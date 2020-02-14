Log in
KB Home

KB HOME

(KBH)
KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Arroyo Seco, Its Latest New-Home Community in Buckeye, Priced From the $250,000s

02/14/2020 | 08:01am EST

Home builder expands its Phoenix-area presence with a new community of personalized homes featuring numerous planned amenities

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Arroyo Seco, a distinct collection of affordably priced ranch-style homes. Located in Buckeye, the new neighborhood is close to major highways and will feature numerous planned amenities.

New KB homes now available in Phoenix. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Arroyo Seco offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new, personalized KB home at a price that fits their budget,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The new community is situated close to major freeways and will have several proposed amenities that will provide residents access to abundant outdoor activities.”

KB Home stands out from other home builders as the company gives home buyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. All homes built meet or surpass ENERGY STAR® certification standards, meaning the homes have substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical used homes. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Arroyo Seco residents will enjoy the community’s numerous proposed amenities, including a baseball field, soccer field, playground, sports courts, greenbelts, ramadas and walking paths. The four single-story floor plans at Arroyo Seco feature up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,300 square feet. These new homes showcase desirable design characteristics like great rooms, storage space, designer kitchens and optional three-car garages.

Arroyo Seco is close to Interstate 10 and Loop 303, offering convenient access to job centers, downtown Phoenix and several entertainment venues. The community is also situated within the highly desirable Litchfield Elementary School District. Pricing begins in the $250,000s.

For more information on KB Home, visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is giving our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make each home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, every ENERGY STAR certified KB home is tested and verified to meet the strict standards set by the EPA, which help lower the cost of ownership. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


