KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Dakota Vista in Tucson, Arizona

06/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Homebuilder to offer new enclave of popular one-story homes in picturesque Tucson-area neighborhood; priced from the $180,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Dakota Vista, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Tucson, Ariz. Dakota Vista’s beautiful desert setting offers stunning views and is close to Interstates 10 and 19 for quick commuting throughout the greater Tucson region. The community is also convenient to popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues as well as multiple employment centers and downtown Tucson.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005462/en/

New KB homes are now available in Tucson. (Photo: Business Wire)



At Dakota Vista, KB Home will construct 32 one-story new homes in four distinct floor plans. The new homes offer up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,000 to 1,700 square feet. The KB homes at Dakota Vista feature desirable design characteristics like open floor plans, dedicated laundry rooms, spacious kitchens and elegant master bedrooms. Pricing begins in the $180,000s.

Residents of Dakota Vista can enjoy the neighborhood’s proximity to a variety of outdoor recreation, including Manzanita Park, an expansive community resource with sports courts, ball fields, walking trails, splash pads, a playground and pool. Additionally, several shopping, dining and entertainment establishments at Tucson Spectrum Mall and The Landing are just a few minutes’ drive from the community.

“The KB homes at Dakota Vista are ideal for buyers who want to personalize their new home at an attainable price,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “These beautifully designed single-story homes offer flexible floor plans that allow buyers to create an additional bedroom or transform the space into a den or home office. Along with its commuter friendly location and our simple homebuying process, Dakota Vista is sure to resonate with home shoppers.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Dakota Vista, Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the elegantly appointed model home. Refreshments will be provided.

The KB homes at Dakota Vista will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $696 and $996 a year in utility costs compared to typical resale homes, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Dakota Vista sales office is located at 2913 W. Dakota Vista Way. From I-19 South, exit Irvington Rd. heading west. Turn left on Cardinal Rd. to the sales office on the right. The Dakota Vista sales office is open, Saturdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Fridays, 12–6 p.m. For more information about Dakota Vista and KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.


© Business Wire 2019
