KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch in Riverside, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Carmel Ridge
and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch, its two latest collections
of new single-family homes in Riverside. Spring Mountain Ranch, one of
the top selling master-planned communities in Southern California, is
ideally situated near the Riverside Metrolink® station,
Interstates 215 and 10, and Highways 91 and 60, offering easy access to
notable area employers, including Loma Linda University Medical Center,
The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa and University of California, Riverside.
At Spring Mountain Ranch, KB Home is offering two distinct collections
of homes: Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara.
The KB homes at Carmel Ridge are available in seven distinct one- and
two-story floor plans, with up to seven bedrooms and four baths and
range in size from 2,200 to 3,600 square feet. Pricing begins in the
$440,000s
The KB homes at Santa Barbara are available in nine distinct one- and
two-story floor plans, with up to six bedrooms and three baths and
range in size from 1,400 to 2,900 square feet. Pricing begins from the
$400,000s
Nestled at the base of the Box Springs Mountains, Spring Mountain Ranch
offers a variety of planned amenities, including a six-acre community
park with basketball court, BBQ and picnic areas and over six miles of
walking trails. Historic downtown Riverside boasts a plethora of
shopping and dining establishments, as well as entertainment options for
the whole family. Outdoor enthusiasts will delight in the community’s
proximity to Box Springs Mountain Reserve, a popular park offering
hiking trails, picnicking, and 3,400 acres of breathtaking scenery.
School-aged children may attend school in the Riverside Unified School
District.
“The elevated homesites at Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara are unique and
some offer scenic views of the beautiful Box Springs Mountains,” said
John Fenn, president of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Homebuyers
looking for the opportunity to live in this spectacular setting should
tour the model homes at Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring
Mountain Ranch this weekend.”
KB Home will host a special broker sneak preview at The Meadows, Friday,
May 31, 3–5 p.m., as well as a special VIP preview of the model homes,
Saturday, June 1, 9–11 a.m. The grand opening celebration of these new
neighborhoods at Spring Mountain Ranch will be held on Saturday, June 1,
11 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which
attendees may tour the nine elegantly appointed model homes. Food and
refreshments will be provided on Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
The KB homes at Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch
will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification
guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and
fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water
efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area.
These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers
between $1,680 and $2,808 a year in utility costs, depending on floor
plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they
may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch sales center
is located at 20654 Boxcar Court in Riverside. From I-215 North, exit on
Columbia Ave. and turn right on E. La Cadena Dr. Turn left on Columbia
Ave., left on Iowa Ave., right on Palmyrita Ave. and left on Mt. Vernon
Ave. Turn right on Pigeon Pass Rd. and left on Spring Mountain Rd.
Follow the signs to the sales center. The Carmel Ridge and Santa Barbara
at Spring Mountain Ranch sales center is open Mondays 1–6 p.m., and
Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Carmel
Ridge and Santa Barbara at Spring Mountain Ranch or KB Home’s other
new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
