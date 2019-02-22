KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Piney Creek Bend in Austin

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Piney Creek
Bend, its latest collection of new single-family homes in the Austin
area. Located in Bastrop, which features a charming and historic
downtown district and numerous area parks, Piney Creek Bend offers
convenient access to major thoroughfares and easy commuting to area
employers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005528/en/
New KB homes now available in the Austin area. (Photo: Business Wire)
At Piney Creek Bend, KB Home will construct 170 one- and two-story homes
and offer 16 distinct floor plans. With up to six bedrooms and four
baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,800 square feet,
the homes at Piney Creek Bend also feature desirable design
characteristics like open floor plans, elegant master suites and
dedicated laundry rooms. Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.
Residents at Piney Creek Bend can enjoy the community’s proximity to a
variety of outdoor amenities at Bob Bryant Park, such as nature trails,
sports park and access to the Colorado River, as well as Fisherman’s
Park, a popular riverside park which serves as the starting point for
the El Camino Real Paddling Trail and June Hill Pape Riverwalk Trail
that connects to Ferry Park. The community is also convenient to Lake
Bastrop, which offers fishing, boating, swimming and camping and
picnicking areas, and the vast pine forest at Bastrop State Park. Within
a short drive, Downtown Bastrop offers a plethora of shopping, dining
and entertainment establishments.
“KB Home buyers at Piney Creek Bend can design their new home to
accommodate their specific needs,” said Ken Langston, president of KB
Home’s Austin division. “Our dedicated team will guide KB home buyers
through every step of our home buying process, resulting in the simplest
path to a personalized new home.”
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Piney Creek Bend on
Saturday, Feb. 23, 12–4 p.m., during which attendees can tour the
elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments will be provided.
The KB homes at Piney Creek Bend will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home
buyers between $948 and $1,440 a year in utility costs, depending on the
floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their preferences and style.
After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with
expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of
the process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they
can select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Piney Creek Bend sales office is located at 1502 Dragonfly Loop in
Bastrop. From Hwy. 71 East, merge onto Hwy. 95 North and turn left on
Cedar St. Turn right onto Carter St. to the community entrance on the
left. The sales office is open Mondays-Thursdays 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m.,
Fridays noon-7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
For more information about Piney Creek Bend or KB Home’s other new-home
neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005528/en/