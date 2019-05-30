KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch in Riverside, California

Homebuilder’s latest Spring Mountain Ranch neighborhoods offer elegant single-family new homes in a commuter-friendly Riverside location; priced from the $400,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch, its two latest collections of new single-family homes in Riverside. Spring Mountain Ranch, one of the top selling master-planned communities in Southern California, is ideally situated near the Riverside Metrolink® station, Interstates 215 and 10, and Highways 91 and 60, offering easy access to notable area employers, including Loma Linda University Medical Center, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa and University of California, Riverside.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005917/en/

New KB homes now available in Riverside, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Spring Mountain Ranch, KB Home is offering two distinct collections of homes: Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara.

The KB homes at Carmel Ridge are available in seven distinct one- and two-story floor plans, with up to seven bedrooms and four baths and range in size from 2,200 to 3,600 square feet. Pricing begins in the $440,000s

The KB homes at Santa Barbara are available in nine distinct one- and two-story floor plans, with up to six bedrooms and three baths and range in size from 1,400 to 2,900 square feet. Pricing begins from the $400,000s

Nestled at the base of the Box Springs Mountains, Spring Mountain Ranch offers a variety of planned amenities, including a six-acre community park with basketball court, BBQ and picnic areas and over six miles of walking trails. Historic downtown Riverside boasts a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, as well as entertainment options for the whole family. Outdoor enthusiasts will delight in the community’s proximity to Box Springs Mountain Reserve, a popular park offering hiking trails, picnicking, and 3,400 acres of breathtaking scenery. School-aged children may attend school in the Riverside Unified School District.

“The elevated homesites at Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara are unique and some offer scenic views of the beautiful Box Springs Mountains,” said John Fenn, president of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Homebuyers looking for the opportunity to live in this spectacular setting should tour the model homes at Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch this weekend.”

KB Home will host a special broker sneak preview at The Meadows, Friday, May 31, 3–5 p.m., as well as a special VIP preview of the model homes, Saturday, June 1, 9–11 a.m. The grand opening celebration of these new neighborhoods at Spring Mountain Ranch will be held on Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the nine elegantly appointed model homes. Food and refreshments will be provided on Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

The KB homes at Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,680 and $2,808 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch sales center is located at 20654 Boxcar Court in Riverside. From I-215 North, exit on Columbia Ave. and turn right on E. La Cadena Dr. Turn left on Columbia Ave., left on Iowa Ave., right on Palmyrita Ave. and left on Mt. Vernon Ave. Turn right on Pigeon Pass Rd. and left on Spring Mountain Rd. Follow the signs to the sales center. The Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch sales center is open Mondays 1–6 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005917/en/