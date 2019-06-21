Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KB Home    KBH

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Cottages at Harbor Pointe in Harbor City, California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Builder offers single-family new-home residences in convenient Harbor City location; priced from the $570,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its latest Los Angeles–area community, Cottages at Harbor Pointe in Harbor City, Calif. Conveniently located near Interstate 110, Highway 1 and Highway 213, Cottages at Harbor Pointe is close to the Port of Long Beach, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, California State University, Long Beach, and California State University, Dominguez Hills.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005442/en/

New KB homes now available in the Los Angeles area. (Photo: Business Wire)

New KB homes now available in the Los Angeles area. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Cottages at Harbor Pointe, KB Home will construct 48 townhome-style condominium homes in five distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,350 to 2,100 square feet, the KB homes at Cottages at Harbor Pointe feature desirable design characteristics like open floor plans and walk-in closets. Pricing begins from the $570,000s.

Residents of Cottages at Harbor Pointe will enjoy the gated community’s planned amenities, including a park, dog run, tot lot and barbeque area. Nearby Charles H. Wilson Park features a variety of sports courts and fields, a reservable outdoor amphitheater, a splash pad, an accessible tree house, a roller hockey rink and the twice-weekly Torrance Certified Farmers’ Market. Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park and Machado Lake offer a variety of water activities and are home to over 300 species of migratory birds.

“At Cottages at Harbor Pointe, Southern California homebuyers have the opportunity to create and personalize a new home close to myriad urban amenities,” said Glen Longarini, president of KB Home’s Los Angeles/Ventura division. “KB Home’s team of dedicated professionals will guide KB homebuyers through our simple homebuying process.”

The KB homes at Cottages at Harbor Pointe will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $564 and $684 a year in utility costs compared to a typical resale home, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Cottages at Harbor Pointe sales office is located at 24500 Normandie Ave. in Harbor City. From I-110 South, exit Sepulveda Blvd. and turn right. Turn left on Normandie Ave. to community on the left. The Cottages at Harbor Pointe sales office is open daily, 10am to 6pm. For more information about The Cottages at Harbor Pointe and KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KB HOME
04:31pKB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Dakota Vista in Tucson, Arizona
BU
04:31pKB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Saguaro Station in Tucson, Arizona
BU
04:31pKB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Cottages at Harbor Pointe in Harbor Cit..
BU
09:15aKB HOME : half-yearly earnings release
08:02aKB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Eagle Hammock in Central Florida
BU
06/20KB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Oakmont in Georgetown, Texas
BU
06/20KB HOME : Receives Industry-leading Number of ENERGY STAR® Certified Homes Marke..
BU
06/12KB HOME : to Release 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on June 26, 2019
BU
06/07KB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Champions Landing in San Antonio
BU
06/03KB HOME : Earns Environmental Leader's Top Product of the Year Award
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 405 M
EBIT 2019 322 M
Net income 2019 245 M
Debt 2019 1 253 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 9,51
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 2 186 M
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Mandino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Lora Lead Independent Director
Timothy W. Finchem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB HOME33.56%2 248
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-1.52%20 106
D.R. HORTON31.82%16 147
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD13.89%11 094
PULTEGROUP25.93%8 782
PERSIMMON0.34%7 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About