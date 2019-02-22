KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Piney Creek Bend in Austin

Builder debuts new single-family homes in commuter friendly Austin-area location; priced from the low-$200,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Piney Creek Bend, its latest collection of new single-family homes in the Austin area. Located in Bastrop, which features a charming and historic downtown district and numerous area parks, Piney Creek Bend offers convenient access to major thoroughfares and easy commuting to area employers.

At Piney Creek Bend, KB Home will construct 170 one- and two-story homes and offer 16 distinct floor plans. With up to six bedrooms and four baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,800 square feet, the homes at Piney Creek Bend also feature desirable design characteristics like open floor plans, elegant master suites and dedicated laundry rooms. Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.

Residents at Piney Creek Bend can enjoy the community’s proximity to a variety of outdoor amenities at Bob Bryant Park, such as nature trails, sports park and access to the Colorado River, as well as Fisherman’s Park, a popular riverside park which serves as the starting point for the El Camino Real Paddling Trail and June Hill Pape Riverwalk Trail that connects to Ferry Park. The community is also convenient to Lake Bastrop, which offers fishing, boating, swimming and camping and picnicking areas, and the vast pine forest at Bastrop State Park. Within a short drive, Downtown Bastrop offers a plethora of shopping, dining and entertainment establishments.

“KB Home buyers at Piney Creek Bend can design their new home to accommodate their specific needs,” said Ken Langston, president of KB Home’s Austin division. “Our dedicated team will guide KB home buyers through every step of our home buying process, resulting in the simplest path to a personalized new home.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Piney Creek Bend on Saturday, Feb. 23, 12–4 p.m., during which attendees can tour the elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments will be provided.

The KB homes at Piney Creek Bend will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home buyers between $948 and $1,440 a year in utility costs, depending on the floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their preferences and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Piney Creek Bend sales office is located at 1502 Dragonfly Loop in Bastrop. From Hwy. 71 East, merge onto Hwy. 95 North and turn left on Cedar St. Turn right onto Carter St. to the community entrance on the left. The sales office is open Mondays-Thursdays 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m., Fridays noon-7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.–7 p.m. For more information about Piney Creek Bend or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

