Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  KB Financial Group Inc.    A105560   KR7105560007

KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A105560)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 05/18
31000 KRW   -1.43%
06:19aKB FINANCIAL : Indonesia says Kookmin to take controlling stake in Bank Bukopin
RE
05/13KB FINANCIAL : 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference
PU
04/23KB FINANCIAL : 1Q Net Profit Fell 13% on Year
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KB Financial : Indonesia says Kookmin to take controlling stake in Bank Bukopin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:19am EDT

South Korea's KB Kookmin Bank plans to take a controlling stake in Bank Bukopin, Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) said in a statement, noting the mid-sized lender needed to strengthen its capital and liquidity.

OJK said it backed the plan but it still needed to meet regulatory requirements. The regulator did not provide financial details or specify whether Kookmin would acquire the stake from existing shareholders or if Bukopin would issue new shares.

CNBC Indonesia reported Bukopin was discussing a potential rights issue with its major shareholders, including Indonesian conglomerate Bosowa and Kookmin, to strengthen its capital.

Bosowa is the bank's biggest shareholder with a 23.4% stake, while Kookmin is currently the second largest with a 22% stake, according to Bukopin's website.

Kookmin and Bosowa could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokeswoman for Bukopin said the bank was awaiting the OJK's decision on the issue.

Bukopin booked a net profit of 53.7 billion rupiah ($3.64 million) in the first quarter, down 2% from the same period a year earlier. It managed total assets of 100.8 trillion rupiah ($6.83 billion) as of end-March.

(This story refiles to remove extraneous word in headline)

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando, Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC. -1.43% 31000 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
PT BANK BUKOPIN TBK 33.06% 165 End-of-day quote.32.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
06:19aKB FINANCIAL : Indonesia says Kookmin to take controlling stake in Bank Bukopin
RE
05/13KB FINANCIAL : 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference
PU
04/23KB FINANCIAL : 1Q Net Profit Fell 13% on Year
DJ
04/23KB FINANCIAL : 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Release
PU
04/10KB FINANCIAL : to Buy Prudential Financial's Korean Unit for $1.87 Billion
DJ
02/06KB FINANCIAL : FY 2019 Earnings Release
PU
02/06KB FINANCIAL : 4Q Net Profit Jumped 178% on year
DJ
2019KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019KB FINANCIAL : South Korea-Based KB Financial's 3Q Net Profit Fell 1.4%
DJ
2019KB FINANCIAL : 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 11 419 B
EBIT 2020 5 024 B
Net income 2020 2 793 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,30%
P/E ratio 2020 4,37x
P/E ratio 2021 4,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 058x
Capi. / Sales2021 1 026x
Capitalization 12 079 B
Chart KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
KB Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 47 048,00 KRW
Last Close Price 31 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 93,5%
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jong-Kyoo Yoon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ki-Hwan Kim Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Woo-Yeol Lee Chief Information Technology Officer
Seok-Ryeol Yu Independent Director
Jae-Ha Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-0.96%9 855
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.11%275 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%249 962
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.15%198 964
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.13%198 932
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.05%133 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group