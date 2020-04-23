Log in
KB Financial : 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Release

04/23/2020 | 04:58am EDT

1Q20 Business Results

April, 2020

Contents

  1. 1Q20 Financial Highlights
  1. 1Q20 Key Takeaways III. 1Q20 Financial Analysis IV. 1Q20 Asset Quality

V. Appendix

Disclaimer Statement

  1. The consolidated financial information of KB Financial Group Inc. (the "Group") presented herein is based on the Korean International Financial ReportingStandards(K-IFRS). It is currently being reviewed by the Group's independent auditor, and accordingly, is subject to change.
  2. The consolidated financial reports presented herein is based on KoreanIFRS9(K-IFRS9). Note that the financial results for years before 2017 contained herein have not been restated retrospectively.
  3. From 2018, for better peer comparison purpose, the Group reclassified certain interest income out of Net Gain/Loss on Financial Assets at FVPL under Other Operating Profit to Interest Income under Net Interest Income. Note that beginning from the financial results for 2017 contained herein have been restated retrospectively.
  4. As KB Insurance and KB Capital becamewholly-owned subsidiaries of the Group on July 7, 2017, the financial results of KB Insurance and KB Capital have been fully consolidated in the Group's financial statements since 3Q17.
  5. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

I.1Q20 Financial Highlights _ Overview

Group Profitability Overview

bn won, %

1Q20

1Q19

YoY

4Q19

QoQ

Net Interest Income

2,349.2

2,252.1

4.3

2,328.2

0.9

Net Fee & Commission Income

670.1

550.6

21.7

638.5

4.9

Other Operating Profit

-277.3

62.1

N.A.

-169.0

N.A.

Gross Operating Income

2,742.0

2,864.8

-4.3

2,797.7

-2.0

G&A Expenses

1,459.2

1,513.9

-3.6

1,814.3

-19.6

Provision for Credit Losses

243.7

191.7

27.1

210.4

15.8

Net Operating Profit

1,039.1

1,159.2

-10.4

773.0

34.4

Highlights

Net Profit for 1Q20

729.5 bn

(+36.4% QoQ)

Increased 36.4% QoQ as seasonal items such as ERP costs eliminated, but declined YoY due to other operating losses despite solid growth in interest and fee & commission income

Net Interest Income for 1Q20

2,349.2 bn

(+4.3% YoY)

Steadily increased by 4.3% largely driven by bank and card asset growth, overcoming NIM pressure from rate cuts and Loan Conversion Program

Net Non-Operating Profit

-19.7

6.7

N.A.

-24.0

N.A.

Profit for the Period

738.9

845.9

-12.6

535.1

38.1

Profit attributable

729.5

845.7

-13.7

534.7

36.4

to controlling interests

Group Net Profit (bn won)

Net Fee & Commision for 1Q20

670.1 bn

(+21.7% YoY)

Expanded by W119.5bn, 21.7% YoY mainly due to improved brokerage and IB businesses as well as better card operation

G&A Expenses for 1Q20

1,459.2 bn

(-19.6%QoQ)

Reduced by 19.6% QoQ and 3.6% YoY respectively as seasonal costs related to ERP and employee welfare fund disappeared

5-year CAGR 19%

3,311

3,312

3,061

730

2,144

+36.4%

535

1,698

1,401

1Q20 Loan Growth (YTD)

+4.2%

(Bank Loans in Won)

Continued solid growth driven by balanced corporate lendings across the sector as well as Jeonse and unsecured loans in household

Credit Cost for 1Q20

0.25%

(Bank 0.11%)

Maintained subnormal level of credit cost despite the absence of large-scale reversals and one-off provisioning, proving KB's high level of risk management

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

4Q19

1Q20

Note) Based on profit attributable to controlling interests

  • Non-recurringitems for 1Q20 (before tax)
  • (KB Securities) Lime AssetMgmt-related losses including TRS valuation losses: W40bn
  • (Kookmin Bank) CVA(Credit Valuation Adjustment) losses: W34bn
  • (KB Securities) Provisioning for receivables arised from brokerage business: W19bn

