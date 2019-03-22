KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Homestead Hills Villas

Builder offers luxurious new two-story paired homes in a well-established Metro Denver–area neighborhood; priced from the $350,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Homestead Hills Villas, its latest collection of single-family paired homes situated in an established Thornton neighborhood. Located near Interstate 25 and E-470, Homestead Hills Villas offers convenient commuting to the greater Denver area and easy access to Denver International Airport.

At Homestead Hills Villas, KB Home will construct 100 two-story paired homes in five distinct floor plans. With up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, the KB homes at Homestead Hills Villas feature desirable design characteristics like spacious great rooms, elegant master suites, dens and lofts. Pricing begins from the $350,000s.

Homestead Hills Villas residents can enjoy the area’s various recreational facilities, including Trail Winds Park, which boasts open green space, a skate park and a new recreation center projected to open this fall. Nearby Cherrywood Park offers picnic areas, play equipment and multiple fields. An array of shopping and dining options are within walking distance of the community, and local schools, golf courses and the new Denver Premium Outlets® stores are just a short drive away.

“We’re thrilled to debut this commuter friendly neighborhood in the heart of Thornton,” said Randy Carpenter, president of KB Home’s Colorado division. “Homestead Hills Villas’ proximity to such an array of amenities as well as its easy access to the greater Denver area make it an ideal location to buy and personalize a low-maintenance new home.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Homestead Hills Villas, Saturday–Sunday, March 23–24, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the two elegantly appointed model homes. Dessert bar and refreshments will be provided, 1–4 p.m., both days.

The KB Smart Home System, powered by Google® Assistant, is an included feature at Homestead Hills Villas. Additionally, the KB homes at Homestead Hills Villas will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home buyers between $1,212 and $1,344 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their style and preferences. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Homestead Hills Villas sales office is located at 13621 Ash Cir. in Thornton. From I-25, exit 136th Ave. heading east. Turn left on Bellaire St. and left on E. 136th Pl. to model homes on the right. The Homestead Hills Villas sales office is open Saturdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Fridays, 1–6 p.m. For more information about Homestead Hills Villas or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

