPL1)Assets Financial Investments Loans Property & Equipment Other Assets Liabilities FVTPL1)Liabilities Deposits Debts Debentures Other Liabilities Shareholder's Equity Share Capital Hybrid Securities Capital Surplus Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Retained Earnings Treasury Shares Non-Controlling Interests 2020.3 2019.3 YoY 2019.12 YTD 544.9 490.7 11.0 518.5 5.1 23.1 19.2 20.3 20.8 11.1 57.1 49.5 15.4 53.5 6.7 73.5 64.7 13.6 71.8 2.4 351.4 320.9 9.5 339.7 3.4 7.9 7.0 12.9 7.9 0.0 31.9 29.4 8.5 24.8 28.6 506.1 454.9 11.3 479.4 5.6 12.7 16.4 -22.6 15.4 -17.5 317.8 282.7 12.4 305.6 4.0 41.8 31.0 34.8 37.8 10.6 54.2 51.7 4.8 50.9 6.5 79.6 73.1 8.9 69.7 14.2 38.8 35.8 8.4 39.1 -0.8 2.1 2.1 - 2.1 - 0.4 - - 0.4 0.0 17.1 17.1 0.0 17.1 0.0 0.1 0.4 -75.0 0.3 -66.7 19.6 17.3 13.3 19.7 -0.5 -1.1 -1.1 N.A. -1.1 N.A. 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.0 518.5 544.9 479.6 23.7 25.0 436.8 23.0 22.5 22.2 37.1 36.6 19.5 20.5 54.0 375.7 34.8 47.8 17.7 329.1 20.4 32.4 45.1 16.6 15.8 37.4 16.1 32.4 387.4 406.3 6.1 329.8 357.0 307.1 290.3 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020.3 Bank Securities Insurance Card Others(Incl. Adjustment for consolidation) Note) Based on each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statements for group reporting Group AUM (tn won) 252.7 271.0 266.4 234.9 28.3 216.6 30.8 29.0 25.8 22.4 59.2 60.5 51.0 50.6 52.7 120.4 19.1 115.2 123.3 131.8 121.7 97.8 47.5 Group Total Assets 2) 810.2 744.8 8.8 789.6 2.6 AUM 3) 266.4 255.0 4.5 271.0 -1.7 Note 1) Fair Value Through Profit or Loss Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statement for group reporting and AUM Including the Bank's trust asset not subject to group reporting 19.6 43.7 43.3 47.6 51.7 55.2 34.2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020.3 Bank Trust Securities Asset Management Real Estate Trust & Others 9 III.1Q20 Financial Analysis _ Assets & Liabilities Bank Loans in Won tn won, % 2020.3 2019.3 YoY 2019.12 YTD Household 152.6 142.3 7.2 147.9 3.2 Mortgage 82.1 71.7 14.5 77.2 6.3 General 70.5 70.6 -0.1 70.7 -0.3 [Home Equity] 31.0 33.6 -7.7 31.8 -2.5 Corporate 127.8 115.8 10.4 121.1 5.5 SME 106.4 98.2 8.4 103.3 3.0 [SOHO] 70.8 65.5 8.1 69.2 2.3 Large Corp. etc. 21.4 17.6 21.6 17.8 20.2 Total 280.4 258.1 8.6 269.0 4.2 Bank Deposits & Debentures in Won tn won, % 2020.3 2019.3 YoY 2019.12 YTD Deposits 290.7 263.1 10.5 281.6 3.2 Core Deposits 130.0 115.7 12.4 124.5 4.4 Time & Savings 157.1 143.0 9.9 152.9 2.7 [Time & Deposits] 144.0 130.1 10.7 139.1 3.5 CD, RP, etc. 3.6 4.4 -18.2 4.2 -14.3 Debentures 15.0 16.2 -7.4 13.0 15.4 Total 305.7 279.3 9.5 294.6 3.8 Loan Portfolio & LDR (tn won, %) 99.0 98.7 98.8 99.6 94.1 98.0 207.3 220.6 234.9 257.4 269.0 280.4 8.1 6.8 7.0 6.6 7.6 8.2 12.1 12.3 12.4 12.7 12.7 12.9 23.3 24.4 25.6 25.5 25.7 25.3 29.9 29.3 29.4 27.7 26.3 25.1 25.8 26.5 26.5 26.4 28.7 29.3 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020.3 Mortgage General SOHO SME(Excl. SOHO) Large Corp. Etc. LDR Note) Based on new LDR rule from 2020 Card Assets tn won, % 2020.3 2019.3 YoY 2019.12 YTD Credit Card 17.7 16.9 4.7 18.6 -4.8 Credit Sales 11.1 10.7 3.7 12.0 -7.5 [Installments] 4.9 4.7 4.3 5.1 -3.9 Card Loans 5.5 5.0 10.0 5.3 3.8 Cash Advance 1.2 1.2 0.0 1.2 0.0 Factoring, etc. 3.5 2.4 45.8 3.3 6.1 Total 21.2 19.3 9.8 21.9 -3.2 10 IV.1Q20 Asset Quality _ Group Overview Group Asset