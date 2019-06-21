KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Cottages at Harbor Pointe in Harbor City, California

Builder offers single-family new-home residences in convenient Harbor City location; priced from the $570,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its latest Los Angeles–area community, Cottages at Harbor Pointe in Harbor City, Calif. Conveniently located near Interstate 110, Highway 1 and Highway 213, Cottages at Harbor Pointe is close to the Port of Long Beach, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, California State University, Long Beach, and California State University, Dominguez Hills.

At Cottages at Harbor Pointe, KB Home will construct 48 townhome-style condominium homes in five distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,350 to 2,100 square feet, the KB homes at Cottages at Harbor Pointe feature desirable design characteristics like open floor plans and walk-in closets. Pricing begins from the $570,000s.

Residents of Cottages at Harbor Pointe will enjoy the gated community’s planned amenities, including a park, dog run, tot lot and barbeque area. Nearby Charles H. Wilson Park features a variety of sports courts and fields, a reservable outdoor amphitheater, a splash pad, an accessible tree house, a roller hockey rink and the twice-weekly Torrance Certified Farmers’ Market. Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park and Machado Lake offer a variety of water activities and are home to over 300 species of migratory birds.

“At Cottages at Harbor Pointe, Southern California homebuyers have the opportunity to create and personalize a new home close to myriad urban amenities,” said Glen Longarini, president of KB Home’s Los Angeles/Ventura division. “KB Home’s team of dedicated professionals will guide KB homebuyers through our simple homebuying process.”

The KB homes at Cottages at Harbor Pointe will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $564 and $684 a year in utility costs compared to a typical resale home, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Cottages at Harbor Pointe sales office is located at 24500 Normandie Ave. in Harbor City. From I-110 South, exit Sepulveda Blvd. and turn right. Turn left on Normandie Ave. to community on the left. The Cottages at Harbor Pointe sales office is open daily, 10am to 6pm. For more information about The Cottages at Harbor Pointe and KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

