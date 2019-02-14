Log in
KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Abbot Cove in Jacksonville

02/14/2019

Homebuilder offers new single-family homes with a choice of eight floor plans close to downtown Jacksonville and popular beaches; priced from the mid-$200,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Abbot Cove, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Jacksonville. Abbot Cove is convenient to Interstate 295, downtown Jacksonville, local beaches and Naval Station Mayport.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005096/en/

New KB homes now available in Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)

New KB homes now available in Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Abbot Cove, KB Home will construct 31 one- and two-story homes and offer eight distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and three baths and ranging in size from 1,200 to 2,700 square feet, the homes at Abbot Cove also feature desirable design characteristics like open floor plans, elegant master suites and dedicated laundry rooms. Pricing begins in the mid-$200,000s.

Residents at Abbot Cove can enjoy a myriad of recreational amenities nearby, including the sport fields, walking trails and an 18-hole disc golf course offered at Ed Austin Regional Park or rustic nature trails through 120 acres of woods at Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens. The community is just a short drive to Atlantic and Neptune beaches and near St. Johns Town Center®, which offers a variety of shopping and dining establishments.

“With eight different floor plans that can be personalized to specific needs, we are confident the new KB homes at Abbot Cove will appeal to a broad range of home buyers,” said Todd Holder, president of KB Home’s Jacksonville division. “The community’s prime location approximately halfway between downtown Jacksonville and the area’s top beaches offers residents easy access to both urban amenities and charming coastal communities.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Abbot Cove Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., during which attendees can enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

The KB homes at Abbot Cove will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home buyers between $1,212 and $1,536 a year in utility costs, depending on the floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Abbot Cove sales office is located at 12428 Sea Island Dr. in Jacksonville, inside KB Home’s Magnolia Grove community. From I-295 North, take Exit 47/Monument Rd. and turn right. Turn right on McCormick Rd. and continue past Kernan Blvd. to the sales office on the right. The sales office is open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Abbot Cove or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.


© Business Wire 2019