2

I.1Q20 Financial Highlights_ Key Financial Indicators (1)

Group ROA·ROE (%)

Loans in Won Growth (tn won, %)

NIM (%)

10.18

8.82

8.93

8.66

3.0

0.3

0.7

0.5

4.2

1.98 1.97

7.26

7.64

0.63

0.82

0.66

0.66

0.56

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

ROA

ROE

ROE(Excl. Non-recurring items)

258

260

261

269

280

128

121

116

117

118

2.5

5.5

1.2

-0.3

0.8

148

142

143

143

152

3.4

3.2

0.7

0.2

0.3

'19.3

'19.6

'19.9

'19.12

'20.3

Household

Corporate

Total Growth(QoQ)

Household Growth(QoQ)

Corporate Growth(QoQ)

1.94

1.94

1.84

1.88

1.71 1.70 1.67

1.67

1.56

1.61

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Group NIM Bank NIM

Secured solid earnings fundamental based on revenue diversification

    • cost efficiency
  • 1Q20 ROE, on a recurring basis, recorded 8.66%
  • Earnings fundamental remains solid other than temporary other operating losses prompted by financial market volatility
  • KB continues to diversify revenue sources and improve cost efficiency in response to unfavorable financial environment

Secured stable interest income stream

based on solid loan growth

  • Loans in Won of the Bank grew by W11tn, 4.2% QoQ, amounting to W280tn
  • Household loans continued quality growth by 3.2% QoQ to W152tn, driven by Jeonse loans and specially- arranged unsecured loans for prime customers
  • Corporateloangrowthmarked5.5%QoQattributable to the increasing demand from large corporations and SMEs

Prudent NIM management

with advanced pricing strategy

while applying flexible lending policy

  • 1Q20 Group NIM and Bank NIM recorded 1.84%,
    1.56% respectively
  • 1Q Bank NIM fell 5bp QoQ mainly due to decline of market rates and Loan Conversion Program despite steady increase of low cost deposit and overall funding cost reduction
  • 1Q Group NIM fell 4bp QoQ due to higher yield from credit card assets despite Bank NIM contraction

3

I.1Q20 Financial Highlights_ Key Financial Indicators (2)

Group Cost-Income Ratio(CIR) (%)

70.2

Credit Cost Ratio(CCR) (%)

Group BIS Ratio (Basel III, %)

15.27 15.23

55.2 54.554.953.2

57.4

51.8 50.550.950.0

0.22 0.20

0.11

0.05

0.25

0.21 0.20

0.04

0.04

0.11

14.60

14.48

14.02

14.60

14.37

13.97

13.86

13.23

14.60

14.25

13.97

13.58

12.96

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

CIR

CIR(Excl. non-recurring items)

Group CCR

Bank CCR

2016

2017

2018

2019

'20.3(e)

BIS

Tier1

CET1

Continue to improve cost efficiency through group-wide cost control

Prudent asset quality management

Secured the industry-highest

& proved risk management

capital buffer against recession

  • 1Q20 CIR marked 53.2%, but CIR excluding non- recurring items such as digitalization costs and CVA losses recorded 50.0%
  • CIRs, on a recurring basis, have been under control at around 50% level over the last four consecutive years
  • KB is executing desciplined cost control by revisiting every expense except for investment for future sustainable growth
  • 1Q20 Group CCR and Bank CCR recorded 0.25%,
    0.11% respectively
  • Slightly increased due to the absence of large- scale reversals andone-off provisioning, but remains subnormal level
  • Proved KB's conservative provisioning policy and competency in risk management in the midst of economic recession
  • Group BIS and CET1 ratios are to mark 14.02%, 12.96% respectively as of the end of 1Q20
  • Contracted QoQ mainly due to RWA increase attributable to corporateloan-driven asset growth and financial market volatility
  • Bank BIS and CET1 ratios are expected to record 15.00%, 13.56%, respectively as of the end of 1Q20