Quality bn won, % 2020.3 2019.3 YoY 2019.12 YTD Total Loans for NPL 348,356.8 316,993.3 9.9 334,552.5 4.1 Classification Precautionary 2,630.1 2,494.6 5.4 2,608.4 0.8 Substandard 704.7 722.9 -2.5 662.5 6.4 Doubtful 711.4 843.1 -15.6 700.9 1.5 Estimated Loss 341.9 343.8 -0.6 288.4 18.6 Substandard & Below 1,758.0 1,909.8 -7.9 1,651.8 6.4 Loans(NPL)(A) NPL Ratio 0.50% 0.60% -0.10%p 0.49% 0.01%p Loan Loss Reserves(B) 2,485.1 2,640.0 -5.9 2,430.0 2.3 NPL Coverage Ratio(B/A) 141.4% 138.2% 3.2%p 147.1% -5.7%p Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's figures Credit Cost Ratio (%) Precautionary & Below Ratio / NPL Ratio (%) 1.56 1.50 1.46 1.42 1.39 1.40 1.38 1.27 1.26 0.70 0.66 0.61 0.61 0.60 0.59 0.55 0.49 0.50 '18.3 '18.6 '18.9 '18.12 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 Precautionary & Below Ratio NPL Ratio NPL Coverage Ratio (%) 2.51 2.44 2.25 2.17 2.232.062.15 2.14 2.03 292.9 289.8 283.7 278.1 268.6 262.4 263.4 246.6 249.6 0.23 0.13 0.170.30 0.21 0.15 0.21 0.25 0.25 133.3 135.6 137.9 138.9 138.2 132.8 135.6 147.1 141.4 0.08 -0.05 -0.01 0.13 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 0.05 -0.03 1Q19 2Q19 0.06 0.08 0.11 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 117.6 119.8 '18.3 '18.6 122.0 122.3 120.2 115.3 118.1 130.2 126.7 '18.9 '18.12 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 Group Bank Card Group Bank Card 11 IV.1Q20 Asset Quality _ Bank & Card Bank Asset Quality Delinquency Ratio (%) bn won, % 2020.3 2019.3 YoY 2019.12 YTD Total Loans for NPL 302,292.4 275,130.1 9.9 288,896.7 4.6 Classification 1.24 1.23 1.20 1.32 1.251.16 1.111.24 Precautionary 1,195.8 1,262.9 5.0 1,249.2 -4.3 Substandard 608.7 634.6 -4.1 590.4 3.1 Doubtful 348.0 468.2 -25.7 350.2 -0.6 Estimated Loss 135.8 184.3 -26.3 116.6 16.5 NPL Ratio 0.36% 0.47% -0.11%p 0.37% -0.01%p NPL Coverage Ratio 126.7% 120.2% 6.5%p 130.2% -3.5%p 0.35 0.24 0.23 2016 2017 2018 0.27 0.26 0.29 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 Bank Card 0.24 0.24 '19.12 '20.3 Card Asset Quality bn won, % 2020.3 2019.3 YoY 2019.12 YTD Total Loans for NPL 21,235.6 19,286.8 10.1 21,922.4 -3.1 Classification Precautionary 838.2 787.2 6.5 875.1 -4.2 1.30 1.40 1.38 0.74 0.58 0.48 NPL Ratio (%) 1.46 1.46 1.49 1.37 1.51 0.47 0.45 0.41 0.37 0.36 Substandard 3.1 3.0 4.9 3.6 -12.6 Doubtful 236.7 231.5 2.3 223.0 6.2 Estimated Loss 80.9 46.9 72.4 73.0 10.8 NPL Ratio 1.51% 1.46% 0.05%p 1.37% 0.14%p NPL Coverage Ratio 249.6% 268.6% -19.0%p 263.4% -13.8%p Provision for Loan Losses bn won, % 1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Bank 78.7 35.7 120.4 54.1 45.5 Household 67.4 55.1 22.3 68.3 -1.3 Corporate 11.3 -19.4 N.A. -14.2 N.A. Card 109.0 108.1 0.8 115.7 -5.8 2016 2017 2018 '19.3 '19.6 '19.9 '19.12 '20.3 Bank Card Bank Credit Cost Ratio (%) 0.22 0.16 0.14 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.10 0.13 0.11 0.11 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.08 -0.03 0.01 0.01 0.03 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 -0.04 -0.20 2016 2017 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Bank Household Corporate 12 V.Appendix_ Overview of Group Subsidiaries1)(1Q20) (bn won) Ownership Assets Shareholder's Equity Profit for the Period ROA2) ROE2) KB Kookmin Bank 100.0% 406,255.6 28,622.3 586.3 0.59% 8.18% KB Securities 100.0% 54,009.3 4,619.8 -21.4 n.a. n.a. KB Insurance 100.0% 