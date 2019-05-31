KB Home : Announces Two New Communities in the Sacramento Area Now Open for Sales

Bradford at Spring Lake and Cadence at WestPark offer homebuyers flexible floor plans and a plethora of design options; priced from the mid-$400,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that two of its latest Sacramento-area new-home communities, Bradford at Spring Lake and Cadence at WestPark, are now open for sales in commuter-friendly locations.

Bradford at Spring Lake is a collection of 91 one- and two-story new homes in Woodland, California. Situated near Interstate 5 and Highway 113, Bradford at Spring Lake offers easy commuting throughout the Davis and Sacramento areas. Nearby recreational amenities include Woodland Sports Park, which offers a variety of sports courts and fields, a dog park and a community center, and Pioneer Park, which features picnic areas, play equipment and green space. Downtown Woodland, just a short drive away, has an abundance of shopping and dining establishments as well as entertainment options for the entire family. The KB homes at Bradford at Spring Lake are available in five distinct floor plans, which range in size from approximately 1,800 to 3,000 square feet and include up to six bedrooms and three baths. Pricing begins in the $430,000s.

Cadence at WestPark is a collection of 88 two-story new homes in Roseville near Interstate 80 and Highway 65, offering convenience to downtown Sacramento. KB homebuyers will love the community’s proximity to local urban amenities, including a dog park, community center, library, regional park, golf courses, swim centers and walking and biking trails. Cadence at WestPark is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment at the popular Westfield Galleria at Roseville. The KB homes at Cadence at WestPark are available in three distinct floor plans, which range in size from approximately 2,100 to 2,600 square feet and include up to six bedrooms and four baths. Pricing begins in the $460,000s.

“We are confident that KB homebuyers at Bradford at Spring Lake and Cadence at WestPark will be pleased with the flexible floor plans and myriad design options available to them,” said Adam Hieb, president of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “These two new communities offer an enticing mix of amenities, location and affordability.”

The KB homes at Bradford at Spring Lake and Cadence at WestPark will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. At Bradford at Spring Lake, these energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $3,252 and $3,540 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan. At Cadence at WestPark, these energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,968 and $3,252 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Bradford at Spring Lake sales office is located at 1458 Peterson Drive in Woodland. From I-80 West, merge onto Hwy. 113 North. Exit E. Gibson Rd. and turn right. Turn right on Pioneer Ave., right on Farmers Central Rd., right on Harry Lorenzo Ave. and left on Peterson Dr. The sales office is on the left. The Bradford at Spring Lake sales office is open Mondays 2–6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Cadence at WestPark sales office is located at 7121 Encore Way in Roseville. From I-80 East, merge onto Hwy. 65 North toward Lincoln. Exit Pleasant Grove Blvd. and turn left. Turn right on Quartet Ave. and right on Encore Way. The sales office is on the right. The Cadence at WestPark sales office is open, Mondays, 2–6 p.m. and Tuesdays–Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Bradford at Spring Lake, Cadence at WestPark or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