4

II.1Q20 Key Takeaways_ Profitability Management in

Management strategy against financial market volatility

Major Losses from 1Q20 Capital Market Operation

Increased market volatility led to losses in our capital market operation

  • Although bonds in Korean Won recognized valuation gains upon decline of market rates,
  • Bonds in foreign currencies recognized losses due towidening credit spreads
  • CVA(Credit Valuation Adjustment) measuringcounter-partycredit risk increasedfor OTC derivatives
  • Trading operations incurredlosses from hedging on ELSdue to increased volatility in major benchmark indices, exchange rates, and interest rates

Changing Financial Environment

Management Strategy against unprecedented changes of business environment

Customized strategies in strengthening IB and WM businesses

Expand market dominance and enhance profitability in IB business by reorganizing strategies in core areas

  • Expand core competitiveness in underwriting
  • Strengthen ECM market dominance through preemptive funding arrangements to companies with high funding demands
  • Secure new deals geared towards improving financials through asset sales, securitization and originate new deals geared towards mitigating credit and liquidity risk

Strengthen competitiveness of WM products by providing customized investment products

Strategies in responding to increased volatility in the capital market

Respond promptly to signs of market stabilization, while maintaining conservative approach in our capital market operations

  • Build strategic positions on foreign currency bonds while maintaining"Hold-and-Carry."Foreign currency bonds held are mostly investment gradeand the bond market can be stabilized on the back of expansionary fiscal policy
  • Negative impact from increase in CVAdue to exchange rate hikes and credit spread increase is expected to be temporary and to be reduced upon market stabilization
  • Minimize loss byadjusting ELS hedging positions and improve the overall stabilityin our ELS trading byre-establishingfundamental strategies such as changing the proportion of foreign market indices
  • Design and supply products that satisfy changes in customer needs by providingless-risky products with lower barrier and knock-in, ELS and ELB products with limited loss territory, and ETF and ETN products with lower volatility

Reinforce the competitiveness of digital channels

Respond proactively to changes in digital banking trends

  • (Loan) Expandnon-face-to-face product line-up and improve customer convenience by enhancing UI/UX of loan maturity extension, limit increase and etc
  • (WM) Expand sales of public offering ELF products and introduceone-stop service to pension products online to secure differentiated channel competitiveness
  • (Card) Expand card sales by online and strengthennon-face-to-face marketing channel to increase market share

Diversifying investment portfolio and improving capital market operations

Diversify investment portfolio and improve capital market operations in responding to low-growth,low-interest rate environment

  • Improve profitability of capital market operations by diversifying our investment products with a strategic focus on foreign currency bonds and investment grade corporate bonds as well as strengthen flow business of derivatives sales to generate stable stream of revenue
  • Make new investments in alternative assets considering liquidity, convertibility to cash, vulnerability, and risk pertaining to each asset class as well as being responsive to financial environment changes

Secure growth opportunities through global expansion

Increase profit contribution from overseas after

(bn won)

83.5

acquiring PRASAC in Cambodia

+ 160.3%

·Kookmin Bank acquired 70% of PRASAC's total shares on April10

52.1

52.1

Continue to pursue organic growth through channel

expansion

FY2019 Profit contribution from overseas

·Secured approvals for four additional MFI branches in Myanmar

when incorporating PRASAC

while continuing our efforts to obtain a banking licence

Group's Global Business NP

PRASAC NP Contribution

5

III.1Q20 Financial Analysis _ Net Interest Income

Group Net Interest Income

bn won, %

1Q20

1Q19

YoY

4Q19

QoQ

Interest Income

3,620.0

3,646.4

-0.7

3,627.2

-0.2

Loans

3,003.0

3,069.3

-2.2

3,041.3

-1.3

Financial Investments

511.6

508.7

0.6

507.5

0.8

Other

105.4

68.4

54.1

78.4

34.4

Interest Expense

1,270.8

1,394.3

-8.9

1,299.0

-2.2

Deposits

788.9

891.4

-11.5

830.2

-5.0

Debts & Debentures

453.9

471.0

-3.6

440.2

3.1

Other

28.0

31.9

-12.2

28.6

-2.1

Net Interest Income

2,349.2

2,252.1

4.3

2,328.2

0.9

Net Interest Income (bn won)