37,122.3 3,978.7 77.2 0.84% 7.93% KB Kookmin Card 100.0% 22,462.9 4,030.1 82.1 1.45% 8.16% KB Asset Management 100.0% 392.9 169.7 4.4 5.04% 9.70% KB Capital 100.0% 11,504.8 1,241.6 39.3 1.42% 13.29% KB Life Insurance 100.0% 9,461.4 610.8 5.9 0.25% 3.87% KB Real Estate Trust 100.0% 374.1 283.8 21.0 22.46% 29.30% KB Savings Bank 100.0% 1,403.4 212.7 3.4 0.99% 6.43% KB Investment 100.0% 761.7 209.5 -5.3 n.a. n.a. KB Data Systems 100.0% 44.1 21.8 1.1 10.31% 20.82% KB Credit Information 100.0% 27.9 15.1 0.2 2.89% 5.36% Note 1) Based on each subsidiary's financial statements for group reporting 2) Annualized 13 V.Appendix_ Condensed Income Statement by Subsidiaries (bn won) Group 1Q20 KB Kookmin KB Securities KB Insurance KB Kookmin KB Asset KB Capital KB Life Others 1) Bank Card Management Insurance Net Interest Income 2,349.2 1,637.5 124.2 154.4 318.2 0.2 80.5 36.2 -2.0 Net Fee & Commission Income 670.1 285.8 174.3 -40.7 82.9 29.5 112.1 -3.5 29.7 Other Operating Profit -277.3 -126.9 -124.6 195.2 -62.3 -10.1 -86.1 -8.8 -53.7 Gross Operating Income 2,742.0 1,796.4 173.9 308.9 338.8 19.6 106.5 23.9 -26.0 G&A Expenses 1,459.2 887.2 181.7 211.9 111.7 12.7 25.4 17.4 11.2 Provision for Credit Losses 243.7 76.6 20.8 -2.5 116.1 0.0 28.3 -1.1 5.5 Net Operating Profit 1,039.1 832.6 -28.6 99.5 111.0 6.9 52.8 7.6 -42.7 Net Non-Operating Profit -19.7 -35.2 2.9 5.5 -0.8 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 8.3 Profit for the Period 738.9 586.3 -21.4 77.2 82.1 4.4 40.0 5.9 -35.6 Profit attributable to 729.5 586.3 -21.4 77.2 82.1 4.4 39.3 5.9 -44.3 controlling interests (bn won) Group 1Q19 KB Kookmin KB Securities KB Insurance KB Kookmin KB Asset KB Capital KB Life Others 1) Bank Card Insurance Management Net Interest Income 2,252.1 1,552.4 127.7 153.3 303.9 0.2 76.5 43.3 -5.2 Net Fee & Commission Income 550.6 274.8 134.4 -38.4 62.0 27.5 69.9 -3.1 23.5 Other Operating Profit 62.1 -26.4 16.4 181.2 -49.9 5.6 -49.8 -10.3 -4.7 Gross Operating Income 2,864.8 1,800.8 278.5 296.1 316.0 33.3 96.6 29.9 13.6 G&A Expenses 1,513.9 970.8 168.5 203.2 99.0 12.7 23.8 16.9 19.0 Provision for Credit Losses 191.7 54.4 1.2 -5.9 112.4 0.1 30.9 -0.2 -1.2 Net Operating Profit 1,159.2 775.6 108.8 98.8 104.6 20.5 41.9 13.2 -4.2 Net Non-Operating Profit 6.7 1.0 4.3 4.3 -1.4 -0.1 1.1 -0.1 -2.4 Profit for the Period 845.9 572.8 80.9 75.4 78.0 15.1 32.8 9.1 -18.2 Profit attributable to 845.7 572.8 80.9 75.3 78.0 15.1 32.4 9.1 -17.9 controlling interests Note 1) Includes financial results of the holding company, the other subsidiaries and adjustment for consolidation 14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 08:57:01 UTC 0 Latest news on KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 04:58a KB FINANCIAL : 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Release PU 04/10 KB FINANCIAL : to Buy Prudential Financial's Korean Unit for $1.87 Billion DJ 02/06 KB FINANCIAL : FY 2019 Earnings Release PU 02/06 KB FINANCIAL : 4Q Net Profit Jumped 178% on year DJ 2019 KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 KB FINANCIAL : South Korea-Based KB Financial's 3Q Net Profit Fell 1.4% DJ 2019 KB FINANCIAL : 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings Release PU 2019 South Korea to probe interest rate derivatives sales RE 2019 KB FINANCIAL : 2Q Net Profit Up 4.7% on Year DJ 2019 KB FINANCIAL : One-person households becoming 'new normal' AQ