KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Oak Vista in Rocklin, California

Homebuilder offers elegant new one- and two-story homes in Sacramento-area neighborhood; priced from the $490,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Oak Vista, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Rocklin. Situated near Interstate 80 and Highway 65 for quick commuting throughout the greater Sacramento region, Oak Vista is also convenient to notable area employers, including Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente® and Sierra College.

At Oak Vista, KB Home will construct 59 one- and two-story new homes in five distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and three baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,600 square feet, the KB homes at Oak Vista feature desirable design characteristics like two-car garages, dedicated laundry rooms and elegant master suites. Pricing begins in the $490,000s.

Residents of Oak Vista can enjoy the neighborhood’s proximity to a variety of outdoor amenities, including Johnson-Springview Park, an expansive community resource with sports courts and fields, a playground, a dog park and over 90 acres of open green space. Nearby Quarry Park features an adventure sports center with climbing walls, paddle boats, zip lines and an aerial adventure above the quarry. Oak Vista is also close to Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, which offers camping, fishing and hiking trails. Additionally, several shopping and dining establishments, as well as entertainment options at Rocklin Commons and Rocklin Crossings, are within walking distance of the community.

“The KB homes at Oak Vista are ideal for homebuyers looking for a personalized home with access to excellent amenities in a prime Central California location,” said Adam Hieb, president of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “These beautiful homes offer proximity to modern conveniences while maintaining small-community living and access to an abundance of natural beauty and wilderness.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration this weekend at Oak Vista, Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the two elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments will be provided.

The KB homes at Oak Vista will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,764 and $2,472 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Oak Vista sales office is located at 4232 Silver Lupine Lane in Rocklin. Take I-80 East toward Reno. Exit Sierra College Blvd. and turn right. Turn left on Bass Pro Dr. and left on Silver Lupine Lane. The sales office is on the right. The Oak Vista sales office is open Mondays 2 - 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information about Oak Vista or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