Loan Growth (tn won, %)

280

269

257

258

260

261

252

239

244

9.6

7.3

4.0

4.5

0.9

1.4

4.2

3.2

3.0

1.8

2.1

2.1

0.3

0.7

0.5

'18.3

'18.6

'18.9

'18.12

'19.3

'19.6

'19.9

'19.12

'20.3

Bank Loans in Won

Growth(QoQ)

Growth(YTD)

NIM (%)

8,905

9,197

8,247

6,203

6,403

2,349

2,252

2.01

2.00

1.99

1.98

1.97

1.99

1.98

1.94

1.71

1.71

1.72

1.71

1.70

1.71

1.67

1.70

1.94

1.88

1.84

1.67

1.61

1.56

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Group

Bank

Cumulative

6

III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ Net Non-Interest Income

Group Net Non-Interest Income

bn won, %

1Q20

1Q19

YoY

4Q19

QoQ

Net Fee & Commission Income

670.1

550.6

21.7

638.5

4.9

Credit Card Fees

112.5

100.6

11.8

134.4

-16.3

Trusts

136.5

129.5

5.4

131.6

3.7

Agent Activity Fees

50.0

37.4

33.7

48.5

3.1

(Incl. Bancassurance)

Represent Securities

40.4

34.8

16.1

34.2

18.1

(Incl. ITC Products)

Banking Activity Fees

49.9

52.8

-5.5

50.9

-2.0

Securities Business

144.8

99.9

44.9

124.8

16.0

Other

136.0

95.6

42.3

114.1

19.2

Other Operating Income

-277.3

62.1

N.A.

-169.0

N.A.

Net Non-Interest Income

392.8

612.7

-35.9

469.5

-16.3

Net Fee & Commission Income Contribution

49.9%

42.3%

1Q19

1Q20

50.1%

57.7%

Bank

Non-banking

Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting

Net Fee & Commission Income (bn won)

2,243

2,355

2,050

230

380

1,535

1,585

240

265

262

133

+21.7% 670

172

212

552

625

580

551

109

92

127

80

98

193

83

62

174

1,156

1,088

1,125

1,123

1,133

134

275

286

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

Bank Securities Card

Others(Incl. adjustment for consolidation)

Note) Based on each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting

Composition of Net Fee & Commission Income(1Q20, bn won)

22

102

36

104

99

Bank

Non-Bank

75

46

75

52

66

Bancassurance

Mutual Fund Sales etc.

Brokerage

Credit Card

Trusts

Trusts

Banking Activities

IB

Others

Others(Incl. subsidiaries related activities)

Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's Net Fee & Commission Income on the financial statements for group reporting

7

III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ G&A Expenses & Provision for Credit Losses

Group G&A Expenses

Group Provision for Credit Losses

bn won, %

1Q20

1Q19

YoY

4Q19

QoQ

bn won, %

1Q20

1Q19

YoY

4Q19

QoQ

Employee Benefits

878.5

993.3

-11.6

1,158.5

-24.2

Provision for Loan Losses

243.5

156.5

55.6

216.8

12.3

Depreciation & Amortization

211.7

177.4

19.3

226.1

-6.4

Provision for Guarantees

-0.5

18.3

N.A.

-6.3

N.A.

Administrative Expenses

316.7

292.9

8.1

379.4

-16.5

Provision for Unused Commitments

0.5

5.1

-90.2

0.4

25.0

Others

52.3

50.3

4.0

50.3

4.0

Provision for Financial Guarantee Liabilities

0.2

11.8

-98.3

-0.5

N.A.

