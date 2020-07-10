Homebuilder offers personalized new paired homes in the Baseline master plan in Broomfield, Colorado, affordably priced from the low $400,000s.

Community grand opening kicks off with a celebration event this weekend.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Baseline Villas, a new community of paired homes ideally situated in a premier Broomfield master plan. Baseline is a new 1,100-acre master-planned community focused on three principles: environmental stewardship, healthy living and innovation. Envisioned to be a new economic center that completes the Denver/Boulder triangle, the community promotes a new way to live in Broomfield and will comprise a dining district, business hub and the future location of a Butterfly Pavilion Pollinator District℠ and K–12 STEM school.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005509/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of its latest new-home community, Baseline Villas, in a premier Denver master plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

A grand opening celebration for the new community will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Home shoppers are encouraged to come learn more about the new master plan and future events as well as enjoy free giveaways. The model homes at Baseline Villas are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome in accordance with public health orders and safety procedures. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Additionally, the KB Home website makes it easy for home shoppers to view photo galleries, experience virtual home tours, explore interactive floor plans and discover the Design Studio.

“KB Home’s Baseline Villas is a beautiful collection of paired homes situated in a premier master plan that is designed to be a next-generation sustainable urban center. The new community champions the outdoors with a proposed 145 acres of natural and recreational areas oriented around parks and trails, along with office, retail and hospitality space,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “Additionally, the stylish new KB homes at Baseline Villas offer a compelling price point that makes them an exceptional choice for home shoppers looking to purchase a new home in this idyllic, forward-thinking Broomfield community.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. Every home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes and support healthier indoor environments. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

The KB homes at Baseline Villas showcase desirable design characteristics like beautiful kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, loft and office spaces, ample storage, spacious master suites with walk-in closets, two-car garages and private side yards for a patio, garden or pets. The new community features five two-story floor plans that offer up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,900 square feet. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products in insulation, paint, carpeting and cabinetry, and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards. Pricing begins from the low $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005509/en/