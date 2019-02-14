KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Abbot Cove in Jacksonville

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Abbot Cove, its
latest collection of new single-family homes in Jacksonville. Abbot Cove
is convenient to Interstate 295, downtown Jacksonville, local beaches
and Naval Station Mayport.
New KB homes now available in Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
At Abbot Cove, KB Home will construct 31 one- and two-story homes and
offer eight distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and three
baths and ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,700 square feet, the homes at
Abbot Cove also feature desirable design characteristics like open floor
plans, elegant master suites and dedicated laundry rooms. Pricing begins
in the mid-$200,000s.
Residents at Abbot Cove can enjoy a myriad of recreational amenities
nearby, including the sport fields, walking trails and an 18-hole disc
golf course offered at Ed Austin Regional Park or rustic nature trails
through 120 acres of woods at Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens. The
community is just a short drive to Atlantic and Neptune beaches and near
St. Johns Town Center®, which offers a variety of shopping
and dining establishments.
“With eight different floor plans that can be personalized to specific
needs, we are confident the new KB homes at Abbot Cove will appeal to a
broad range of home buyers,” said Todd Holder, president of KB Home’s
Jacksonville division. “The community’s prime location approximately
halfway between downtown Jacksonville and the area’s top beaches offers
residents easy access to both urban amenities and charming coastal
communities.”
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Abbot Cove Saturday,
Feb. 16, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., during which attendees can enjoy refreshments
and entertainment.
The KB homes at Abbot Cove will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home
buyers between $1,212 and $1,536 a year in utility costs, depending on
the floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert
design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can
select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Abbot Cove sales office is located at 12428 Sea Island Dr. in
Jacksonville, inside KB Home’s Magnolia Grove community. From I-295
North, take Exit 47/Monument Rd. and turn right. Turn right on McCormick
Rd. and continue past Kernan Blvd. to the sales office on the right. The
sales office is open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about
Abbot Cove or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