G&A Expenses

1,459.2

1,513.9

-3.6

1,814.3

-19.6

Provision for Credit Losses

243.7

191.7

27.1

210.4

15.8

G&A Expenses & CIR (bn won, %)

Provision for Credit Losses & CCR (bn won, %)

61.3

70.2

55.2

54.5

54.9

52.8

53.2

0.44

57.4

56.0

0.25

51.8

50.9

50.4

50.0

0.22

0.20

0.21

0.20

0.21

50.5

1,037

434

484

345

1,041

389

5,284

5,485

5,787

674

670

539

548

77

4,135

4,188

59

244

192

1,436

1,400

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q19

1Q20

G&A Expenses

Non-recurring items

CIR

CIR(Excl. Non-recurring items)

Provision for Credit Losses

CCR

Note) Non-recurring items include ERP, digitalization costs, etc.

8

III.1Q20 Financial Analysis_ Financial Position Overview

Group Financial Position

Group Assets (tn won)

tn won, %

Assets

Cash & Due from Financial Institutions FVTPL1)Assets

Financial Investments Loans

Property & Equipment Other Assets

Liabilities

FVTPL1)Liabilities

Deposits

Debts

Debentures

Other Liabilities

Shareholder's Equity

Share Capital

Hybrid Securities

Capital Surplus

Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income

Retained Earnings

Treasury Shares

Non-Controlling Interests

2020.3

2019.3

YoY

2019.12

YTD

544.9

490.7

11.0

518.5

5.1

23.1

19.2

20.3

20.8

11.1

57.1

49.5

15.4

53.5

6.7

73.5

64.7

13.6

71.8

2.4

351.4

320.9

9.5

339.7

3.4

7.9

7.0

12.9

7.9

0.0

31.9

29.4

8.5

24.8

28.6

506.1

454.9

11.3

479.4

5.6

12.7

16.4

-22.6

15.4

-17.5

317.8

282.7

12.4

305.6

4.0

41.8

31.0

34.8

37.8

10.6

54.2

51.7

4.8

50.9

6.5

79.6

73.1

8.9

69.7

14.2

38.8

35.8

8.4

39.1

-0.8

2.1

2.1

-

2.1

-

0.4

-

-

0.4

0.0

17.1

17.1

0.0

17.1

0.0

0.1

0.4

-75.0

0.3

-66.7

19.6

17.3

13.3

19.7

-0.5

-1.1

-1.1

N.A.

-1.1

N.A.

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.6

0.0

518.5

544.9

479.6

23.7

25.0

436.8

23.0

22.5

22.2

37.1

36.6

19.5

20.5

54.0

375.7

34.8

47.8

17.7

329.1

20.4

32.4

45.1

16.6

15.8

37.4

16.1

32.4

387.4

406.3

6.1

329.8

357.0

307.1

290.3

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020.3

Bank

Securities

Insurance

Card

Others(Incl. Adjustment for consolidation)

Note) Based on each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statements for group reporting

Group AUM (tn won)

252.7

271.0

266.4

234.9

28.3

216.6

30.8

29.0

25.8

22.4

59.2

60.5

51.0

50.6

52.7

120.4

19.1

115.2

123.3

131.8

121.7

97.8

47.5

Group Total Assets 2)

810.2

744.8

8.8

789.6

2.6

AUM 3)

266.4

255.0

4.5

271.0

-1.7

Note 1) Fair Value Through Profit or Loss

  1. Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's total assets on the financial statement for group reporting and AUM
  2. Including the Bank's trust asset not subject to group reporting

19.6

43.7

43.3

47.6

51.7

55.2

34.2

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020.3

Bank Trust

Securities

Asset Management

Real Estate Trust & Others

9

III.1Q20 Financial Analysis _ Assets & Liabilities

Bank Loans in Won

tn won, %

2020.3

2019.3

YoY

2019.12

YTD

Household

152.6

142.3

7.2

147.9

3.2

Mortgage

82.1

71.7

14.5

77.2

6.3

General

70.5

70.6

-0.1

70.7

-0.3

[Home Equity]

31.0

33.6

-7.7

31.8

-2.5

Corporate

127.8

115.8

10.4

121.1

5.5

SME

106.4

98.2

8.4

103.3

3.0

[SOHO]

70.8

65.5

8.1

69.2

2.3

Large Corp. etc.

