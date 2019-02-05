KB Home : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2027 and Senior Notes Due 2023; Company Intends to Optionally Redeem Outstanding Senior Notes Due 2019

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, today
announced that it has priced its previously announced offerings of
$300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due
2027 and an additional $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of
its existing series of 7.625% senior notes due 2023.
The senior notes due 2027 will bear interest at a rate of 6.875% per
annum and will be issued at a public offering price of 100.00%. The
senior notes due 2023 will be issued at a public offering price of
105.250%, plus accrued interest from November 15, 2018 (the last date on
which interest was paid on the existing 2023 senior notes) to the date
of delivery. The senior notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior
basis by certain of KB Home’s subsidiaries that have guaranteed
KB Home’s outstanding senior notes.
KB Home estimates the aggregate net proceeds from the senior notes
offerings to be approximately $399.8 million, after deducting the
underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by
KB Home. KB Home intends to use the net proceeds to optionally redeem
all $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding
4.75% senior notes that mature on May 15, 2019. KB Home intends to
request that U.S. Bank National Association, trustee for the notes,
issue a redemption notice on February 6, 2019 specifying a redemption
price of 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed plus
accrued but unpaid interest thereon to the redemption date, payable on
March 8, 2019.
The closing of the senior notes offerings is expected to occur on
February 20, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing
conditions. The closing of one senior notes offering is not contingent
upon the closing of the other senior notes offering. Deutsche Bank
Securities Inc., BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running
managers for the senior notes offerings.
The senior notes offerings are being made pursuant to an effective shelf
registration statement that KB Home has on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A copy of the prospectus supplements and
accompanying prospectus describing the senior notes offerings, when
available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
or by contacting Deutsche Bank Securities at the following address:
Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005,
e-mail: prospectus.CPDG@db.com
or toll free at 1-800-503-4611, or BofA Merrill Lynch at the following
address: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street,
3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or
email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com,
or Citigroup at the following address: c/o Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: prospectusdept@citi.com
or toll free at 1-800-831-9146, or Credit Suisse at the following
address: Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York,
New York 10010 or e-mail: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The
senior notes offerings are being made only by means of their respective
prospectus supplements and the accompanying prospectus.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release, including any
statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future
events or conditions, include words such as “intends” and similar
expressions, or concern future market and economic conditions, business
and prospects, our future financial and operational performance, or our
future actions and their expected results are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our current
expectations and projections about future events and are subject to
risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about our operations, economic and
market factors, and the homebuilding industry, among other things. These
statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we have no
specific policy or intention to update these statements. Actual events
and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in
forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The most
important risk factors that could cause our actual performance and
future events and actions to differ materially from such forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to the following: general
economic, employment and business conditions; population growth,
household formations and demographic trends; conditions in the capital,
credit and financial markets; our ability to access external financing
sources and raise capital through the issuance of common stock, debt or
other securities, and/or project financing, on favorable terms; the
execution of any share repurchases pursuant to our board of directors’
authorization; material and trade costs and availability; changes in
interest rates; our debt level, including our ratio of debt to capital,
and our ability to adjust our debt level and maturity schedule; our
compliance with the terms of our revolving credit facility; volatility
in the market price of our common stock; weak or declining consumer
confidence, either generally or specifically with respect to purchasing
homes; competition from other sellers of new and resale homes; weather
events, significant natural disasters and other climate and
environmental factors; present or future failures of lawmakers to agree
on a budget or appropriation legislation to fund the federal
government’s operations, and financial markets’ and businesses’
reactions to such failures; government actions, policies, programs and
regulations directed at or affecting the housing market (including the
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “TCJA”), the Dodd-Frank Act, tax benefits
associated with purchasing and owning a home, the standards, fees and
size limits applicable to the purchase or insuring of mortgage loans by
government-sponsored enterprises and government agencies), the
homebuilding industry, or construction activities; changes in existing
tax laws or enacted corporate income tax rates, including those
resulting from regulatory guidance and interpretations issued with
respect to the TCJA; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the
imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products,
and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other
countries; the availability and cost of land in desirable areas and our
ability to timely develop acquired land parcels and open new home
communities; our warranty claims experience with respect to homes
previously delivered and actual warranty costs incurred; costs and/or
charges arising from regulatory compliance requirements or from legal,
arbitral or regulatory proceedings, investigations, claims or
settlements, including unfavorable outcomes in any such matters
resulting in actual or potential monetary damage awards, penalties,
fines or other direct or indirect payments, or injunctions, consent
decrees or other voluntary or involuntary restrictions or adjustments to
our business operations or practices that are beyond our current
expectations and/or accruals; our ability to use/realize the net
deferred tax assets we have generated; our ability to successfully
implement our current and planned strategies and initiatives related to
our product, geographic and market positioning, gaining share and scale
in our served markets; our operational and investment concentration in
markets in California; consumer interest in our new home communities and
products, particularly from first-time homebuyers and higher-income
consumers; our ability to generate orders and convert our backlog of
orders to home deliveries and revenues, particularly in key markets in
California; our ability to successfully implement our returns-focused
growth plan and achieve the associated revenue, margin, profitability,
cash flow, community reactivation, land sales, business growth, asset
efficiency, return on invested capital, return on equity, net debt to
capital ratio and other financial and operational targets and
objectives; income tax expense volatility associated with stock-based
compensation; the ability of our homebuyers to obtain residential
mortgage loans and mortgage banking services; the performance of
mortgage lenders to our homebuyers; the performance of KBHS Home Loans,
LLC, our mortgage banking joint venture with Stearns Lending, LLC;
information technology failures and data security breaches; the
possibility that the proposed offerings of the senior notes will not
close timely, or at all; and other events outside of our control. Please
see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November
30, 2018 and our other filings with the SEC for a further discussion of
these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205006082/en/