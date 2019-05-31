KB Home : Announces Two New Communities in the Sacramento Area Now Open for Sales

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that two of its latest
Sacramento-area new-home communities, Bradford at Spring Lake and
Cadence at WestPark, are now open for sales in commuter-friendly
locations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005601/en/
New KB homes now available in the Sacramento area. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bradford at Spring Lake is a collection of 91 one- and two-story new
homes in Woodland, California. Situated near Interstate 5 and Highway
113, Bradford at Spring Lake offers easy commuting throughout the Davis
and Sacramento areas. Nearby recreational amenities include Woodland
Sports Park, which offers a variety of sports courts and fields, a dog
park and a community center, and Pioneer Park, which features picnic
areas, play equipment and green space. Downtown Woodland, just a short
drive away, has an abundance of shopping and dining establishments as
well as entertainment options for the entire family. The KB homes at
Bradford at Spring Lake are available in five distinct floor plans,
which range in size from approximately 1,800 to 3,000 square feet and
include up to six bedrooms and three baths. Pricing begins in the
$430,000s.
Cadence at WestPark is a collection of 88 two-story new homes in
Roseville near Interstate 80 and Highway 65, offering convenience to
downtown Sacramento. KB homebuyers will love the community’s proximity
to local urban amenities, including a dog park, community center,
library, regional park, golf courses, swim centers and walking and
biking trails. Cadence at WestPark is also close to shopping, dining and
entertainment at the popular Westfield Galleria at Roseville. The KB
homes at Cadence at WestPark are available in three distinct floor
plans, which range in size from approximately 2,100 to 2,600 square feet
and include up to six bedrooms and four baths. Pricing begins in the
$460,000s.
“We are confident that KB homebuyers at Bradford at Spring Lake and
Cadence at WestPark will be pleased with the flexible floor plans and
myriad design options available to them,” said Adam Hieb, president of
KB Home’s Sacramento division. “These two new communities offer an
enticing mix of amenities, location and affordability.”
The KB homes at Bradford at Spring Lake and Cadence at WestPark will be
built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and
include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning
they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most
typical new and resale homes available in the area. At Bradford at
Spring Lake, these energy- and water-saving features are estimated to
save homebuyers between $3,252 and $3,540 a year in utility costs,
depending on floor plan. At Cadence at WestPark, these energy- and
water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,968
and $3,252 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they
may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Bradford at Spring Lake sales office is located at 1458 Peterson
Drive in Woodland. From I-80 West, merge onto Hwy. 113 North. Exit E.
Gibson Rd. and turn right. Turn right on Pioneer Ave., right on Farmers
Central Rd., right on Harry Lorenzo Ave. and left on Peterson Dr. The
sales office is on the left. The Bradford at Spring Lake sales office is
open Mondays 2–6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
The Cadence at WestPark sales office is located at 7121 Encore Way in
Roseville. From I-80 East, merge onto Hwy. 65 North toward Lincoln. Exit
Pleasant Grove Blvd. and turn left. Turn right on Quartet Ave. and right
on Encore Way. The sales office is on the right. The Cadence at WestPark
sales office is open, Mondays, 2–6 p.m. and Tuesdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–6
p.m. For more information about Bradford at Spring Lake, Cadence at
WestPark or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