21.4

17.6

21.6

17.8

20.2

Total

280.4

258.1

8.6

269.0

4.2

Bank Deposits & Debentures in Won

tn won, %

2020.3

2019.3

YoY

2019.12

YTD

Deposits

290.7

263.1

10.5

281.6

3.2

Core Deposits

130.0

115.7

12.4

124.5

4.4

Time & Savings

157.1

143.0

9.9

152.9

2.7

[Time & Deposits]

144.0

130.1

10.7

139.1

3.5

CD, RP, etc.

3.6

4.4

-18.2

4.2

-14.3

Debentures

15.0

16.2

-7.4

13.0

15.4

Total

305.7

279.3

9.5

294.6

3.8

Loan Portfolio & LDR (tn won, %)

99.0

98.7

98.8

99.6

94.1

98.0

207.3

220.6

234.9

257.4

269.0

280.4

8.1

6.8

7.0

6.6

7.6

8.2

12.1

12.3

12.4

12.7

12.7

12.9

23.3

24.4

25.6

25.5

25.7

25.3

29.9

29.3

29.4

27.7

26.3

25.1

25.8

26.5

26.5

26.4

28.7

29.3

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020.3

Mortgage

General

SOHO

SME(Excl. SOHO)

Large Corp. Etc.

LDR

Note) Based on new LDR rule from 2020

Card Assets

tn won, %

2020.3

2019.3

YoY

2019.12

YTD

Credit Card

17.7

16.9

4.7

18.6

-4.8

Credit Sales

11.1

10.7

3.7

12.0

-7.5

[Installments]

4.9

4.7

4.3

5.1

-3.9

Card Loans

5.5

5.0

10.0

5.3

3.8

Cash Advance

1.2

1.2

0.0

1.2

0.0

Factoring, etc.

3.5

2.4

45.8

3.3

6.1

Total

21.2

19.3

9.8

21.9

-3.2

10

IV.1Q20 Asset Quality _ Group Overview

Group Asset Quality

bn won, %

2020.3

2019.3

YoY

2019.12

YTD

Total Loans for NPL

348,356.8

316,993.3

9.9

334,552.5

4.1

Classification

Precautionary

2,630.1

2,494.6

5.4

2,608.4

0.8

Substandard

704.7

722.9

-2.5

662.5

6.4

Doubtful

711.4

843.1

-15.6

700.9

1.5

Estimated Loss

341.9

343.8

-0.6

288.4

18.6

Substandard & Below

1,758.0

1,909.8

-7.9

1,651.8

6.4

Loans(NPL)(A)

NPL Ratio

0.50%

0.60%

-0.10%p

0.49%

0.01%p

Loan Loss Reserves(B)

2,485.1

2,640.0

-5.9

2,430.0

2.3

NPL Coverage Ratio(B/A)

141.4%

138.2%

3.2%p

147.1%

-5.7%p

Note) Based on simple arithmetic sum of each subsidiary's figures

Credit Cost Ratio (%)

Precautionary & Below Ratio / NPL Ratio (%)

1.56

1.50

1.46

1.42

1.39

1.40

1.38

1.27

1.26

0.70

0.66

0.61

0.61

0.60

0.59

0.55

0.49

0.50

'18.3

'18.6

'18.9

'18.12

'19.3

'19.6

'19.9

'19.12

'20.3

Precautionary & Below Ratio

NPL Ratio

NPL Coverage Ratio (%)

2.51

2.44

2.25

2.17

2.232.062.15 2.14 2.03

292.9

289.8

283.7

278.1

268.6

262.4

263.4

246.6

249.6

0.23 0.13 0.170.30

0.21

0.15

0.21

0.25

0.25

133.3

135.6

137.9

138.9

138.2

132.8

135.6

147.1

141.4

0.08

-0.05

-0.01

0.13

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

0.05

-0.03

1Q19 2Q19

0.06

0.08

0.11

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

117.6 119.8

'18.3 '18.6

122.0

122.3

120.2

115.3

118.1

130.2

126.7

'18.9

'18.12

'19.3

'19.6

'19.9

'19.12

'20.3

Group Bank Card

Group

Bank

Card

11

IV.1Q20 Asset Quality _ Bank & Card

Bank Asset Quality

Delinquency Ratio (%)

bn won, %

2020.3

2019.3

YoY

2019.12

YTD

Total Loans for NPL

302,292.4

275,130.1

9.9

288,896.7

4.6

Classification

1.24 1.23 1.20

1.32 1.251.16 1.111.24

Precautionary

1,195.8

1,262.9

5.0

1,249.2

-4.3

Substandard

608.7

634.6

-4.1

590.4

3.1

Doubtful

348.0

468.2

-25.7

350.2

-0.6

Estimated Loss

135.8

184.3

-26.3

116.6

16.5

NPL Ratio

0.36%

0.47%

-0.11%p

0.37%

-0.01%p

NPL Coverage Ratio

126.7%

120.2%

6.5%p

130.2%

-3.5%p

0.35 0.24 0.23

2016 2017 2018

0.27

0.26

0.29

'19.3

'19.6

'19.9

Bank

Card

0.24 0.24

'19.12 '20.3

Card Asset Quality

bn won, %

2020.3

2019.3

YoY

2019.12

YTD

Total Loans for NPL

21,235.6

19,286.8

10.1

21,922.4

-3.1

Classification

Precautionary

838.2

787.2

6.5

875.1

-4.2

1.30

1.40

1.38

0.74

0.58

0.48

NPL Ratio (%)

1.46

1.46

1.49

1.37

1.51

0.47

0.45

0.41

0.37

0.36

Substandard

3.1

3.0

4.9

3.6

-12.6

Doubtful

236.7

231.5

2.3

223.0

6.2

Estimated Loss

80.9

46.9

72.4

73.0

10.8

NPL Ratio

1.51%

1.46%

0.05%p

1.37%

0.14%p

NPL Coverage Ratio

249.6%

268.6%

-19.0%p

263.4%

-13.8%p

Provision for Loan Losses

bn won, %

1Q20

1Q19

YoY

4Q19

QoQ

Bank

78.7

35.7

120.4

54.1

45.5

Household

67.4

55.1

22.3

68.3

-1.3

Corporate

11.3

-19.4

N.A.

-14.2

N.A.

Card

109.0

108.1

0.8

115.7

-5.8

2016

2017

2018

'19.3

'19.6

'19.9

'19.12

'20.3

Bank Card

Bank Credit Cost Ratio (%)

0.22

0.16

0.14

0.19

0.19

0.18

0.10

0.13

0.11

0.11

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.06

0.08

-0.03

0.01

0.01

0.03

-0.06

-0.06

-0.08

-0.04

-0.20

2016

2017

2018

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Bank

Household

Corporate

12

V.Appendix_ Overview of Group Subsidiaries1)(1Q20)

(bn won)

Ownership

Assets

Shareholder's Equity

Profit for the Period

ROA2)

ROE2)

KB Kookmin Bank

100.0%

406,255.6

28,622.3

586.3

0.59%

8.18%

KB Securities

100.0%

54,009.3

4,619.8

-21.4

n.a.

n.a.

KB Insurance

100.0%

37,122.3

3,978.7

77.2

0.84%

7.93%

KB Kookmin Card

100.0%

22,462.9

4,030.1

82.1

1.45%

8.16%

KB Asset Management

100.0%

392.9

169.7

4.4

5.04%

9.70%

KB Capital

100.0%

11,504.8

1,241.6

39.3

1.42%

13.29%

KB Life Insurance

100.0%

9,461.4

610.8

5.9

0.25%

3.87%

KB Real Estate Trust

100.0%

374.1

283.8

21.0

22.46%

29.30%

KB Savings Bank

100.0%

1,403.4

212.7

3.4

0.99%

6.43%

KB Investment

100.0%

761.7

209.5

-5.3

n.a.

n.a.

KB Data Systems

100.0%

44.1

21.8

1.1

10.31%

20.82%

KB Credit Information

100.0%

27.9

15.1

0.2

2.89%

5.36%

Note 1) Based on each subsidiary's financial statements for group reporting 2) Annualized

13

V.Appendix_ Condensed Income Statement by Subsidiaries

(bn won)

Group

1Q20

KB Kookmin

KB Securities

KB Insurance

KB Kookmin

KB Asset

KB Capital

KB Life

Others 1)

Bank

Card

Management

Insurance

Net Interest Income

2,349.2

1,637.5

124.2

154.4

318.2

0.2

80.5

36.2

-2.0

Net Fee & Commission Income

670.1

285.8

174.3

-40.7

82.9

29.5

112.1

-3.5

29.7

Other Operating Profit

-277.3

-126.9

-124.6

195.2

-62.3

-10.1

-86.1

-8.8

-53.7

Gross Operating Income

2,742.0

1,796.4

173.9

308.9

338.8

19.6

106.5

23.9

-26.0

G&A Expenses

1,459.2

887.2

181.7

211.9

111.7

12.7

25.4

17.4

11.2

Provision for Credit Losses

243.7

76.6

20.8

-2.5

116.1

0.0

28.3

-1.1

5.5

Net Operating Profit

1,039.1

832.6

-28.6

99.5

111.0

6.9

52.8

7.6

-42.7

Net Non-Operating Profit

-19.7

-35.2

2.9

5.5

-0.8

-0.2

-0.1

-0.1

8.3

Profit for the Period

738.9

586.3

-21.4

77.2

82.1

4.4

40.0

5.9

-35.6

Profit attributable to

729.5

586.3

-21.4

77.2

82.1

4.4

39.3

5.9

-44.3

controlling interests

(bn won)

Group

1Q19

KB Kookmin

KB Securities

KB Insurance

KB Kookmin

KB Asset

KB Capital

KB Life

Others 1)

Bank

Card

Insurance

Management

Net Interest Income

2,252.1

1,552.4

127.7

153.3

303.9

0.2

76.5

43.3

-5.2

Net Fee & Commission Income

550.6

274.8

134.4

-38.4

62.0

27.5

69.9

-3.1

23.5

Other Operating Profit

62.1

-26.4

16.4

181.2

-49.9

5.6

-49.8

-10.3

-4.7

Gross Operating Income

2,864.8

1,800.8

278.5

296.1

316.0

33.3

96.6

29.9

13.6

G&A Expenses

1,513.9

970.8

168.5

203.2

99.0

12.7

23.8

16.9

19.0

Provision for Credit Losses

191.7

54.4

1.2

-5.9

112.4

0.1

30.9

-0.2

-1.2

Net Operating Profit

1,159.2

775.6

108.8

98.8

104.6

20.5

41.9

13.2

-4.2

Net Non-Operating Profit

6.7

1.0

4.3

4.3

-1.4

-0.1

1.1

-0.1

-2.4

Profit for the Period

845.9

572.8

80.9

75.4

78.0

15.1

32.8

9.1

-18.2

Profit attributable to

845.7

572.8

80.9

75.3

78.0

15.1

32.4

9.1

-17.9

controlling interests

Note 1) Includes financial results of the holding company, the other subsidiaries and adjustment for consolidation

14

Disclaimer

KB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 08:57:01 UTC
